NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF COUNTRY WILLOW, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Coun-
try Willow, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 5360 East 11th
Street, PO Box 1294, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848-1294. The initial
agent for service of process of the
Company is Amy L. Bowman,
whose street and mailing address
and post office box number, if any,
is 1516 1st Avenue, PO Box 1600,
Kearney, Nebraska 68818-1600.
Dated: June 18, 2019.
Joshua B. Petersen, Organizer
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF KEARNEY/BUFFALO
COUNTY CASA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a
non-profit corporation under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
KEARNEY/BUFFALO COUNTY
CASA
2. The initial registered office is
located at 16 West 11th Street, PO
Box 2288, Kearney, Nebraska
68848.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are as
follows:
Margot Icenogle-Larsen
16 West 11th Street
P.O. Box 2288
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
4. The corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Busi-
ness Corporation Act as a public
benefit corporation.
5. The corporation shall operate
as a non-profit corporation without
capital stock.
6. The corporation will not have
members.
Jayne Meyer
5355 West 85th Street
Kearney, Nebraska 68845
Incorporator
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that The
Yellow Tulip LLC (the "Company")
has been organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The des-
ignated office of the Company is
1125 W. 102nd Street, Pl., Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The registered
agent of the Company is USCA,
Inc., 1603 Farnam Street, Omaha,
NE 68102.The general nature of the
business will be to engage in the
transaction of any or all lawful busi-
ness, for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The LLC was filed with the State of
Nebraska July 26 2019.
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Ronald A. Nielsen, dated
June 9, 2006, and recorded on
June 12, 2006, Document No.
2006-4311 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on October 7,
2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
Lot 45, Block 1, GLENWOOD
ESTATES, an Addition in the
Southwest 1/4 of Section 14,
Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, commonly
known as 2 Cottonwood Place,
Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: August 28, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 147597).
For more information, visit
