TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF BRIAN'S AFFORDABLE
LIGHTING SOLUTIONS, INC.
The Articles of Incorporation were
filed on the 29th day of August,
2019 for Brian's Affordable Lighting
Solutions, Inc. with the registered
office at 1813 Avenue G, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847 to engage in any
and all lawful purposes for which a
corporation may be now or hereaf-
ter organized under the laws of the
State of Nebraska, with $10,000
authorized capital stock to be fully
paid when issued, having perpetual
existence commencing with the fil-
ing of its Articles of Incorporation,
and whose affairs are conducted
by a Board of Directors.
Larry E. Butler
Incorporator
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of DONETA MAE
GIFFORD, Deceased
Estate No. PR19-130
Notice is hereby given that on
September 4, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a Written
Statement of Informal Probate of
the Will of said Deceased and that
Roberta Gifford Wiles, whose ad-
dress is 1405 Avenue H, Kearney,
NE 68847, has been appointed
Personal Representative of this es-
tate. Creditors of this estate must
file their claims with this Court on
or before 11/5/19 or be forever bar-
red.
Michele Reiter,
Clerk of the County Court
Registrar
James R. Ganz, Jr.
GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 895
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895
ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF H J H Logistics, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of H J H Logis-
tics,LLC,under the "Nebraska Uni-
form Limited Liability Company
Act", with its registered office at
401 West 4th Street, PO Box 309,
Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The
general nature of its business is to
engage in any lawful business for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the Ne-
braska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act. The existence of H J
H Logistics, LLC, commenced on
September 17, 2019, and its affairs
shall be conducted by its members.
Dated: September 17, 2019.
Kenneth F. George, Organizer
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of Irene L. Brezina,
Deceased
Estate No. 19-125
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Bar-
bara J. DeWitt, 5000 Avenue F
Place, Kearney, NE 68847 was in-
formally appointed by the Registrar
as Personal Representative of the
Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk-Magistrate of the
County Court
Justin R. Herrmann, #23181
Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom
& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.
322 West 39th Street
P.O. Box 1060
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 234-5579
PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
ESTATE OF
JAMES N. JOHNSON,
DECEASED
Case No. PR19-131
Notice is hereby given that on
September 4, 2019, in the County
Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,
the Registrar issued a written state-
ment of Informal Probate of the Will
of said Deceased and that Jo Ann
Johnson, whose address is 1906
W. 41st Street, Kearney, NE 68845,
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as personal representa-
tive of this estate. Creditors of this
estate must file their claims with
this Court on or before November
13, 2019, or be forever barred.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of the County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
1512 Central Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
(308) 236-1229
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorney for Applicant
1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600
Kearney, NE 68848-1600
(308) 237-2114
NOTICE BY PUBLICATION
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF:
JAYNE EILEEN PETERS,
Deceased.
Case No. PR 19-126
Notice is hereby given that on
Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Wil-
liam C. Peters, Jr. of 1850 Bonanza
Street, Gering, Nebraska 69341
was informally appointed by the
Registrar as Personal Representa-
tive of the Estate of JAYNE EI-
LEEN PETERS.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk/Magistrate of the
County Court
Buffalo County Courthouse
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
William C. Peters
Attorney at Law
1425 11th Street • P.O. Box 472
Gering, NE 69341
308-436-7136
NSBA #13289
DOWNING, ALEXANDER & WOOD
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of June C. Kantor,
Deceased
Estate No. PR18-155
Notice is hereby given that a
Waiver of Final Account and Report
of Administration and a Petition for
Complete Settlement, Probate of
Will and Determination of Heirs
have been filed and are set for
hearing in the County Court of Buf-
falo County, Nebraska, located at
Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68848, on October 18,
2019, at or after 10:00 o'clock a.m.
Kenneth Joseph Kantor, Jr.,
Personal Representative
30940 County Road 356
Buena Vista, CO 81211
(512) 468-7509
Randall Alexander
(Bar ID #15337)
DOWNING, ALEXANDER
and WOOD
355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185
Superior, Nebraska 68978
(402) 879-4751
PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF KOMMERS PROPERTIES,
L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Kommers Properties, L.L.C. (herei-
nafter referred to as "the Com-
pany") is organized under the laws
of the State of Nebraska. The street
and mailing address of the Compa-
ny's initial designated office is 2002
West 35th Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Mary S. Kommers, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number is 2002 West 35th
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
Dated: September 5, 2019.
Mary S. Kommers, Organizer
LEGAL NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case Number CI19-418
IN RE NAME CHANGE OF
Mia Christine Kegley
Notice is hereby given that on the
10th day of September, 2019, a pe-
tition was filed in the District Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the
object and prayer of which is for
the change of the petitioner's name
from Mia Christine Kegley to Mya
Christine Kegley.
A hearing will be had on said pe-
tition before the Honorable John H.
Marsh, in courtroom no. __, 1512
Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the
17th day of December, 2019 at
11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as
will be convenient for the court and
that unless sufficient cause is
shown to the contrary, the petition-
er's name will be changed from
that of Mia Christine Kegley, to
Mya Christine Kegley.
Mia C. Kegley, Petitioner
32745 175th Road
Kearney, NE 68847
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of MAE MARIE
JOHNSTON, Deceased
Estate No. PR19-124
Notice is hereby given that on the
29th day of Aug. 2019, in the
County Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the Registrar issued a
written Statement of Informal Pro-
bate of the Will of said Decedent
and that Ronald W. Johnston,
whose address is 7276 S. Newport
Way, Centennial, CO 80112, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the estate. File claims by Nov. 6,
2019.
Sharmin Gonzales,
Clerk of Buffalo County,
Nebraska
P.O. Box 520
Kearney, NE 68848-0520
Larry E. Butler #15565
TYE & ROWLING, P.C.
Attorneys at Law
P.O. Box 636
Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636
Phone: 308-237-3155
NOTICE OF HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF ADJUSTMENT
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Adjust-
ment on Thursday, October 10,
2019, at 4:00 o’clock P.M. at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners room, located at the Buffalo
County Courthouse, 1512 Central
Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.
Said meeting has a special
agenda item concerning public
comments on a request for a vari-
ance received from LaBerta G
Olson for property described as
part of Tax Lot 8 of Section 12,
Township 8 North, Range 15 West
of the 6th p.m., Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Complete description on
file with Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Zoning
Administrator, but may be modified
up to 24 hours prior to said meet-
ing.
Jason Wozniak,
Zoning Administrator
Home is making an application to
the Nebraska Department of Trans-
portation for Federal Funds under
49 U.S.C. Section 5310 for 2 small
buses to replace existing vehicles
for the transportation of elderly per-
sons and persons with disabilities
in the tri-city (Kearney, Hastings,
Grand Island) service area. Any in-
terested public or private transit or
paratransit operator is invited to
comment on the proposed services
by sending a written notice to the
Nebraska Department of Transpor-
tation, Local Assistance Division,
Transit Section, PO Box 94759,
Lincoln, NE 68509-4759, and Cen-
tral Nebraska Veterans' Home
within15 days of the publication of
this notice.
NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS
TO:
Defendants the Estate of
Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,
Devisees, Personal Representa-
tives, and All Other Persons Inter-
ested in the Estate of Jean M.
Criss, Deceased, real names un-
known, Transnation Title Insurance
Company, Trustee, John Doe and
Jane Doe, real names and marital
status unknown.
Notice is hereby given that on the
31st day of July, 2019, Reverse
Mortgage Funding, LLC, as the
plaintiff, filed its Complaint in the
District Court of Buffalo County,
Nebraska, Case No. CI 19-339,
against defendants the Estate of
Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,
Devisees, Personal Representa-
tives, and All Other Persons Inter-
ested in the Estate of Jean M.
Criss, Deceased, real names un-
known; Transnation Title Insurance
Company, Trustee; United States
of America, by and through the
Secretary of Housing and Urban
Development, Beneficiary; State of
Nebraska; County of Buffalo; John
Doe and Jane Doe, real names and
marital status unknown, the object
and prayer of which is to foreclose
a certain deed of trust in the princi-
pal amount equal to the sum of all
loan advances made under a cer-
tain deed of trust, on the real estate
described as:
Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a
subdivision to the City of Gibbon,
Buffalo County, Nebraska,
which was executed on July 21,
2006, by Jean M. Criss, a single
person, and delivered to Transna-
tion Title Insurance Company,
Trustee, for the benefit of the Fi-
nancial Freedom Senior Funding
Corporation, a subsidiary of Indy
Mac Bank, F.S.B., Beneficiary, and
which was duly recorded on July
27, 2006, as Instrument No.
2006-5751 in the Office of the Reg-
ister of Deeds of Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Such deed of trust was
given to secure the payment of a
certain promissory note in writing
dated July 21, 2006.
The plaintiff alleges in its Com-
plaint that there is now due the
plaintiff on said note the principal
sum of $109,959.50, together with
interest thereon pursuant to the
terms set forth in such Note. The
plaintiff is the owner of the benefi-
cial interest under such deed of
trust, and is the holder of the in-
debtedness secured thereby.
The plaintiff prays that in default
of payment by the defendants of
the amount due the plaintiff as
aforesaid, such mortgaged prem-
ises be decreed to be sold ac-
cording to law to satisfy the sums
found due the plaintiff, with interest
and costs of suit, and that such de-
fendants be forever barred and
foreclosed of all right, title, lien, eq-
uity of redemption or other interest
in, to and upon such mortgaged
premises.
You are required to answer such
Complaint on or before the 19th
day of October, 2019.
REVERSE MORTGAGE
FUNDING, LLC,Plaintiff,
By: ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C.,
L.L.O.
8712 WEST DODGE ROAD, #260
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
TELEPHONE (402) 829-0400
Its Attorney
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
SCOTT'S BOOKKEEPING SERV-
ICE, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-
bility Company, has been organ-
ized under the laws of the state of
Nebraska, with its initial designated
office at 1111 West 82nd St. Kear-
ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Scott Lowery, 1111 West 82nd,
St. Kearney, NE 68845.
NOTICE OF MEETING
CITY OF KEARNEY,
NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-
cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-
braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in
the Council Chambers at City Hall,
18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-
braska, which meeting will be open
to the public. An agenda for such
meeting, kept continuously current,
is available for public inspection at
the Office of the City Clerk at the
City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-
ing normal business hours. Except
for items of an emergency nature,
the agenda shall not be altered
later than 24 hours before the
scheduled commencement of the
meeting. The City Council shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact the City Clerk at City Hall
or call (308) 233-3216 no later than
24 hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT,
CITY CLERK
NOTICE
A sale of storage unit contents,
household items, will be held at
809 W. 19th St., #2, U-Stuff Em
Storage, on Thursday, September
26th at 1:00 p.m. Cash Only.
Century 21 Midlands
308-234-5550
GANZ LAW OFFICES,
P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. BOX 895
KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SUKUMAR, LLC
Notice is hereby given that
Sukumar, LLC, a Nebraska limited
liability company, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska, with its registered office at
416 West 48th Street, Suite 32,
Kearney, NE 68845. The general
nature of its business is to engage
in and to do any lawful act con-
cerning any and all lawful business,
other than banking or insurance, for
which a limited liability company
may be organized under the laws of
Nebraska, including but not limited
to the power to purchase, sell,
own, construct, develop, operate,
lease, manage, finance, refinance
and otherwise deal with real estate
and personal property of all kinds
and interests therein, and for all
other purposes authorized by law,
to the same extent as natural per-
sons might or could do. The limited
liability company was formed on
September 3, 2019 and will con-
tinue for a perpetual period of dura-
tion. Its affairs shall be conducted
by its members pursuant to the
Certificate of Organization and Op-
erating Agreement duly adopted by
the Company.
James R. Ganz, Jr.,
Attorney for Organizer
SULLIVAN, SHOEMAKER, P.C., L.L.O.
NOTICE
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Estate of VIVIAN L. MUHS,
Deceased
Estate No. PR19-128
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 3, 2019, in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Jason
Recroft, whose address is 4103
Central Avenue, Kearney, NE
68847, was informally appointed by
the Registrar as Personal Repre-
sentative of the Estate.
Creditors of this Estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 6, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of the County Court
Michelle J. Oldham, #18625
Sullivan Shoemaker P.C., L.L.O.
P.O. Box 309
Hastings, Nebraska 68902-0309
(402) 462-0300
michelle@sullivanshoemaker.com
MCHENRY, HASZARD, ROTH, HUPP,
NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT
OF PERSONAL
REPRESENTATIVE AND
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
PR 19-133
IN THE MATTER OF THE
ESTATE OF
WAYNE C. MEYER, Deceased.
Notice is hereby given that on
Sept. 12, 2019 in the County Court
of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Craig
A. Meyer, whose address is 2616
N. 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68507, was
informally appointed by the Regis-
trar as Personal Representative of
the Estate.
Creditors of this estate must file
their claims with this Court on or
before Nov. 20, 2019, or be forever
barred.
Sharmin Gonzales
Clerk of Buffalo County Court
1512 Central Ave. - PO Box 520
Kearney, Nebraska 68848
308-236-1228
Sheri A. Burkholder, No 22036
McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp,
Burkholder & Blomenberg,
PC, LLO
P.O. Box 82426
Lincoln, Nebraska 68501-2426
(402) 476-2200
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that
ZimbeeCat Construction, L.L.C.
(the “Company”) has been organ-
ized under the laws of the State of
Nebraska. The designated office of
the Company is 506 W. 22nd
Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.
The registered agent of the Com-
pany is Lane Zimbelman, 506 W.
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The Company was formed
on September 3, 2019.
