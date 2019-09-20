 

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF BRIAN'S AFFORDABLE

LIGHTING SOLUTIONS, INC.

 

The Articles of Incorporation were

filed on the 29th day of August,

2019 for Brian's Affordable Lighting

Solutions, Inc. with the registered

office at 1813 Avenue G, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847 to engage in any

and all lawful purposes for which a

corporation may be now or hereaf-

ter organized under the laws of the

State of Nebraska, with $10,000

authorized capital stock to be fully

paid when issued, having perpetual

existence commencing with the fil-

ing of its Articles of Incorporation,

and whose affairs are conducted

by a Board of Directors.

Larry E. Butler

Incorporator

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of DONETA MAE

GIFFORD, Deceased

Estate No. PR19-130

Notice is hereby given that on

September 4, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a Written

Statement of Informal Probate of

the Will of said Deceased and that

Roberta Gifford Wiles, whose ad-

dress is 1405 Avenue H, Kearney,

NE 68847, has been appointed

Personal Representative of this es-

tate. Creditors of this estate must

file their claims with this Court on

or before 11/5/19 or be forever bar-

red.

Michele Reiter,

Clerk of the County Court

Registrar

James R. Ganz, Jr.

GANZ LAW OFFICE, P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 895

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0895

ROSS, SCHROEDER &

GEORGE, LLC

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF H J H Logistics, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of H J H Logis-

tics,LLC,under the "Nebraska Uni-

form Limited Liability Company

Act", with its registered office at

401 West 4th Street, PO Box 309,

Kearney, Nebraska 68845. The

general nature of its business is to

engage in any lawful business for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the Ne-

braska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act. The existence of H J

H Logistics, LLC, commenced on

September 17, 2019, and its affairs

shall be conducted by its members.

Dated: September 17, 2019.

Kenneth F. George, Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of Irene L. Brezina,

Deceased

Estate No. 19-125

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Bar-

bara J. DeWitt, 5000 Avenue F

Place, Kearney, NE 68847 was in-

formally appointed by the Registrar

as Personal Representative of the

Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk-Magistrate of the

County Court

Justin R. Herrmann, #23181

Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom

& Holbrook, P.C., L.L.O.

322 West 39th Street

P.O. Box 1060

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 234-5579

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

ESTATE OF

JAMES N. JOHNSON,

DECEASED

Case No. PR19-131

 

Notice is hereby given that on

September 4, 2019, in the County

Court of Buffalo County, Nebraska,

the Registrar issued a written state-

ment of Informal Probate of the Will

of said Deceased and that Jo Ann

Johnson, whose address is 1906

W. 41st Street, Kearney, NE 68845,

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as personal representa-

tive of this estate. Creditors of this

estate must file their claims with

this Court on or before November

13, 2019, or be forever barred.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of the County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

1512 Central Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

(308) 236-1229

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorney for Applicant

1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box 1600

Kearney, NE 68848-1600

(308) 237-2114

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF:

JAYNE EILEEN PETERS,

Deceased.

Case No. PR 19-126

Notice is hereby given that on

Aug. 30, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Wil-

liam C. Peters, Jr. of 1850 Bonanza

Street, Gering, Nebraska 69341

was informally appointed by the

Registrar as Personal Representa-

tive of the Estate of JAYNE EI-

LEEN PETERS.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 6, 2019 or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk/Magistrate of the

County Court

Buffalo County Courthouse

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

William C. Peters

Attorney at Law

1425 11th Street • P.O. Box 472

Gering, NE 69341

308-436-7136

NSBA #13289

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of June C. Kantor,

Deceased

Estate No. PR18-155

Notice is hereby given that a

Waiver of Final Account and Report

of Administration and a Petition for

Complete Settlement, Probate of

Will and Determination of Heirs

have been filed and are set for

hearing in the County Court of Buf-

falo County, Nebraska, located at

Buffalo County Court, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68848, on October 18,

2019, at or after 10:00 o'clock a.m.

Kenneth Joseph Kantor, Jr.,

Personal Representative

30940 County Road 356

Buena Vista, CO 81211

(512) 468-7509

Randall Alexander

(Bar ID #15337)

DOWNING, ALEXANDER

and WOOD

355 N. Commercial, P.O. Box 185

Superior, Nebraska 68978

(402) 879-4751

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF KOMMERS PROPERTIES,

L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Kommers Properties, L.L.C. (herei-

nafter referred to as "the Com-

pany") is organized under the laws

of the State of Nebraska. The street

and mailing address of the Compa-

ny's initial designated office is 2002

West 35th Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Mary S. Kommers, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number is 2002 West 35th

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

Dated: September 5, 2019.

Mary S. Kommers, Organizer

LEGAL NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case Number CI19-418

IN RE NAME CHANGE OF

Mia Christine Kegley

Notice is hereby given that on the

10th day of September, 2019, a pe-

tition was filed in the District Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, the

object and prayer of which is for

the change of the petitioner's name

from Mia Christine Kegley to Mya

Christine Kegley.

A hearing will be had on said pe-

tition before the Honorable John H.

Marsh, in courtroom no. __, 1512

Central Ave., Kearney, NE on the

17th day of December, 2019 at

11:30 a.m., or as soon thereafter as

will be convenient for the court and

that unless sufficient cause is

shown to the contrary, the petition-

er's name will be changed from

that of Mia Christine Kegley, to

Mya Christine Kegley.

Mia C. Kegley, Petitioner

32745 175th Road

Kearney, NE 68847

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of MAE MARIE

JOHNSTON, Deceased

Estate No. PR19-124

Notice is hereby given that on the

29th day of Aug. 2019, in the

County Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the Registrar issued a

written Statement of Informal Pro-

bate of the Will of said Decedent

and that Ronald W. Johnston,

whose address is 7276 S. Newport

Way, Centennial, CO 80112, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the estate. File claims by Nov. 6,

2019.

Sharmin Gonzales,

Clerk of Buffalo County,

Nebraska

P.O. Box 520

Kearney, NE 68848-0520

Larry E. Butler #15565

TYE & ROWLING, P.C.

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Box 636

Kearney, Nebraska 68848-0636

Phone: 308-237-3155

leb@tyelaw.com

NOTICE OF HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF ADJUSTMENT

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Adjust-

ment on Thursday, October 10,

2019, at 4:00 o’clock P.M. at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners room, located at the Buffalo

County Courthouse, 1512 Central

Ave., Kearney, Nebraska.

Said meeting has a special

agenda item concerning public

comments on a request for a vari-

ance received from LaBerta G

Olson for property described as

part of Tax Lot 8 of Section 12,

Township 8 North, Range 15 West

of the 6th p.m., Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Complete description on

file with Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Zoning

Administrator, but may be modified

up to 24 hours prior to said meet-

ing.

Jason Wozniak,

Zoning Administrator

Home is making an application to

the Nebraska Department of Trans-

portation for Federal Funds under

49 U.S.C. Section 5310 for 2 small

buses to replace existing vehicles

for the transportation of elderly per-

sons and persons with disabilities

in the tri-city (Kearney, Hastings,

Grand Island) service area. Any in-

terested public or private transit or

paratransit operator is invited to

comment on the proposed services

by sending a written notice to the

Nebraska Department of Transpor-

tation, Local Assistance Division,

Transit Section, PO Box 94759,

Lincoln, NE 68509-4759, and Cen-

tral Nebraska Veterans' Home

within15 days of the publication of

this notice.

NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS

TO:

Defendants the Estate of

Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,

Devisees, Personal Representa-

tives, and All Other Persons Inter-

ested in the Estate of Jean M.

Criss, Deceased, real names un-

known, Transnation Title Insurance

Company, Trustee, John Doe and

Jane Doe, real names and marital

status unknown.

Notice is hereby given that on the

31st day of July, 2019, Reverse

Mortgage Funding, LLC, as the

plaintiff, filed its Complaint in the

District Court of Buffalo County,

Nebraska, Case No. CI 19-339,

against defendants the Estate of

Jean M. Criss, the Heirs, Legatees,

Devisees, Personal Representa-

tives, and All Other Persons Inter-

ested in the Estate of Jean M.

Criss, Deceased, real names un-

known; Transnation Title Insurance

Company, Trustee; United States

of America, by and through the

Secretary of Housing and Urban

Development, Beneficiary; State of

Nebraska; County of Buffalo; John

Doe and Jane Doe, real names and

marital status unknown, the object

and prayer of which is to foreclose

a certain deed of trust in the princi-

pal amount equal to the sum of all

loan advances made under a cer-

tain deed of trust, on the real estate

described as:

Lot 2, Old Mill Subdivision, a

subdivision to the City of Gibbon,

Buffalo County, Nebraska,

which was executed on July 21,

2006, by Jean M. Criss, a single

person, and delivered to Transna-

tion Title Insurance Company,

Trustee, for the benefit of the Fi-

nancial Freedom Senior Funding

Corporation, a subsidiary of Indy

Mac Bank, F.S.B., Beneficiary, and

which was duly recorded on July

27, 2006, as Instrument No.

2006-5751 in the Office of the Reg-

ister of Deeds of Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Such deed of trust was

given to secure the payment of a

certain promissory note in writing

dated July 21, 2006.

The plaintiff alleges in its Com-

plaint that there is now due the

plaintiff on said note the principal

sum of $109,959.50, together with

interest thereon pursuant to the

terms set forth in such Note. The

plaintiff is the owner of the benefi-

cial interest under such deed of

trust, and is the holder of the in-

debtedness secured thereby.

The plaintiff prays that in default

of payment by the defendants of

the amount due the plaintiff as

aforesaid, such mortgaged prem-

ises be decreed to be sold ac-

cording to law to satisfy the sums

found due the plaintiff, with interest

and costs of suit, and that such de-

fendants be forever barred and

foreclosed of all right, title, lien, eq-

uity of redemption or other interest

in, to and upon such mortgaged

premises.

You are required to answer such

Complaint on or before the 19th

day of October, 2019.

REVERSE MORTGAGE

FUNDING, LLC,Plaintiff,

By: ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C.,

L.L.O.

8712 WEST DODGE ROAD, #260

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

TELEPHONE (402) 829-0400

Its Attorney

elindquist@elindquistlaw.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

SCOTT'S BOOKKEEPING SERV-

ICE, LLC, a Nebraska Limited Lia-

bility Company, has been organ-

ized under the laws of the state of

Nebraska, with its initial designated

office at 1111 West 82nd St. Kear-

ney, NE 68845. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Scott Lowery, 1111 West 82nd,

St. Kearney, NE 68845.

NOTICE OF MEETING

CITY OF KEARNEY,

NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a meeting of the Mayor and Coun-

cil of the City of Kearney, Ne-

braska, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on

Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in

the Council Chambers at City Hall,

18 East 22nd Street, Kearney, Ne-

braska, which meeting will be open

to the public. An agenda for such

meeting, kept continuously current,

is available for public inspection at

the Office of the City Clerk at the

City Hall, Kearney, Nebraska, dur-

ing normal business hours. Except

for items of an emergency nature,

the agenda shall not be altered

later than 24 hours before the

scheduled commencement of the

meeting. The City Council shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact the City Clerk at City Hall

or call (308) 233-3216 no later than

24 hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT,

CITY CLERK

NOTICE

 

A sale of storage unit contents,

household items, will be held at

809 W. 19th St., #2, U-Stuff Em

Storage, on Thursday, September

26th at 1:00 p.m. Cash Only.

Century 21 Midlands

308-234-5550

GANZ LAW OFFICES,

P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. BOX 895

KEARNEY, NE 68848-0895

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SUKUMAR, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sukumar, LLC, a Nebraska limited

liability company, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska, with its registered office at

416 West 48th Street, Suite 32,

Kearney, NE 68845. The general

nature of its business is to engage

in and to do any lawful act con-

cerning any and all lawful business,

other than banking or insurance, for

which a limited liability company

may be organized under the laws of

Nebraska, including but not limited

to the power to purchase, sell,

own, construct, develop, operate,

lease, manage, finance, refinance

and otherwise deal with real estate

and personal property of all kinds

and interests therein, and for all

other purposes authorized by law,

to the same extent as natural per-

sons might or could do. The limited

liability company was formed on

September 3, 2019 and will con-

tinue for a perpetual period of dura-

tion. Its affairs shall be conducted

by its members pursuant to the

Certificate of Organization and Op-

erating Agreement duly adopted by

the Company.

James R. Ganz, Jr.,

Attorney for Organizer

NOTICE

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Estate of VIVIAN L. MUHS,

Deceased

Estate No. PR19-128

 

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 3, 2019, in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Jason

Recroft, whose address is 4103

Central Avenue, Kearney, NE

68847, was informally appointed by

the Registrar as Personal Repre-

sentative of the Estate.

Creditors of this Estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 6, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of the County Court

Michelle J. Oldham, #18625

Sullivan Shoemaker P.C., L.L.O.

P.O. Box 309

Hastings, Nebraska 68902-0309

(402) 462-0300

michelle@sullivanshoemaker.com

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

PR 19-133

IN THE MATTER OF THE

ESTATE OF

WAYNE C. MEYER, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that on

Sept. 12, 2019 in the County Court

of Buffalo County, Nebraska, Craig

A. Meyer, whose address is 2616

N. 78th St., Lincoln, NE 68507, was

informally appointed by the Regis-

trar as Personal Representative of

the Estate.

Creditors of this estate must file

their claims with this Court on or

before Nov. 20, 2019, or be forever

barred.

Sharmin Gonzales

Clerk of Buffalo County Court

1512 Central Ave. - PO Box 520

Kearney, Nebraska 68848

308-236-1228

Sheri A. Burkholder, No 22036

McHenry, Haszard, Roth, Hupp,

Burkholder & Blomenberg,

PC, LLO

P.O. Box 82426

Lincoln, Nebraska 68501-2426

(402) 476-2200

sburkholder@mchenrylaw.com

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that

ZimbeeCat Construction, L.L.C.

(the “Company”) has been organ-

ized under the laws of the State of

Nebraska. The designated office of

the Company is 506 W. 22nd

Street, Kearney, Nebraska 68845.

The registered agent of the Com-

pany is Lane Zimbelman, 506 W.

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The Company was formed

on September 3, 2019.

