 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Debra McCarthy, Clerk of the Lin-

coln County District Court, in an

action where in ARROW SEED

COMPANY is Plaintiff and DANIEL

D. MCKEONE is Defendant, Case

CI18-649, the following described

property owned by DDM LAND

MANAGEMENT, LLC has been lev-

ied upon:

(1) 1993 Dodge W200/W250

Diesel Regular Cab

Flatbed Pickup

(VIN #1B7KM26C1PS129678)

(2) 2016 Stateline Flatbed / Tilt

4 Wheel Trailer

(VIN #53MTM2021GB005617)

(3) 2009 Yamaha Grizzly 450

(4 Wheeler)

(VIN #5Y4AJ26Y791011411)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 3rd day of October,

2019 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 3rd day of September,

2019

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine #90921

Deputy

ZNEZ S7,14,21,28

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

August 27, 2019

 

With the absence of a minister,

the Council held a moment of si-

lence.Two Boy Scouts from Troop

158 led the Council Members and

audience in the Pledge of Alle-

giance. Mayor Clouse announced

that in accordance with Section

84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised

Statutes, a current copy of the

Open Meetings Act is available for

review and is posted on the wall of

the Council Chambers. Stanley A.

Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on August 27,

2019 at 5:30 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami

James Moore. Absent: Bruce Lear

and Jonathan Nikkila. City Clerk re-

corded the minutes. Administrative

personnel were also present. No-

tice of the meeting had been given

according to law.

The City Clerk administered the

Oath of Office to Austin Hibberd

and Lacie Lindner and Presentation

of Colors by the Kearney Police

Honor Guard.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

None.

Consent Agenda:

By majority vote, Lear and

Nikkila absent, the following items

were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held August 13, 2019.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

1000bulbs.com-$118.93-smcs;

1st Chain Supply-$49.29-smcs;

56th Street Amoco-$12.54-smcs;

911 Custom-$63,173.26-co; Ac-

cess Display -$574.59-co; Ace Irri-

gation-$633.81-smcs;

Acushnet-$7,023.03-smcs; Ado-

be-$29.99-smcs; Advance Au-

to-$21.45-smcs; Agri Co-

op-$1,994.58-smcs; Alff,K-

$101.25-smcs; All Makes Au-

to-$4,321.12-smcs; Allfuses.c-

om-$77.70-smcs; Allied Electron-

ics-$55.50-smcs;

Altec-$151,586.00-co; Amax -

$49.92-smcs; Amazon- $6,207.67-

smcs,co; American -$639.43-smcs;

American Compactor -

$135.00-smcs; American Le-

gion-$40.45-smcs; Anderson Bros-

.-$369.67-smcs;

Animoto-$264.00-smcs; AP Elec-

tric-$903.06-smcs; Apple Mar-

ket-$106.16-smcs; Apple

Online-$105.93-smcs;

Aramark-$263.98-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$2,180.11-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$50.08-smcs; Auto Accessories

-$136.91-co; Auto Val-

ue-$47.20-smcs; Avilez,J-

$40.40-smcs; B&H Pho-

to-$1,750.97-smcs,co; B&S Con-

crete-$4,700.00-smcs; Baer

Frame-$149.05-smcs; Baker &

Taylor-$6,400.18-smcs; Beacon

Athletics-$1,634.04-smcs,co;

Becker,J-$15.00-smcs; Benjamin's

Landscaping-$69.64-smcs;

Bigelow,A-$58.49-smcs;

Bird,R-$22.33-smcs; Blackstone

Publishing-$578.06-smcs;

BlueCross/BlueShield-$101,757.12-smcs;Boogarts-$31.14-smcs;

Bosselman-$4,814.36-smcs;

Bridgett Lavene-$3,333.00-smcs;

Broadfoot's-$3,964.00-smcs; Buf-

falo Co. Register

Deeds-$130.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.

Treasurer-$76.88-smcs;Buffalo

Outdoor Power-$1,380.42-smcs;

Buggy Bath-$10.00-smcs; Build-

ers-$1,745.95-smcs,co; Buzz's

Marine-$139.98-smcs; Byrne,D-$-

266.00-smcs; Cab Sto-

re-$52.39-smcs; Cabela's--

$69.54-smcs; Calibre Press--

$349.00-smcs; Canva-$2.00-smcs;

Capital Business -$388.00-smcs;

Carlson,L-$8.00-smcs;

Carquest-$276.24-smcs; Carrot

Top -$225.37-smcs; Casey's-

$9.18-smcs; Cash-W-

a-$4,381.90-smcs;

Cenex-$50.00-smcs; Central Auto

Electric-$33.58-smcs; Central Fire

-$86.00-smcs; Central Hydrau-

lic-$672.10-smcs; Central NE Bob-

cat-$5,369.30-smcs,co; Central NE

Polygraph-$500.00-smcs; Central

States Wire-$1,324.38-smcs; Char-

ter-$610.98-smcs;

Chemsearch-$676.00-smcs; Ches-

terman-$1,825.08-smcs; Chicken

Coop-$50.00-smcs; Chief Sup-

ply-$5.99-smcs; Chili's-

$39.92-smcs;

Cintas-$292.24-smcs; CIT Group-

-$565.69-smcs; City of Kear-

ney-$27,835.54-smcs,ps; City of

Scottsbluff-$17.25-smcs; Clayton,

Marty-$25.85-smcs; Clevenger

Oil-$487.45-smcs; Consolidated

Mgmt.-$432.89-smcs; Construc-

tion Rental-$3,404.40-smcs,co;

Contractor Servic-

es-$17,500.00-smcs; Control Your-

s-$200.00-smcs; Cool-Tech-

-$132.38-smcs; Copycat

-$818.16-smcs; Core & Main-$11-

,940.96-smcs; Cornhusker Clean-

ing-$580.73-smcs; Crane River

Theater-$22.97-smcs; Credit

Mgmt.-$223.73-ps;

Culligan-$320.60-smcs; Cum-

mins-$1,086.97-smcs; Cutter &

Buck-$534.92-smcs; Danko Emer-

gency-$153.24-smcs; Dan's

Plumbing-$801.60-smcs; Davis

Equipment-$1,954.01-smcs; Daw-

son Public Pow-

er-$39,410.54-smcs; Daylight

Donuts-$64.33-smcs; DB Electri-

cal-$35.81-smcs; Del-

l-$14,408.30-smcs,co; Dept. of

Education-$320.82-ps;

Deterdings-$3,686.82-smcs;

Digicert-$218.00-smcs; Dish--

$212.10-smcs; DLT Solu-

tions-$4,832.87-smcs; Dolan Con-

sulting-$120.00-smcs; Dollar Gen-

eral-$26.75-smcs; Don's Hobby

Guns-$153.92-smcs; Dowhy Tow-

ing-$1,095.00-smcs;

Dreamstime.com-$25.00-smcs;

Dultmeier Sales-$279.28-smcs; Ea-

gle Distributing-$2,968.45-smcs;

Eakes-$1,618.69-smcs; Earthway

Products-$57.30-smcs;

Ebay-$12.29-smcs,co; Ed

Broadfoot& Sons-$333.60-smcs;

Ehrlich-Rentokil-$275.00-smcs; Ei-

leen's Cookies-$13.25-smcs; Elliott

Equipment-$6,645.59-smcs; EMC

Insurance-$19,250.27-smcs; Enter-

prise-$318.10-smcs; Eustis Body

Shop-$483.10-smcs;

Eyemed-$854.30-smcs;

Facebook-$36.82-smcs; Family

Fresh-$95.21-smcs; Family Prac-

tice-$3,066.00-ps; Fas-

tenal-$60.80-smcs;

Fedex-$26.37-smcs; Fiddelke

Heating -$144.00-smcs; Fire Safety

Education-$470.00-smcs; Fitzger-

ald Keegan-$10.34-smcs; Flag

Company-$306.44-smcs;

Flynn,B-$294.00-smcs; Fraternal

Order of Eagles-$500.00-smcs;

Friesen Chevrolet-$565.10-smcs;

Frontier-$7,291.94-smcs; Fry & As-

sociates-$564.56-co; Gale-

/Cengage-$78.52-smcs; Garrett Ti-

res-$1,132.21-smcs;

GCSAA-$205.00-smcs;

Giesenhagen,R-$96.72-smcs;

Glow With Us-$109.47-smcs;

Grace Fellowship-$45.00-smcs;

Graham Tire-$524.00-smcs; Gra-

ham,M-$26.03-smcs; Grain-

ger-$1,281.12-smcs,co; Grey

House Publishing-$701.85-smcs;

Grones Outdoor Pow-

er-$352.10-smcs; Ha-

ch-$747.21-smcs; Ha-

li-brite-$931.08-smcs; Hammar,A

-$575.00-smcs; Hampton In-

n-$227.52-smcs; Happ,L-$10-

0.00-smcs; Hibberd,A-$50-

.00-smcs; Hireright-$25.98-smcs;

Hobby-Lobby-$125.01-smcs; Holi-

day Inn Express-$218.98-smcs;

Holmes Supply-$538.59-smcs,co;

Home Depot-$2,784.45-smcs;

Home Essentials-$74.67-smcs;

Hometown Leasing-$98.26-smcs;

HWH Corp-$1,202.84-smcs;

Hy-Vee-$10.50-smcs;

ICMA-$6,160.76-ps; Indian Hills

Estate-$13.26-smcs; Int'l Assn. of

Crime Analysts-$395.00-smcs; In-

voicehome.com-$5.00-smcs;

IRS-$169,515.68-ps; J&S Avia-

tion-$3,357.00-smcs; Jack

Lederman-$580.89-smcs; Jack's

Uniforms-$100.94-smcs;

Jelinek,T-$220.00-smcs; Jimmy

Johnson-$455.37-smcs; JJ Kel-

ler-$336.35-smcs;

Johnson Controls-$740.62-smcs;

Johnson,K-$8.00-smcs; Johnstone

Supply-$2,342.66-smcs; Jr's West-

ern-$279.92-smcs; Justbats.c-

om-$100.00-smcs; Kaize Equip-

ment-$1,136.84-smcs; Kearney

Ace-$131.76-smcs; Kearney Ani-

mal Shelter-$542.40-smcs; Kear-

ney Concrete-$1,372.50-smcs;

Kearney Crete -$3,047.75-smcs;

Kearney Hub-$4,382.17-smcs;

Kearney Tire-$732.50-smcs; Kear-

ney Towing-$1,050.00-smcs; Kear-

ney Warehouse-$701.86-smcs;

Kearney

Winlectric-$24,672.26-smcs,co;

Kelly Supply-$731.73-smcs;

Klinginsmith Family-$71.90-smcs;

KOLN -$2,480.00-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$778.96-smcs;

Kowalewski,E-$6.20-smcs;

Kugler-$822.50-smcs; Kussmaul

Electronics-$1,003.05-smcs; Land-

mark Implement-$3,142.04-smcs;

Lawson Products-$42.75-smcs;

LIED Center-$125.26-smcs; Lin-

coln Airport Parking-$19.00-smcs;

Lindner,L-$50.00-smcs; Little Cae-

sars-$44.15-smcs;

Lockmobile-$8.80-smcs; Luke,D-$-

691.90-smcs; Mac Tool-

s-$475.00-smcs; Macqueen Equip-

ment-$620.18-smcs;

Magid Glove-$47.21-smcs;

Magpul Industries-$1,669.02-smcs;

Mail Express-$256.91-smcs; Man-

lein Enterprise-$114.67-smcs;

Manufacturers' News-

$106.90-smcs; Marlatt Ma-

chine-$391.35-smcs; Marpa

Group-$140.00-smcs; Martin,D-

$175.32-co; Masters True Val-

ue-$561.07-smcs;

Matheson-$366.07-smcs; Matthew

Martine-$250.00-smcs; Maxi

Sweep-$54.88-smcs; McDon-

ald's-$49.20-smcs; Mead Lum-

ber-$178.14-co; Mefferd,E-

-$800.00-smcs;

Menards-$8,716.36-smcs,co; Mer-

cer,A-$30.00-smcs; Mi-

chaels-$211.69-smcs; Microfilm

Imaging-$550.00-co; Mid American

Signal-$6,576.00-smcs; Midlands

Contracting-$18,809.23-smcs;

Mid-State Organized Crime-

-$225.00-smcs; Midwest Con-

nect-$1,758.62-smcs; Midwest

Turf -$1,525.20-smcs,co; Milco En-

vironmental-$300.00-smcs; Miller &

Associates-$45,426.37-smcs,co;

Miller Signs-$153.00-smcs; Mirror

Image-$349.50-smcs; Monoprice-

$235.26-smcs; Moonlight Embroi-

dery-$6,151.99-smcs; Morris

Press-$513.07-smcs; Municipal

Emergency-$1,679.20-smcs,ps;

Municipal Supply-$7,227.42-smcs;

Municode-$1,890.38-smcs; Mu-

seum of NE Art-$2,500.00-smcs;

National Tool-$243.20-smcs; Na-

tions Photo Lab-$13.78-ps; Nat'l

Assn. School Re-

source-$225.00-smcs; Nat'l Busi-

ness-$379.98-smcs; Nat'l Fire Pro-

tection-$95.90-smcs; NCL of Wis-

consin-$284.08-smcs; NDOL

-$75.00-smcs; NE Arbore-

tum-$65.00-smcs; NE Child Sup-

port Pmt-$2,448.89-ps; NE Dept.

of Agriculture-$60.50-smcs; NE

Dept. Revenue-$63,729.67-smcs;

NE Golf Assn.-$5,157.00-smcs; NE

Machinery-$11,218.69-smcs; NE

Nursery-$70.00-smcs; NE Safe-

ty-$580.00-smcs; NE Truck Cen-

ter-$4,157.74-smcs; NE Wat-

er-$700.00-smcs; Nebraskaland

Distributors-$1,315.05-smcs;

Northgate Vet-$320.50-smcs;

Northwest Electric-$705.30-smcs;

Northwestern Ener-

gy-$1,433.90-smcs; Nova Fit-

ness-$797.72-ps; Nutrien Ag

-$796.80-smcs; Oak Creek Engi-

neering-$2,023.00-smcs; Of-

ficemax-$1,009.36-smcs,co; Of-

ficenet-$325.17-smcs; Olsson As-

sociates-$4,571.59-smcs; Option

III-$99.92-smcs; O'Reilly Au-

to-$799.20-smcs;

Orscheln-$448.40-smcs; Otter-

box-$72.66-co; Pacific Bow Butt-

s-$2,720.00-co;

Paessler-$400.00-smcs; Para-

mount-$233.33-smcs; Paypal-Po-

rterinter-$13.26-smcs; Pennwell

Ecommerce-$600.00-smcs;

Penworthy-$259.28-smcs; Pep

Co-$537.34-smcs; Pep-

perball-$154.90-smcs;

Petsmart-$169.68-smcs; Pey-

ton,A-$294.00-smcs; PGA Mem-

ber-$521.00-smcs; Phillips

66-$272.04-smcs; Physio Con-

trol-$378.00-smcs; Pickleball Cen-

tral-$128.36-smcs; Pierson,M-$30-

.00-smcs; Ping, In-

c.-$361.98-smcs; Pitney

Bowes-$1,113.04-smcs; Platinum

Awards-$41.35-smcs; Platte Valley

Auto Mart-$219.46-smcs; Platte

Valley Comm.-$43.50-smcs; Platte

Valley Laboratories-$62.50-smcs;

Police Officers

Assn.-$150.00-smcs; Poster My

Wall-$2.99-smcs; Pot O'

Gold-$230.00-smcs; Potthoff,K-

$25.00-smcs; Presto-X-$543.-

58-smcs;

Provantage-$14,900.00-co; Psy-

chological Re-

sources-$675.00-smcs; Puk-

ka-$295.32-smcs; Pump & Pan-

try-$11.52-smcs; Quil-

l-$794.51-smcs; Rally Point-$2-

49.00-smcs; Ramada In-

n-$90.25-smcs; Rare Refrigera-

tion-$398.79-smcs; Rasmussen

Mechanical-$385.63-smcs;

Reams-$5,892.64-smcs; Recorded

Books-$911.62-smcs;

Redbox-$6.67-smcs; Redman's-

$200.00-smcs; Rekall Dynam-

ics-$596.00-co; Risk & Insurance

Solutions-$307.50-smcs; Rotronic

Instrument-$875.59-smcs; Rouse,-

H-$100.00-smcs; RR

Donnelley-$167.74-smcs;

Rustywilkin-$162.31-smcs,co; S&S

Worldwide-$114.55-smcs; Safety

Products-$544.26-smcs; Sandry

Fire -$29.98-smcs; Sapp Broth-

ers-$19,298.54-smcs; Sasges,L-

$16.00-smcs; Sawin,S-

$220.00-smcs;

SaylerScreenprint-$1,241.50-smcs,ps; Schindler Eleva-

tor-$550.14-smcs;

Schlattmann,N-$30.00-smcs;

Schwans-$3,235.24-smcs; See

Clear Cleaning-$2,050.00-smcs;

Select Sprayers-$106.96-smcs;

Sherwin Williams-$843.70-smcs;

Shredding Solutions-$45.00-smcs;

Sign Center-$750.00-ps;

Siteone-$7,556.54-smcs; Solid

Waste Assn.-$223.00-smcs;

Southern Glazer's-$310.00-smcs;

Sprinkler Ware-

house-$550.51-smcs; Steinbrink

Landscaping-$586.11-smcs; Stitch

3-$84.00-smcs; Sunbelt Rent-

als-$343.54-smcs; Sup-

plyhouse.com-$47.88-smcs; Taco

Johns-$21.21-smcs; Thirsty's

-$122.16-smcs;

Thorworks-$214.78-smcs; Titan

Machinery-$972.87-smcs; Todd

Valley Farms-$1,587.00-smcs;

Tracfone-$22.76-smcs; Tractor-Su-

pply-$1,098.78-smcs; Trade Well

Pallet-$1,700.00-smcs; Triple

Crown Products-$247.97-smcs;

Tucker,K-$68.00-smcs; Turfco

Manufacturing-$1,854.00-smcs;

Turner Body Shop-

-$625.00-smcs,co; Tyler Technolo-

gies-$640.00-smcs;

UL-$5,681.20-smcs; Union Bank

-$78,763.81-ps; Unique Manage-

ment-$259.55-smcs; Unit-

ed-$325.40-smcs; UPS-$13-

.19-smcs; USA Communica-

tions-$154.95-smcs;

USPS-$507.34-smcs; Van Wall

Equipment-$328.72-smcs;

Walgreens-$23.96-smcs; Wal-Ma-

rt-$2,311.50-smcs; Walsh,C-

$15.00-smcs; Walters-Morgan

Const.-$246,264.35-co; Watch-

guard Video-$10,040.00-co;

Weldon,C-$233.00-smcs; White,J-

$26.00-smcs; Wick's Sterling

-$170.98-smcs; Wilco Life Insur-

ance -$10.00-ps; Williams Clean-

ers-$13.21-smcs; Wilson,J-

$1.56-smcs; Winchester Trim

-$220.00-smcs; Winter Equip-

ment-$1,464.15-smcs; World

Book-$1,903.00-smcs;

WPCI-$447.00-ps;

Wysiwash-$99.35-smcs; Young,J-

$691.90-smcs; Young,M-$26-

6.00-smcs; Zimmerman Print-

ing-$342.50-smcs; Zoro Tool-

s-$296.09-smcs; Payroll Ending

08/17/2019 -- $511,359.96. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $136.24 to the

City of Kearney.

3. Receive recommendations of

Planning Commission and set Sep-

tember 10, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. as

date and time for hearing on those

applications where applicable.

4. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the Class IK-035628

manager application for Cody

Rutan submitted by Kearney Steak

Company dba Whiskey Creek lo-

cated at 407 2nd Avenue.

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-137 approving Change Order

No. 1 showing an increase in the

amount of $2,295.00 and Applica-

tion and Certificate for Payment

No. 4 in the amount of $43,618.10

to GD Construction, Inc. and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

the CDBG Community Develop-

ment Sidewalk Replacement Proj-

ect for the construction of the side-

walk replacement involving the

area of Avenue C to 5th Avenue

and 16th Street north to the Union

Pacific Rail Line.

6. Approve the recommendation

from the Development Services Di-

vision on the annual renewal of

East Lawn Mobile Homes Estates,

2900 and 3010 Grand Avenue

manufactured home court license

until May 31, 2020.

7. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-138 approving the final allo-

cation of levy authority in the

amount of $146,450.00 for the

Community Redevelopment Au-

thority of the City of Kearney for fis-

cal year 2019-2020 and the final al-

location of levy authority in the

amount of $53,178.00 for Offstreet

Parking District No. 1 for fiscal year

2019-2020.

8. Authorize the Mayor to send

a letter of no recommendation to

the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-

mission on the Class CK-123261

liquor license application and man-

ager application for Alissa Ker-

n-Pierce submitted by B&B Re-

search and Investments LLC dba

The Village 1919 located at 1920 A

Avenue Unit 1.

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-139 approving the updated

T-Hangar B-08 Lease Agreement at

the Kearney Regional Airport be-

tween the City of Kearney and

Acme Aero, Inc.

10. Approve the City of Kearney

and County of Buffalo Kearney

Area Animal Shelter Interlocal

Agreement which was accepted by

the City of Kearney and County of

Buffalo at the July 16, 2019 Joint

City/County Budget Meeting and

adopt Resolution No. 2019-140.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-141 approving Change Order

No. 2 showing an increase in the

amount of $120,683.00 (for addi-

tional paving construction on 3rd

Street and Yanney Avenue) and

Application and Certificate for Pay-

ment No. 4 in the amount of

$153,139.50 submitted by Dan

Roeder Concrete, Inc. and ap-

proved by Miller & Associates for

2019 Part 1 Improvements; Younes

Center Sixth in connection with

Paving Improvement District Nos.

2019-996 and 2019-997 (Bid B).

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-142 approving Amendment

No. AJW-FN-CSA-17-CE-0-

00841-A3 to the Non-Federal Re-

imbursable Agreement between the

City of Kearney and the Federal

Aviation Administration for addi-

tional funds for Residential Engi-

neering services at the Kearney Re-

gional Airport.

13. Approve setting the public

hearing date for September 10,

2019 to adopt the One and Six

Year Street Improvement Plan.

14. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-143 approving Change Order

No. 1 amending the substantial

completion date to November 1,

2019 submitted by RMV Construc-

tion and approved by Miller & As-

sociates for the 2019 Park and

Recreation Parking Lot Improve-

ments at Cottonmill Parking at

Swim Lake and Fountain Hills Park.

15. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-144 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 2

in the amount of $139,860.00 sub-

mitted by Blessing Construction

and approved by Miller & Associ-

ates for 2019 Part 2 Improvements

for the construction of Patriot In-

dustrial Park consisting of Paving

Improvement District No.

2019-998.

16. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-145 approving Change Order

No. 3 showing an increase in the

amount of $673.50, Application and

Certificate for Payment No. 5-Final

in the amount of $41,676.32, and

accept the Certificate of Substan-

tial Completion submitted by TL

Sund Constructors and approved

by Miller & Associates for the Brad

Bowman Accessible Sports Field at

Patriot Park.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

None.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council by majority vote, Lear

and Nikkila absent, adopted Reso-

lution No. 2019-147 authorizing the

City Manager to enter into an

agreement with SkyWest Airlines to

provide air service to Chicago.

By majority vote, Lear and Nikkila

absent, Council adjourned at 5:44

p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ S7,t1

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA

WESTERN, CENTRAL,

EASTERN NEBRASKA AND

LINCOLN AREA

UNIT PRICE REQUEST FOR

PROPOSAL

RFP NO. 3128-19-7200

 

The University of Nebraska is

seeking proposals from qualified

contractors for the opportunity to

be selected as a

Unit Price Contractor for Univer-

sity facilities throughout the state

for the following trades:

General Construction/

Maintenance Service-Kearney

General Construction/

Maintenance Services-Lincoln

General Construction/

Maintenance Services-

North Platte

General Construction/

Maintenance Services-Omaha

General Construction/

Maintenance Services-

Scottsbluff

Acoustical Ceilings

Asbestos & Hazardous

Materials

Abatement

Asbestos & Hazardous

Materials Testing & Sampling

Bituminous Paving

Caulking

Commercial Framing & Drywall

Concrete

Custom Cabinetry & Millwork

Demolition & Excavation

Electrical

Erosion & Sediment Control

Fire Alarm Services

Fire Sprinklers

Flooring-Carpet & Tile

Flooring-Epoxy Coating

Glass & Glazing

Heating, Ventilating &

Air Conditioning

Masonry & Tuckpointing

Office Systems Furniture:

Dismantling

Installation & Assembly

Painting

Pipe Insulation

Plumbing

Roofing

Window Treatments

Window Washing

PRE-BID MEETING Tuesday, Oc-

tober 1, 2019, 9:00 AM CT

DATE/TIME/LOCATION: Facilities

Maintenance & Operations Audito-

rium, 942 N. 22nd St., Lincoln, NE

(BSM Auditorium) Online participa-

tion is available

DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:

Tuesday, October 8, 2019,

12:00:00 PM CT

Questions must be emailed to

ebid@unl.edu prior to deadline

BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday, Octo-

ber 15, 2019, 2:00:00 PM CT

Business Services Complex, Uni-

versity of Nebraska-Lincoln

http://www.procurement.unl.

edu/eBid (Vendor registration is

required)

PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,

September 9, 2019, at

http://www.procurement.unl.

edu/eBid

 

ZNEZ S7,10,14

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the

Buffalo County Court, in an action

where in JEFFREY POPE AND

POPE FARMS, INC. is plaintiff, vs.

TRINE OWEN is Defendant, Case

CI17-2494, the following described

property owned by TRINE OWEN

has been levied upon:

(Lot 1) 1x RED ANGUS COW -

Red Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384 (White Ear Tag

134X)

(Lot 2) 9x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x LSF Packer 9063W

(Boxed Beef)

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: LSF

Packer 9063W (Boxed Beef)

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1305669

(Lot 3) 17x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x Redemption Y1334

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: Redemp-

tion Y1334

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1441805

(Lot 4) 16x EMBRYOS

Trista 134X x Brown Premier

X7876

Donor Registration Name: OHRR

IS Copper Trista 134X

Donor Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1398384

Sire Registration Name: Brown

Premier X7876

Sire Registration Number: Red

Angus American Association

(RAAA) #1379610

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 12th day of Sep-

tember, 2019 at 26075 Willow

Road, Ravenna, Buffalo County,

Nebraska. Inspection of livestock

available at 8:30 a.m. the day of

sale.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour. Cash or certificate of

credit due at beginning of sale for

bid to be accepted.

Cash or certified funds, to be

paid the day of Sale.

**Buyer is responsible for shipp-

ing and handling costs if applica-

ble. Arrangements to be made di-

rectly between buyer and shipper.**

Dated this 13th day of August,

2019

Neil A. Miller,

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine, #90921

Deputy

ZNEZ Ag17,24,31,S7

