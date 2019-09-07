NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Debra McCarthy, Clerk of the Lin-
coln County District Court, in an
action where in ARROW SEED
COMPANY is Plaintiff and DANIEL
D. MCKEONE is Defendant, Case
CI18-649, the following described
property owned by DDM LAND
MANAGEMENT, LLC has been lev-
ied upon:
(1) 1993 Dodge W200/W250
Diesel Regular Cab
Flatbed Pickup
(VIN #1B7KM26C1PS129678)
(2) 2016 Stateline Flatbed / Tilt
4 Wheel Trailer
(VIN #53MTM2021GB005617)
(3) 2009 Yamaha Grizzly 450
(4 Wheeler)
(VIN #5Y4AJ26Y791011411)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 3rd day of October,
2019 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 3rd day of September,
2019
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine #90921
Deputy
ZNEZ S7,14,21,28
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
August 27, 2019
With the absence of a minister,
the Council held a moment of si-
lence.Two Boy Scouts from Troop
158 led the Council Members and
audience in the Pledge of Alle-
giance. Mayor Clouse announced
that in accordance with Section
84-1412 of the Nebraska Revised
Statutes, a current copy of the
Open Meetings Act is available for
review and is posted on the wall of
the Council Chambers. Stanley A.
Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on August 27,
2019 at 5:30 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter, Tami
James Moore. Absent: Bruce Lear
and Jonathan Nikkila. City Clerk re-
corded the minutes. Administrative
personnel were also present. No-
tice of the meeting had been given
according to law.
The City Clerk administered the
Oath of Office to Austin Hibberd
and Lacie Lindner and Presentation
of Colors by the Kearney Police
Honor Guard.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
None.
Consent Agenda:
By majority vote, Lear and
Nikkila absent, the following items
were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held August 13, 2019.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
1000bulbs.com-$118.93-smcs;
1st Chain Supply-$49.29-smcs;
56th Street Amoco-$12.54-smcs;
911 Custom-$63,173.26-co; Ac-
cess Display -$574.59-co; Ace Irri-
gation-$633.81-smcs;
Acushnet-$7,023.03-smcs; Ado-
be-$29.99-smcs; Advance Au-
to-$21.45-smcs; Agri Co-
op-$1,994.58-smcs; Alff,K-
$101.25-smcs; All Makes Au-
to-$4,321.12-smcs; Allfuses.c-
om-$77.70-smcs; Allied Electron-
ics-$55.50-smcs;
Altec-$151,586.00-co; Amax -
$49.92-smcs; Amazon- $6,207.67-
smcs,co; American -$639.43-smcs;
American Compactor -
$135.00-smcs; American Le-
gion-$40.45-smcs; Anderson Bros-
.-$369.67-smcs;
Animoto-$264.00-smcs; AP Elec-
tric-$903.06-smcs; Apple Mar-
ket-$106.16-smcs; Apple
Online-$105.93-smcs;
Aramark-$263.98-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$2,180.11-smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$50.08-smcs; Auto Accessories
-$136.91-co; Auto Val-
ue-$47.20-smcs; Avilez,J-
$40.40-smcs; B&H Pho-
to-$1,750.97-smcs,co; B&S Con-
crete-$4,700.00-smcs; Baer
Frame-$149.05-smcs; Baker &
Taylor-$6,400.18-smcs; Beacon
Athletics-$1,634.04-smcs,co;
Becker,J-$15.00-smcs; Benjamin's
Landscaping-$69.64-smcs;
Bigelow,A-$58.49-smcs;
Bird,R-$22.33-smcs; Blackstone
Publishing-$578.06-smcs;
BlueCross/BlueShield-$101,757.12-smcs;Boogarts-$31.14-smcs;
Bosselman-$4,814.36-smcs;
Bridgett Lavene-$3,333.00-smcs;
Broadfoot's-$3,964.00-smcs; Buf-
falo Co. Register
Deeds-$130.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.
Treasurer-$76.88-smcs;Buffalo
Outdoor Power-$1,380.42-smcs;
Buggy Bath-$10.00-smcs; Build-
ers-$1,745.95-smcs,co; Buzz's
Marine-$139.98-smcs; Byrne,D-$-
266.00-smcs; Cab Sto-
re-$52.39-smcs; Cabela's--
$69.54-smcs; Calibre Press--
$349.00-smcs; Canva-$2.00-smcs;
Capital Business -$388.00-smcs;
Carlson,L-$8.00-smcs;
Carquest-$276.24-smcs; Carrot
Top -$225.37-smcs; Casey's-
$9.18-smcs; Cash-W-
a-$4,381.90-smcs;
Cenex-$50.00-smcs; Central Auto
Electric-$33.58-smcs; Central Fire
-$86.00-smcs; Central Hydrau-
lic-$672.10-smcs; Central NE Bob-
cat-$5,369.30-smcs,co; Central NE
Polygraph-$500.00-smcs; Central
States Wire-$1,324.38-smcs; Char-
ter-$610.98-smcs;
Chemsearch-$676.00-smcs; Ches-
terman-$1,825.08-smcs; Chicken
Coop-$50.00-smcs; Chief Sup-
ply-$5.99-smcs; Chili's-
$39.92-smcs;
Cintas-$292.24-smcs; CIT Group-
-$565.69-smcs; City of Kear-
ney-$27,835.54-smcs,ps; City of
Scottsbluff-$17.25-smcs; Clayton,
Marty-$25.85-smcs; Clevenger
Oil-$487.45-smcs; Consolidated
Mgmt.-$432.89-smcs; Construc-
tion Rental-$3,404.40-smcs,co;
Contractor Servic-
es-$17,500.00-smcs; Control Your-
s-$200.00-smcs; Cool-Tech-
-$132.38-smcs; Copycat
-$818.16-smcs; Core & Main-$11-
,940.96-smcs; Cornhusker Clean-
ing-$580.73-smcs; Crane River
Theater-$22.97-smcs; Credit
Mgmt.-$223.73-ps;
Culligan-$320.60-smcs; Cum-
mins-$1,086.97-smcs; Cutter &
Buck-$534.92-smcs; Danko Emer-
gency-$153.24-smcs; Dan's
Plumbing-$801.60-smcs; Davis
Equipment-$1,954.01-smcs; Daw-
son Public Pow-
er-$39,410.54-smcs; Daylight
Donuts-$64.33-smcs; DB Electri-
cal-$35.81-smcs; Del-
l-$14,408.30-smcs,co; Dept. of
Education-$320.82-ps;
Deterdings-$3,686.82-smcs;
Digicert-$218.00-smcs; Dish--
$212.10-smcs; DLT Solu-
tions-$4,832.87-smcs; Dolan Con-
sulting-$120.00-smcs; Dollar Gen-
eral-$26.75-smcs; Don's Hobby
Guns-$153.92-smcs; Dowhy Tow-
ing-$1,095.00-smcs;
Dreamstime.com-$25.00-smcs;
Dultmeier Sales-$279.28-smcs; Ea-
gle Distributing-$2,968.45-smcs;
Eakes-$1,618.69-smcs; Earthway
Products-$57.30-smcs;
Ebay-$12.29-smcs,co; Ed
Broadfoot& Sons-$333.60-smcs;
Ehrlich-Rentokil-$275.00-smcs; Ei-
leen's Cookies-$13.25-smcs; Elliott
Equipment-$6,645.59-smcs; EMC
Insurance-$19,250.27-smcs; Enter-
prise-$318.10-smcs; Eustis Body
Shop-$483.10-smcs;
Eyemed-$854.30-smcs;
Facebook-$36.82-smcs; Family
Fresh-$95.21-smcs; Family Prac-
tice-$3,066.00-ps; Fas-
tenal-$60.80-smcs;
Fedex-$26.37-smcs; Fiddelke
Heating -$144.00-smcs; Fire Safety
Education-$470.00-smcs; Fitzger-
ald Keegan-$10.34-smcs; Flag
Company-$306.44-smcs;
Flynn,B-$294.00-smcs; Fraternal
Order of Eagles-$500.00-smcs;
Friesen Chevrolet-$565.10-smcs;
Frontier-$7,291.94-smcs; Fry & As-
sociates-$564.56-co; Gale-
/Cengage-$78.52-smcs; Garrett Ti-
res-$1,132.21-smcs;
GCSAA-$205.00-smcs;
Giesenhagen,R-$96.72-smcs;
Glow With Us-$109.47-smcs;
Grace Fellowship-$45.00-smcs;
Graham Tire-$524.00-smcs; Gra-
ham,M-$26.03-smcs; Grain-
ger-$1,281.12-smcs,co; Grey
House Publishing-$701.85-smcs;
Grones Outdoor Pow-
er-$352.10-smcs; Ha-
ch-$747.21-smcs; Ha-
li-brite-$931.08-smcs; Hammar,A
-$575.00-smcs; Hampton In-
n-$227.52-smcs; Happ,L-$10-
0.00-smcs; Hibberd,A-$50-
.00-smcs; Hireright-$25.98-smcs;
Hobby-Lobby-$125.01-smcs; Holi-
day Inn Express-$218.98-smcs;
Holmes Supply-$538.59-smcs,co;
Home Depot-$2,784.45-smcs;
Home Essentials-$74.67-smcs;
Hometown Leasing-$98.26-smcs;
HWH Corp-$1,202.84-smcs;
Hy-Vee-$10.50-smcs;
ICMA-$6,160.76-ps; Indian Hills
Estate-$13.26-smcs; Int'l Assn. of
Crime Analysts-$395.00-smcs; In-
voicehome.com-$5.00-smcs;
IRS-$169,515.68-ps; J&S Avia-
tion-$3,357.00-smcs; Jack
Lederman-$580.89-smcs; Jack's
Uniforms-$100.94-smcs;
Jelinek,T-$220.00-smcs; Jimmy
Johnson-$455.37-smcs; JJ Kel-
ler-$336.35-smcs;
Johnson Controls-$740.62-smcs;
Johnson,K-$8.00-smcs; Johnstone
Supply-$2,342.66-smcs; Jr's West-
ern-$279.92-smcs; Justbats.c-
om-$100.00-smcs; Kaize Equip-
ment-$1,136.84-smcs; Kearney
Ace-$131.76-smcs; Kearney Ani-
mal Shelter-$542.40-smcs; Kear-
ney Concrete-$1,372.50-smcs;
Kearney Crete -$3,047.75-smcs;
Kearney Hub-$4,382.17-smcs;
Kearney Tire-$732.50-smcs; Kear-
ney Towing-$1,050.00-smcs; Kear-
ney Warehouse-$701.86-smcs;
Kearney
Winlectric-$24,672.26-smcs,co;
Kelly Supply-$731.73-smcs;
Klinginsmith Family-$71.90-smcs;
KOLN -$2,480.00-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$778.96-smcs;
Kowalewski,E-$6.20-smcs;
Kugler-$822.50-smcs; Kussmaul
Electronics-$1,003.05-smcs; Land-
mark Implement-$3,142.04-smcs;
Lawson Products-$42.75-smcs;
LIED Center-$125.26-smcs; Lin-
coln Airport Parking-$19.00-smcs;
Lindner,L-$50.00-smcs; Little Cae-
sars-$44.15-smcs;
Lockmobile-$8.80-smcs; Luke,D-$-
691.90-smcs; Mac Tool-
s-$475.00-smcs; Macqueen Equip-
ment-$620.18-smcs;
Magid Glove-$47.21-smcs;
Magpul Industries-$1,669.02-smcs;
Mail Express-$256.91-smcs; Man-
lein Enterprise-$114.67-smcs;
Manufacturers' News-
$106.90-smcs; Marlatt Ma-
chine-$391.35-smcs; Marpa
Group-$140.00-smcs; Martin,D-
$175.32-co; Masters True Val-
ue-$561.07-smcs;
Matheson-$366.07-smcs; Matthew
Martine-$250.00-smcs; Maxi
Sweep-$54.88-smcs; McDon-
ald's-$49.20-smcs; Mead Lum-
ber-$178.14-co; Mefferd,E-
-$800.00-smcs;
Menards-$8,716.36-smcs,co; Mer-
cer,A-$30.00-smcs; Mi-
chaels-$211.69-smcs; Microfilm
Imaging-$550.00-co; Mid American
Signal-$6,576.00-smcs; Midlands
Contracting-$18,809.23-smcs;
Mid-State Organized Crime-
-$225.00-smcs; Midwest Con-
nect-$1,758.62-smcs; Midwest
Turf -$1,525.20-smcs,co; Milco En-
vironmental-$300.00-smcs; Miller &
Associates-$45,426.37-smcs,co;
Miller Signs-$153.00-smcs; Mirror
Image-$349.50-smcs; Monoprice-
$235.26-smcs; Moonlight Embroi-
dery-$6,151.99-smcs; Morris
Press-$513.07-smcs; Municipal
Emergency-$1,679.20-smcs,ps;
Municipal Supply-$7,227.42-smcs;
Municode-$1,890.38-smcs; Mu-
seum of NE Art-$2,500.00-smcs;
National Tool-$243.20-smcs; Na-
tions Photo Lab-$13.78-ps; Nat'l
Assn. School Re-
source-$225.00-smcs; Nat'l Busi-
ness-$379.98-smcs; Nat'l Fire Pro-
tection-$95.90-smcs; NCL of Wis-
consin-$284.08-smcs; NDOL
-$75.00-smcs; NE Arbore-
tum-$65.00-smcs; NE Child Sup-
port Pmt-$2,448.89-ps; NE Dept.
of Agriculture-$60.50-smcs; NE
Dept. Revenue-$63,729.67-smcs;
NE Golf Assn.-$5,157.00-smcs; NE
Machinery-$11,218.69-smcs; NE
Nursery-$70.00-smcs; NE Safe-
ty-$580.00-smcs; NE Truck Cen-
ter-$4,157.74-smcs; NE Wat-
er-$700.00-smcs; Nebraskaland
Distributors-$1,315.05-smcs;
Northgate Vet-$320.50-smcs;
Northwest Electric-$705.30-smcs;
Northwestern Ener-
gy-$1,433.90-smcs; Nova Fit-
ness-$797.72-ps; Nutrien Ag
-$796.80-smcs; Oak Creek Engi-
neering-$2,023.00-smcs; Of-
ficemax-$1,009.36-smcs,co; Of-
ficenet-$325.17-smcs; Olsson As-
sociates-$4,571.59-smcs; Option
III-$99.92-smcs; O'Reilly Au-
to-$799.20-smcs;
Orscheln-$448.40-smcs; Otter-
box-$72.66-co; Pacific Bow Butt-
s-$2,720.00-co;
Paessler-$400.00-smcs; Para-
mount-$233.33-smcs; Paypal-Po-
rterinter-$13.26-smcs; Pennwell
Ecommerce-$600.00-smcs;
Penworthy-$259.28-smcs; Pep
Co-$537.34-smcs; Pep-
perball-$154.90-smcs;
Petsmart-$169.68-smcs; Pey-
ton,A-$294.00-smcs; PGA Mem-
ber-$521.00-smcs; Phillips
66-$272.04-smcs; Physio Con-
trol-$378.00-smcs; Pickleball Cen-
tral-$128.36-smcs; Pierson,M-$30-
.00-smcs; Ping, In-
c.-$361.98-smcs; Pitney
Bowes-$1,113.04-smcs; Platinum
Awards-$41.35-smcs; Platte Valley
Auto Mart-$219.46-smcs; Platte
Valley Comm.-$43.50-smcs; Platte
Valley Laboratories-$62.50-smcs;
Police Officers
Assn.-$150.00-smcs; Poster My
Wall-$2.99-smcs; Pot O'
Gold-$230.00-smcs; Potthoff,K-
$25.00-smcs; Presto-X-$543.-
58-smcs;
Provantage-$14,900.00-co; Psy-
chological Re-
sources-$675.00-smcs; Puk-
ka-$295.32-smcs; Pump & Pan-
try-$11.52-smcs; Quil-
l-$794.51-smcs; Rally Point-$2-
49.00-smcs; Ramada In-
n-$90.25-smcs; Rare Refrigera-
tion-$398.79-smcs; Rasmussen
Mechanical-$385.63-smcs;
Reams-$5,892.64-smcs; Recorded
Books-$911.62-smcs;
Redbox-$6.67-smcs; Redman's-
$200.00-smcs; Rekall Dynam-
ics-$596.00-co; Risk & Insurance
Solutions-$307.50-smcs; Rotronic
Instrument-$875.59-smcs; Rouse,-
H-$100.00-smcs; RR
Donnelley-$167.74-smcs;
Rustywilkin-$162.31-smcs,co; S&S
Worldwide-$114.55-smcs; Safety
Products-$544.26-smcs; Sandry
Fire -$29.98-smcs; Sapp Broth-
ers-$19,298.54-smcs; Sasges,L-
$16.00-smcs; Sawin,S-
$220.00-smcs;
SaylerScreenprint-$1,241.50-smcs,ps; Schindler Eleva-
tor-$550.14-smcs;
Schlattmann,N-$30.00-smcs;
Schwans-$3,235.24-smcs; See
Clear Cleaning-$2,050.00-smcs;
Select Sprayers-$106.96-smcs;
Sherwin Williams-$843.70-smcs;
Shredding Solutions-$45.00-smcs;
Sign Center-$750.00-ps;
Siteone-$7,556.54-smcs; Solid
Waste Assn.-$223.00-smcs;
Southern Glazer's-$310.00-smcs;
Sprinkler Ware-
house-$550.51-smcs; Steinbrink
Landscaping-$586.11-smcs; Stitch
3-$84.00-smcs; Sunbelt Rent-
als-$343.54-smcs; Sup-
plyhouse.com-$47.88-smcs; Taco
Johns-$21.21-smcs; Thirsty's
-$122.16-smcs;
Thorworks-$214.78-smcs; Titan
Machinery-$972.87-smcs; Todd
Valley Farms-$1,587.00-smcs;
Tracfone-$22.76-smcs; Tractor-Su-
pply-$1,098.78-smcs; Trade Well
Pallet-$1,700.00-smcs; Triple
Crown Products-$247.97-smcs;
Tucker,K-$68.00-smcs; Turfco
Manufacturing-$1,854.00-smcs;
Turner Body Shop-
-$625.00-smcs,co; Tyler Technolo-
gies-$640.00-smcs;
UL-$5,681.20-smcs; Union Bank
-$78,763.81-ps; Unique Manage-
ment-$259.55-smcs; Unit-
ed-$325.40-smcs; UPS-$13-
.19-smcs; USA Communica-
tions-$154.95-smcs;
USPS-$507.34-smcs; Van Wall
Equipment-$328.72-smcs;
Walgreens-$23.96-smcs; Wal-Ma-
rt-$2,311.50-smcs; Walsh,C-
$15.00-smcs; Walters-Morgan
Const.-$246,264.35-co; Watch-
guard Video-$10,040.00-co;
Weldon,C-$233.00-smcs; White,J-
$26.00-smcs; Wick's Sterling
-$170.98-smcs; Wilco Life Insur-
ance -$10.00-ps; Williams Clean-
ers-$13.21-smcs; Wilson,J-
$1.56-smcs; Winchester Trim
-$220.00-smcs; Winter Equip-
ment-$1,464.15-smcs; World
Book-$1,903.00-smcs;
WPCI-$447.00-ps;
Wysiwash-$99.35-smcs; Young,J-
$691.90-smcs; Young,M-$26-
6.00-smcs; Zimmerman Print-
ing-$342.50-smcs; Zoro Tool-
s-$296.09-smcs; Payroll Ending
08/17/2019 -- $511,359.96. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $136.24 to the
City of Kearney.
3. Receive recommendations of
Planning Commission and set Sep-
tember 10, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. as
date and time for hearing on those
applications where applicable.
4. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the Class IK-035628
manager application for Cody
Rutan submitted by Kearney Steak
Company dba Whiskey Creek lo-
cated at 407 2nd Avenue.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-137 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing an increase in the
amount of $2,295.00 and Applica-
tion and Certificate for Payment
No. 4 in the amount of $43,618.10
to GD Construction, Inc. and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
the CDBG Community Develop-
ment Sidewalk Replacement Proj-
ect for the construction of the side-
walk replacement involving the
area of Avenue C to 5th Avenue
and 16th Street north to the Union
Pacific Rail Line.
6. Approve the recommendation
from the Development Services Di-
vision on the annual renewal of
East Lawn Mobile Homes Estates,
2900 and 3010 Grand Avenue
manufactured home court license
until May 31, 2020.
7. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-138 approving the final allo-
cation of levy authority in the
amount of $146,450.00 for the
Community Redevelopment Au-
thority of the City of Kearney for fis-
cal year 2019-2020 and the final al-
location of levy authority in the
amount of $53,178.00 for Offstreet
Parking District No. 1 for fiscal year
2019-2020.
8. Authorize the Mayor to send
a letter of no recommendation to
the Nebraska Liquor Control Com-
mission on the Class CK-123261
liquor license application and man-
ager application for Alissa Ker-
n-Pierce submitted by B&B Re-
search and Investments LLC dba
The Village 1919 located at 1920 A
Avenue Unit 1.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-139 approving the updated
T-Hangar B-08 Lease Agreement at
the Kearney Regional Airport be-
tween the City of Kearney and
Acme Aero, Inc.
10. Approve the City of Kearney
and County of Buffalo Kearney
Area Animal Shelter Interlocal
Agreement which was accepted by
the City of Kearney and County of
Buffalo at the July 16, 2019 Joint
City/County Budget Meeting and
adopt Resolution No. 2019-140.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-141 approving Change Order
No. 2 showing an increase in the
amount of $120,683.00 (for addi-
tional paving construction on 3rd
Street and Yanney Avenue) and
Application and Certificate for Pay-
ment No. 4 in the amount of
$153,139.50 submitted by Dan
Roeder Concrete, Inc. and ap-
proved by Miller & Associates for
2019 Part 1 Improvements; Younes
Center Sixth in connection with
Paving Improvement District Nos.
2019-996 and 2019-997 (Bid B).
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-142 approving Amendment
No. AJW-FN-CSA-17-CE-0-
00841-A3 to the Non-Federal Re-
imbursable Agreement between the
City of Kearney and the Federal
Aviation Administration for addi-
tional funds for Residential Engi-
neering services at the Kearney Re-
gional Airport.
13. Approve setting the public
hearing date for September 10,
2019 to adopt the One and Six
Year Street Improvement Plan.
14. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-143 approving Change Order
No. 1 amending the substantial
completion date to November 1,
2019 submitted by RMV Construc-
tion and approved by Miller & As-
sociates for the 2019 Park and
Recreation Parking Lot Improve-
ments at Cottonmill Parking at
Swim Lake and Fountain Hills Park.
15. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-144 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 2
in the amount of $139,860.00 sub-
mitted by Blessing Construction
and approved by Miller & Associ-
ates for 2019 Part 2 Improvements
for the construction of Patriot In-
dustrial Park consisting of Paving
Improvement District No.
2019-998.
16. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-145 approving Change Order
No. 3 showing an increase in the
amount of $673.50, Application and
Certificate for Payment No. 5-Final
in the amount of $41,676.32, and
accept the Certificate of Substan-
tial Completion submitted by TL
Sund Constructors and approved
by Miller & Associates for the Brad
Bowman Accessible Sports Field at
Patriot Park.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
None.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council by majority vote, Lear
and Nikkila absent, adopted Reso-
lution No. 2019-147 authorizing the
City Manager to enter into an
agreement with SkyWest Airlines to
provide air service to Chicago.
By majority vote, Lear and Nikkila
absent, Council adjourned at 5:44
p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ S7,t1
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA
WESTERN, CENTRAL,
EASTERN NEBRASKA AND
LINCOLN AREA
UNIT PRICE REQUEST FOR
PROPOSAL
RFP NO. 3128-19-7200
The University of Nebraska is
seeking proposals from qualified
contractors for the opportunity to
be selected as a
Unit Price Contractor for Univer-
sity facilities throughout the state
for the following trades:
General Construction/
Maintenance Service-Kearney
General Construction/
Maintenance Services-Lincoln
General Construction/
Maintenance Services-
North Platte
General Construction/
Maintenance Services-Omaha
General Construction/
Maintenance Services-
Scottsbluff
Acoustical Ceilings
Asbestos & Hazardous
Materials
Abatement
Asbestos & Hazardous
Materials Testing & Sampling
Bituminous Paving
Caulking
Commercial Framing & Drywall
Concrete
Custom Cabinetry & Millwork
Demolition & Excavation
Electrical
Erosion & Sediment Control
Fire Alarm Services
Fire Sprinklers
Flooring-Carpet & Tile
Flooring-Epoxy Coating
Glass & Glazing
Heating, Ventilating &
Air Conditioning
Masonry & Tuckpointing
Office Systems Furniture:
Dismantling
Installation & Assembly
Painting
Pipe Insulation
Plumbing
Roofing
Window Treatments
Window Washing
PRE-BID MEETING Tuesday, Oc-
tober 1, 2019, 9:00 AM CT
DATE/TIME/LOCATION: Facilities
Maintenance & Operations Audito-
rium, 942 N. 22nd St., Lincoln, NE
(BSM Auditorium) Online participa-
tion is available
DEADLINE FOR QUESTIONS:
Tuesday, October 8, 2019,
12:00:00 PM CT
Questions must be emailed to
ebid@unl.edu prior to deadline
BIDS RECEIVED: Tuesday, Octo-
ber 15, 2019, 2:00:00 PM CT
Business Services Complex, Uni-
versity of Nebraska-Lincoln
edu/eBid (Vendor registration is
required)
PLANS AVAILABLE: Monday,
September 9, 2019, at
edu/eBid
ZNEZ S7,10,14
NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Sharmin Gonzales, Clerk of the
Buffalo County Court, in an action
where in JEFFREY POPE AND
POPE FARMS, INC. is plaintiff, vs.
TRINE OWEN is Defendant, Case
CI17-2494, the following described
property owned by TRINE OWEN
has been levied upon:
(Lot 1) 1x RED ANGUS COW -
Red Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384 (White Ear Tag
134X)
(Lot 2) 9x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x LSF Packer 9063W
(Boxed Beef)
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: LSF
Packer 9063W (Boxed Beef)
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1305669
(Lot 3) 17x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x Redemption Y1334
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: Redemp-
tion Y1334
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1441805
(Lot 4) 16x EMBRYOS
Trista 134X x Brown Premier
X7876
Donor Registration Name: OHRR
IS Copper Trista 134X
Donor Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1398384
Sire Registration Name: Brown
Premier X7876
Sire Registration Number: Red
Angus American Association
(RAAA) #1379610
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 12th day of Sep-
tember, 2019 at 26075 Willow
Road, Ravenna, Buffalo County,
Nebraska. Inspection of livestock
available at 8:30 a.m. the day of
sale.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour. Cash or certificate of
credit due at beginning of sale for
bid to be accepted.
Cash or certified funds, to be
paid the day of Sale.
**Buyer is responsible for shipp-
ing and handling costs if applica-
ble. Arrangements to be made di-
rectly between buyer and shipper.**
Dated this 13th day of August,
2019
Neil A. Miller,
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine, #90921
Deputy
ZNEZ Ag17,24,31,S7
