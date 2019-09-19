WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that AF
Studios, L.L.C.(the “Company”) has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is 810
E. 56th Street, Suite 5, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Emily Tre-
mel, 1541 E. 67th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The Company
was formed on September 6, 2019.
NOTICE
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF
BUFFALO COUNTY,
NEBRASKA
Case CI 19-325
DELTA INVESTMENTS, Plaintiff,
vs. LESLIE L. FORNEY,
A/K/A LES FORNEY,
JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;
and all other persons/entities
UNKNOWN claiming any right,
interest or title in the real estate
described herein,
To: John Doe and Mary Doe; and
all other persons/entities UN-
KNOWN having or claiming any
right, interest or title in Lot Six (6),
Block Eleven (11), Kearney Land
and Investment Company's Sec-
ond Addition to the City of Kear-
ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.
You have been sued by Delta In-
vestments. The object of the plain-
tiff's Complaint is to foreclose on
Tax Sale Certificate No. 16100 for
the delinquent taxes on the real es-
tate described above. The taxes
due under the certificate are for the
2014 thru 2017 taxes plus interest
at the rate of 14% per annum. The
Complaint asks the court to find
that the taxes are a lien against the
real estate, as provided by law, and
that upon establishment of such
lien, the real estate, which may re-
main unredeemed, be sold at pub-
lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-
tered, together with interest and
costs, including attorney's fees as
provided for and by Nebraska Re-
vised Statute §77-1909, as
amended, and that the defendants
be forever barred of all claims
upon, interest in, right or title to,
lien upon or equity of redemption in
the real estate upon confirmation of
the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an
appropriate written response must
be filed with the District Court of
Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512
Central Ave, Kearney, NE 68847,
within 30 days of the last publica-
tion of this notice. If you fail to re-
spond, the court may enter a judg-
ment for the relief demanded in the
Complaint.
DELTA INVESTMENTS,
Deana K. Walocha, #21652
405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100
Omaha, Nebraska 68154
(402 399-9049, ex. 103
Attorney for the Plaintiff
PUBLIC NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
The following is a list of exempt
property as allowed by the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization for
the year 2019
AGRICULTURAL/
HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY
Buffalo Co Fair Assn 602096000
Buffalo Co Agri Assn 600014000
Buffalo Co Agri Assn 600009000
Buffalo Co Agri Assn 602095000
RELIGIOUS
E U B Church-Amherst
420128100
St John Capistran Church- Am-
herst 420084000
Trinity Evan Lutheran Church-
Amherst 420076000, 420075000
First Christian Church - Elm
Creek 480394000, 480333000
First Methodist Church - Elm
Creek 480332000
Immaculate Conception Church -
Elm Creek 480050000, 480233000
Bethel Temple of Assemblies of
God- Gibbon 640174000
Bethel United Methodist Church-
Gibbon 660068000
Faith United Church - Gibbon
640202000, 640370000,
640545000, 640292000
Gibbon Baptist Church
640064000, 640459000
Iglesia Evangelica Pentecostes
Redencion Eterna-Gibbon
640002102
Open Door Fellowship- Gibbon
640115000
Berean Fundamental Church
580056005
Christian Student Fellowship
603166000
Church of Christ of Kearney
601831000
Church of God of Prophecy
600866000, 600866050
Church of the Nazarene
605931000
Corp Presid Bishop Church of
Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
600117000
Countryside Christian Church
604278000
Diocese of Grand Island
602458000, 604537000,
604535000, 602459000
Evangelical Free Church of Kear-
ney 606534500
Faith Baptist Church 604891000
Faith United Methodist - Kearney
600901000, 600894000
Family of Christ Lutheran Church
601872004, 601872005,
601872006, 601872007,
601872008, 603110000
First Baptist Church of Kearney
604242000
First Church of God 600130300
First Evangelical Lutheran Church
605889000, 605872000,
603892000
First United Methodist Church
602690000, 605229000,
605830685
First Presbyterian Church
606534747
Good Shepherd Evangelical Lu-
theran Church 602479010
Grace Fellowship Inc. 600130200
Holy Cross Lutheran Church
603689000, 603696000
Hope Evangelical Free Church -
Ky 605299000
Iglesia Del Dios Vivo Columna Y
Apoyo De La Verdad La Luz Del
Mundo 601775000, 601681000
Int'l Church of the Four Square
Gospel 604189000
Kansas-Nebr Association of Sev-
enth Day Adventists 604074000
Kearney Church of Christ Bldg
Corp 605400000, 605416000
Ky Congregation of Jehovahs
Witnesses 604240044
Living Faith Fellowship of Kear-
ney 603873000
Nebraska District of the Lutheran
Church Missouri Synod 603742000
NE Lutheran Campus Ministry
Inc. 604534000
New Life Assembly 580153200
Prince of Peace Catholic Church
560330100, 602727000
St George Orthodox Church
600968000, 600969000,
600973000, 600971000,
600972000
St James Church 602357000,
602501000, 604123000,
604140000, 604107100,
601284000, 601285000
St Lukes Episcopal Church
600237000
The Salvation Army 606175000
Summit Church 606407001
Trinity Presbyterian Church
602066800
The Western Conference of
Evangelical Wesleyan Church, Inc
600981100
United Campus Ministry At Uni-
versity of Nebraska at Kearney Inc
604680000, 604681000
Zion Lutheran Church - Kearney
605352000, 606071000
Christian Church-Miller
180114000
Miller United Methodist Church
180118000
Evangelical Free Church - Pleas-
anton 120020101, 120140000
Grace Lutheran Church - Pleas-
anton 100220000, 100222000
Pleasanton United Methodist
Church 120216050, 120094000
St Mary's Church-Pleasanton
120030000, 120258000,
120005000
Bethlehem Lutheran Church-R-
avenna 040678000, 040694000
Congregational Church of Chris-
t-Ravenna 040201000
Methodist Church-Ravenna
040121000, 040183100,
040421000
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic
Church-Ravenna 040042000,
040151000, 040135000,040143000
Riverdale Christian Church
540050000, 540049000
Movimiento Pena De Horeb, Inc
De Puerto Rico, Inc-Shelton
680073000
Sacred Heart Church-Shelton
680197000
St Paul Evangelical Lutheran
Church-Shelton 680365000
Shelton United Methodist Church
680286000
Haven's Chapel Church-Rural
360148000
God's Missionary Church for-
merly Immanuel Missionary
Church-Rural 160142010
Open Bible Standard Church
580157205
Zion Evangelical Church
300166010
ORGANIZATIONS
American Legion Club Bradley
Buck Post 310 660226006
National Audubon Society
720145001
Ambry Association Corp
605427100
American National Red Cross
606534734
Autumn Village, Inc 602487035
Bethesda Foundation
606019500
Buffalo Co Historical Society
603786157
Christians for Christian Educa-
tion, Inc (Faith Christian School)
560330025
Christian Heritage Children's
Home 560006016
CMO Inc (Knights of Columbus)
600636010
Community Action Partnership Of
Mid-NE 601211100, 605273000,
605082000
Corpus Christi Carmelites
602980000
Crossroads Center 602486876,
602487510, 602486877
Elm Creek Community Club
480330000
Evangelical Lutheran Good Sa-
maritan Society - Kearney
605043210, 604118000,
605086000, 605332502
Fraternal Order of Eagles #2722
FOE Inc 610173010
Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska
603763102
CHI Good Samaritan Hospital
605787000, 601995000,
602479007, 602479008,
602502000, 605043245,
605741000, 605779000,
605783000, 602479000
Goodwill Industries of Greater NE
606534802
Great Platte River Rd Memorial
Foundation 608002050,
608002051
Greater Nebraska Independent
Housing Inc 602056000
Kearney Area Animal Shelter
603787020
Kearney Area Children's Museum
603907200
Kearney Area Habitat for Human-
ity 600675000
Kearney Community Theater
603561000
Kearney Elks Lodge #984
620356200
Kearney Family Young Men's
Christian Asso 606534670
Kearney Good Samaritan Hous-
ing Inc. 605332511
Kearney Jubilee Center
605425010
Loup Valley Chapter Izaak Walton
League 020062000
Masonic Temple Assn Rob Mor-
ris Lodge 610009010
Mid Nebraska Foundation Inc.
602100000, 605841652,
605841666
Mid Nebraska Community Ser-
vices Inc. 605082100, 605272000,
605330000,605327000
Midwest Dist of Evangelical Free
Church of America 602966000
Mother Hull Home 600287000,
610060000
NE Art Collection Foundation
605338100
Nebraska Assn for Developmen-
tal Housing Inc. 603142200
NE Firefighters Foundation
608002024
Nebraska Youth Camp Corp
620269000
Platte River Whooping Crane
Maintenance Trust, Inc 700167000,
720021000, 720022100
Post 52 American Legion Inc KY
605160000
Press On Ministeries 601117005
RAFT 602564000
S.A.F.E. Center 604807000
The Salvation Army 600852000
South Central Behavioral Ser-
vices 601472105, 601472101
University of NE Foundation
State College Foundation
602032000
V F W 610040010
Womans Club of Kearney
601374000
Wood River Valley Historical So-
ciety 680078010
Yanney Heritage Park Founda-
tion, Inc. 606540002
American Legion Post 351 Miller
180075000
Evangelical Lutheran Good Sa-
maritan Society 040033000
Historical Society of Ravenna
040337000
Shelton American Legion Post
#297 680082000
CEMETERIES
Elm Creek Cemetery 480002000
Elm Creek Catholic Cemetery
480032000
Kearney Cemetery 600120000
Sodtown Cemetery 020144000
Highland Cemetery Ravenna
060054000
Protestant Cemetery 060055001
Sweetwater Lutheran Cemetery
080032100
Pleasant Valley Cemetery
100092000
St Marys Catholic Cemetery
100160000
Black Hill Creek Cemetery
140057001
Armada Cemetery Ass'n
200042000
Immanuel Lutheran Cenetery
220048050
Grace Lutheran Church (Peake
Lutheran Cemetery) 240139000
Fairmont Cemetery (Pioneer)
240154001
Majors Cemetery 260064050
Grace Lutheran Church (St Joh-
n's Cemetery) 260169000
Bohemian National Catholic
Cemetery (St Wenceslaus)
280047000
Diocese of Grand Island St Jo-
seph CD/O Our Lady of Lourdes
Church 280149000
Burgess Cemetery 280184000
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery (Dow
Cemetery) 280200001
Zion Lutheran Cemetery Trust
300132151
St Mary's Catholic of Prairie Cen-
ter Cemetery 360140111
Prairie Center Cemetery
360145145
Evangelical Lutheran Church (Pi-
oneer Cemetery) 380140000
Old Stanley Cemetery 440117000
Fairview Cemetery 460072010
Riverdale Cemetery Assn
540002000
Dove Hill Cemetery 580721000
Gibbon Riverside Cemetery
660154110
Zion Lutheran Cemetery Trust
Fund 300166000
Poor Farm Cemetery 620012200
Dated this 16th Day of Septem-
ber, 2019
Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that J & J
Enterprises, LLC, a Limited Liability
Company dba Fortress Insurance
Group, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
409 E 25th St., Suite 4, Kearney,
NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Jeff Witt, 615 W 9th St., Kearney,
NE 68845.
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF JPH MEDICAL, P.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
JPH Medical, P.C.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 285 Star Lane, Gibbon,
NE 68840.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Jor-
dan P. Homan, 285 Star Lane, Gib-
bon, NE 68840.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jordan P. Homan
285 Star Lane
Gibbon, NE 68840
NOTICE
Minutes
Village of Miller
Board of Trustees
September 12, 2019
Chairman Ray Shields called the
Budget Hearing to order at 7:00
pm. in the Miller Community Hall
with trustees Terry Hansen, Joe
Lourenco, Rick Bowie, Jon Holmes
present. The Chairman acknowl-
edged the open meeting laws,
which are posted in the community
hall. The Budget was presented.
Motion of a 1 percent increase in
total 2019-2020 funds subject to
limitation by Bowie, seconded by
Hansen. Roll call, motion passed 5
to 0. Motion to approve the budget
document as presented by Hansen,
seconded by Bowie. Roll call 5 to
0. Motion passed. Motion to pass
Resolution 18-2019 to set the levy
and ordinance No18-1-2019 to
adopt the budget by Bowie, se-
conded by Hansen. Roll call, mo-
tion passed 5 to 0. Motion for an
audit wavier by Bowie, seconded
by Shields. Roll call 5 to 0, motion
passed. Motion to adjourn by Han-
sen, seconded by Holmes. Roll
call 5 to 0. Motion passed. Meeting
adjourned at 8:13.
NOTICE
Minutes
Village of Miller
Board of Trustees
September 12, 2019
Chairman Ray Shields called the
regular monthly meeting to order at
8:14 pm. in the Miller Community
Hall with trustees Joe Lourenco,
Jon Holmes and Terry Hansen,
Rick Bowie present. The chairman
acknowledged the open meeting
laws, which are posted in the com-
munity hall. The minutes of the Au-
gust meeting were read. Hansen
made the motion to approve the
minutes, seconded by Holmes roll
call vote was 5 to 0, motion
passed. Motion by Holmes to pay
the claims totaling $5372.42 sec-
ond by Lourenco. Roll call Motion
passed 5 to 0. Claims Frontier
$60.85 phone, Buffalo County
$147.29 law enforcement, Terry
Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes,
and Joe Lourenco $45 each board
pay, Glen Nichols $761.89, wages,
Amy Graham $586.66, wages, Mar-
ybelle Burge $168.08, wages, Daw-
son Power $1037.02, electricity,
Prairie Hills $59.95, internet, Kear-
ney Hub $52.28, legal, COOP
$203.08, Ace Irrigation $1019.32,
pipe, NE Rural Water $100, dues,
League of NE Mun. $243, dues,
USPS $165, stamps, John Deere
$271.90, parts, Comfy Bowl $300,
port a potty, Amy Graham $16, file
court house. Motion to pass reso-
lution 2019-15 signing the munici-
pal annual certification of program
compliance form by Bowie, se-
conded by Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0,
motion passed. Open Forum. Mo-
tion to adjourn by Bowie, seconded
by Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0, motion
passed. Meeting adjourned at 8:52.
NOTICE OF MEETINGS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS AND
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
KEARNEY, NEBRASKA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the regular meetings of the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
and the Buffalo County Board of
Equalization will be held on Tues-
day, September 24, 2019 at the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners Board Room located at
1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-
braska.
Said meetings will be open to the
public. The Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners meeting will
begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization
meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A
list of the organizations seeking tax
exemptions, descriptions of the
property and official recommenda-
tions are available in the office of
the County Assessor and/or
County Treasurer.
Accommodations for the disa-
bled are available upon request.
Please contact the ADA Coordina-
tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48
hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
Agendas for said meetings are
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meetings.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
NOTICE
A sale of storage unit contents,
household items, will be held at
809 W. 19th St., #2, U-Stuff Em
Storage, on Thursday, September
26th at 1:00 p.m. Cash Only.
Century 21 Midlands
308-234-5550
