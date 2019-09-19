 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

Notice is hereby given that AF

Studios, L.L.C.(the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is 810

E. 56th Street, Suite 5, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Emily Tre-

mel, 1541 E. 67th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The Company

was formed on September 6, 2019.

NOTICE

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF

BUFFALO COUNTY,

NEBRASKA

Case CI 19-325

DELTA INVESTMENTS, Plaintiff,

vs. LESLIE L. FORNEY,

A/K/A LES FORNEY,

JOHN DOE AND MARY DOE;

and all other persons/entities

UNKNOWN claiming any right,

interest or title in the real estate

described herein,

To: John Doe and Mary Doe; and

all other persons/entities UN-

KNOWN having or claiming any

right, interest or title in Lot Six (6),

Block Eleven (11), Kearney Land

and Investment Company's Sec-

ond Addition to the City of Kear-

ney, Buffalo County, Nebraska.

You have been sued by Delta In-

vestments. The object of the plain-

tiff's Complaint is to foreclose on

Tax Sale Certificate No. 16100 for

the delinquent taxes on the real es-

tate described above. The taxes

due under the certificate are for the

2014 thru 2017 taxes plus interest

at the rate of 14% per annum. The

Complaint asks the court to find

that the taxes are a lien against the

real estate, as provided by law, and

that upon establishment of such

lien, the real estate, which may re-

main unredeemed, be sold at pub-

lic sale to satisfy the decree so en-

tered, together with interest and

costs, including attorney's fees as

provided for and by Nebraska Re-

vised Statute §77-1909, as

amended, and that the defendants

be forever barred of all claims

upon, interest in, right or title to,

lien upon or equity of redemption in

the real estate upon confirmation of

the sale. To defend this lawsuit, an

appropriate written response must

be filed with the District Court of

Buffalo County, Nebraska, 1512

Central Ave, Kearney, NE 68847,

within 30 days of the last publica-

tion of this notice. If you fail to re-

spond, the court may enter a judg-

ment for the relief demanded in the

Complaint.

DELTA INVESTMENTS,

Deana K. Walocha, #21652

405 N. 115th Street, Suite 100

Omaha, Nebraska 68154

(402 399-9049, ex. 103

Attorney for the Plaintiff

PUBLIC NOTICE

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

 

The following is a list of exempt

property as allowed by the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization for

the year 2019

AGRICULTURAL/

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY

Buffalo Co Fair Assn 602096000

Buffalo Co Agri Assn 600014000

Buffalo Co Agri Assn 600009000

Buffalo Co Agri Assn 602095000

RELIGIOUS

E U B Church-Amherst

420128100

St John Capistran Church- Am-

herst 420084000

Trinity Evan Lutheran Church-

Amherst 420076000, 420075000

First Christian Church - Elm

Creek 480394000, 480333000

First Methodist Church - Elm

Creek 480332000

Immaculate Conception Church -

Elm Creek 480050000, 480233000

Bethel Temple of Assemblies of

God- Gibbon 640174000

Bethel United Methodist Church-

Gibbon 660068000

Faith United Church - Gibbon

640202000, 640370000,

640545000, 640292000

Gibbon Baptist Church

640064000, 640459000

Iglesia Evangelica Pentecostes

Redencion Eterna-Gibbon

640002102

Open Door Fellowship- Gibbon

640115000

Berean Fundamental Church

580056005

Christian Student Fellowship

603166000

Church of Christ of Kearney

601831000

Church of God of Prophecy

600866000, 600866050

Church of the Nazarene

605931000

Corp Presid Bishop Church of

Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

600117000

Countryside Christian Church

604278000

Diocese of Grand Island

602458000, 604537000,

604535000, 602459000

Evangelical Free Church of Kear-

ney 606534500

Faith Baptist Church 604891000

Faith United Methodist - Kearney

600901000, 600894000

Family of Christ Lutheran Church

601872004, 601872005,

601872006, 601872007,

601872008, 603110000

First Baptist Church of Kearney

604242000

First Church of God 600130300

First Evangelical Lutheran Church

605889000, 605872000,

603892000

First United Methodist Church

602690000, 605229000,

605830685

First Presbyterian Church

606534747

Good Shepherd Evangelical Lu-

theran Church 602479010

Grace Fellowship Inc. 600130200

Holy Cross Lutheran Church

603689000, 603696000

Hope Evangelical Free Church -

Ky 605299000

Iglesia Del Dios Vivo Columna Y

Apoyo De La Verdad La Luz Del

Mundo 601775000, 601681000

Int'l Church of the Four Square

Gospel 604189000

Kansas-Nebr Association of Sev-

enth Day Adventists 604074000

Kearney Church of Christ Bldg

Corp 605400000, 605416000

Ky Congregation of Jehovahs

Witnesses 604240044

Living Faith Fellowship of Kear-

ney 603873000

Nebraska District of the Lutheran

Church Missouri Synod 603742000

NE Lutheran Campus Ministry

Inc. 604534000

New Life Assembly 580153200

Prince of Peace Catholic Church

560330100, 602727000

St George Orthodox Church

600968000, 600969000,

600973000, 600971000,

600972000

St James Church 602357000,

602501000, 604123000,

604140000, 604107100,

601284000, 601285000

St Lukes Episcopal Church

600237000

The Salvation Army 606175000

Summit Church 606407001

Trinity Presbyterian Church

602066800

The Western Conference of

Evangelical Wesleyan Church, Inc

600981100

United Campus Ministry At Uni-

versity of Nebraska at Kearney Inc

604680000, 604681000

Zion Lutheran Church - Kearney

605352000, 606071000

Christian Church-Miller

180114000

Miller United Methodist Church

180118000

Evangelical Free Church - Pleas-

anton 120020101, 120140000

Grace Lutheran Church - Pleas-

anton 100220000, 100222000

Pleasanton United Methodist

Church 120216050, 120094000

St Mary's Church-Pleasanton

120030000, 120258000,

120005000

Bethlehem Lutheran Church-R-

avenna 040678000, 040694000

Congregational Church of Chris-

t-Ravenna 040201000

Methodist Church-Ravenna

040121000, 040183100,

040421000

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic

Church-Ravenna 040042000,

040151000, 040135000,040143000

Riverdale Christian Church

540050000, 540049000

Movimiento Pena De Horeb, Inc

De Puerto Rico, Inc-Shelton

680073000

Sacred Heart Church-Shelton

680197000

St Paul Evangelical Lutheran

Church-Shelton 680365000

Shelton United Methodist Church

680286000

Haven's Chapel Church-Rural

360148000

God's Missionary Church for-

merly Immanuel Missionary

Church-Rural 160142010

Open Bible Standard Church

580157205

Zion Evangelical Church

300166010

ORGANIZATIONS

American Legion Club Bradley

Buck Post 310 660226006

National Audubon Society

720145001

Ambry Association Corp

605427100

American National Red Cross

606534734

Autumn Village, Inc 602487035

Bethesda Foundation

606019500

Buffalo Co Historical Society

603786157

Christians for Christian Educa-

tion, Inc (Faith Christian School)

560330025

Christian Heritage Children's

Home 560006016

CMO Inc (Knights of Columbus)

600636010

Community Action Partnership Of

Mid-NE 601211100, 605273000,

605082000

Corpus Christi Carmelites

602980000

Crossroads Center 602486876,

602487510, 602486877

Elm Creek Community Club

480330000

Evangelical Lutheran Good Sa-

maritan Society - Kearney

605043210, 604118000,

605086000, 605332502

Fraternal Order of Eagles #2722

FOE Inc 610173010

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska

603763102

CHI Good Samaritan Hospital

605787000, 601995000,

602479007, 602479008,

602502000, 605043245,

605741000, 605779000,

605783000, 602479000

Goodwill Industries of Greater NE

606534802

Great Platte River Rd Memorial

Foundation 608002050,

608002051

Greater Nebraska Independent

Housing Inc 602056000

Kearney Area Animal Shelter

603787020

Kearney Area Children's Museum

603907200

Kearney Area Habitat for Human-

ity 600675000

Kearney Community Theater

603561000

Kearney Elks Lodge #984

620356200

Kearney Family Young Men's

Christian Asso 606534670

Kearney Good Samaritan Hous-

ing Inc. 605332511

Kearney Jubilee Center

605425010

Loup Valley Chapter Izaak Walton

League 020062000

Masonic Temple Assn Rob Mor-

ris Lodge 610009010

Mid Nebraska Foundation Inc.

602100000, 605841652,

605841666

Mid Nebraska Community Ser-

vices Inc. 605082100, 605272000,

605330000,605327000

Midwest Dist of Evangelical Free

Church of America 602966000

Mother Hull Home 600287000,

610060000

NE Art Collection Foundation

605338100

Nebraska Assn for Developmen-

tal Housing Inc. 603142200

NE Firefighters Foundation

608002024

Nebraska Youth Camp Corp

620269000

Platte River Whooping Crane

Maintenance Trust, Inc 700167000,

720021000, 720022100

Post 52 American Legion Inc KY

605160000

Press On Ministeries 601117005

RAFT 602564000

S.A.F.E. Center 604807000

The Salvation Army 600852000

South Central Behavioral Ser-

vices 601472105, 601472101

University of NE Foundation

State College Foundation

602032000

V F W 610040010

Womans Club of Kearney

601374000

Wood River Valley Historical So-

ciety 680078010

Yanney Heritage Park Founda-

tion, Inc. 606540002

American Legion Post 351 Miller

180075000

Evangelical Lutheran Good Sa-

maritan Society 040033000

Historical Society of Ravenna

040337000

Shelton American Legion Post

#297 680082000

CEMETERIES

Elm Creek Cemetery 480002000

Elm Creek Catholic Cemetery

480032000

Kearney Cemetery 600120000

Sodtown Cemetery 020144000

Highland Cemetery Ravenna

060054000

Protestant Cemetery 060055001

Sweetwater Lutheran Cemetery

080032100

Pleasant Valley Cemetery

100092000

St Marys Catholic Cemetery

100160000

Black Hill Creek Cemetery

140057001

Armada Cemetery Ass'n

200042000

Immanuel Lutheran Cenetery

220048050

Grace Lutheran Church (Peake

Lutheran Cemetery) 240139000

Fairmont Cemetery (Pioneer)

240154001

Majors Cemetery 260064050

Grace Lutheran Church (St Joh-

n's Cemetery) 260169000

Bohemian National Catholic

Cemetery (St Wenceslaus)

280047000

Diocese of Grand Island St Jo-

seph CD/O Our Lady of Lourdes

Church 280149000

Burgess Cemetery 280184000

Pleasant Ridge Cemetery (Dow

Cemetery) 280200001

Zion Lutheran Cemetery Trust

300132151

St Mary's Catholic of Prairie Cen-

ter Cemetery 360140111

Prairie Center Cemetery

360145145

Evangelical Lutheran Church (Pi-

oneer Cemetery) 380140000

Old Stanley Cemetery 440117000

Fairview Cemetery 460072010

Riverdale Cemetery Assn

540002000

Dove Hill Cemetery 580721000

Gibbon Riverside Cemetery

660154110

Zion Lutheran Cemetery Trust

Fund 300166000

Poor Farm Cemetery 620012200

Dated this 16th Day of Septem-

ber, 2019

Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that J & J

Enterprises, LLC, a Limited Liability

Company dba Fortress Insurance

Group, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

409 E 25th St., Suite 4, Kearney,

NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Jeff Witt, 615 W 9th St., Kearney,

NE 68845.

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF JPH MEDICAL, P.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

JPH Medical, P.C.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 285 Star Lane, Gibbon,

NE 68840.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Jor-

dan P. Homan, 285 Star Lane, Gib-

bon, NE 68840.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jordan P. Homan

285 Star Lane

Gibbon, NE 68840

NOTICE

Minutes

Village of Miller

Board of Trustees

September 12, 2019

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

Budget Hearing to order at 7:00

pm. in the Miller Community Hall

with trustees Terry Hansen, Joe

Lourenco, Rick Bowie, Jon Holmes

present. The Chairman acknowl-

edged the open meeting laws,

which are posted in the community

hall. The Budget was presented.

Motion of a 1 percent increase in

total 2019-2020 funds subject to

limitation by Bowie, seconded by

Hansen. Roll call, motion passed 5

to 0. Motion to approve the budget

document as presented by Hansen,

seconded by Bowie. Roll call 5 to

0. Motion passed. Motion to pass

Resolution 18-2019 to set the levy

and ordinance No18-1-2019 to

adopt the budget by Bowie, se-

conded by Hansen. Roll call, mo-

tion passed 5 to 0. Motion for an

audit wavier by Bowie, seconded

by Shields. Roll call 5 to 0, motion

passed. Motion to adjourn by Han-

sen, seconded by Holmes. Roll

call 5 to 0. Motion passed. Meeting

adjourned at 8:13.

NOTICE

Minutes

Village of Miller

Board of Trustees

September 12, 2019

 

Chairman Ray Shields called the

regular monthly meeting to order at

8:14 pm. in the Miller Community

Hall with trustees Joe Lourenco,

Jon Holmes and Terry Hansen,

Rick Bowie present. The chairman

acknowledged the open meeting

laws, which are posted in the com-

munity hall. The minutes of the Au-

gust meeting were read. Hansen

made the motion to approve the

minutes, seconded by Holmes roll

call vote was 5 to 0, motion

passed. Motion by Holmes to pay

the claims totaling $5372.42 sec-

ond by Lourenco. Roll call Motion

passed 5 to 0. Claims Frontier

$60.85 phone, Buffalo County

$147.29 law enforcement, Terry

Hansen, Ray Shields, Jon Holmes,

and Joe Lourenco $45 each board

pay, Glen Nichols $761.89, wages,

Amy Graham $586.66, wages, Mar-

ybelle Burge $168.08, wages, Daw-

son Power $1037.02, electricity,

Prairie Hills $59.95, internet, Kear-

ney Hub $52.28, legal, COOP

$203.08, Ace Irrigation $1019.32,

pipe, NE Rural Water $100, dues,

League of NE Mun. $243, dues,

USPS $165, stamps, John Deere

$271.90, parts, Comfy Bowl $300,

port a potty, Amy Graham $16, file

court house. Motion to pass reso-

lution 2019-15 signing the munici-

pal annual certification of program

compliance form by Bowie, se-

conded by Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0,

motion passed. Open Forum. Mo-

tion to adjourn by Bowie, seconded

by Hansen. Roll call 5 to 0, motion

passed. Meeting adjourned at 8:52.

NOTICE OF MEETINGS

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS AND

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF EQUALIZATION

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the regular meetings of the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

and the Buffalo County Board of

Equalization will be held on Tues-

day, September 24, 2019 at the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners Board Room located at

1512 Central Ave., Kearney, Ne-

braska.

Said meetings will be open to the

public. The Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners meeting will

begin at 9:00 A.M. and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization

meeting will begin at 9:30 A.M. A

list of the organizations seeking tax

exemptions, descriptions of the

property and official recommenda-

tions are available in the office of

the County Assessor and/or

County Treasurer.

Accommodations for the disa-

bled are available upon request.

Please contact the ADA Coordina-

tor at 308-236-1224 at least 48

hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

Agendas for said meetings are

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meetings.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

NOTICE

 

A sale of storage unit contents,

household items, will be held at

809 W. 19th St., #2, U-Stuff Em

Storage, on Thursday, September

26th at 1:00 p.m. Cash Only.

Century 21 Midlands

308-234-5550

