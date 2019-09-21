NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE
STATE OF NEBRASKA )
) SS:
COUNTY OF BUFFALO )
Notice is hereby given that by vir-
tue of a Writ of Execution issued by
Debra McCarthy, Clerk of the Lin-
coln County District Court, in an
action where in ARROW SEED
COMPANY is Plaintiff and DANIEL
D. MCKEONE is Defendant, Case
CI18-649, the following described
property owned by DDM LAND
MANAGEMENT, LLC has been lev-
ied upon:
(1) 1993 Dodge W200/W250
Diesel Regular Cab
Flatbed Pickup
(VIN #1B7KM26C1PS129678)
(2) 2016 Stateline Flatbed / Tilt
4 Wheel Trailer
(VIN #53MTM2021GB005617)
(3) 2009 Yamaha Grizzly 450
(4 Wheeler)
(VIN #5Y4AJ26Y791011411)
and will be offered for sale to the
highest bidder for cash subject to
prior encumbrances.
Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-
ock a.m. on the 3rd day of October,
2019 at the Law Enforcement
South Impound Lot - located at 321
Central Avenue, City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
Said sale to be held open
one-half hour.
Cash or certificate of credit due
at beginning of sale for bid to be
accepted.
Cash or certified funds to be paid
the day of Sale.
Dated this 3rd day of September,
2019
Neil A. Miller
Buffalo County Sheriff
Jake L. Valentine #90921
Deputy
ZNEZ S7,14,21,28
NOTICE
Kearney, Nebraska
September 10, 2019
Pastor Chad Anderson provided
the Invocation. Three Boy Scouts
from Troops 139 and 158 led the
Council Members and audience in
the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor
Clouse announced that in accord-
ance with Section 84-1412 of the
Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-
rent copy of the Open Meetings Act
is available for review and is posted
on the wall of the Council Cham-
bers. Prior to the regular Council
meeting, the Council met as the
Board of Directors for the Kearney
Area Solid Waste Agency in open
and public session at 5:30 p.m. on
September 10, 2019 in the Council
Chambers at City Hall. This meet-
ing adjourned at 5:34 p.m. Stanley
A. Clouse, President of the Council,
called a regular meeting of the City
Council to order on September 10,
2019 at 5:34 p.m. with the following
Council Members responding to
roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,
Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,
and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:
None. City Clerk recorded the min-
utes. Administrative personnel were
also present. Notice of the meeting
had been given according to law.
There was no Oral Communica-
tions.
There was no Unfinished Busi-
ness.
Public Hearings:
1. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tions submitted by Chad Softley for
Prestige Exteriors, LLC c/o Chad
Softley. By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8372 vacating the Southwest
Quarter of Lot 1755, Original Town
of Kearney Junction now the City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braskaon first reading by number
only. Ordinance No. 8372 was read
by number. By unanimous vote,
Ordinance No. 8372 was passed,
approved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2019-147approving
the final plat for Prestige Addition,
an addition to the City of Kearney,
Buffalo County, Nebraska.
2. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing on the Applica-
tion submitted by Chad Softley for
Prestige Exteriors, LLC c/o Chad
Softley. By unanimous vote denied
Ordinance No. 8373 rezoning from
District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-
gle-Family District (Low Density) to
District R-2, Urban Residential Mix-
ed-Density District for property to
be described as Lots 1 and 2,
Prestige Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
3. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2019-148
approving the adoption of the One
& Six Year Street Improvement
Plan.
4. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing for the purpose
of adopting the City of Kearney
Budget for the 2019-2020 Fiscal
Year. By unanimous vote sus-
pended the rules requiring the
reading of ordinances on three dif-
ferent days and placed Ordinance
No. 8374 adopting the City of Kear-
ney Budget for the 2019-2020 Fis-
cal Year on first reading by number
only. Ordinance No. 8374 was read
by number. By unanimous vote,
Ordinance No. 8374 was passed,
approved and ordered published as
required by law and made available
to the public at the Office of the
City Clerk, the City Police Depart-
ment and the Public Library.
5. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2019-149
approving adopting the City of
Kearney Offstreet Parking District
No. 1 Budget for the 2019-2020
Fiscal Year.
6. Council conducted and closed
the public hearing and unanimously
adopted Resolution No. 2019-150
approving setting the 2019 City of
Kearney property tax levy at a dif-
ferent amount than the preliminary
property tax levy set for the City of
Kearney by the Buffalo County
Clerk.
Consent Agenda:
By unanimous vote the following
items were approved:
1. Minutes of Regular Meeting
held August 27, 2019.
2. C L A I M S
PS - Personnel Services
SMCS - Supplies, Materials &
Contractual Services
ER - Equipment Rental
CO - Capital Outlay
DS - Debt Service
Adventure Enter-
prises-$106.00-smcs; Agri Co-
op-$1,788.02-smcs; Ama-
zon-$2,190.08-smcs; Arrants,J-
$31.00-smcs; Ask Sup-
ply-$2,921.56-smcs; Aurora Co-
op-$25.04-smcs; Auto Val-
ue-$1,368.86-smcs; Baker & Tay-
lor-$7,825.18-smcs; Bamford-
$1,200.00-smcs; Beacon Athlet-
ics-$162.00-smcs; Big Rack
Shack-$5,934.79-smcs,co; Black-
stone Publishing-$2,246.83-smcs;
Blackstrap-$2,734.42-smcs; Bless-
ing-$139,860.00-co;
BlueCross/BlueShield-$38,230.34-smcs; Books Ga-
lore-$78,741.00-smcs;
Bosselman-$20,430.24-smcs;
Brech,F-$23.37-smcs; Bridgett
Lavene Consult-
ing-$2,500.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.
Comm. Partners-$1,978.25-smcs;
Builders-$1,140.63-smcs; Buttars,-
E-$13.69-smcs; Cash-Wa-
$2,547.82-smcs; Center Point Pub-
lishing-$75.96-smcs; Central Con-
tracting-$6,250.00-smcs; Central
Fire & Safety-$7,171.00-smcs;
Chesterman-$1,016.25-smcs;
Cigna-$7,527.91-smcs; City of
Kearney-$1,799.20-co; City of
Kearney-$424,318.89-smcs,ps;
Cold Spring Granite-$543.90-smcs;
Comm. Act. Part of Mid-NE-
$1,899.00-smcs; Comm. Health
Agency-$100.00-ps; Comm. Serv-
ice Fund-$58.00-ps; Cornhusker
Cleaning-$64.52-smcs; Credit
Management-$197.25-ps; Crouch
Recreational-$1,062.00-co;
Cudaback,S-$40.62-smcs;
Curbit-$1,314.00-smcs; Dan
Roeder Concrete-$153,139.50-co;
Dell-$9,456.72-co; Department of
Education-$320.82-ps; DPC In-
dustries-$6,760.18-smcs;
Dutton-Lainson-$52.26-smcs; Ea-
gle Distribution-$709.75-smcs;
Eakes-$398.46-smcs; Easy Pick-
er-$178.97-smcs; Ed Broadfoot&
Sons-$197.90-smcs; Elliott Equip-
ment-$4,756.90-smcs; Federal Avi-
ation -$31,046.75-co; Fitness Gi-
ant-$4,774.00-ps; Fron-
tier-$75.98-smcs; Fry & Associ-
ates-$37,600.00-co; Gale-
-$731.61-smcs; Gannon Trav-
el-$2,040.00-smcs; Garcia,V
-$11.63-smcs; Garrett Tire
-$76.95-smcs; GD Con-
crete-$43,618.10-co; Gillespie,C-
$150.00-smcs; Heartland Motor
Sports-$17,700.00-co; Historical
Info Gatherers-$1,485.00-smcs;
HM Life Insurance Co.-
$54,789.13-smcs; HOA Solu-
tions-$6,066.80-smcs; Homann,J-
$2.47-smcs; Hometown Leas-
ing-$159.08-smcs;
ICMA-$6,143.48-ps; Iloghalu,C-
$17.01-smcs; IRS-$162,796.23-ps;
Jack Lederman-$84.74-smcs;
Jack's Uniforms-$2,683.08-smcs;
Jones & Bartlett Learn-
ing-$4,670.62-smcs; Kart Ma-
n-$1,026.70-smcs; Kearney Catho-
lic-$566.20-smcs; Kearney Crete &
Block-$15.78-smcs;Kearney
Winlectric-$12,177.77-smcs; Kelly
Supply-$2,302.04-smcs; Konica
Minolta-$969.60-smcs; Kucera
Painting-$3,800.00-smcs; Lower-
y,A&A-$176.77-smcs; Luke,D-
$150.14-smcs; Lyon,A-
$150.00-smcs; Magic Clean-
ing-$7,050.00-smcs; McCarty,D-$-
284.00-smcs;
Menards-$300.67-smcs; Merry-
man-$72.27-smcs; Mid-NE Aggre-
gate-$1,078.22-smcs; Mid-NE Gar-
age Doors-$400.00-smcs; Midwest
Connect-$8,384.30-smcs; Milco
Environmental-$300.00-smcs;
Miller & Associ-
ates-$134,384.40-co; Mitchell
1-$1,728.00-smcs; Mostek Elec-
tric-$2,167.55-co;
Motorola-$27,489.30-co; Municipal
Supply-$7,768.20-smcs; Myers,B
-$34.22-smcs; Navigator Motor-
coaches-$81.00-smcs; NE Child
Support-$2,448.89-ps; NE Dept. of
Revenue-$52,731.38-ps; NE Public
Health-$706.00-smcs; NE Safety &
Fire-$90.00-smcs; NE Salt-$4,574.-
11-smcs; Nebraskaland Distribu-
tors-$1,386.00-smcs;
NELETC-$270.00-smcs; Nielsen
Contracting-$1,890.00-co; North-
western Energy-$2,943.95-smcs;
Nova Fitness-$120.35-ps; Nut-
telman Fencing-$1,546.67-smcs;
Oak Creek Engineer-
ing-$6,831.00-co;Odeys-
$915.90-smcs; Overdrive-
$2,000.00-smcs; P/W Rent-
als-$3,250.00-co; Para-
mount-$155.17-smcs; Payflex-
$544.00-smcs,ps; Payton,D-$-
128.10-smcs; Peerless Ma-
chine-$10,344.91-smcs; Pioneer
Industrial-$5,937.17-smcs; Platte
Valley Comm.-
$57,215.70-smcs,co; Pohlman,K-
$37.50-smcs; Power
DMS-$17.96-smcs; Presto-X-
$256.00-smcs;
Provantage-$14,900.00-co; RDG
Planning-$35,622.67-smcs; Re-
corded Books-$1,541.47-smcs;
Reinke's-$1,133.86-smcs; Rich-
ard's Electric-$2,708.19-smcs;
Russell's Appli-
ance-$1,133.00-smcs; Sage-
,P-$48.15-smcs; Sapp Broth-
ers-$36,946.17-smcs; School Dis-
trict #7-$1,647.60-smcs; Schu-
macher Brothers-$282.48-smcs;
Schwarz,G-$105.25-smcs; See
Clear Cleaning-$650.00-smcs;
Sheldon,S-$28.68-smcs; Sher-
man,J-$1,114.00-smcs; Skrdlant,-
MJ-$140.00-smcs; Smith,A-
$46.70-smcs; SOS Portable Toi-
lets-$295.00-smcs; State Fire Mar-
shal-$100.00-smcs; State of NE/D-
AS-$2.10-smcs; Straight Line
Striping-$9,452.00-smcs; Strategic
Materials-$509.64-smcs; Tielke's
Sandwiches-$159.20-smcs; TL
Sund Construction-$41,676.32-co;
Tritech Forensics-$430.26-smcs;
Trugreen-$282.00-smcs; Tye &
Rowling-$14,127.91-smcs; Union
Bank-$80,129.51-smcs,ps; United
Way of Kearney-$438.42-ps;
Ussery,K-$75.00-smcs; Van Die-
st-$7,486.00-smcs;
Verizon-$7,123.99-smcs; Village
Cleaners-$297.56-smcs; Volaire
Aviation-$8,000.00-smcs;
Weldon,C-$220.00-smcs;
Whalen,S-$560.00-smcs; Young-
,J-$22.14-smcs; Payroll Ending
08/31/2019 -- $492,184.94. The
foregoing schedule of claims is
published in accordance with Sec-
tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-
utes of Nebraska, and is published
at an expense of $59.62 to the City
of Kearney.
3. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-151 allowing the City of Kear-
ney to increase its "Budget Author-
ity" by an additional one percent or
$148,331.29 which will be carried
over to the 2019-2020 Budget as
"Unused Budget Authority".
4. Approve the recommendation
submitted by the Keno Committee
on the allocation of non-departme-
ntal keno funds designed for out-
side agencies.
5. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-152 repealing Resolution No.
2018-154 and adopt the 2019-2020
Comprehensive Fee Schedule set-
ting forth the fees for items and
services to be provided by the City
during the 2019-2020 year.
6. Approve Agreement and Per-
mit for Aeronautical Services be-
tween the City of Kearney and Buf-
falo Air Service for aerial applicator
services and approve Resolution
No. 2019-153.
7. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-154 approving the Use and
Operations Agreement for Annex A
in Hangar T-926 located at the
Kearney Regional Airport between
the City of Kearney and Rodgers
Helicopter Services.
8. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-155 approving the Use and
Operations Agreement for Annex B
in Hangar T-926 located at the
Kearney Regional Airport between
the City of Kearney and Li'l Red
Aero, Inc.
9. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-156 authorizing signing of the
certification of the Municipal An-
nual Certification of Program Com-
pliance Form 2019 to Nebraska
Board of Public Roads Classifica-
tions and Standards as required by
the Nebraska Department of Trans-
portation.
10. Accept the proposal re-
ceived for the 2019 Part 6 Improve-
ment for East 1st Street Flood Re-
pair and adopt Resolution No.
2019-157 awarding the proposal to
Nielsen Contracting in the amount
of $101,713.20 and Change Order
No. 1 adding special contract pro-
visions to meet FEMA reim-
bursement guidelines.
11. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-158 approving Change Order
No. 1 showing a decrease in the
amount of $1,431.75 and extending
to the date of completion by 35
days, Application and Certificate
for Payment No. 4-Final in the
amount of $86,147.38 and accept
the Certificate of Substantial Com-
pletion submitted by Blessing Con-
struction and approved by
Brungardt Engineering, LLC for
2018 Part 3 Improvements for Nor-
thridge Estates development in-
cluding, the extension of 54th
Street, beginning approximately
550 feet west of 17th Avenue and
continuing 400 feet west to the city
limits consisting of Paving Im-
provement District Nos. 2018-991,
2018-992, 2018-993, Water District
Nos. 2018-589, 2018-590,
2018-591 and Sanitary Sewer Im-
provement District Nos. 2018-525,
2018-526, 2018-527.
12. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-159 approving the renewal of
the Property Maintenance and
Lease Agreement between the City
of Kearney and Greg Dollman for a
40-acre detention cell located in
northeast Kearney.
13. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-160 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 3
in the amount of $35,023.50 sub-
mitted by Hellas Construction, Inc.
and approved by Miller & Associ-
ates for Harvey Park Pickleball
Court project.
14. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-161 approving Change Order
No. 2 granting an increase to the
contract time for the substantial
completion date to GD Construc-
tion, Inc.and approved by Miller &
Associates for the CDBG Commu-
nity Development Sidewalk Re-
placement Project for the construc-
tion of the sidewalk replacement in-
volving the area of Avenue C to 5th
Avenue and 16th Street north to
the Union Pacific Rail Line.
15. Adopt Resolution No.
2019-162 approving Application
and Certificate for Payment No. 2
in the amount of $27,516.52 sub-
mitted by Gary Smith Construction
Co., Inc. and approved by Miller &
Associates for 2019 Asphalt Im-
provements for 29th Street from
2nd Avenue to 6th Avenue, 9th Av-
enue from 25th Street to 29th
Street and 5th Avenue from 28th
Street to 30th Street.
Consent Agenda Ordinances:
1. By unanimous vote suspended
the rules requiring the reading of
ordinances on three different days
and placed Ordinance No. 8375 to
amending several sections of
Chapter 1 "Administration", Chap-
ter 3 "Business Regulations",
Chapter 5 "Health and Sanitation",
Chapter 6 "Library, Chapter 8
"Police", Chapter 10 "Utilities" of
the Code of the City of Kearneyon
first reading by number only. Ordi-
nance No. 8375 was read by num-
ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance
No. 8375 was passed, approved
and ordered published as required
by law and made available to the
public at the Office of the City
Clerk, the City Police Department
and the Public Library.
Regular Agenda:
1. Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2019-163 authoriz-
ing submission of a Land and
Water Conservation Fund (LWCF)
grant application for funding for
construction of the 8th Street pe-
destrian bridge connecting to
Yanney Park.
2. Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2019-164 approving
the redevelopment project submit-
ted by Kruger Development for Re-
development Area #5 for an area
described as Lot 2, Fuller and
Daley Third Addition, an addition to
the City of Kearney, Buffalo
County, Nebraska (1205 West 16th
Street).
3. Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2019-165 for the
Harmon Park Sonotorium Restora-
tion and Enhancement Proposal.
4. Council unanimously adopted
Resolution No. 2019-166 approving
authorizing the City Manager to en-
ter into an agreement with the Uni-
versity of Nebraska at Kearney and
Kearney University Village Facility
Development Corporation to con-
struct a community tennis complex,
conditional to approval from the
Board of Regents of University of
Nebraska.
5. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-
staining, granted permission to pay
the Open Account Claim in the
amount of $120,167.12 to Ne-
braska Public Power District.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed into closed session at 7:40
p.m. for the protection of the public
interest to discuss personnel mat-
ters. Mayor Clouse restated the
purpose for the closed session is
for the protection of the public in-
terest to discuss personnel mat-
ters. According to law, the Council
has the option to reconvene back
into open session and may take
any formal action it deems appro-
priate. By unanimous vote Council
reconvened in regular session at
8:49 p.m.
By unanimous vote Council ad-
journed at 8:49 p.m.
STANLEY A. CLOUSE
PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL
AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR
ATTEST:
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
A complete text of the Minutes,
Resolutions and Ordinances are on
file in the Office of the City Clerk
and are available for public inspec-
tion during regular business hours.
ZNEZ S21,t1
NOTICE OF MEETING
CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that
a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-
ice Commission of the City of Kear-
ney, Nebraska, has been sched-
uled for 1:30 p.m. on September
27, 2019 in the 2nd Floor Confer-
ence Room at City Hall, 18 East
22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.
An agenda for such meeting, kept
continuously current, is available
for public inspection at the Office
of the City Clerk at the City Hall,
Kearney, Nebraska, during normal
business hours. Except for items of
an emergency nature, the agenda
shall not be altered later than 24
hours before the scheduled com-
mencement of the meeting. The
Civil Service Commission shall
have the right to modify the agenda
to include items of an emergency
nature only at such public meeting.
Individuals requiring physical or
sensory accommodations who de-
sire to attend or participate please
contact City Clerk at City Hall or
call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24
hours prior to the meeting.
LAUREN BRANDT
CITY CLERK
ZNEZ S21,t1
