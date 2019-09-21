 

NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE

STATE OF NEBRASKA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF BUFFALO )

Notice is hereby given that by vir-

tue of a Writ of Execution issued by

Debra McCarthy, Clerk of the Lin-

coln County District Court, in an

action where in ARROW SEED

COMPANY is Plaintiff and DANIEL

D. MCKEONE is Defendant, Case

CI18-649, the following described

property owned by DDM LAND

MANAGEMENT, LLC has been lev-

ied upon:

(1) 1993 Dodge W200/W250

Diesel Regular Cab

Flatbed Pickup

(VIN #1B7KM26C1PS129678)

(2) 2016 Stateline Flatbed / Tilt

4 Wheel Trailer

(VIN #53MTM2021GB005617)

(3) 2009 Yamaha Grizzly 450

(4 Wheeler)

(VIN #5Y4AJ26Y791011411)

 

and will be offered for sale to the

highest bidder for cash subject to

prior encumbrances.

Said sale to be held at 9:00 o'cl-

ock a.m. on the 3rd day of October,

2019 at the Law Enforcement

South Impound Lot - located at 321

Central Avenue, City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

Said sale to be held open

one-half hour.

Cash or certificate of credit due

at beginning of sale for bid to be

accepted.

Cash or certified funds to be paid

the day of Sale.

Dated this 3rd day of September,

2019

Neil A. Miller

Buffalo County Sheriff

Jake L. Valentine #90921

Deputy

ZNEZ S7,14,21,28

NOTICE

Kearney, Nebraska

September 10, 2019

 

Pastor Chad Anderson provided

the Invocation. Three Boy Scouts

from Troops 139 and 158 led the

Council Members and audience in

the Pledge of Allegiance. Mayor

Clouse announced that in accord-

ance with Section 84-1412 of the

Nebraska Revised Statutes, a cur-

rent copy of the Open Meetings Act

is available for review and is posted

on the wall of the Council Cham-

bers. Prior to the regular Council

meeting, the Council met as the

Board of Directors for the Kearney

Area Solid Waste Agency in open

and public session at 5:30 p.m. on

September 10, 2019 in the Council

Chambers at City Hall. This meet-

ing adjourned at 5:34 p.m. Stanley

A. Clouse, President of the Council,

called a regular meeting of the City

Council to order on September 10,

2019 at 5:34 p.m. with the following

Council Members responding to

roll call: Randy Buschkoetter,

Bruce Lear, Tami James Moore,

and Jonathan Nikkila. Absent:

None. City Clerk recorded the min-

utes. Administrative personnel were

also present. Notice of the meeting

had been given according to law.

There was no Oral Communica-

tions.

There was no Unfinished Busi-

ness.

Public Hearings:

1. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tions submitted by Chad Softley for

Prestige Exteriors, LLC c/o Chad

Softley. By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8372 vacating the Southwest

Quarter of Lot 1755, Original Town

of Kearney Junction now the City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braskaon first reading by number

only. Ordinance No. 8372 was read

by number. By unanimous vote,

Ordinance No. 8372 was passed,

approved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2019-147approving

the final plat for Prestige Addition,

an addition to the City of Kearney,

Buffalo County, Nebraska.

2. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing on the Applica-

tion submitted by Chad Softley for

Prestige Exteriors, LLC c/o Chad

Softley. By unanimous vote denied

Ordinance No. 8373 rezoning from

District R-1, Urban Residential Sin-

gle-Family District (Low Density) to

District R-2, Urban Residential Mix-

ed-Density District for property to

be described as Lots 1 and 2,

Prestige Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

3. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2019-148

approving the adoption of the One

& Six Year Street Improvement

Plan.

4. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing for the purpose

of adopting the City of Kearney

Budget for the 2019-2020 Fiscal

Year. By unanimous vote sus-

pended the rules requiring the

reading of ordinances on three dif-

ferent days and placed Ordinance

No. 8374 adopting the City of Kear-

ney Budget for the 2019-2020 Fis-

cal Year on first reading by number

only. Ordinance No. 8374 was read

by number. By unanimous vote,

Ordinance No. 8374 was passed,

approved and ordered published as

required by law and made available

to the public at the Office of the

City Clerk, the City Police Depart-

ment and the Public Library.

5. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2019-149

approving adopting the City of

Kearney Offstreet Parking District

No. 1 Budget for the 2019-2020

Fiscal Year.

6. Council conducted and closed

the public hearing and unanimously

adopted Resolution No. 2019-150

approving setting the 2019 City of

Kearney property tax levy at a dif-

ferent amount than the preliminary

property tax levy set for the City of

Kearney by the Buffalo County

Clerk.

Consent Agenda:

By unanimous vote the following

items were approved:

1. Minutes of Regular Meeting

held August 27, 2019.

2. C L A I M S

PS - Personnel Services

SMCS - Supplies, Materials &

Contractual Services

ER - Equipment Rental

CO - Capital Outlay

DS - Debt Service

Adventure Enter-

prises-$106.00-smcs; Agri Co-

op-$1,788.02-smcs; Ama-

zon-$2,190.08-smcs; Arrants,J-

$31.00-smcs; Ask Sup-

ply-$2,921.56-smcs; Aurora Co-

op-$25.04-smcs; Auto Val-

ue-$1,368.86-smcs; Baker & Tay-

lor-$7,825.18-smcs; Bamford-

$1,200.00-smcs; Beacon Athlet-

ics-$162.00-smcs; Big Rack

Shack-$5,934.79-smcs,co; Black-

stone Publishing-$2,246.83-smcs;

Blackstrap-$2,734.42-smcs; Bless-

ing-$139,860.00-co;

BlueCross/BlueShield-$38,230.34-smcs; Books Ga-

lore-$78,741.00-smcs;

Bosselman-$20,430.24-smcs;

Brech,F-$23.37-smcs; Bridgett

Lavene Consult-

ing-$2,500.00-smcs; Buffalo Co.

Comm. Partners-$1,978.25-smcs;

Builders-$1,140.63-smcs; Buttars,-

E-$13.69-smcs; Cash-Wa-

$2,547.82-smcs; Center Point Pub-

lishing-$75.96-smcs; Central Con-

tracting-$6,250.00-smcs; Central

Fire & Safety-$7,171.00-smcs;

Chesterman-$1,016.25-smcs;

Cigna-$7,527.91-smcs; City of

Kearney-$1,799.20-co; City of

Kearney-$424,318.89-smcs,ps;

Cold Spring Granite-$543.90-smcs;

Comm. Act. Part of Mid-NE-

$1,899.00-smcs; Comm. Health

Agency-$100.00-ps; Comm. Serv-

ice Fund-$58.00-ps; Cornhusker

Cleaning-$64.52-smcs; Credit

Management-$197.25-ps; Crouch

Recreational-$1,062.00-co;

Cudaback,S-$40.62-smcs;

Curbit-$1,314.00-smcs; Dan

Roeder Concrete-$153,139.50-co;

Dell-$9,456.72-co; Department of

Education-$320.82-ps; DPC In-

dustries-$6,760.18-smcs;

Dutton-Lainson-$52.26-smcs; Ea-

gle Distribution-$709.75-smcs;

Eakes-$398.46-smcs; Easy Pick-

er-$178.97-smcs; Ed Broadfoot&

Sons-$197.90-smcs; Elliott Equip-

ment-$4,756.90-smcs; Federal Avi-

ation -$31,046.75-co; Fitness Gi-

ant-$4,774.00-ps; Fron-

tier-$75.98-smcs; Fry & Associ-

ates-$37,600.00-co; Gale-

-$731.61-smcs; Gannon Trav-

el-$2,040.00-smcs; Garcia,V

-$11.63-smcs; Garrett Tire

-$76.95-smcs; GD Con-

crete-$43,618.10-co; Gillespie,C-

$150.00-smcs; Heartland Motor

Sports-$17,700.00-co; Historical

Info Gatherers-$1,485.00-smcs;

HM Life Insurance Co.-

$54,789.13-smcs; HOA Solu-

tions-$6,066.80-smcs; Homann,J-

$2.47-smcs; Hometown Leas-

ing-$159.08-smcs;

ICMA-$6,143.48-ps; Iloghalu,C-

$17.01-smcs; IRS-$162,796.23-ps;

Jack Lederman-$84.74-smcs;

Jack's Uniforms-$2,683.08-smcs;

Jones & Bartlett Learn-

ing-$4,670.62-smcs; Kart Ma-

n-$1,026.70-smcs; Kearney Catho-

lic-$566.20-smcs; Kearney Crete &

Block-$15.78-smcs;Kearney

Winlectric-$12,177.77-smcs; Kelly

Supply-$2,302.04-smcs; Konica

Minolta-$969.60-smcs; Kucera

Painting-$3,800.00-smcs; Lower-

y,A&A-$176.77-smcs; Luke,D-

$150.14-smcs; Lyon,A-

$150.00-smcs; Magic Clean-

ing-$7,050.00-smcs; McCarty,D-$-

284.00-smcs;

Menards-$300.67-smcs; Merry-

man-$72.27-smcs; Mid-NE Aggre-

gate-$1,078.22-smcs; Mid-NE Gar-

age Doors-$400.00-smcs; Midwest

Connect-$8,384.30-smcs; Milco

Environmental-$300.00-smcs;

Miller & Associ-

ates-$134,384.40-co; Mitchell

1-$1,728.00-smcs; Mostek Elec-

tric-$2,167.55-co;

Motorola-$27,489.30-co; Municipal

Supply-$7,768.20-smcs; Myers,B

-$34.22-smcs; Navigator Motor-

coaches-$81.00-smcs; NE Child

Support-$2,448.89-ps; NE Dept. of

Revenue-$52,731.38-ps; NE Public

Health-$706.00-smcs; NE Safety &

Fire-$90.00-smcs; NE Salt-$4,574.-

11-smcs; Nebraskaland Distribu-

tors-$1,386.00-smcs;

NELETC-$270.00-smcs; Nielsen

Contracting-$1,890.00-co; North-

western Energy-$2,943.95-smcs;

Nova Fitness-$120.35-ps; Nut-

telman Fencing-$1,546.67-smcs;

Oak Creek Engineer-

ing-$6,831.00-co;Odeys-

$915.90-smcs; Overdrive-

$2,000.00-smcs; P/W Rent-

als-$3,250.00-co; Para-

mount-$155.17-smcs; Payflex-

$544.00-smcs,ps; Payton,D-$-

128.10-smcs; Peerless Ma-

chine-$10,344.91-smcs; Pioneer

Industrial-$5,937.17-smcs; Platte

Valley Comm.-

$57,215.70-smcs,co; Pohlman,K-

$37.50-smcs; Power

DMS-$17.96-smcs; Presto-X-

$256.00-smcs;

Provantage-$14,900.00-co; RDG

Planning-$35,622.67-smcs; Re-

corded Books-$1,541.47-smcs;

Reinke's-$1,133.86-smcs; Rich-

ard's Electric-$2,708.19-smcs;

Russell's Appli-

ance-$1,133.00-smcs; Sage-

,P-$48.15-smcs; Sapp Broth-

ers-$36,946.17-smcs; School Dis-

trict #7-$1,647.60-smcs; Schu-

macher Brothers-$282.48-smcs;

Schwarz,G-$105.25-smcs; See

Clear Cleaning-$650.00-smcs;

Sheldon,S-$28.68-smcs; Sher-

man,J-$1,114.00-smcs; Skrdlant,-

MJ-$140.00-smcs; Smith,A-

$46.70-smcs; SOS Portable Toi-

lets-$295.00-smcs; State Fire Mar-

shal-$100.00-smcs; State of NE/D-

AS-$2.10-smcs; Straight Line

Striping-$9,452.00-smcs; Strategic

Materials-$509.64-smcs; Tielke's

Sandwiches-$159.20-smcs; TL

Sund Construction-$41,676.32-co;

Tritech Forensics-$430.26-smcs;

Trugreen-$282.00-smcs; Tye &

Rowling-$14,127.91-smcs; Union

Bank-$80,129.51-smcs,ps; United

Way of Kearney-$438.42-ps;

Ussery,K-$75.00-smcs; Van Die-

st-$7,486.00-smcs;

Verizon-$7,123.99-smcs; Village

Cleaners-$297.56-smcs; Volaire

Aviation-$8,000.00-smcs;

Weldon,C-$220.00-smcs;

Whalen,S-$560.00-smcs; Young-

,J-$22.14-smcs; Payroll Ending

08/31/2019 -- $492,184.94. The

foregoing schedule of claims is

published in accordance with Sec-

tion 19-1102 of the Revised Stat-

utes of Nebraska, and is published

at an expense of $59.62 to the City

of Kearney.

3. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-151 allowing the City of Kear-

ney to increase its "Budget Author-

ity" by an additional one percent or

$148,331.29 which will be carried

over to the 2019-2020 Budget as

"Unused Budget Authority".

4. Approve the recommendation

submitted by the Keno Committee

on the allocation of non-departme-

ntal keno funds designed for out-

side agencies.

5. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-152 repealing Resolution No.

2018-154 and adopt the 2019-2020

Comprehensive Fee Schedule set-

ting forth the fees for items and

services to be provided by the City

during the 2019-2020 year.

6. Approve Agreement and Per-

mit for Aeronautical Services be-

tween the City of Kearney and Buf-

falo Air Service for aerial applicator

services and approve Resolution

No. 2019-153.

7. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-154 approving the Use and

Operations Agreement for Annex A

in Hangar T-926 located at the

Kearney Regional Airport between

the City of Kearney and Rodgers

Helicopter Services.

8. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-155 approving the Use and

Operations Agreement for Annex B

in Hangar T-926 located at the

Kearney Regional Airport between

the City of Kearney and Li'l Red

Aero, Inc.

9. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-156 authorizing signing of the

certification of the Municipal An-

nual Certification of Program Com-

pliance Form 2019 to Nebraska

Board of Public Roads Classifica-

tions and Standards as required by

the Nebraska Department of Trans-

portation.

10. Accept the proposal re-

ceived for the 2019 Part 6 Improve-

ment for East 1st Street Flood Re-

pair and adopt Resolution No.

2019-157 awarding the proposal to

Nielsen Contracting in the amount

of $101,713.20 and Change Order

No. 1 adding special contract pro-

visions to meet FEMA reim-

bursement guidelines.

11. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-158 approving Change Order

No. 1 showing a decrease in the

amount of $1,431.75 and extending

to the date of completion by 35

days, Application and Certificate

for Payment No. 4-Final in the

amount of $86,147.38 and accept

the Certificate of Substantial Com-

pletion submitted by Blessing Con-

struction and approved by

Brungardt Engineering, LLC for

2018 Part 3 Improvements for Nor-

thridge Estates development in-

cluding, the extension of 54th

Street, beginning approximately

550 feet west of 17th Avenue and

continuing 400 feet west to the city

limits consisting of Paving Im-

provement District Nos. 2018-991,

2018-992, 2018-993, Water District

Nos. 2018-589, 2018-590,

2018-591 and Sanitary Sewer Im-

provement District Nos. 2018-525,

2018-526, 2018-527.

12. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-159 approving the renewal of

the Property Maintenance and

Lease Agreement between the City

of Kearney and Greg Dollman for a

40-acre detention cell located in

northeast Kearney.

13. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-160 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 3

in the amount of $35,023.50 sub-

mitted by Hellas Construction, Inc.

and approved by Miller & Associ-

ates for Harvey Park Pickleball

Court project.

14. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-161 approving Change Order

No. 2 granting an increase to the

contract time for the substantial

completion date to GD Construc-

tion, Inc.and approved by Miller &

Associates for the CDBG Commu-

nity Development Sidewalk Re-

placement Project for the construc-

tion of the sidewalk replacement in-

volving the area of Avenue C to 5th

Avenue and 16th Street north to

the Union Pacific Rail Line.

15. Adopt Resolution No.

2019-162 approving Application

and Certificate for Payment No. 2

in the amount of $27,516.52 sub-

mitted by Gary Smith Construction

Co., Inc. and approved by Miller &

Associates for 2019 Asphalt Im-

provements for 29th Street from

2nd Avenue to 6th Avenue, 9th Av-

enue from 25th Street to 29th

Street and 5th Avenue from 28th

Street to 30th Street.

Consent Agenda Ordinances:

1. By unanimous vote suspended

the rules requiring the reading of

ordinances on three different days

and placed Ordinance No. 8375 to

amending several sections of

Chapter 1 "Administration", Chap-

ter 3 "Business Regulations",

Chapter 5 "Health and Sanitation",

Chapter 6 "Library, Chapter 8

"Police", Chapter 10 "Utilities" of

the Code of the City of Kearneyon

first reading by number only. Ordi-

nance No. 8375 was read by num-

ber. By unanimous vote Ordinance

No. 8375 was passed, approved

and ordered published as required

by law and made available to the

public at the Office of the City

Clerk, the City Police Department

and the Public Library.

Regular Agenda:

1. Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2019-163 authoriz-

ing submission of a Land and

Water Conservation Fund (LWCF)

grant application for funding for

construction of the 8th Street pe-

destrian bridge connecting to

Yanney Park.

2. Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2019-164 approving

the redevelopment project submit-

ted by Kruger Development for Re-

development Area #5 for an area

described as Lot 2, Fuller and

Daley Third Addition, an addition to

the City of Kearney, Buffalo

County, Nebraska (1205 West 16th

Street).

3. Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2019-165 for the

Harmon Park Sonotorium Restora-

tion and Enhancement Proposal.

4. Council unanimously adopted

Resolution No. 2019-166 approving

authorizing the City Manager to en-

ter into an agreement with the Uni-

versity of Nebraska at Kearney and

Kearney University Village Facility

Development Corporation to con-

struct a community tennis complex,

conditional to approval from the

Board of Regents of University of

Nebraska.

5. By a 4 to 0 vote, Clouse ab-

staining, granted permission to pay

the Open Account Claim in the

amount of $120,167.12 to Ne-

braska Public Power District.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed into closed session at 7:40

p.m. for the protection of the public

interest to discuss personnel mat-

ters. Mayor Clouse restated the

purpose for the closed session is

for the protection of the public in-

terest to discuss personnel mat-

ters. According to law, the Council

has the option to reconvene back

into open session and may take

any formal action it deems appro-

priate. By unanimous vote Council

reconvened in regular session at

8:49 p.m.

By unanimous vote Council ad-

journed at 8:49 p.m.

STANLEY A. CLOUSE

PRESIDENT OF THE COUNCIL

AND EX-OFFICIO MAYOR

ATTEST:

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

A complete text of the Minutes,

Resolutions and Ordinances are on

file in the Office of the City Clerk

and are available for public inspec-

tion during regular business hours.

ZNEZ S21,t1

NOTICE OF MEETING

CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that

a regular meeting of the Civil Serv-

ice Commission of the City of Kear-

ney, Nebraska, has been sched-

uled for 1:30 p.m. on September

27, 2019 in the 2nd Floor Confer-

ence Room at City Hall, 18 East

22nd Street, Kearney, Nebraska.

An agenda for such meeting, kept

continuously current, is available

for public inspection at the Office

of the City Clerk at the City Hall,

Kearney, Nebraska, during normal

business hours. Except for items of

an emergency nature, the agenda

shall not be altered later than 24

hours before the scheduled com-

mencement of the meeting. The

Civil Service Commission shall

have the right to modify the agenda

to include items of an emergency

nature only at such public meeting.

Individuals requiring physical or

sensory accommodations who de-

sire to attend or participate please

contact City Clerk at City Hall or

call (308) 233-3216 no later than 24

hours prior to the meeting.

LAUREN BRANDT

CITY CLERK

ZNEZ S21,t1

