NOTICE
KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
DISTRICT #7
CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN
September 2019
308 Decals Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 800.00; ACDA Ameri-
can Choral Director Assn Supplies
$ 125.00; Advance Education Inc
Dues and Fees $ 1,200.00; Afforda-
ble Plumbing Co Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 3,000.00; Alexis Pen-
nington Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 67.23; All City Garage Door LLC
Repairs & Maintenance Services $
128.00; All Makes Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 3,816.33; All Makes
Auto Supply Supplies $ 11.19; Al-
pha Rehabilitation Pupil Services $
248.65; Amazon Capital Services
Supplies $ 18,098.98; Amplify
Education Inc Textbooks $
389,208.16; Amy Nebesniak Pro-
fessional Services $ 275.00; Amy
Otto Travel $ 69.66; Amy Springer
Travel $ 103.53; Amy Springer
Travel $ 10.10; Amy Walters Travel
$ 40.54; Angela Haussler Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 49.39; Apple
Inc Technology Related Hardware
$ 47,400.00; Apple Inc Technology
Related Hardware $ 298.00; Apple
Inc Supplies $ 2,874.00; Apple Inc
Technology Related Hardware $
1,916.00; Apple Market Food $
140.20; Aqua Chem Inc Profes-
sional Services $ 540.00; Arlene
Soria Transportation Charges $
151.96; Arnold Motor Supply Other
Communication $ 305.75; Asa
Products Inc Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 279.00; ASCD Assoc
for Supv & Curriculum Dev Dues
and Fees $ 59.00; Ashley C Palu
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
167.89; AssetGenie Inc Repairs &
Maintenance Services $ 894.25;
AssetGenie Inc Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $ 79.95; AUCA Chi-
cago Lockbox Uniforms $ 819.80;
Awards Unlimited Supplies $ 75.60;
Awards Unlimited Supplies $
415.06; Awards Unlimited Supplies
$ 57.62; Awards Unlimited Supplies
$ 26.65; Big Apple Fun Center
Dues and Fees $ 365.75; Bill Leach
Professional Services $ 130.00;
Bimbo Bakeries USA Food $
5,162.38; Black Hills Energy Natu-
ral Gas $ 132.31; Black Squirrel
Timing Professional Services $
1,442.00; Blessing LLC Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 798.70; Blick Art
Materials Il Supplies $ 461.36;
BluePath Finance FC LLC Building
Acquitions and Improvements $
40,817.85; Boogaarts Food Store
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
101.16; Bradlee C Hartzog Profes-
sional Services $ 50.00; Bradlee C
Hartzog Professional Services $
40.00; BrainPOP LLC Technology
Software $ 19,458.00; Brooke Car-
avan Travel $ 13.57; Bubba's Com-
puters 'N More Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 25.00; Builders How To
Warehouse Supplies $ 139.87; Bus
Parts Warehouse Tires and Parts $
317.88; Business World Prod Hast-
ings Furniture and Fixtures $
6,872.25; Carol Kenton Travel $
107.24; Carol Kenton Travel $
25.35; Carquest Auto Parts Stores
Tires and Parts $ 396.72; Casey
Peterson Professional Services $
40.00; Cash from NebraskaLand
National Bank Postage $ 285.04;
Cash from NebraskaLand National
Bank Miscellaneous Expenditure $
494.00; Cash from NebraskaLand
National Bank Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 109.75; Cash Wa Dis-
tributing Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 538.39; Cash Wa Distributing
Supplies $ 6,492.96; Cash Wa Dis-
tributing Food $ 95,460.16; CDW
Government Inc Technology Re-
lated Hardware $ 250.88; CDW
Government Inc Technology Re-
lated Hardware $ 250.88; Cengage
Learning Gale Audio Visual Materi-
als $ 9,275.61; Central Fire &
Safety Professional Services $
2,115.50; Central Restaurant Prod-
ucts Furniture and Fixtures $
2,399.00; Ceramic Shop Supplies $
203.24; Charter Communications
Supplies $ 26.39; Charter Commu-
nications Other Communication $
12,092.10; Charter Communica-
tions Other Communication $
13.20; Charter Communications
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 7.92;
Chelsey Jensen Travel $ 39.21;
Chelsie Palu Travel $ 27.26; Ches-
terman Co. Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 923.10; Chesterman
Co. Food $ 3,707.80; Chris Herrera
Professional Services $ 130.00;
City of Kearney School Resource
Office Security Officer $ 5,387.31;
City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle
Gasoline $ 3,731.40; City of Kear-
ney Water Sanitation Sewer Water
Garbage $ 5,860.10; Clay King
Supplies $ 1,211.57; Coach Mas-
ter's Inc Vehicle Repair $ 965.20;
Comfort Suites Travel $ 3,520.00;
Committee for Children Technology
Software $ 22,032.00; Computer
Hardware Inc Kearney Technology
Related Hardware $ 247,429.90;
Computer Information Concepts
Inc Technology Software $
74,376.00; Concept Communica-
tions Co Supplies $ 52.81; Con-
crete Contracting Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 1,984.07; Concrete
Contracting Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 4,071.23; Copycat
Printing Inc Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $ 362.33; Copycat Printing Inc
Advertising $ 185.00; Copycat
Printing Inc Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $ 135.00; CPI Supplies $
1,895.00; Craig Mason Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 663.61; Creative
Sites LLC Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 3,140.00; Culligan Of Kear-
ney Supplies $ 873.30; Cummins
Central Power LLC Vehicle Repair
$ 1,474.63; Curriculum Associates
LLC Supplies $ 133.56; Curzon
Promotional Graphics Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 152.64; D B Ne-
braska Service Co Supplies $
1,951.00; Dan's Sanitation Inc Gar-
bage $ 122.00; David Gifford Travel
$ 283.50; Dawson Public Power
District Electricity $ 604.14; Deb
Baumgartner Travel $ 39.44; Deb
Stocker Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 25.00; Dennis Supply Company
Supplies $ 96.12; DHHS Licensure
Unit Dues and Fees $ 100.00; Dia-
mond Vogel Paint Center Supplies
$ 208.53; Dobytown Kiwanis Sup-
plies $ 233.44; Dude Solutions Inc
Professional Services $ 18,135.26;
Eakes Office Solutions Rentals of
Equipment and Vehicles $
(3,445.25); Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $ 80.45; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $ 190.72; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $ 74.00;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies $
870.90; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $ 23.98; Eakes Office So-
lutions Supplies $ 10,998.10; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $ 489.90;
Eakes Office Solutions Supplies $
1,963.62; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $ 150.68; Eakes Office
Solutions Furniture and Fixtures $
2,891.82; Eakes Office Solutions
Supplies $ 838.38; Eakes Office
Solutions Supplies $ 187.73; Eakes
Office Solutions Supplies $ 29.20;
Eakes Office Solutions Furniture
and Fixtures $ 189.00; Eakes Office
Solutions Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 659.40; Ecolab Supplies $
330.00; Ed Hemenway Lawn Ser-
vices $ 5,271.08; Embassy Suites
Lincoln Travel $ 1,661.00; Emily
Koski Travel $ 6.73; Erin Small
Travel $ 24.24; ESU 10 Travel $
590.00; ESU Coordinating Council
Ainsworth, NE Technology Soft-
ware $ 25,950.00; Fast Bridge
Learning Technology Software $
28,931.00; Fastenal Company Sup-
plies $ 17.66; For the Love of Prai-
rie Dues and Fees $ 1,063.20;
Frontier Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 1,752.97; Fun Express
LLC Supplies $ 95.31; G & A Con-
crete Pumping Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 737.50; Gaggle Net, Inc
Technology Software $ 14,325.00;
Garrett Tires & Treads Tires and
Parts $ 1,621.86; Gartner & Associ-
ates Co Inc Supplies $ 845.00;
General Parts LLC Supplies $
738.31; GNS Greater Ne Superin-
tendants Dues and Fees $ 250.00;
Graham Tire Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $ 85.52; Grand Is-
land Chamber Of Commerce Dues
and Fees $ 150.00; Gregory
Yochum Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 55.00; Guide K12 Profes-
sional Services $ 8,267.00; Hailey
McBride Dues and Fees $ 280.00;
Hastings Middle School Supplies $
20.00; Heartland Curbing & Land-
scaping Lawn Services $ 3,200.00;
Heinemann Technology Software $
29,235.87; Hello Literacy, Inc. Pro-
fessional Services $ 6,889.73;
Hiland Dairy Foods Food $
14,649.76; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc
Supplies $ 529.34; Hoehner Turf Ir-
rigation Lawn Services $ 1,683.94;
Holmes Plumbing & Htg Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 1,432.85;
Hometown Leasing Rentals of
Equipment and Vehicles $
9,343.89; Houchen Bindery Ltd
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
412.60; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
Publishing Co. Technology Soft-
ware $ 63,477.22; HyVee Accounts
Receivable Dues and Fees $
1,166.40; Imagine Learning, Inc.
Supplies $ 4,050.00; ImPACT Ap-
plications, Inc. Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 775.00; Intellicom Ad-
vertising $ 660.00; IntraData Sup-
plies $ 50.00; J W Pepper & Son
Inc Supplies $ 250.87; Jack Leder-
man Co Inc Supplies $ 391.64;
Jane Kirby Professional Services $
130.00; Jason Mundorf Travel $
167.99; Jennie Schuster Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 28.91; Jesse
Florang Travel $ 95.70; Jill Cleve-
nger Supplies $ 29.00; Jim Moran
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
1,183.36; Jodi Richards Mileage
Paid to Parents $ 2,248.08; John-
stone Supply Supplies $ 2,502.32;
Johnstone Supply Supplies $
195.12; Jordan Reinertson Sup-
plies $ 56.49; Jostens Publishing
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
774.81; K Log Inc Furniture and
Fixtures $ 144.24; Kari Vyhlidal
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
177.07; Kasey Parr Professional
Services $ 90.00; Kat Mundorf
Supplies $ 85.59; Kate Murphy
Travel $ 99.82; Kearney Ace Hard-
ware Supplies $ 129.78; Kearney
Ag & Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Re-
pair $ 322.09; Kearney Floral Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 117.90;
Kearney Hub Advertising $
1,022.71; Kearney Park & Rec
Dues and Fees $ 739.00; Kearney
Pub Sch Foundation Professional
Services $ 14,859.80; Kearney Pub
Sch Foundation Professional Ser-
vices $ 8,855.98; Kearney Public
Library City of Kearney Supplies $
44.68; Kearney Quality Sew & Vac
Repairs & Maintenance Services $
59.99; Kearney Quality Sew & Vac
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
424.99; Kearney Tire & Auto Serv-
ice Co Tires and Parts $ 796.26;
Kearney Winlectric Co Supplies $
921.90; Kearney Winnelson Sup-
plies $ 5,085.90; Kelly Supply Co
Supplies $ 282.32; Kidwell Repairs
& Maintenance Services $
1,730.00; KMC Music Supplies $
35.88; KnowBe4, Inc Technology
Software $ 9,462.60; Kristie Arnold
Referee Professional Services $
90.00; Krystal Reynolds Travel $
21.05; Kuder Supplies $ 69.95;
Kyle Heilbrun Travel $ 264.02; Kyle
Heilbrun Travel $ 17.52; Lakeshore
Lrng Materials Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 26.98; Laminator.com
Inc Supplies $ 1,001.32; Laquinta
Inn Omaha Travel $ 1,602.00;
Layne Moore Professional Services
$ 50.00; Learning A Z Supplies $
99.95; Leisa McConnell Travel $
219.06; Leisa McConnell Travel $
3.60; Lexington High School Sup
plies $ 75.00; Libbi Harsh Travel
$ 35.73; Library Trac LLC Periodi-
cals $ 250.00; Lincoln East High
School Dues and Fees $ 125.00;
Lincoln Pius X High School Dues
and Fees $ 145.00; Lincoln Public
Schools Dues and Fees $ 180.00;
Lincoln Southeast High School
Dues and Fees $ 125.00; Lindsay
Warning Dues and Fees $ 360.00;
Lips Printing Service Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 317.62; Lori Keller
Travel $ 19.95; Lori McCollough
Travel $ 26.80; Lou's Sporting
Goods Supplies $ 7,848.53; Lou's
Sporting Goods Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 4,751.57; Lou's Sport-
ing Goods Miscellaneous Expend-
iture $ 1,529.51; Lynette Wiltgen
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 83.43;
Marshall Everitt Travel $ 1,041.68;
Mary Piska Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 36.00; Mary Roesler
Supplies $ 199.40; Mascot Junc-
tion Inc. Supplies $ 96.00; Masters
True Value Supplies $ 249.83;
Matheson Linweld Supplies $
980.68; Maverick Industries Inc
Professional Services $ 909.50;
Mechanical Sales Parts Inc Sup-
plies $ 285.00; Medco Supply Sup-
plies $ 10.91; Megan Schmidt Sup-
plies $ 74.04; Melissa Morrison
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 5.35;
Menards Kearney Supplies $
1,045.33; Meredith Johnson Sup-
plies $ 34.95; Metal Doors & Hard-
ware Co Supplies $ 190.05; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Food $ 2,773.05; Mi6
Pizza, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 109.55; Michelle DeVries
Travel $ 9.45; Midway Chrysler
Dodge Jeep Tires and Parts $
200.00; Midwest Connect Postage
$ 3,245.76; Midwest Connect Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 25.08;
Mighty Ducts Repairs & Mainte-
nance Services $ 780.00;
MindWise Innovations Travel $
1,470.00; Mitch Olson Travel $
355.24; Mohawk USA Repairs &
Maintenance Services $ 15,096.90;
Moonlight Embroidery & Screen
Print Miscellaneous Expenditure $
706.00; Moonlight Embroidery &
Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 810.00; Moonlight Em-
broidery & Screen Print Supplies $
3,411.00; Morgan Bird Travel $
15.14; Morris Press & Office Sup-
plies Supplies $ 100.80; Mosaic
Pupil Services $ 2,859.30; MPS
Bedford Freeman & Worth Pub
Technology Software $ 1,699.00;
NACIA Dues and Fees $ 30.00;
NASSP Dues and Fees $ 250.00;
NATA Nebraska Assoc of Tech Ad-
min Travel $ 65.00; Natasha Hahn
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 63.88;
Nathan LeFeber Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 161.26; Nathan Lightle
Supplies $ 27.99; Naviance, a Hob-
sons Company Technology Soft-
ware $ 5,535.00; NCA Professional
Services $ 130.00; NCA Dues and
Fees $ 3,340.00; NCS Pearson Inc
Supplies $ 55.25; NCSA Nebraska
Council of School Admin Dues and
Fees $ 3,755.00; NCSA Nebraska
Council of School Admin Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 490.00; NDE
Early Childhood Training Center
Travel $ 440.00; Nebraska Central
Equipment Co Bus Acquistion $
121,650.00; Nebraska FCCLA Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 120.00;
Nebraska Library Commission Au-
dio Visual Materials $ 3,288.79; Ne-
braska Public Power District Elec-
tricity $ 95,244.45; Nebraska Public
Power District Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 93.05; Nebraska State
Bar Foundation Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 50.00; Nebraska Thes-
pians Miscellaneous Expenditure $
80.00; Nicole Peterson Travel $
53.65; NMC Exchange LLC Rentals
of Equipment and Vehicles $
406.00; Norfolk High School Dues
and Fees $ 225.00; Northwestern
Energy Natural Gas $ 944.40;
Northwestern Energy New Con-
struction Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 16.63; NSASSP Region IV
Treasurer Dues and Fees $ 120.00;
NSPRA Nat'l School Public Rela-
tions Asoc Advertising $ 285.00;
Office Depot Inc Supplies $ 790.06;
OfficeSupply.com Supplies $
538.04; O'Keefe Elevator Co Re-
pairs & Maintenance Services $
785.00; One Source Professional
Services $ 1,879.00; O''Reilly Auto
Parts Store # 398 Vehicle Gasoline
$ 283.99; Ozark Delight Candy Co,
Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure $ ];
Paige Garringer Travel $ 55.56;
Panera Bread LLC Food $ 730.30;
Patricia Mahrt Roberts Professional
Services $ 3,240.00; Peak Interests
LLC Food $ 3,450.00; Pearson
Technology Software $ 4,497.30;
Perry Guthery Haasa & Gessford
PC LLO Contracted Legal Services
$ 648.00; Personal Touches Em-
broidery Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 128.00; PetSmart Supplies $
39.84; Pitsco Inc Supplies $
1,194.50; Platinum Awards & Gifts
Supplies $ 179.20; Platinum
Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 149.90; Platinum
Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 8.00; Power Protection
Products Inc Professional Services
$ 7,846.86; PowerSchool Profes-
sional Services $ 14,467.01; Preci-
sion Foundations Inc Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 14,350.00;
Qdoba Mexican Grill Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 427.50; Quantum
Learning Network Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 16.55; Quill Corpora-
tion Supplies $ 826.41; Radio Engi-
neering Industries Other Commu-
nication $ 2,450.61; Rand McNally
Store Supplies $ 310.00; Randall C
Hunt Supplies $ 1,035.00; Read
Naturally Inc Supplies $ 1,840.00;
Reading with TLC Technology
Software $ 14,111.50; Really Good
Stuff Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 58.94; Research Press Sup-
plies $ 168.00; RevTrak Supplies $
19.95; Rhonda Moseley Travel $
65.42; Richard Henderson Supplies
$ 19.97; Richardson Concessions
Supplies $ 37.50; Richardson Con-
cessions Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 325.00; Robert Gaulke Pro-
fessional Services $ 110.00; Robert
Lloyd Holland Professional Ser-
vices $ 130.00; Robert Taillon Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 100.00;
Rochelle Reiter Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 2,003.00; Rochester
100 Inc Supplies $ 540.00; Rus-
sell's Appliances Supplies $
129.00; Safari Montage Technology
Software $ 3,250.00; Sara Koehler
Travel $ 52.38; Sara Langan Travel
$ 48.08; Sarah Jones Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 120.12; Sarah
Plonkey Travel $ 31.84; Sarah Wall
Travel $ 947.48; Sayler Screen-
printing Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 4,465.00; Scholastic Magazines
Inc. Textbooks Consumables $
14,731.82; School Connect Tech-
nology Software $ 371.70; School
Mate Morris Press Supplies $
8,080.75; School Pride Supplies $
30.00; School Pride Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 2,030.00; Score-
vision Miscellaneous Expenditure $
60,537.44; Scott Anderson Profes-
sional Services $ 50.00; Scott An-
derson Professional Services $
40.00; Scott Johnson Professional
Services $ 110.00; Scott Schukar
Professional Services $ 40.00; Seat
Sack O2Teach Supplies $ 198.75;
Sherwin Williams Supplies $
222.36; Sherwin Williams Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 211.30;
Shredding Solutions Supplies $
133.95; Shredding Solutions Mis-
cellaneous Expenditure $ 103.65;
Sign Center Inc. Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 2,323.48; Sit Spots
Supplies $ 71.93; Social Thinking
Supplies $ 113.67; Sonya McLeod
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 56.45;
Sopris West Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 109.70; Spracklin Chi-
ropractic Physicals $ 90.00; Sue
Higgins Travel $ 341.06; Sunbelt
Rentals Rentals of Equipment and
Vehicles $ 465.20; Susan Walton
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 71.50;
TAESE USU Technical Assist Ex-
cell Sped Travel $ 645.00; Taryn
Schwartz Supplies $ 17.28; Taryn
Schwartz Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 74.52; Taylor Peters Supplies
$ 72.29; Teacher Created Re-
sources Supplies $ 72.40; Teacher
Synergy Inc Supplies $ 463.43;
Teacher Synergy Inc Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 24.74; Team Con-
cepts Professional Services $
34,000.00; The Camera Doctor
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 64.00;
The Filter Shop Inc Supplies $
71.12; The Lampo Group Inc Sup-
plies $ 689.56; The Lockmobile
Supplies $ 51.00; The Lockmobile
Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 8.80;
The Meeting Connection Travel $
18.00; The Thompson Co. Food $
1,547.93; Theresa Thiele Supplies $
47.50; Those Blasted Signs & De-
signs Miscellaneous Expenditure $
115.00; Tiffany Weiss Travel $
300.04; Timothy Valleau Profes-
sional Services $ 50.00; Timothy
Valleau Professional Services $
40.00; Todd Moritz Professional
Services $ 130.00; Todd Moritz
Professional Services $ 130.00;
Tony Castillo Professional Services
$ 130.00; Tony Castillo Profes-
sional Services $ 130.00; Tractor
Supply Co. Supplies $ 73.94; Trade
Well Pallet Inc. Supplies $
1,700.00; Trane Building Acquitions
and Improvements $ 10,985.45; Tri
County Glass Inc Repairs & Main-
tenance Services $ 616.13; Troy
Saulsbury Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 33.64; Truck Center Compa-
nies Tires and Parts $ 291.87; U.S.
School Supply Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 265.65; ULINE Sup-
plies $ 150.29; UNICO Fidelity
Bond $ 40.00; University of Central
Missouri Miscellaneous Expendi-
ture $ 200.00; University of NE
Omaha Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 400.00; University of NE Lincoln
Dues and Fees $ 125.00; UNK Ath-
letic Department Dues and Fees $
200.00; UNK Dept of Music & Per-
forming Arts Dues and Fees $
120.00; UNK Office of Financial Aid
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
500.00; UNK Office of Financial Aid
Miscellaneous Expenditure $
150.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $ 77.27; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel $
24.42; US Bank Cardmember Serv-
ice Travel $ 75.42; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel $
65.07; US Bank Cardmember Serv-
ice Travel $ 124.78; US Bank
Cardmember Service Technology
Software $ 325.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel $
232.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Advertising $ 47.98; US
Bank Cardmember Service Travel $
209.00; US Bank Cardmember
Service Professional Services $
73.00; US Bank Cardmember Serv-
ice Supplies $ 113.40; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel $
708.64; US Bank Cardmember
Service Driver License/Criminal
History $ 100.00; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel $
218.98; US Bank Cardmember
Service Travel $ 894.43; US Bank
Cardmember Service Supplies $
165.28; US Bank Cardmember
Service Supplies $ 109.69; US
Bank Cardmember Service Adver-
tising $ 630.95; US Bank
Cardmember Service Miscellane-
ous Expenditure $ 361.36; US Bank
Cardmember Service Transporta-
tion Charges $ 83.58; US Bank
Cardmember Service Travel $
68.18; US Bank Cardmember Serv-
ice Miscellaneous Expenditure $
647.89; US Bank Cardmember
Service Miscellaneous Expenditure
$ 575.00; USA Communications
Purchased Service Telephone $
480.00; USI Education & Govern-
ment Sales Supplies $ 180.03; Var-
sity Spirit Fashions Miscellaneous
Expenditure $ 7,853.60; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 99.48; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone $
51.64; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $ 99.48; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 40.01; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone $
36.28; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $ 86.42; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 18.14; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone $
18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $ 18.14; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 18.14; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone $
18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $ 96.70; Verizon
Wireless Purchased Service Tele-
phone $ 18.14; Verizon Wireless
Purchased Service Telephone $
18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased
Service Telephone $ 214.32; Vista
Higher Learning Textbooks $
6,041.81; Vocabulary Spelling City
Supplies $ 205.20; W.T. Cox Sub-
scriptions Periodicals $ 539.00;
Walmart Community BRC Supplies
$ 6,912.87; Walmart Community
BRC Supplies $ 4,448.31; Winning
Moves USA Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 899.10; Yandas Music
Repairs & Maintenance Services $
1,525.40; Yandas Music Miscella-
neous Expenditure $ 2,872.81;
Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-
penditure $ 2,067.60; Zaner Bloser
Inc Textbooks Consumables $
21,743.68
SPECIAL BUILDING FUND
CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR
September 2019
All Makes Building Acquitions
and Improvements $ 26,388.50; BD
Construction Building Acquitions
and Improvements $ 993,953.00;
WILKINS Architecture Design Plan-
ning Building Acquitions and Im-
provements $ 56,430.30
SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that
Contour Med, LLC, has been or-
ganized as a limited liability com-
pany. The address of the desig-
nated office is 8 West 56th St., Ste.
A1, Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-
eral nature of the business to be
transacted is any lawful business
other than banking authorized un-
der the laws of Nebraska. The date
of commencement of the limited li-
ability company is September 5,
2019, and the duration of the com-
pany is perpetual. The affairs of the
limited liability company are to be
conducted by its Members.
CONTOUR MED, LLC
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DSCL, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is DSCL, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business anddesignated
office is 1155 West 105th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent Stephanie Larson,
1155 West 105th Street Place,
Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businessesfor which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on September 4, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Dr. Stephanie Larson
1155 West 105th Street Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Dr. Stephanie Larson, Member
NOTICE
Meeting Proceedings
Kearney Public Schools
Board of Education
Annual Budget Hearing,
Tax Request Hearing
& Regular Meeting
Monday, September 9, 2019
5:30 P.M.
Staff Development Room
Administration Building
320 West 24th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
At its September 9, 2019 annual
budget hearing, tax request hear-
ing, and regular meeting, the Kear-
ney Public Schools Board of
Education took the following ac-
tion:
1. Conducted the annual budget
hearing for the 2019-2020 school
year
2. Conducted the annual tax re-
quest hearing for the 2019-2020
school year
3. Recognized Isabella Cao for
being a member of the Nebraska
Parliamentary Procedure Team that
placed 9th at the FBLA National
Leadership Conference, and the
Chapter's Gold Seal Award and
Outstanding Chapter Award
4. Recognized Matt Dahlke, KHS
junior, for being a Nebraska Spring,
2019 qualifier for the Microsoft Of-
fice Specialist Certification Exam in
Excel 2016
5. Made a proclamation that the
2019-2020 school year be the "Be
Kind" year in the Kearney Public
Schools
6. Heard a report from Jason Ow-
ens and Dr. Chris Loofe on the in-
augural Bearcat Scholars class
conducted this past summer for 8th
grade students from the middle
schools who attend KHS this fall
7. Heard a report from Kent
Cordes of BD Construction on the
progress of the Northeast Elemen-
tary School, Sunrise Middle
School, and Kearney High School
construction and renovation proj-
ects
8. Approved the minutes of the
August 12, 2019 regular meeting of
the Board of Education, as presen-
ted
9. Approved the September,
2019 claims, as presented
10. Approved the September,
2019 financial reports, as presen-
ted
11. Approved professional ad-
vancements for qualifying teaching
staff in the Kearney Public Schools
for the 2019-2020 school year, as
presented
12. Approved the revised 7-year
roof repair and replacement plan
for the Kearney Public Schools, as
presented
13. Accepted the Glenwood
Community Organization annual
self-audit report for the 2018-2019
school year, as presented
14. Approved the KHS FCCLA
trip to the FCCLA National Fall
Conference in Dallas, TX., Novem-
ber 14-17, 2019
15. Adopted the General Fund
Budget in the amount of
$59,615,180.00, with a property tax
request of $39,752,618.00, for the
2019-2020 school year
16. Adopted the Special Building
Fund Budget in the amount of
$12,000,000.00, with a property tax
requirement of $808,080.80, for the
2019-2020 school year
17. Adopted the Bond Fund
Budget in the amount of
$7,878,628.00, with a property tax
requirement of $7,834,169.51, for
the 2019-2020 school year
18. Adopted the Depreciation
Fund Budget in the amount of
$550,000.00 for the 2019-2020
school year
19. Adopted the Employee Bene-
fit Fund Budget in the amount of
$100,000.00, for the 2019-2020
school year
20. Adopted the Activity Fund
Budget in the amount of
$2,787,642.00, for the 2019-2020
school year
21. Adopted the School Nutrition
Fund Budget in the amount of
$3,428,672.00, for the 2019-2020
school year
22. Adopted the Student Fee
Fund Budget in the amount of
$155,000.00, for the 2019-2020
school year
23. Adopted the Cooperative
Fund Budget in the amount of
$661,000.00, for the 2019-2020
school year
24. Accepted the retirement res-
ignation of Bob Talbitzer, science
teacher at Kearney High School,
with regret, effective September
20, 2019
25. Adjourned the meeting
The next regular meeting of the
Kearney Public Schools Board of
Education will be held on Monday,
October 14, 2019 at 5:30 P.M. in
the Staff Development Room of the
Administration Building, 320 West
24th St., Kearney, NE 68845.
NOTICE
VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
MEETING OF
SEPTEMBER 10, 2019
AT 7:00 P.M.
PLEASANTON COMMUNITY
CENTER
Notice of the meeting was given
in advance by posting in three pub-
lic places, a designated method of
giving notice. Notice of the meeting
and a copy of their acknowledg-
ment of the receipt of the agenda
were communicated in advance
and in the notice to the
Chairperson and Board of Trustees
of this meeting. A true, correct and
complete copy of said Ordinance
and Resolution can be viewed at
the Village Office during regular
business hours. All proceedings
were taken while the convened
meeting was open to the attend-
ance of the public.
The following Trustees were
present at the meeting: Michael
Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Zack Rasmus-
sen Candi Lewis Absent: Ted
Eichholz Also present: Leora Hof-
mann, Pat Epley
The meeting was called to order
by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.
Stubbs announced to all present
that the Open Meeting Laws are
posted in the Community Center.
Pat gave the maintenance report.
Leora reported on delinquent
Utility bills.
Tracy moved and Rasmussen se-
conded the approval of minutes,
claims, employee hours, treasurer's
report, and bank statement, on the
consent agenda. Yes: Tracy, Ras-
mussen, Lewis & Stubbs Absent:
Eichholz No: none MC
Claims to be paid: General
Fund- $36,540.03, Street Fund-
$2,924.23 Water Fund- $36,831.19
Sewer Fund- $7,062.26 Cemetery
Fund-$313.17, Gross payroll
$7,322.28 IRS taxes $1,876.30 NE
Dept Rev-Sales Tax $702.89 Intuit-
Payroll $12.78 Antelope Sprink-
ler-repairs $75.00 Dawson Public
Power- electricity $1,786.81 Black-
Hills Energy-natural gas -$63.82
Buffalo Co. Sheriff-contract
$147.29 Frontier-telephone
$112.90& $61.50 Hand Machin-
ing-UPS water tests $25.21 Leora
Hofmann-mileage reimb $34.55
J.P. Cooke-supplies $72.10 Kear-
ney Hub-publish $47.30 League of
NE Muni-dues $767.00 League of
NE Muni-Utilities dues $397.00
Menards-sup $19.76 Municipal Au-
tomation & Control-parts $247.08
Municipal Clerks Assoc-
dues-$25.00 Ne Waste Reduc-
tion-dues $25.00 NE Public Health
Lab-water tests $347.00 Pleasan-
ton Irrig.-supplies $68.50 Quill-su-
pplies $217.47 Ravenna Sanita-
tion-Waste Haul $84.00 &
$2,066.00 Trotter Service-fuel
$329.45 Verizon-cell $98.95 Village
of Pleasanton, Petty Cash $41.79
Cemetery Fund: Trotters Service-
fuel $14.05
Chairperson Stubbs opened the
Budget Hearing for the Proposed
Fiscal year 2019-2020 and the
Hearing to set the final tax request
at 7:12 p.m.
After discussion on the budget,
Chairperson Stubbs closed the
hearing at 7:13 p.m.
It was moved by Rasmussen and
seconded by Lewis to approve the
one percent increase in the
2018-2019 funds subject to restric-
tion. Yes: Rasmussen, Lewis,
Tracy, Stubbs, Absent: Eichholz
No: none MC
Rasmussen introduced Ordi-
nance No. 2019-O-4 entitled:
AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE
BUDGET STATEMENT TO BE
TERMED THE ANNUAL APPRO-
PRIATION BILL; TO APPROPRI-
ATE SUMS FOR NECESSARY EX-
PENSES AND LIABILITIES; TO
PROVIDE FOR AN EFFECTIVE
DATE.
It was moved by Lewis and se-
conded by Rasmussen that the
statutory rule requiring that the Or-
dinance be read by title on three
different days be suspended. Yes:
Lewis, Rasmussen, Tracy and
Stubbs. Absent: Eichholz No:
None. MC
The Chairman declared the mo-
tion carried and said statutory rules
suspended.
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2019-O-4 was read by title and it
was moved by Rasmussen and se-
conded by Tracy that Ordinance
2019-O-4 be passed and adopted.
The Chairman stated that the ques-
tion was: "Shall Ordinance No.
2019-O-4be passed and adopted?"
Yes: Rasmussen, Tracy, Lewis, and
Stubbs Absent: Eichholz No: None.
MC
Thereupon the Chairman de-
clared said Ordinance No.
2019-O-4 duly passed and
adopted.
A motion was made by Lewis and
seconded by Rasmussen to ap-
prove Resolution 2019-R-6 setting
the Levy for the Budget 2019-2020.
Yes: Lewis, Rasmussen, Tracy, and
Stubbs Absent: Eichholz. No:
None. MC
Discussion was held on the
fundraiser the Pleasanton Cheer-
leaders are looking in to with paint-
ing paws on sidewalks and or
school grounds with temporary
paint or permanent paint. Lewis
moved and Tracy seconded the
board approval of painting on pub-
lic sidewalks. Yes: Lewis, Tracy,
Rasmussen, and Stubbs Absent:
Eichholz No: none MC
With no other business to dis-
cuss,Stubbs adjourned the meeting
at 7:19 p.m.
Respectfully submitted,
Leora Hofmann
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Wrennie Joe Johnson,
dated March 30, 2016, and re-
corded on March 30, 2016, Docu-
ment No. 2016-01744 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on October
17, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public venue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The West half of the South half
of Lot 2 and the West half of Lot
3, Block 1, West Addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, commonly known as
411 W 23rd St, Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
September 9, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 222054).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ S9,16,23,30,O7
