 

NOTICE

KEARNEY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

DISTRICT #7

CLAIMS TO BE PAID IN

September 2019

 

 

308 Decals Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 800.00; ACDA Ameri-

can Choral Director Assn Supplies

$ 125.00; Advance Education Inc

Dues and Fees $ 1,200.00; Afforda-

ble Plumbing Co Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 3,000.00; Alexis Pen-

nington Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 67.23; All City Garage Door LLC

Repairs & Maintenance Services $

128.00; All Makes Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 3,816.33; All Makes

Auto Supply Supplies $ 11.19; Al-

pha Rehabilitation Pupil Services $

248.65; Amazon Capital Services

Supplies $ 18,098.98; Amplify

Education Inc Textbooks $

389,208.16; Amy Nebesniak Pro-

fessional Services $ 275.00; Amy

Otto Travel $ 69.66; Amy Springer

Travel $ 103.53; Amy Springer

Travel $ 10.10; Amy Walters Travel

$ 40.54; Angela Haussler Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 49.39; Apple

Inc Technology Related Hardware

$ 47,400.00; Apple Inc Technology

Related Hardware $ 298.00; Apple

Inc Supplies $ 2,874.00; Apple Inc

Technology Related Hardware $

1,916.00; Apple Market Food $

140.20; Aqua Chem Inc Profes-

sional Services $ 540.00; Arlene

Soria Transportation Charges $

151.96; Arnold Motor Supply Other

Communication $ 305.75; Asa

Products Inc Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 279.00; ASCD Assoc

for Supv & Curriculum Dev Dues

and Fees $ 59.00; Ashley C Palu

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

167.89; AssetGenie Inc Repairs &

Maintenance Services $ 894.25;

AssetGenie Inc Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $ 79.95; AUCA Chi-

cago Lockbox Uniforms $ 819.80;

Awards Unlimited Supplies $ 75.60;

Awards Unlimited Supplies $

415.06; Awards Unlimited Supplies

$ 57.62; Awards Unlimited Supplies

$ 26.65; Big Apple Fun Center

Dues and Fees $ 365.75; Bill Leach

Professional Services $ 130.00;

Bimbo Bakeries USA Food $

5,162.38; Black Hills Energy Natu-

ral Gas $ 132.31; Black Squirrel

Timing Professional Services $

1,442.00; Blessing LLC Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 798.70; Blick Art

Materials Il Supplies $ 461.36;

BluePath Finance FC LLC Building

Acquitions and Improvements $

40,817.85; Boogaarts Food Store

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

101.16; Bradlee C Hartzog Profes-

sional Services $ 50.00; Bradlee C

Hartzog Professional Services $

40.00; BrainPOP LLC Technology

Software $ 19,458.00; Brooke Car-

avan Travel $ 13.57; Bubba's Com-

puters 'N More Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 25.00; Builders How To

Warehouse Supplies $ 139.87; Bus

Parts Warehouse Tires and Parts $

317.88; Business World Prod Hast-

ings Furniture and Fixtures $

6,872.25; Carol Kenton Travel $

107.24; Carol Kenton Travel $

25.35; Carquest Auto Parts Stores

Tires and Parts $ 396.72; Casey

Peterson Professional Services $

40.00; Cash from NebraskaLand

National Bank Postage $ 285.04;

Cash from NebraskaLand National

Bank Miscellaneous Expenditure $

494.00; Cash from NebraskaLand

National Bank Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 109.75; Cash Wa Dis-

tributing Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 538.39; Cash Wa Distributing

Supplies $ 6,492.96; Cash Wa Dis-

tributing Food $ 95,460.16; CDW

Government Inc Technology Re-

lated Hardware $ 250.88; CDW

Government Inc Technology Re-

lated Hardware $ 250.88; Cengage

Learning Gale Audio Visual Materi-

als $ 9,275.61; Central Fire &

Safety Professional Services $

2,115.50; Central Restaurant Prod-

ucts Furniture and Fixtures $

2,399.00; Ceramic Shop Supplies $

203.24; Charter Communications

Supplies $ 26.39; Charter Commu-

nications Other Communication $

12,092.10; Charter Communica-

tions Other Communication $

13.20; Charter Communications

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 7.92;

Chelsey Jensen Travel $ 39.21;

Chelsie Palu Travel $ 27.26; Ches-

terman Co. Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 923.10; Chesterman

Co. Food $ 3,707.80; Chris Herrera

Professional Services $ 130.00;

City of Kearney School Resource

Office Security Officer $ 5,387.31;

City Of Kearney Fuel Dept. Vehicle

Gasoline $ 3,731.40; City of Kear-

ney Water Sanitation Sewer Water

Garbage $ 5,860.10; Clay King

Supplies $ 1,211.57; Coach Mas-

ter's Inc Vehicle Repair $ 965.20;

Comfort Suites Travel $ 3,520.00;

Committee for Children Technology

Software $ 22,032.00; Computer

Hardware Inc Kearney Technology

Related Hardware $ 247,429.90;

Computer Information Concepts

Inc Technology Software $

74,376.00; Concept Communica-

tions Co Supplies $ 52.81; Con-

crete Contracting Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 1,984.07; Concrete

Contracting Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 4,071.23; Copycat

Printing Inc Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $ 362.33; Copycat Printing Inc

Advertising $ 185.00; Copycat

Printing Inc Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $ 135.00; CPI Supplies $

1,895.00; Craig Mason Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 663.61; Creative

Sites LLC Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 3,140.00; Culligan Of Kear-

ney Supplies $ 873.30; Cummins

Central Power LLC Vehicle Repair

$ 1,474.63; Curriculum Associates

LLC Supplies $ 133.56; Curzon

Promotional Graphics Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 152.64; D B Ne-

braska Service Co Supplies $

1,951.00; Dan's Sanitation Inc Gar-

bage $ 122.00; David Gifford Travel

$ 283.50; Dawson Public Power

District Electricity $ 604.14; Deb

Baumgartner Travel $ 39.44; Deb

Stocker Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 25.00; Dennis Supply Company

Supplies $ 96.12; DHHS Licensure

Unit Dues and Fees $ 100.00; Dia-

mond Vogel Paint Center Supplies

$ 208.53; Dobytown Kiwanis Sup-

plies $ 233.44; Dude Solutions Inc

Professional Services $ 18,135.26;

Eakes Office Solutions Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles $

(3,445.25); Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $ 80.45; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $ 190.72; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $ 74.00;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies $

870.90; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $ 23.98; Eakes Office So-

lutions Supplies $ 10,998.10; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $ 489.90;

Eakes Office Solutions Supplies $

1,963.62; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $ 150.68; Eakes Office

Solutions Furniture and Fixtures $

2,891.82; Eakes Office Solutions

Supplies $ 838.38; Eakes Office

Solutions Supplies $ 187.73; Eakes

Office Solutions Supplies $ 29.20;

Eakes Office Solutions Furniture

and Fixtures $ 189.00; Eakes Office

Solutions Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 659.40; Ecolab Supplies $

330.00; Ed Hemenway Lawn Ser-

vices $ 5,271.08; Embassy Suites

Lincoln Travel $ 1,661.00; Emily

Koski Travel $ 6.73; Erin Small

Travel $ 24.24; ESU 10 Travel $

590.00; ESU Coordinating Council

Ainsworth, NE Technology Soft-

ware $ 25,950.00; Fast Bridge

Learning Technology Software $

28,931.00; Fastenal Company Sup-

plies $ 17.66; For the Love of Prai-

rie Dues and Fees $ 1,063.20;

Frontier Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 1,752.97; Fun Express

LLC Supplies $ 95.31; G & A Con-

crete Pumping Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 737.50; Gaggle Net, Inc

Technology Software $ 14,325.00;

Garrett Tires & Treads Tires and

Parts $ 1,621.86; Gartner & Associ-

ates Co Inc Supplies $ 845.00;

General Parts LLC Supplies $

738.31; GNS Greater Ne Superin-

tendants Dues and Fees $ 250.00;

Graham Tire Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $ 85.52; Grand Is-

land Chamber Of Commerce Dues

and Fees $ 150.00; Gregory

Yochum Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 55.00; Guide K12 Profes-

sional Services $ 8,267.00; Hailey

McBride Dues and Fees $ 280.00;

Hastings Middle School Supplies $

20.00; Heartland Curbing & Land-

scaping Lawn Services $ 3,200.00;

Heinemann Technology Software $

29,235.87; Hello Literacy, Inc. Pro-

fessional Services $ 6,889.73;

Hiland Dairy Foods Food $

14,649.76; Hobby Lobby Stores Inc

Supplies $ 529.34; Hoehner Turf Ir-

rigation Lawn Services $ 1,683.94;

Holmes Plumbing & Htg Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 1,432.85;

Hometown Leasing Rentals of

Equipment and Vehicles $

9,343.89; Houchen Bindery Ltd

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

412.60; Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Publishing Co. Technology Soft-

ware $ 63,477.22; HyVee Accounts

Receivable Dues and Fees $

1,166.40; Imagine Learning, Inc.

Supplies $ 4,050.00; ImPACT Ap-

plications, Inc. Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 775.00; Intellicom Ad-

vertising $ 660.00; IntraData Sup-

plies $ 50.00; J W Pepper & Son

Inc Supplies $ 250.87; Jack Leder-

man Co Inc Supplies $ 391.64;

Jane Kirby Professional Services $

130.00; Jason Mundorf Travel $

167.99; Jennie Schuster Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 28.91; Jesse

Florang Travel $ 95.70; Jill Cleve-

nger Supplies $ 29.00; Jim Moran

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

1,183.36; Jodi Richards Mileage

Paid to Parents $ 2,248.08; John-

stone Supply Supplies $ 2,502.32;

Johnstone Supply Supplies $

195.12; Jordan Reinertson Sup-

plies $ 56.49; Jostens Publishing

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

774.81; K Log Inc Furniture and

Fixtures $ 144.24; Kari Vyhlidal

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

177.07; Kasey Parr Professional

Services $ 90.00; Kat Mundorf

Supplies $ 85.59; Kate Murphy

Travel $ 99.82; Kearney Ace Hard-

ware Supplies $ 129.78; Kearney

Ag & Auto Repair Inc Vehicle Re-

pair $ 322.09; Kearney Floral Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 117.90;

Kearney Hub Advertising $

1,022.71; Kearney Park & Rec

Dues and Fees $ 739.00; Kearney

Pub Sch Foundation Professional

Services $ 14,859.80; Kearney Pub

Sch Foundation Professional Ser-

vices $ 8,855.98; Kearney Public

Library City of Kearney Supplies $

44.68; Kearney Quality Sew & Vac

Repairs & Maintenance Services $

59.99; Kearney Quality Sew & Vac

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

424.99; Kearney Tire & Auto Serv-

ice Co Tires and Parts $ 796.26;

Kearney Winlectric Co Supplies $

921.90; Kearney Winnelson Sup-

plies $ 5,085.90; Kelly Supply Co

Supplies $ 282.32; Kidwell Repairs

& Maintenance Services $

1,730.00; KMC Music Supplies $

35.88; KnowBe4, Inc Technology

Software $ 9,462.60; Kristie Arnold

Referee Professional Services $

90.00; Krystal Reynolds Travel $

21.05; Kuder Supplies $ 69.95;

Kyle Heilbrun Travel $ 264.02; Kyle

Heilbrun Travel $ 17.52; Lakeshore

Lrng Materials Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 26.98; Laminator.com

Inc Supplies $ 1,001.32; Laquinta

Inn Omaha Travel $ 1,602.00;

Layne Moore Professional Services

$ 50.00; Learning A Z Supplies $

99.95; Leisa McConnell Travel $

219.06; Leisa McConnell Travel $

3.60; Lexington High School Sup

plies $ 75.00; Libbi Harsh Travel

$ 35.73; Library Trac LLC Periodi-

cals $ 250.00; Lincoln East High

School Dues and Fees $ 125.00;

Lincoln Pius X High School Dues

and Fees $ 145.00; Lincoln Public

Schools Dues and Fees $ 180.00;

Lincoln Southeast High School

Dues and Fees $ 125.00; Lindsay

Warning Dues and Fees $ 360.00;

Lips Printing Service Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 317.62; Lori Keller

Travel $ 19.95; Lori McCollough

Travel $ 26.80; Lou's Sporting

Goods Supplies $ 7,848.53; Lou's

Sporting Goods Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 4,751.57; Lou's Sport-

ing Goods Miscellaneous Expend-

iture $ 1,529.51; Lynette Wiltgen

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 83.43;

Marshall Everitt Travel $ 1,041.68;

Mary Piska Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 36.00; Mary Roesler

Supplies $ 199.40; Mascot Junc-

tion Inc. Supplies $ 96.00; Masters

True Value Supplies $ 249.83;

Matheson Linweld Supplies $

980.68; Maverick Industries Inc

Professional Services $ 909.50;

Mechanical Sales Parts Inc Sup-

plies $ 285.00; Medco Supply Sup-

plies $ 10.91; Megan Schmidt Sup-

plies $ 74.04; Melissa Morrison

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 5.35;

Menards Kearney Supplies $

1,045.33; Meredith Johnson Sup-

plies $ 34.95; Metal Doors & Hard-

ware Co Supplies $ 190.05; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Food $ 2,773.05; Mi6

Pizza, Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 109.55; Michelle DeVries

Travel $ 9.45; Midway Chrysler

Dodge Jeep Tires and Parts $

200.00; Midwest Connect Postage

$ 3,245.76; Midwest Connect Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 25.08;

Mighty Ducts Repairs & Mainte-

nance Services $ 780.00;

MindWise Innovations Travel $

1,470.00; Mitch Olson Travel $

355.24; Mohawk USA Repairs &

Maintenance Services $ 15,096.90;

Moonlight Embroidery & Screen

Print Miscellaneous Expenditure $

706.00; Moonlight Embroidery &

Screen Print Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 810.00; Moonlight Em-

broidery & Screen Print Supplies $

3,411.00; Morgan Bird Travel $

15.14; Morris Press & Office Sup-

plies Supplies $ 100.80; Mosaic

Pupil Services $ 2,859.30; MPS

Bedford Freeman & Worth Pub

Technology Software $ 1,699.00;

NACIA Dues and Fees $ 30.00;

NASSP Dues and Fees $ 250.00;

NATA Nebraska Assoc of Tech Ad-

min Travel $ 65.00; Natasha Hahn

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 63.88;

Nathan LeFeber Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 161.26; Nathan Lightle

Supplies $ 27.99; Naviance, a Hob-

sons Company Technology Soft-

ware $ 5,535.00; NCA Professional

Services $ 130.00; NCA Dues and

Fees $ 3,340.00; NCS Pearson Inc

Supplies $ 55.25; NCSA Nebraska

Council of School Admin Dues and

Fees $ 3,755.00; NCSA Nebraska

Council of School Admin Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 490.00; NDE

Early Childhood Training Center

Travel $ 440.00; Nebraska Central

Equipment Co Bus Acquistion $

121,650.00; Nebraska FCCLA Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 120.00;

Nebraska Library Commission Au-

dio Visual Materials $ 3,288.79; Ne-

braska Public Power District Elec-

tricity $ 95,244.45; Nebraska Public

Power District Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 93.05; Nebraska State

Bar Foundation Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 50.00; Nebraska Thes-

pians Miscellaneous Expenditure $

80.00; Nicole Peterson Travel $

53.65; NMC Exchange LLC Rentals

of Equipment and Vehicles $

406.00; Norfolk High School Dues

and Fees $ 225.00; Northwestern

Energy Natural Gas $ 944.40;

Northwestern Energy New Con-

struction Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 16.63; NSASSP Region IV

Treasurer Dues and Fees $ 120.00;

NSPRA Nat'l School Public Rela-

tions Asoc Advertising $ 285.00;

Office Depot Inc Supplies $ 790.06;

OfficeSupply.com Supplies $

538.04; O'Keefe Elevator Co Re-

pairs & Maintenance Services $

785.00; One Source Professional

Services $ 1,879.00; O''Reilly Auto

Parts Store # 398 Vehicle Gasoline

$ 283.99; Ozark Delight Candy Co,

Inc Miscellaneous Expenditure $ ];

Paige Garringer Travel $ 55.56;

Panera Bread LLC Food $ 730.30;

Patricia Mahrt Roberts Professional

Services $ 3,240.00; Peak Interests

LLC Food $ 3,450.00; Pearson

Technology Software $ 4,497.30;

Perry Guthery Haasa & Gessford

PC LLO Contracted Legal Services

$ 648.00; Personal Touches Em-

broidery Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 128.00; PetSmart Supplies $

39.84; Pitsco Inc Supplies $

1,194.50; Platinum Awards & Gifts

Supplies $ 179.20; Platinum

Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 149.90; Platinum

Awards & Gifts Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 8.00; Power Protection

Products Inc Professional Services

$ 7,846.86; PowerSchool Profes-

sional Services $ 14,467.01; Preci-

sion Foundations Inc Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 14,350.00;

Qdoba Mexican Grill Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 427.50; Quantum

Learning Network Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 16.55; Quill Corpora-

tion Supplies $ 826.41; Radio Engi-

neering Industries Other Commu-

nication $ 2,450.61; Rand McNally

Store Supplies $ 310.00; Randall C

Hunt Supplies $ 1,035.00; Read

Naturally Inc Supplies $ 1,840.00;

Reading with TLC Technology

Software $ 14,111.50; Really Good

Stuff Inc Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 58.94; Research Press Sup-

plies $ 168.00; RevTrak Supplies $

19.95; Rhonda Moseley Travel $

65.42; Richard Henderson Supplies

$ 19.97; Richardson Concessions

Supplies $ 37.50; Richardson Con-

cessions Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 325.00; Robert Gaulke Pro-

fessional Services $ 110.00; Robert

Lloyd Holland Professional Ser-

vices $ 130.00; Robert Taillon Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 100.00;

Rochelle Reiter Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 2,003.00; Rochester

100 Inc Supplies $ 540.00; Rus-

sell's Appliances Supplies $

129.00; Safari Montage Technology

Software $ 3,250.00; Sara Koehler

Travel $ 52.38; Sara Langan Travel

$ 48.08; Sarah Jones Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 120.12; Sarah

Plonkey Travel $ 31.84; Sarah Wall

Travel $ 947.48; Sayler Screen-

printing Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 4,465.00; Scholastic Magazines

Inc. Textbooks Consumables $

14,731.82; School Connect Tech-

nology Software $ 371.70; School

Mate Morris Press Supplies $

8,080.75; School Pride Supplies $

30.00; School Pride Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 2,030.00; Score-

vision Miscellaneous Expenditure $

60,537.44; Scott Anderson Profes-

sional Services $ 50.00; Scott An-

derson Professional Services $

40.00; Scott Johnson Professional

Services $ 110.00; Scott Schukar

Professional Services $ 40.00; Seat

Sack O2Teach Supplies $ 198.75;

Sherwin Williams Supplies $

222.36; Sherwin Williams Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 211.30;

Shredding Solutions Supplies $

133.95; Shredding Solutions Mis-

cellaneous Expenditure $ 103.65;

Sign Center Inc. Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 2,323.48; Sit Spots

Supplies $ 71.93; Social Thinking

Supplies $ 113.67; Sonya McLeod

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 56.45;

Sopris West Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 109.70; Spracklin Chi-

ropractic Physicals $ 90.00; Sue

Higgins Travel $ 341.06; Sunbelt

Rentals Rentals of Equipment and

Vehicles $ 465.20; Susan Walton

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 71.50;

TAESE USU Technical Assist Ex-

cell Sped Travel $ 645.00; Taryn

Schwartz Supplies $ 17.28; Taryn

Schwartz Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 74.52; Taylor Peters Supplies

$ 72.29; Teacher Created Re-

sources Supplies $ 72.40; Teacher

Synergy Inc Supplies $ 463.43;

Teacher Synergy Inc Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 24.74; Team Con-

cepts Professional Services $

34,000.00; The Camera Doctor

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 64.00;

The Filter Shop Inc Supplies $

71.12; The Lampo Group Inc Sup-

plies $ 689.56; The Lockmobile

Supplies $ 51.00; The Lockmobile

Miscellaneous Expenditure $ 8.80;

The Meeting Connection Travel $

18.00; The Thompson Co. Food $

1,547.93; Theresa Thiele Supplies $

47.50; Those Blasted Signs & De-

signs Miscellaneous Expenditure $

115.00; Tiffany Weiss Travel $

300.04; Timothy Valleau Profes-

sional Services $ 50.00; Timothy

Valleau Professional Services $

40.00; Todd Moritz Professional

Services $ 130.00; Todd Moritz

Professional Services $ 130.00;

Tony Castillo Professional Services

$ 130.00; Tony Castillo Profes-

sional Services $ 130.00; Tractor

Supply Co. Supplies $ 73.94; Trade

Well Pallet Inc. Supplies $

1,700.00; Trane Building Acquitions

and Improvements $ 10,985.45; Tri

County Glass Inc Repairs & Main-

tenance Services $ 616.13; Troy

Saulsbury Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 33.64; Truck Center Compa-

nies Tires and Parts $ 291.87; U.S.

School Supply Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 265.65; ULINE Sup-

plies $ 150.29; UNICO Fidelity

Bond $ 40.00; University of Central

Missouri Miscellaneous Expendi-

ture $ 200.00; University of NE

Omaha Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 400.00; University of NE Lincoln

Dues and Fees $ 125.00; UNK Ath-

letic Department Dues and Fees $

200.00; UNK Dept of Music & Per-

forming Arts Dues and Fees $

120.00; UNK Office of Financial Aid

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

500.00; UNK Office of Financial Aid

Miscellaneous Expenditure $

150.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $ 77.27; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel $

24.42; US Bank Cardmember Serv-

ice Travel $ 75.42; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel $

65.07; US Bank Cardmember Serv-

ice Travel $ 124.78; US Bank

Cardmember Service Technology

Software $ 325.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel $

232.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Advertising $ 47.98; US

Bank Cardmember Service Travel $

209.00; US Bank Cardmember

Service Professional Services $

73.00; US Bank Cardmember Serv-

ice Supplies $ 113.40; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel $

708.64; US Bank Cardmember

Service Driver License/Criminal

History $ 100.00; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel $

218.98; US Bank Cardmember

Service Travel $ 894.43; US Bank

Cardmember Service Supplies $

165.28; US Bank Cardmember

Service Supplies $ 109.69; US

Bank Cardmember Service Adver-

tising $ 630.95; US Bank

Cardmember Service Miscellane-

ous Expenditure $ 361.36; US Bank

Cardmember Service Transporta-

tion Charges $ 83.58; US Bank

Cardmember Service Travel $

68.18; US Bank Cardmember Serv-

ice Miscellaneous Expenditure $

647.89; US Bank Cardmember

Service Miscellaneous Expenditure

$ 575.00; USA Communications

Purchased Service Telephone $

480.00; USI Education & Govern-

ment Sales Supplies $ 180.03; Var-

sity Spirit Fashions Miscellaneous

Expenditure $ 7,853.60; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 99.48; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone $

51.64; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $ 99.48; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 40.01; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone $

36.28; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $ 86.42; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 18.14; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone $

18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $ 18.14; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 18.14; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone $

18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $ 96.70; Verizon

Wireless Purchased Service Tele-

phone $ 18.14; Verizon Wireless

Purchased Service Telephone $

18.14; Verizon Wireless Purchased

Service Telephone $ 214.32; Vista

Higher Learning Textbooks $

6,041.81; Vocabulary Spelling City

Supplies $ 205.20; W.T. Cox Sub-

scriptions Periodicals $ 539.00;

Walmart Community BRC Supplies

$ 6,912.87; Walmart Community

BRC Supplies $ 4,448.31; Winning

Moves USA Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 899.10; Yandas Music

Repairs & Maintenance Services $

1,525.40; Yandas Music Miscella-

neous Expenditure $ 2,872.81;

Yandas Music Miscellaneous Ex-

penditure $ 2,067.60; Zaner Bloser

Inc Textbooks Consumables $

21,743.68

SPECIAL BUILDING FUND

CLAIMS TO REPORT FOR

September 2019

 

 

All Makes Building Acquitions

and Improvements $ 26,388.50; BD

Construction Building Acquitions

and Improvements $ 993,953.00;

WILKINS Architecture Design Plan-

ning Building Acquitions and Im-

provements $ 56,430.30

ZNEZ S16,t1

<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

 

NOTICE is hereby given that

Contour Med, LLC, has been or-

ganized as a limited liability com-

pany. The address of the desig-

nated office is 8 West 56th St., Ste.

A1, Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-

eral nature of the business to be

transacted is any lawful business

other than banking authorized un-

der the laws of Nebraska. The date

of commencement of the limited li-

ability company is September 5,

2019, and the duration of the com-

pany is perpetual. The affairs of the

limited liability company are to be

conducted by its Members.

CONTOUR MED, LLC

ZNEZ S16,23,30

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DSCL, L.L.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is DSCL, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business anddesignated

office is 1155 West 105th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent Stephanie Larson,

1155 West 105th Street Place,

Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businessesfor which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on September 4, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Dr. Stephanie Larson

1155 West 105th Street Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Dr. Stephanie Larson, Member

ZNEZ S9,16,23

NOTICE

Meeting Proceedings

Kearney Public Schools

Board of Education

Annual Budget Hearing,

Tax Request Hearing

& Regular Meeting

Monday, September 9, 2019

5:30 P.M.

Staff Development Room

Administration Building

320 West 24th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

 

 

At its September 9, 2019 annual

budget hearing, tax request hear-

ing, and regular meeting, the Kear-

ney Public Schools Board of

Education took the following ac-

tion:

1. Conducted the annual budget

hearing for the 2019-2020 school

year

2. Conducted the annual tax re-

quest hearing for the 2019-2020

school year

3. Recognized Isabella Cao for

being a member of the Nebraska

Parliamentary Procedure Team that

placed 9th at the FBLA National

Leadership Conference, and the

Chapter's Gold Seal Award and

Outstanding Chapter Award

4. Recognized Matt Dahlke, KHS

junior, for being a Nebraska Spring,

2019 qualifier for the Microsoft Of-

fice Specialist Certification Exam in

Excel 2016

5. Made a proclamation that the

2019-2020 school year be the "Be

Kind" year in the Kearney Public

Schools

6. Heard a report from Jason Ow-

ens and Dr. Chris Loofe on the in-

augural Bearcat Scholars class

conducted this past summer for 8th

grade students from the middle

schools who attend KHS this fall

7. Heard a report from Kent

Cordes of BD Construction on the

progress of the Northeast Elemen-

tary School, Sunrise Middle

School, and Kearney High School

construction and renovation proj-

ects

8. Approved the minutes of the

August 12, 2019 regular meeting of

the Board of Education, as presen-

ted

9. Approved the September,

2019 claims, as presented

10. Approved the September,

2019 financial reports, as presen-

ted

11. Approved professional ad-

vancements for qualifying teaching

staff in the Kearney Public Schools

for the 2019-2020 school year, as

presented

12. Approved the revised 7-year

roof repair and replacement plan

for the Kearney Public Schools, as

presented

13. Accepted the Glenwood

Community Organization annual

self-audit report for the 2018-2019

school year, as presented

14. Approved the KHS FCCLA

trip to the FCCLA National Fall

Conference in Dallas, TX., Novem-

ber 14-17, 2019

15. Adopted the General Fund

Budget in the amount of

$59,615,180.00, with a property tax

request of $39,752,618.00, for the

2019-2020 school year

16. Adopted the Special Building

Fund Budget in the amount of

$12,000,000.00, with a property tax

requirement of $808,080.80, for the

2019-2020 school year

17. Adopted the Bond Fund

Budget in the amount of

$7,878,628.00, with a property tax

requirement of $7,834,169.51, for

the 2019-2020 school year

18. Adopted the Depreciation

Fund Budget in the amount of

$550,000.00 for the 2019-2020

school year

19. Adopted the Employee Bene-

fit Fund Budget in the amount of

$100,000.00, for the 2019-2020

school year

20. Adopted the Activity Fund

Budget in the amount of

$2,787,642.00, for the 2019-2020

school year

21. Adopted the School Nutrition

Fund Budget in the amount of

$3,428,672.00, for the 2019-2020

school year

22. Adopted the Student Fee

Fund Budget in the amount of

$155,000.00, for the 2019-2020

school year

23. Adopted the Cooperative

Fund Budget in the amount of

$661,000.00, for the 2019-2020

school year

24. Accepted the retirement res-

ignation of Bob Talbitzer, science

teacher at Kearney High School,

with regret, effective September

20, 2019

25. Adjourned the meeting

The next regular meeting of the

Kearney Public Schools Board of

Education will be held on Monday,

October 14, 2019 at 5:30 P.M. in

the Staff Development Room of the

Administration Building, 320 West

24th St., Kearney, NE 68845.

ZNEZ S14,t1

NOTICE

VILLAGE OF PLEASANTON

BOARD OF TRUSTEES

MEETING OF

SEPTEMBER 10, 2019

AT 7:00 P.M.

PLEASANTON COMMUNITY

CENTER

 

 

Notice of the meeting was given

in advance by posting in three pub-

lic places, a designated method of

giving notice. Notice of the meeting

and a copy of their acknowledg-

ment of the receipt of the agenda

were communicated in advance

and in the notice to the

Chairperson and Board of Trustees

of this meeting. A true, correct and

complete copy of said Ordinance

and Resolution can be viewed at

the Village Office during regular

business hours. All proceedings

were taken while the convened

meeting was open to the attend-

ance of the public.

The following Trustees were

present at the meeting: Michael

Stubbs, Mike Tracy, Zack Rasmus-

sen Candi Lewis Absent: Ted

Eichholz Also present: Leora Hof-

mann, Pat Epley

The meeting was called to order

by Stubbs at 7:00 p.m.

Stubbs announced to all present

that the Open Meeting Laws are

posted in the Community Center.

Pat gave the maintenance report.

Leora reported on delinquent

Utility bills.

Tracy moved and Rasmussen se-

conded the approval of minutes,

claims, employee hours, treasurer's

report, and bank statement, on the

consent agenda. Yes: Tracy, Ras-

mussen, Lewis & Stubbs Absent:

Eichholz No: none MC

Claims to be paid: General

Fund- $36,540.03, Street Fund-

$2,924.23 Water Fund- $36,831.19

Sewer Fund- $7,062.26 Cemetery

Fund-$313.17, Gross payroll

$7,322.28 IRS taxes $1,876.30 NE

Dept Rev-Sales Tax $702.89 Intuit-

Payroll $12.78 Antelope Sprink-

ler-repairs $75.00 Dawson Public

Power- electricity $1,786.81 Black-

Hills Energy-natural gas -$63.82

Buffalo Co. Sheriff-contract

$147.29 Frontier-telephone

$112.90& $61.50 Hand Machin-

ing-UPS water tests $25.21 Leora

Hofmann-mileage reimb $34.55

J.P. Cooke-supplies $72.10 Kear-

ney Hub-publish $47.30 League of

NE Muni-dues $767.00 League of

NE Muni-Utilities dues $397.00

Menards-sup $19.76 Municipal Au-

tomation & Control-parts $247.08

Municipal Clerks Assoc-

dues-$25.00 Ne Waste Reduc-

tion-dues $25.00 NE Public Health

Lab-water tests $347.00 Pleasan-

ton Irrig.-supplies $68.50 Quill-su-

pplies $217.47 Ravenna Sanita-

tion-Waste Haul $84.00 &

$2,066.00 Trotter Service-fuel

$329.45 Verizon-cell $98.95 Village

of Pleasanton, Petty Cash $41.79

Cemetery Fund: Trotters Service-

fuel $14.05

Chairperson Stubbs opened the

Budget Hearing for the Proposed

Fiscal year 2019-2020 and the

Hearing to set the final tax request

at 7:12 p.m.

After discussion on the budget,

Chairperson Stubbs closed the

hearing at 7:13 p.m.

It was moved by Rasmussen and

seconded by Lewis to approve the

one percent increase in the

2018-2019 funds subject to restric-

tion. Yes: Rasmussen, Lewis,

Tracy, Stubbs, Absent: Eichholz

No: none MC

Rasmussen introduced Ordi-

nance No. 2019-O-4 entitled:

AN ORDINANCE TO ADOPT THE

BUDGET STATEMENT TO BE

TERMED THE ANNUAL APPRO-

PRIATION BILL; TO APPROPRI-

ATE SUMS FOR NECESSARY EX-

PENSES AND LIABILITIES; TO

PROVIDE FOR AN EFFECTIVE

DATE.

It was moved by Lewis and se-

conded by Rasmussen that the

statutory rule requiring that the Or-

dinance be read by title on three

different days be suspended. Yes:

Lewis, Rasmussen, Tracy and

Stubbs. Absent: Eichholz No:

None. MC

The Chairman declared the mo-

tion carried and said statutory rules

suspended.

Thereupon the Chairman de-

clared said Ordinance No.

2019-O-4 was read by title and it

was moved by Rasmussen and se-

conded by Tracy that Ordinance

2019-O-4 be passed and adopted.

The Chairman stated that the ques-

tion was: "Shall Ordinance No.

2019-O-4be passed and adopted?"

Yes: Rasmussen, Tracy, Lewis, and

Stubbs Absent: Eichholz No: None.

MC

Thereupon the Chairman de-

clared said Ordinance No.

2019-O-4 duly passed and

adopted.

A motion was made by Lewis and

seconded by Rasmussen to ap-

prove Resolution 2019-R-6 setting

the Levy for the Budget 2019-2020.

Yes: Lewis, Rasmussen, Tracy, and

Stubbs Absent: Eichholz. No:

None. MC

Discussion was held on the

fundraiser the Pleasanton Cheer-

leaders are looking in to with paint-

ing paws on sidewalks and or

school grounds with temporary

paint or permanent paint. Lewis

moved and Tracy seconded the

board approval of painting on pub-

lic sidewalks. Yes: Lewis, Tracy,

Rasmussen, and Stubbs Absent:

Eichholz No: none MC

With no other business to dis-

cuss,Stubbs adjourned the meeting

at 7:19 p.m.

Respectfully submitted,

Leora Hofmann

ZNEZ S16,t1

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Wrennie Joe Johnson,

dated March 30, 2016, and re-

corded on March 30, 2016, Docu-

ment No. 2016-01744 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on October

17, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public venue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The West half of the South half

of Lot 2 and the West half of Lot

3, Block 1, West Addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, commonly known as

411 W 23rd St, Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

September 9, 2019

 

NOTICE

 

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 222054).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

 

ZNEZ S9,16,23,30,O7

