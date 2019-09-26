 

WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC

SUITE 200

7602 PACIFIC STREET

OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

 

 

Notice is hereby given that AF

Studios, L.L.C.(the “Company”) has

been organized under the laws of

the State of Nebraska. The desig-

nated office of the Company is 810

E. 56th Street, Suite 5, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The registered

agent of the Company is Emily Tre-

mel, 1541 E. 67th Street, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The Company

was formed on September 6, 2019.

ZNEZ S12,19,26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, October 8,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on Amend-

ments to the Buffalo County Zoning

Regulations relating to Animal Unit

Equivalent requirements.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ S26,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, October 8,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Trenton Snow on behalf of Barbara

Herter & Wayne & Kristine Keller for

property described as tract of land

being part of Gov’t Lots 4 & 5, in

Section 31, Township 9 North,

Range 13 West of the Sixth Princi-

pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska, to be known as Herter Ac-

res, an Administrative Subdivision.

Complete description on file with

Zoning Administrator or County

Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ S26,t1

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF Buffalo Chipz, Inc.

 

 

Pursuant to the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act, Notice of Incorporation is

hereby given as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

Buffalo Chipz, Inc.

2. The initial registered office is

located at 4009 6th Ave Ste 30,

Kearney, NE 68845 and the name

of the initial registered agent is

James M Shiers.

The name and address of the in-

corporator is Midwest Associates,

Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,

NE 68845

4. The general nature of the busi-

ness to be transacted by the cor-

poration shall be the transaction of

any and all lawful business for

which corporations may be incor-

porated under the provisions of the

Nebraska Business Corporation

Act. The life of the corporation is

perpetual.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00 each. Such shares may be

issued at such time or from time to

time as authorized by the Board of

Directors of the Corporation with-

out approval of the shareholders.

Midwest Associates, Inc.,

Incorporator For

Buffalo Chipz, Inc.

ZNEZ S26,O3,10

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF JKS Investments, LLC

 

 

Notice is hereby given that JKS

Investments, LLC, is organized un-

der the laws of the State of Ne-

braska with its registered office at

4009 6th Ave Ste 30, Kearney, NE

68845. The general nature of the

business to be transacted is to en-

gage in any or all lawful business

for which a limited liability company

may be organized and to do every-

thing necessary, proper, advisable

or convenient for the accomplish-

ment of the purposes hereinabove

set forth and to do all other things

incidental thereto or connected

therewith which are not forbidden

by the laws of the State of Ne-

braska. The time of commence-

ment of the limited liability com-

pany is August 30, 2019, and du-

ration of the Company is perpetual.

The affairs of the limited liability

company are to be conducted by

its members.

Steve Faber

Organizer

ZNEZ S26,O3,10

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF JPH MEDICAL, P.C.

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a cor-

poration under the laws of the

State of Nebraska as follows:

1. The name of the corporation is

JPH Medical, P.C.

2. The initial registered office is

located at: 285 Star Lane, Gibbon,

NE 68840.

3. The registered agent and the

registered agent's address are: Jor-

dan P. Homan, 285 Star Lane, Gib-

bon, NE 68840.

4. This corporation has been

formed under the Nebraska Model

Business Corporation Act.

5. The authorized capital stock is

10,000 shares with a par value of

$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-

sessable on issue.

Jordan P. Homan

285 Star Lane

Gibbon, NE 68840

ZNEZ S12,19,26

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, October 8,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a partial

vacation for property described as

Lot 1, Linger’s Subdivision, a Sub-

division being part of Section 31,

Township 9 North, Range 13, West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska has been

filed by Trenton Snow on behalf of

Barbara Herter and Wayne & Kris-

tine Keller. Complete description

on file with Zoning Administrator or

County Clerk.

Said hearing will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at (308) 236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ S26,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, October 8,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an

Amendment for Solar Energy Re-

quirements to be added to the Buf-

falo County Zoning Regulations.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ S26,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, October 8,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on a Vaca-

tion for property described as Lot

1, Solomon Acres Administrative

Subdivision, an Administrative

Subdivision being part of the

Northwest Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 2, Township 9

North, Range 15 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska has been filed by Trenton

Snow on behalf of Warren and Ro-

berta Solomon. Complete descrip-

tion on file with Zoning Administra-

tor or County Clerk.

Said hearing will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at (308) 236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ S26,t1

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

 

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

a public hearing will be held by the

Buffalo County Board of Commis-

sioners on Tuesday, October 8,

2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo

County Board of Commissioners

room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,

Kearney, Nebraska.

The purpose of the hearing is to

hear public comments on an Ad-

ministrative Subdivision filed by

Trenton Snow on behalf of Warren

and Roberta Solomon for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the Northwest ¼ of the

Southeast ¼ of Section 2, Town-

ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to be known as

Solomon Acres Second, an Admin-

istrative Subdivision. Complete de-

scription on file with Zoning Admin-

istrator or County Clerk.

Said meeting will be open to the

public and all interested parties are

invited to attend and offer testi-

mony. Accommodations for the

disabled are available upon re-

quest. Please contact the ADA Co-

ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least

48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-

commodations are required.

An Agenda for said meeting is

kept continuously current at the of-

fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,

but may be modified up to 24 hours

prior to said meeting.

Janice I. Giffin,

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

 

ZNEZ S26,t1

