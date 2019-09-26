WHITMORE LAW OFFICE LLC
SUITE 200
7602 PACIFIC STREET
OMAHA, NEBRASKA 68114
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
Notice is hereby given that AF
Studios, L.L.C.(the “Company”) has
been organized under the laws of
the State of Nebraska. The desig-
nated office of the Company is 810
E. 56th Street, Suite 5, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The registered
agent of the Company is Emily Tre-
mel, 1541 E. 67th Street, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The Company
was formed on September 6, 2019.
ZNEZ S12,19,26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, October 8,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on Amend-
ments to the Buffalo County Zoning
Regulations relating to Animal Unit
Equivalent requirements.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ S26,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, October 8,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Trenton Snow on behalf of Barbara
Herter & Wayne & Kristine Keller for
property described as tract of land
being part of Gov’t Lots 4 & 5, in
Section 31, Township 9 North,
Range 13 West of the Sixth Princi-
pal Meridian, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska, to be known as Herter Ac-
res, an Administrative Subdivision.
Complete description on file with
Zoning Administrator or County
Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ S26,t1
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF Buffalo Chipz, Inc.
Pursuant to the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act, Notice of Incorporation is
hereby given as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
Buffalo Chipz, Inc.
2. The initial registered office is
located at 4009 6th Ave Ste 30,
Kearney, NE 68845 and the name
of the initial registered agent is
James M Shiers.
The name and address of the in-
corporator is Midwest Associates,
Inc., 4009 6th Ave #30, Kearney,
NE 68845
4. The general nature of the busi-
ness to be transacted by the cor-
poration shall be the transaction of
any and all lawful business for
which corporations may be incor-
porated under the provisions of the
Nebraska Business Corporation
Act. The life of the corporation is
perpetual.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00 each. Such shares may be
issued at such time or from time to
time as authorized by the Board of
Directors of the Corporation with-
out approval of the shareholders.
Midwest Associates, Inc.,
Incorporator For
Buffalo Chipz, Inc.
ZNEZ S26,O3,10
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF JKS Investments, LLC
Notice is hereby given that JKS
Investments, LLC, is organized un-
der the laws of the State of Ne-
braska with its registered office at
4009 6th Ave Ste 30, Kearney, NE
68845. The general nature of the
business to be transacted is to en-
gage in any or all lawful business
for which a limited liability company
may be organized and to do every-
thing necessary, proper, advisable
or convenient for the accomplish-
ment of the purposes hereinabove
set forth and to do all other things
incidental thereto or connected
therewith which are not forbidden
by the laws of the State of Ne-
braska. The time of commence-
ment of the limited liability com-
pany is August 30, 2019, and du-
ration of the Company is perpetual.
The affairs of the limited liability
company are to be conducted by
its members.
Steve Faber
Organizer
ZNEZ S26,O3,10
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF JPH MEDICAL, P.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a cor-
poration under the laws of the
State of Nebraska as follows:
1. The name of the corporation is
JPH Medical, P.C.
2. The initial registered office is
located at: 285 Star Lane, Gibbon,
NE 68840.
3. The registered agent and the
registered agent's address are: Jor-
dan P. Homan, 285 Star Lane, Gib-
bon, NE 68840.
4. This corporation has been
formed under the Nebraska Model
Business Corporation Act.
5. The authorized capital stock is
10,000 shares with a par value of
$1.00, to be fully paid and non-as-
sessable on issue.
Jordan P. Homan
285 Star Lane
Gibbon, NE 68840
ZNEZ S12,19,26
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, October 8,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a partial
vacation for property described as
Lot 1, Linger’s Subdivision, a Sub-
division being part of Section 31,
Township 9 North, Range 13, West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska has been
filed by Trenton Snow on behalf of
Barbara Herter and Wayne & Kris-
tine Keller. Complete description
on file with Zoning Administrator or
County Clerk.
Said hearing will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at (308) 236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ S26,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, October 8,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an
Amendment for Solar Energy Re-
quirements to be added to the Buf-
falo County Zoning Regulations.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ S26,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, October 8,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on a Vaca-
tion for property described as Lot
1, Solomon Acres Administrative
Subdivision, an Administrative
Subdivision being part of the
Northwest Quarter of the Southeast
Quarter of Section 2, Township 9
North, Range 15 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska has been filed by Trenton
Snow on behalf of Warren and Ro-
berta Solomon. Complete descrip-
tion on file with Zoning Administra-
tor or County Clerk.
Said hearing will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at (308) 236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ S26,t1
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
a public hearing will be held by the
Buffalo County Board of Commis-
sioners on Tuesday, October 8,
2019 at 9:15 A.M. at the Buffalo
County Board of Commissioners
room, located at 1512 Central Ave.,
Kearney, Nebraska.
The purpose of the hearing is to
hear public comments on an Ad-
ministrative Subdivision filed by
Trenton Snow on behalf of Warren
and Roberta Solomon for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the Northwest ¼ of the
Southeast ¼ of Section 2, Town-
ship 9 North, Range 15 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to be known as
Solomon Acres Second, an Admin-
istrative Subdivision. Complete de-
scription on file with Zoning Admin-
istrator or County Clerk.
Said meeting will be open to the
public and all interested parties are
invited to attend and offer testi-
mony. Accommodations for the
disabled are available upon re-
quest. Please contact the ADA Co-
ordinator at 308-236-1224 at least
48 hours prior to the meeting if ac-
commodations are required.
An Agenda for said meeting is
kept continuously current at the of-
fice of the Buffalo County Clerk,
but may be modified up to 24 hours
prior to said meeting.
Janice I. Giffin,
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ S26,t1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.