 

ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT

OF

Tac Investment Banc Inc.

 

FIRST. The name of the corpora-

tion is Tac Investment Banc Inc.

SECOND. Article FIRST of the

Articles of Incorporation of this cor-

poration is amended to read as fol-

lows:

Article FIRST. The name of the

corporation is changed to Tac in-

vestment Inc.

THIRD. The Amendment was

adopted the 23rd day of March,

2009

FOURTH. The amendment was

adopted by the board of directors

without shareholder action as

shareholder action was not re-

quired.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned officer has executed

these Articles of Amendment on

the date below.

Date: August 3, 2009

By: BLAKE HOWDSEN,

President

Registered Agent

Blake Loyd Howsden

Office Location

6215 L Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT

OF

Tac Investors, Inc.

 

FIRST. The name of the corpora-

tion is Tac Investors, Inc.

SECOND. Articles FIRST of the

Articles of Incorporation of this cor-

poration is amended to read as fol-

lows:

Articles FIRST. The name of the

corporation is changes to Kaytiera,

Inc.

THIRD. The Amendment was

adopted the 4th day of May, 2019

FOURTH. The amendment was

adopted by the board of directors

without shareholder action as

shareholder action was not re-

quired.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned officer has executed

these Articles of Amendment of the

date below.

Date: September 3, 2019

By: Blake Howsden, President

Registered Agent

Blake Howsden

Office Location

6215 L Avenue

Kearney, NE 68847

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

 

NAME: Black Diamond Salon,

L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability

Company

DESIGNATED OFFICE: 2000

Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska

REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-

FICE: Melinda S. Gronewoller

6105 S Avenue, Kearney, Ne-

braska 68847

GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-

NESS: The general nature of its

business is to engage in and do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful business, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:

September 3, 2019

The Limited Liability Company

shall be managed by its Members.

Steven R. Voigt

FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &

BESSE, P.C.

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DIWP, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that DIWP,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office is 6204 P Avenue, Kearney,

Nebraska 68847. The initial agent

for service of process of the Com-

pany is Amy M. Barth, whose street

and mailing address and post of-

fice box number is 6204 P Avenue,

Kearney, Nebraska 68847.

Dated: September 3, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE OF INCORPORATION

OF EB3J FARMS, INC.

 

Notice is hereby given of the in-

corporation under the laws of the

State of Nebraska of EB3J FARMS,

INC., a Nebraska corporation. The

address of the Corporation's regis-

tered office is 73465 K Rd., Hol-

drege, Nebraska 68949 and the

name of the initial registered agent

at such address shall be Brian W.

Johnson. The authorized capital

stock of the Corporation is 5,000

shares of voting common stock of

$1.00 par value each. The name

and address of the incorporator is

Jeffery T. Peetz, 444 South 10th

Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68508.

Jeffery T. Peetz

Endacott Peetz & Timmer

PC LLO

444 South 10th Street

Lincoln, Nebraska 68508

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF Keycap LLC

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Keycap LLC.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 2019A Central Avenue,

Kearney, Buffalo County, NE.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent Samuel P. Middle-

ton, 2019A Central Avenue, Kear-

ney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses, other than

banking or insurance, for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on September 9, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Samuel P. Middleton

5339 Long Island Road

Kearney, NE 68845

STATE OF NEBRASKA

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

CERTIFICATE

OF ORGANIZATION

Black Sheep Fitness, LLC

 

FIRST: The name of the limited li-

ability company is Black Sheep Fit-

ness, LLC.

SECOND: The street and mailing

address of its designated office in

the state of Nebraska is 701 W.

19th St., Kearney, NE 68845.

THIRD: The street and mailing

address of its agent for service of

process in the state of Nebraska is

1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE,

68102. The name of its agent for

service of process is USCA, Inc.

FOURTH: The personal liability of

the members and managers of the

company for monetary damages

for breach of fiduciary duty shall be

eliminated to the fullest extent per-

missible under Nebraska law. The

company is authorized to indemnify

its members and managers to the

fullest extent permissible under Ne-

braska law.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-

dersigned has executed this Certifi-

cate of Organization on the date

below.

Date: April 30, 2018

LegalZoom.com,Inc., Organizer

By: Cheyenne Moseley,

Assistant Secretary

