ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT
OF
Tac Investment Banc Inc.
FIRST. The name of the corpora-
tion is Tac Investment Banc Inc.
SECOND. Article FIRST of the
Articles of Incorporation of this cor-
poration is amended to read as fol-
lows:
Article FIRST. The name of the
corporation is changed to Tac in-
vestment Inc.
THIRD. The Amendment was
adopted the 23rd day of March,
2009
FOURTH. The amendment was
adopted by the board of directors
without shareholder action as
shareholder action was not re-
quired.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned officer has executed
these Articles of Amendment on
the date below.
Date: August 3, 2009
By: BLAKE HOWDSEN,
President
Registered Agent
Blake Loyd Howsden
Office Location
6215 L Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
ARTICLES OF AMENDMENT
OF
Tac Investors, Inc.
FIRST. The name of the corpora-
tion is Tac Investors, Inc.
SECOND. Articles FIRST of the
Articles of Incorporation of this cor-
poration is amended to read as fol-
lows:
Articles FIRST. The name of the
corporation is changes to Kaytiera,
Inc.
THIRD. The Amendment was
adopted the 4th day of May, 2019
FOURTH. The amendment was
adopted by the board of directors
without shareholder action as
shareholder action was not re-
quired.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned officer has executed
these Articles of Amendment of the
date below.
Date: September 3, 2019
By: Blake Howsden, President
Registered Agent
Blake Howsden
Office Location
6215 L Avenue
Kearney, NE 68847
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
NAME: Black Diamond Salon,
L.L.C., A Nebraska Limited Liability
Company
DESIGNATED OFFICE: 2000
Central Avenue, Kearney, Nebraska
REGISTERED AGENT AND OF-
FICE: Melinda S. Gronewoller
6105 S Avenue, Kearney, Ne-
braska 68847
GENERAL NATURE OF BUSI-
NESS: The general nature of its
business is to engage in and do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful business, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
TIME OF COMMENCEMENT:
September 3, 2019
The Limited Liability Company
shall be managed by its Members.
Steven R. Voigt
FANGMEYER, ASCHWEGE &
BESSE, P.C.
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN & SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DIWP, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that DIWP,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated
office is 6204 P Avenue, Kearney,
Nebraska 68847. The initial agent
for service of process of the Com-
pany is Amy M. Barth, whose street
and mailing address and post of-
fice box number is 6204 P Avenue,
Kearney, Nebraska 68847.
Dated: September 3, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
NOTICE OF INCORPORATION
OF EB3J FARMS, INC.
Notice is hereby given of the in-
corporation under the laws of the
State of Nebraska of EB3J FARMS,
INC., a Nebraska corporation. The
address of the Corporation's regis-
tered office is 73465 K Rd., Hol-
drege, Nebraska 68949 and the
name of the initial registered agent
at such address shall be Brian W.
Johnson. The authorized capital
stock of the Corporation is 5,000
shares of voting common stock of
$1.00 par value each. The name
and address of the incorporator is
Jeffery T. Peetz, 444 South 10th
Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68508.
Jeffery T. Peetz
Endacott Peetz & Timmer
PC LLO
444 South 10th Street
Lincoln, Nebraska 68508
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF Keycap LLC
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Keycap LLC.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 2019A Central Avenue,
Kearney, Buffalo County, NE.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent Samuel P. Middle-
ton, 2019A Central Avenue, Kear-
ney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses, other than
banking or insurance, for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on September 9, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Samuel P. Middleton
5339 Long Island Road
Kearney, NE 68845
STATE OF NEBRASKA
LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
CERTIFICATE
OF ORGANIZATION
Black Sheep Fitness, LLC
FIRST: The name of the limited li-
ability company is Black Sheep Fit-
ness, LLC.
SECOND: The street and mailing
address of its designated office in
the state of Nebraska is 701 W.
19th St., Kearney, NE 68845.
THIRD: The street and mailing
address of its agent for service of
process in the state of Nebraska is
1603 Farnam Street, Omaha, NE,
68102. The name of its agent for
service of process is USCA, Inc.
FOURTH: The personal liability of
the members and managers of the
company for monetary damages
for breach of fiduciary duty shall be
eliminated to the fullest extent per-
missible under Nebraska law. The
company is authorized to indemnify
its members and managers to the
fullest extent permissible under Ne-
braska law.
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the un-
dersigned has executed this Certifi-
cate of Organization on the date
below.
Date: April 30, 2018
LegalZoom.com,Inc., Organizer
By: Cheyenne Moseley,
Assistant Secretary
