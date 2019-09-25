 

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING

CO. OF FARGO, LLC

 

Notice is hereby given of the or-

ganization of Cash-Wa Distributing

Co. of Fargo, LLC, under the

"Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability

Company Act", with its registered

office at 401 West 4th Street, PO

Box 309, Kearney, Nebraska

68845. The general nature of its

business is to engage in any lawful

business for which a limited liability

company may be organized under

the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-

bility Company Act. The existence

of Cash-Wa Distributing Co. of

Fargo, LLC, commenced on Sep-

tember 13, 2019, and its affairs

shall be conducted by its members.

Dated: September 16, 2019.

Kenneth F. George, Organizer

NOTICE OF MEETING

 

The monthly meeting of the

Board of Directors of the Dawson

Public Power District will be held

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at

10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-

quarters, located at 75191 Road

433, Lexington, Nebraska. An

agenda of the subjects to arise at

said meeting is kept continually

current and is available for public

inspection at the office of the Dis-

trict.

NOTICE

Statement of Ownership,

Management and Circulation

 

1A. Title of Publication: Kearney

Hub

1B PUBLICATION NO. 291740

2. Date of Filing: 9/14/19

3. Frequency of Issue: Daily; ex-

cept Sunday, Memorial Day, 4th of

July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and

Christmas Day.

3A. No. of Issues Published An-

nually: 307

3B. Annual Subscription Price:

$218.40 carrier delivered (Average)

4. Complete Mailing Address of

Known Office of Publication: PO

Box 1988, 13 East 22nd St., Kear-

ney (Buffalo County), Nebraska

68848-1988

5. Complete Mailing Address of

Headquarters of General Business

Offices of the Publishers: PO Box

1988, 13 East 22nd St., Kearney

(Buffalo County), Nebraska

68848-1988

6. Full Names and Complete

Mailing Address of Publishers, Edi-

tor and Managing Editor: Shon Bar-

enklau, PO Box 1988, Kearney, NE

68848 (Publisher)

Shon Barenklau, PO Box 1988,

Kearney, NE 68848 (Editor)

7. Owner:

BH MEDIA GROUP

HOLDINGS, INC.

1314 Douglas St.

Suite 1500

Omaha, NE 68102

8. Known Bondholders, Mortga-

gees and Other Security Holders

Owning or Holding 1 Percent or

More of Total Amount of Bonds,

Mortgages or Other Securities:

None

9. For Completion by Nonprofit

Organizations Authorized to Mail at

Special Rates. The purpose, func-

tion and non-profit status of this or-

ganization and the exempt status

for Federal Income Tax purposes

has not changed in the last 12

months

10. Extent and Nature of Circula-

tion

Average No. Actual No.

Copies Each Copies of

Issues During Single Issue

Preceding 12 Published

Months Nearest to

Filing Date

A. Total No. Copies

(Net Press Run)

7,110 6,493

B. Paid and/or Request Circula-

tion

1. Sales through dealers and car-

riers, street vendors and counter

sales

5,812 5,443

2. Mail subscription

741 791

C. Total Paid and/or requested

Circulation

6,553 6,234

D. Free Distribution by Mail, Car-

rier or Other Means, Samples,

Complimentary and Other Free

Copies

76 86

E. Total Distribution

6,629 6,320

F. Copies Not Distributed

Office use, left over, unac-

counted, spoiled after printing

481 173

G. TOTAL

7,110 6,493

11. I certify that the statements

made by me above are correct and

complete.

Shon Barenklau, Publisher

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF SWEETWATER HEMP

COMPANY, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that

Sweetwater Hemp Company,

L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as

"the Company") is organized under

the laws of the State of Nebraska.

The street and mailing address of

the Company's initial designated

office is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box

1600, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Brian R. Sy-

mington, whose street and mailing

address and post office box num-

ber is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box

1600, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.

Dated: September 3, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

PARKER, GROSSART,

BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,

BOWMAN &

SYMINGTON, L.L.P.

Attorneys

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF TRI H PROPERTIES, L.L.C.

 

Notice is hereby given that Tri H

Properties, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-

ferred to as "the Company") is or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska. The street and mailing

address of the Company's initial

designated office is 21300 Eagle

Road, Amherst, Nebraska 68812.

The initial agent for service of proc-

ess of the Company is Larry G.

Hemmann, whose street and mail-

ing address and post office box

number, if any, is 21300 Eagle

Road, Amherst, Nebraska 68812.

Dated: September 10, 2019.

Brian R. Symington, Organizer

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Ronald A. Nielsen, dated

June 9, 2006, and recorded on

June 12, 2006, Document No.

2006-4311 in the Office of the Re-

corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-

cessor Trustee will on October 7,

2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public vendue to

the highest bidder for cash:

Lot 45, Block 1, GLENWOOD

ESTATES, an Addition in the

Southwest 1/4 of Section 14,

Township 9 North, Range 16

West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo

County, Nebraska, commonly

known as 2 Cottonwood Place,

Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication: August 28, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 147597).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

