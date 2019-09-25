ROSS, SCHROEDER &
GEORGE, LLC
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF CASH-WA DISTRIBUTING
CO. OF FARGO, LLC
Notice is hereby given of the or-
ganization of Cash-Wa Distributing
Co. of Fargo, LLC, under the
"Nebraska Uniform Limited Liability
Company Act", with its registered
office at 401 West 4th Street, PO
Box 309, Kearney, Nebraska
68845. The general nature of its
business is to engage in any lawful
business for which a limited liability
company may be organized under
the Nebraska Uniform Limited Lia-
bility Company Act. The existence
of Cash-Wa Distributing Co. of
Fargo, LLC, commenced on Sep-
tember 13, 2019, and its affairs
shall be conducted by its members.
Dated: September 16, 2019.
Kenneth F. George, Organizer
ZNEZ S18,25,O2
NOTICE OF MEETING
The monthly meeting of the
Board of Directors of the Dawson
Public Power District will be held
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at
10:00 A.M. at the District's Head-
quarters, located at 75191 Road
433, Lexington, Nebraska. An
agenda of the subjects to arise at
said meeting is kept continually
current and is available for public
inspection at the office of the Dis-
trict.
ZNEZ S25,t1
NOTICE
Statement of Ownership,
Management and Circulation
1A. Title of Publication: Kearney
Hub
1B PUBLICATION NO. 291740
2. Date of Filing: 9/14/19
3. Frequency of Issue: Daily; ex-
cept Sunday, Memorial Day, 4th of
July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and
Christmas Day.
3A. No. of Issues Published An-
nually: 307
3B. Annual Subscription Price:
$218.40 carrier delivered (Average)
4. Complete Mailing Address of
Known Office of Publication: PO
Box 1988, 13 East 22nd St., Kear-
ney (Buffalo County), Nebraska
68848-1988
5. Complete Mailing Address of
Headquarters of General Business
Offices of the Publishers: PO Box
1988, 13 East 22nd St., Kearney
(Buffalo County), Nebraska
68848-1988
6. Full Names and Complete
Mailing Address of Publishers, Edi-
tor and Managing Editor: Shon Bar-
enklau, PO Box 1988, Kearney, NE
68848 (Publisher)
Shon Barenklau, PO Box 1988,
Kearney, NE 68848 (Editor)
7. Owner:
BH MEDIA GROUP
HOLDINGS, INC.
1314 Douglas St.
Suite 1500
Omaha, NE 68102
8. Known Bondholders, Mortga-
gees and Other Security Holders
Owning or Holding 1 Percent or
More of Total Amount of Bonds,
Mortgages or Other Securities:
None
9. For Completion by Nonprofit
Organizations Authorized to Mail at
Special Rates. The purpose, func-
tion and non-profit status of this or-
ganization and the exempt status
for Federal Income Tax purposes
has not changed in the last 12
months
10. Extent and Nature of Circula-
tion
Average No. Actual No.
Copies Each Copies of
Issues During Single Issue
Preceding 12 Published
Months Nearest to
Filing Date
A. Total No. Copies
(Net Press Run)
7,110 6,493
B. Paid and/or Request Circula-
tion
1. Sales through dealers and car-
riers, street vendors and counter
sales
5,812 5,443
2. Mail subscription
741 791
C. Total Paid and/or requested
Circulation
6,553 6,234
D. Free Distribution by Mail, Car-
rier or Other Means, Samples,
Complimentary and Other Free
Copies
76 86
E. Total Distribution
6,629 6,320
F. Copies Not Distributed
Office use, left over, unac-
counted, spoiled after printing
481 173
G. TOTAL
7,110 6,493
11. I certify that the statements
made by me above are correct and
complete.
Shon Barenklau, Publisher
ZNEZ S25,t1
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF SWEETWATER HEMP
COMPANY, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that
Sweetwater Hemp Company,
L.L.C. (hereinafter referred to as
"the Company") is organized under
the laws of the State of Nebraska.
The street and mailing address of
the Company's initial designated
office is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box
1600, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Brian R. Sy-
mington, whose street and mailing
address and post office box num-
ber is 1516 1st Avenue, P.O. Box
1600, Kearney, Nebraska 68848.
Dated: September 3, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
ZNEZ S18,25,O2
<addr:PARKER, GROSSART, BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,3082372114,PO BOX 1600,KEARNEY,NE>
PARKER, GROSSART,
BAHENSKY, BEUCKE,
BOWMAN &
SYMINGTON, L.L.P.
Attorneys
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF TRI H PROPERTIES, L.L.C.
Notice is hereby given that Tri H
Properties, L.L.C. (hereinafter re-
ferred to as "the Company") is or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska. The street and mailing
address of the Company's initial
designated office is 21300 Eagle
Road, Amherst, Nebraska 68812.
The initial agent for service of proc-
ess of the Company is Larry G.
Hemmann, whose street and mail-
ing address and post office box
number, if any, is 21300 Eagle
Road, Amherst, Nebraska 68812.
Dated: September 10, 2019.
Brian R. Symington, Organizer
ZNEZ S18,25,O2
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Ronald A. Nielsen, dated
June 9, 2006, and recorded on
June 12, 2006, Document No.
2006-4311 in the Office of the Re-
corder of Deeds, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, the undersigned Suc-
cessor Trustee will on October 7,
2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public vendue to
the highest bidder for cash:
Lot 45, Block 1, GLENWOOD
ESTATES, an Addition in the
Southwest 1/4 of Section 14,
Township 9 North, Range 16
West of the 6th P.M., Buffalo
County, Nebraska, commonly
known as 2 Cottonwood Place,
Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication: August 28, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 147597).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ Ag28,S4,11,18,25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.