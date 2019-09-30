<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that
Contour Med, LLC, has been or-
ganized as a limited liability com-
pany. The address of the desig-
nated office is 8 West 56th St., Ste.
A1, Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-
eral nature of the business to be
transacted is any lawful business
other than banking authorized un-
der the laws of Nebraska. The date
of commencement of the limited li-
ability company is September 5,
2019, and the duration of the com-
pany is perpetual. The affairs of the
limited liability company are to be
conducted by its Members.
CONTOUR MED, LLC
ZNEZ S16,23,30
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
The October business meeting of
the Board of Directors of The Cen-
tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-
gation District is scheduled for Oc-
tober 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the
District Headquarters in Holdrege,
NE. A current agenda is available at
the office of the Assistant Secretary
at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-
coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at
ZNEZ S30,t1
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Wrennie Joe Johnson,
dated March 30, 2016, and re-
corded on March 30, 2016, Docu-
ment No. 2016-01744 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on October
17, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public venue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The West half of the South half
of Lot 2 and the West half of Lot
3, Block 1, West Addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, commonly known as
411 W 23rd St, Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
September 9, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 222054).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ S9,16,23,30,O7
