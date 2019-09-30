<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NOTICE is hereby given that

Contour Med, LLC, has been or-

ganized as a limited liability com-

pany. The address of the desig-

nated office is 8 West 56th St., Ste.

A1, Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-

eral nature of the business to be

transacted is any lawful business

other than banking authorized un-

der the laws of Nebraska. The date

of commencement of the limited li-

ability company is September 5,

2019, and the duration of the com-

pany is perpetual. The affairs of the

limited liability company are to be

conducted by its Members.

CONTOUR MED, LLC

ZNEZ S16,23,30

<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>

NOTICE

 

The October business meeting of

the Board of Directors of The Cen-

tral Nebraska Public Power and Irri-

gation District is scheduled for Oc-

tober 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the

District Headquarters in Holdrege,

NE. A current agenda is available at

the office of the Assistant Secretary

at District Headquarters, 415 Lin-

coln St., Holdrege, NE or online at

www.cnppid.com.

ZNEZ S30,t1

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Wrennie Joe Johnson,

dated March 30, 2016, and re-

corded on March 30, 2016, Docu-

ment No. 2016-01744 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on October

17, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public venue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The West half of the South half

of Lot 2 and the West half of Lot

3, Block 1, West Addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, commonly known as

411 W 23rd St, Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

September 9, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 222054).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

ZNEZ S9,16,23,30,O7

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.