NOTICE
In accordance with Section
72-205.01 of the Nebraska Stat-
utes, NOTICE is hereby given that
the Board of Educational Lands
and Funds has adopted a new
rental schedule according to classi-
fication and a new schedule of val-
uations for all school and any other
lands managed by the Board in
Buffalo County; and that such new
schedules, together with a tabula-
tion of the valuation and the
amount of semiannual rental of
each lease, has been filed in the of-
fice of the county treasurer of such
county and shall become effective
January 1, 2020.
BOARD OF EDUCATIONAL
LANDS AND FUNDS
ZNEZ S23,t1
<addr:SHAMBERG, WOLF,MCDERMOTT & DEPUE,3083841635,308 N. LOCUST ST., SUITE 501,GRAND ISLAND,NE>
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF LIMITED LIABILITY
COMPANY
NOTICE is hereby given that
Contour Med, LLC, has been or-
ganized as a limited liability com-
pany. The address of the desig-
nated office is 8 West 56th St., Ste.
A1, Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-
eral nature of the business to be
transacted is any lawful business
other than banking authorized un-
der the laws of Nebraska. The date
of commencement of the limited li-
ability company is September 5,
2019, and the duration of the com-
pany is perpetual. The affairs of the
limited liability company are to be
conducted by its Members.
CONTOUR MED, LLC
ZNEZ S16,23,30
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF DSCL, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is DSCL, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business anddesignated
office is 1155 West 105th Street
Place, Kearney, NE 68847.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent Stephanie Larson,
1155 West 105th Street Place,
Kearney, NE 68847.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businessesfor which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on September 4, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following member:
Dr. Stephanie Larson
1155 West 105th Street Place
Kearney, NE 68847
Dr. Stephanie Larson, Member
ZNEZ S9,16,23
NOTICE
APPLICATION FOR
REGISTRATION OF
TRADE NAME
Trade Name: Goodenow Roofing
Name of Applicant:
Brandon Goodenow
Address: 1302 W 39th St.
Kearney, NE 68845
Applicant is: Individual
Date of first use of name in
Nebraska: Upon filing.
General nature of business:
Roofing
Brandon Goodenow,
Applicant or
Legal Representative
ZNEZ S23,t1
NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that J & J
Enterprises, LLC, a Limited Liability
Company dba Fortress Insurance
Group, has been organized under
the laws of the state of Nebraska,
with its initial designated office at
409 E 25th St., Suite 4, Kearney,
NE 68847. The initial agent for
service of process of the Company
is Jeff Witt, 615 W 9th St., Kearney,
NE 68845.
ZNEZ S16,19,23
<addr:CNPPID,3089958601,GREG HAM, PURCHASING AGENTP O BOX 740,HOLDREGE,NE>
NOTICE
The Committee Meeting of the
Board of Directors of The Central
Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-
tion District will be held on Septem-
ber 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-
drege office. A current agenda is
available at the Office of the Assis-
tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,
Holdrege, NE 68949.
ZNEZ S23,t1
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
For default in the payment of
debt secured by a deed of trust ex-
ecuted by Wrennie Joe Johnson,
dated March 30, 2016, and re-
corded on March 30, 2016, Docu-
ment No. 2016-01744 in the Office
of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the undersigned
Successor Trustee will on October
17, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West
Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-
falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,
Nebraska, sell at public venue to
the highest bidder for cash:
The West half of the South half
of Lot 2 and the West half of Lot
3, Block 1, West Addition to the
City of Kearney, Buffalo County,
Nebraska, commonly known as
411 W 23rd St, Kearney, NE, 68845
subject to all prior easements, re-
strictions, reservations, covenants
and encumbrances now of record,
if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink,
Successor Trustee
First Publication:
September 9, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-
tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.
§1692c(b), no information concern-
ing the collection of this debt may
be given without the prior consent
of the consumer given directly to
the debt collector or the express
permission of a court of competent
jurisdiction. The debt collector is
attempting to collect a debt and
any information obtained will be
used for that purpose (No. 222054).
For more information, visit
ZNEZ S9,16,23,30,O7
