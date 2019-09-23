 

NOTICE

 

In accordance with Section

72-205.01 of the Nebraska Stat-

utes, NOTICE is hereby given that

the Board of Educational Lands

and Funds has adopted a new

rental schedule according to classi-

fication and a new schedule of val-

uations for all school and any other

lands managed by the Board in

Buffalo County; and that such new

schedules, together with a tabula-

tion of the valuation and the

amount of semiannual rental of

each lease, has been filed in the of-

fice of the county treasurer of such

county and shall become effective

January 1, 2020.

BOARD OF EDUCATIONAL

LANDS AND FUNDS

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF LIMITED LIABILITY

COMPANY

 

NOTICE is hereby given that

Contour Med, LLC, has been or-

ganized as a limited liability com-

pany. The address of the desig-

nated office is 8 West 56th St., Ste.

A1, Kearney, NE 68847. The gen-

eral nature of the business to be

transacted is any lawful business

other than banking authorized un-

der the laws of Nebraska. The date

of commencement of the limited li-

ability company is September 5,

2019, and the duration of the com-

pany is perpetual. The affairs of the

limited liability company are to be

conducted by its Members.

CONTOUR MED, LLC

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF DSCL, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is DSCL, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business anddesignated

office is 1155 West 105th Street

Place, Kearney, NE 68847.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent Stephanie Larson,

1155 West 105th Street Place,

Kearney, NE 68847.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businessesfor which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on September 4, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following member:

Dr. Stephanie Larson

1155 West 105th Street Place

Kearney, NE 68847

Dr. Stephanie Larson, Member

NOTICE

APPLICATION FOR

REGISTRATION OF

TRADE NAME

 

Trade Name: Goodenow Roofing

Name of Applicant:

Brandon Goodenow

Address: 1302 W 39th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

Applicant is: Individual

Date of first use of name in

Nebraska: Upon filing.

General nature of business:

Roofing

Brandon Goodenow,

Applicant or

Legal Representative

NOTICE

 

Notice is hereby given that J & J

Enterprises, LLC, a Limited Liability

Company dba Fortress Insurance

Group, has been organized under

the laws of the state of Nebraska,

with its initial designated office at

409 E 25th St., Suite 4, Kearney,

NE 68847. The initial agent for

service of process of the Company

is Jeff Witt, 615 W 9th St., Kearney,

NE 68845.

NOTICE

 

The Committee Meeting of the

Board of Directors of The Central

Nebraska Public Power and Irriga-

tion District will be held on Septem-

ber 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Hol-

drege office. A current agenda is

available at the Office of the Assis-

tant Secretary at 415 Lincoln St.,

Holdrege, NE 68949.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

 

For default in the payment of

debt secured by a deed of trust ex-

ecuted by Wrennie Joe Johnson,

dated March 30, 2016, and re-

corded on March 30, 2016, Docu-

ment No. 2016-01744 in the Office

of the Recorder of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the undersigned

Successor Trustee will on October

17, 2019, at 10:00 AM, at the West

Door by the Main Foyer of the Buf-

falo County, Courthouse, Kearney,

Nebraska, sell at public venue to

the highest bidder for cash:

The West half of the South half

of Lot 2 and the West half of Lot

3, Block 1, West Addition to the

City of Kearney, Buffalo County,

Nebraska, commonly known as

411 W 23rd St, Kearney, NE, 68845

subject to all prior easements, re-

strictions, reservations, covenants

and encumbrances now of record,

if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.

Edward E. Brink,

Successor Trustee

First Publication:

September 9, 2019

NOTICE

 

Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collec-

tion Practices Act, 15 U.S.C.

§1692c(b), no information concern-

ing the collection of this debt may

be given without the prior consent

of the consumer given directly to

the debt collector or the express

permission of a court of competent

jurisdiction. The debt collector is

attempting to collect a debt and

any information obtained will be

used for that purpose (No. 222054).

For more information, visit

www.Southlaw.com

 

