The Buffalo County Board of

Commissioners and the Buffalo

County Board of Equalization met

on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at

9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman

McMullen called the meeting to or-

der and led those present in the

Pledge of Allegiance. The following

Board members responded to roll

call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,

Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,

Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and

William McMullen. A copy of the

acknowledgment and receipt of no-

tice and agenda by the Board of

Commissioners is attached to

these minutes. Chairman McMullen

announced that in accordance with

Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska

Revised Statutes, a current copy of

the Open Meetings Act is available

for review. County Clerk Janice

Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-

ter shown; while the convened

meeting was open to the public.

County Attorney Shawn Eatherton

was present.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

August 13, 2019 Board meeting

minutes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Morrow and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Morrow to ratify the following Au-

gust 16, 2019 payroll claims proc-

essed by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Mor-

row, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS

FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-

vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B

- Bookmobile; C - Construction;

CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-

mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -

Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -

Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-

cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -

Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -

Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -

Utilities.

GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-

ROLL 244,854.40; AMERICAN

FAMILY LIFE I 1,169.15; RETIRE-

MENT PLANS AMERITAS R

40,429.00; BUFFALO CO TREAS-

/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO

TREASURER I 99,869.00; FIRST

CONCORD BENEFITS E 3,757.40;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

81,511.93; KEARNEY UNITED

WAY E 106.67; MADISON NA-

TIONAL LIFE I 1,231.37; MADISON

NATIONAL LIFE I 624.42;

MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL I

1,175.00; MIDLAND FUNDING E

117.47; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-

MENT R 355.00; NE CHILD SUP-

PORT E 659.12; PRINCIPAL

INSURANCE E 3,046.64; STATE

OF NE T 12,905.69; VISION SERV-

ICE PLAN E 777.33

ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL

48,819.50; AMERICAN FAMILY

LIFE I 994.34; RETIREMENT

PLANS AMERITAS R 7,587.96;

BUFFALO CO TREASURER I

2,634.00; FIRST CONCORD BENE-

FITS E 484.71; FIRST NATIONAL

BANK T 14,593.86; MADISON NA-

TIONAL LIFE I 144.41; MADISON

NATIONAL LIFE I 96.88; NATION-

WIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE

CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00; PRIN-

CIPAL INSURANCE E 784.58;

STATE OF NE T 2,104.30; VISION

SERVICE PLAN E 189.08

WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL

4,657.88; RETIREMENT PLANS

AMERITAS R 732.71; BUFFALO

CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST

CONCORD BENEFITS E 30.00;

FIRST NATIONAL BANK T

1,494.90; MADISON NATIONAL

LIFE I 3.62; PRINCIPAL INSUR-

ANCE E 30.50; STATE OF NE T

229.62

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to accept the July 2019

Community Action Partnership of

Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-

gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,

Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to set a public hearing

date of September 10, 2019 at

10:30 A.M. for the final tax request

hearing for the fiscal year

2019-2020. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to set a public hearing

date of September 10, 2019 at

10:30 A.M. to approve or modify

the Buffalo County Budget for the

Fiscal Year 2019-2020. Upon roll

call vote, the following Board mem-

bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,

Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter

and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve the final levy

allocations for the fiscal Year

2019-2020 as presented by County

Clerk Giffin with the following Res-

olution 2019-30. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-30

 

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BUF-

FALO COUNTY BOARD OF COM-

MISSIONERS, with a full board (or

quarum) present, that the amounts

set forth in the Fiscal Year Budget

for Buffalo County, commencing

July 1, 2019 and ending June 30,

2020, and appropriated for the fol-

lowing political subdivisions,

hereby are approved for final levy

allocation, to-wit:

(1) POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS

(2) PERSONAL AND REAL

PROPERTY TAX REQUEST

(3) TAX REQUEST SUBJECT

TO LEVY LIMIT

(4) CALCULATED LEVY SUB-

JECT TO LEVY LIMIT

(5) TOTAL LEVY

FIRE DISTRICTS

SUBURBAN #1 449.762.36;

383,786.11, 0.028216; 0.033066

GIBBON #2 51,663.00;

51,663.00; 0.011173; 0.011173

SHELTON #3 - Figured by Hall

County

PLEASANTON #4 - Outside levy

allocation

RAVENNA #5 30,791.46;

17,350.00; 0.003200; 0.005538

MILLER #6 35,221.53; 35,221.53;

0.012844; 0.012844

ELM CREEK #7 97,700.00;

45,700.00; 0.010465; 0.022373

AMHERST #8 62,446.67;

21,446.67; 0.014196; 0.041334

AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION

1,096,500.00; 1,096,500.00;

0.017121; 0.017121

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to authorize the Building

and Grounds Committee to con-

tract with an Independent Certified

Appraiser for the potential acquisi-

tion of property. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Klein to approve the addition of

pledged collateral for the Buffalo

County Clerk at the First National

Bank in the amount of

$5,719,886.00. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Higgins to accept the Buffalo

County Treasurer Distress Warrant

report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-

lowing Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Kouba and seconded

by Higgins to approve the following

Resolution 2019-31 to authorize

the transfer of uncollected taxes to

inactive status. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-31

 

BE IT RESOLVED that the County

Treasurer having presented a list of

delinquent Personal Property taxes

and persons owing same to the

County Board of Commissioners,

with the request that the taxes be

placed on an inactive status, and

stating that Distress Warrants have

been certified for the collection of

said taxes to the Sheriff of Buffalo

County for two or more years and

said taxes are uncollectible; and

having stated that the inactive tax

list is reviewed annually and if

taxes are found to be collectible,

Distress Warrants are again issued

against the persons for collection

of said taxes, all of which, being in

accordance with Nebraska Stat-

utes in such cases, the County

Board of Commissioners hereby

authorize the transfer of said taxes

to an inactive status. 77-1738

Chairman McMullen reviewed the

following correspondence. The De-

partment of Revenue sent the 2019

Nebraska Legislative Changes for

the Property Assessment Division.

The Department of Environment &

Energy sent a notice of the Con-

struction and Operating Permit is-

sued for the Victor Rasmussen

Livestock Concentrated Animal

Feeding Operation. Randy Kissin-

ger with the Department of Labor

called with information about grant

money for the March flooding. The

Nebraska Forest Service sent a

Draft copy of the 2019 Central

Platte Community Wildfire Protec-

tion Plan (CWPP) for Buffalo, north-

east Dawson, Hall, Hamilton, How-

ard, Merrick, Nance, Polk, Sherman

and York Counties. Chairman

McMullen called on each Board

member present for committee re-

ports and recommendations. Vice

Chairman Klein invited Emergency

Manager Darrin Lewis to report on

the meeting held to discuss the Sil-

ver Jackets Project which is a

study of the flow of the Wood

River. Attending this meeting were

representatives with Central Platte

Natural Resources District, Depart-

ment of Natural Resources, Haz-

ardous Mitigation, U.S. Army Corp

of Engineers, County and City Offi-

cials.

ZONING

 

Zoning Administrator Jason

Wozniak was present for the fol-

lowing Zoning agenda items.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing at 9:21 A.M. for an

Administrative Subdivision filed by

Trenton Snow on behalf of Harold

and Elizabeth Daake for property

described as a tract of land being

part of the North Half of the North-

west Quarter of Section 8, Town-

ship 10, Range 16 West of the

Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo

County, Nebraska, to be known as

Lot 1, Daake Acres Administrative

Subdivision. Trenton Snow and

Harold Daake were present to re-

view the application and answer

questions. No one else addressed

the Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:23 A.M.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to approve the

Administrative Subdivision with the

following Resolution 2019-32.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Loef-

felholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-32

 

WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-

censed surveyor, on behalf of Har-

old and Elizabeth Daake hereinaf-

ter referred to as "applicant" have

filed for an Administrative Subdivi-

sion to be known as "DAAKE AC-

RES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-

DIVISION" with the Buffalo County

Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,

and

WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-

trator forwarded this application to

this Board, and

WHEREAS, on August 27, 2019,

this Board conducted a public

hearing now finds:

1. The proposed "DAAKE AC-

RES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-

DIVISION" is in the Agricultural

(AG) Zoning District for Buffalo

County, Nebraska and the size of

the parcels of real estate owned by

the subdividing entity after subdi-

viding complies with the minimum

lot size of this zoning district.

2. The proposed plat for this sub-

division fulfills Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution require-

ments for administrative subdivi-

sions specifically allowed under

Section 3.02 together with other

provisions applicable thereto.

3. 190th Road is a county main-

tained open public road that abuts

the proposed subdivision to the

west. The width of this road after

dedication complies with the mini-

mum width standards required by

the Buffalo County Subdivision

Resolution.

4. Title search paperwork has

been provided to the Buffalo

County Attorney's Office and that

office has cleared title as concerns

Buffalo County's interests based

upon the title search documents

delivered to that office by appli-

cant.

5. This proposed administrative

subdivision should be approved.

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that the plat of

"DAAKE ACRES, AN ADMINIS-

TRATIVE SUBDIVISION", an ad-

ministrative subdivision being part

of the North Half of the Northwest

Quarter of Section 8, Township 10

North, Range 16 West of the 6th

P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,

duly made out, acknowledged and

certified, is hereby approved, ac-

cepted, ratified, and authorized to

be filed and recorded in the Office

of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo

County, Nebraska.

Chairman McMullen opened the

public hearing for a Final Plat filed

by Mitch Humphrey on behalf of

NML Land, LLC (Neil Benson) for

property described as a Subdivi-

sion being part of the West Half of

theWest Half of the Northeast

Quarter of Section 18, Township 9

North, Range 16 West of the Sixth

Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,

Nebraska to be known as 85th

Street Deer Country Estates Sec-

ond Subdivision. Mitch Humphrey

was present to review the applica-

tion. No one else addressed the

Board and Chairman McMullen

closed the hearing at 9:36 A.M.

Moved by Morrow and seconded

by Kouba to approve the Final Plat

with the following Resolution

2019-33. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,

Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

RESOLUTION 2019-33

 

WHEREAS, this Board has re-

ceived a request for Final Plat ap-

proval for 85th Street Deer Country

Estates Second, and

WHEREAS, on April 10, 2018 and

April 24, 2018, Resolution 2018-10,

this Board accepted and approved

the preliminary plat for 85th Street

Deer Country Estates in two pha-

ses.

WHEREAS, the plan of develop-

ment appears to be compliant with

Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-

lution, with the following sections

relaxed:

1. Relaxation of adopted subdivi-

sion standards related to maximum

length of a cul-de-sac street (Se-

ction 4.03), and

2. Relaxation of 10' easements

around rear of lots (Section 4.04),

and

3. Relaxation to maximum block

length (Section 4.06), and

WHEREAS, the developer has

made various improvements upon

part of the land sought to be subdi-

vided, and

WHEREAS, the required mini-

mum improvements have been

completed on the land sought to

have final plat approval, and

WHEREAS, 85th Street, which is

a section line open public road,

abuts the proposed subdivision on

its north side. The width of 70th Av-

enue, 71st Avenue Place and 82nd

Street, after dedication complies

with minimum width standards re-

quired by the Buffalo County's

Subdivision Resolution, and

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-

SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO

COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-

SIONERS in regular session with a

quorum present, that Buffalo

County, on a final basis, approves

the proposed 85th Street Deer

Country Estates Second, a subdivi-

sion being part of a tract of land

being part of the West Half of the

West Half of the Northeast Quarter

(W½ W½ NE¼) containing 35.39

acres, more or less, of which 0.50

acres, more or less,are presently

being used for road purposes on

the North side all in Section 18,

Township 9 North, Range 16 West

of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-

falo County, Nebraska.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Loeffelholz to set a bid date of

September 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.

for Bridge Repair Projects

(C001004915, C00121120 and

U15305P). Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,

Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Reiter to recess the reg-

ular meeting of the Board of Com-

missioners at 9:44 A.M. and recon-

vene as a Board of Equalization.

Upon roll call vote, the following

Board members voted "Aye": Loef-

felholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,

Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.

Motion declared carried.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

 

Chairman McMullen called the

Board of Equalization to order in

open session. County Treasurer

Jean Sidwell was present.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-

cle Tax Exemption as indicated on

the application by

County Treasurer Sidwell for

Community Action Partnership of

Mid Nebraska for a 2019 Dodge

Journey SE. Upon roll call vote, the

following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Chairman McMullen gave a prog-

ress report from the Advisory

Board that was created after the

Property Valuation Protest proc-

esses. On August 21, 2019 the Ad-

visory Board consisting of Matt

Meister, Nicole Straka, Rocky Gei-

ser, Bill McMullen, Dennis Reiter

and Ethel Skinner met to prioritize

the seven points established to

remedy the protest issues. The Ad-

visory Board is scheduled to meet

again in September.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to adjourn the

Board of Equalization and return to

the regular meeting of the Board of

Commissioners at 9:51 A.M. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

REGULAR AGENDA

 

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Higgins to enter into Executive

Session at 9:51 A.M. for contract

negotiations. Upon roll call vote,

the following Board members voted

"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-

felholz, Morrow, Reiter and

McMullen. Motion declared carried.

Moved by Loeffelholz and se-

conded by Klein to move out of Ex-

ecutive Session at 10:05 A.M. and

resume the open meeting. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,

Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Re-

iter and McMullen. Motion declared

carried.

After discussion, it was deter-

mined that the Funds Transfer

agenda item was not going to be

necessary.

Moved by Klein and seconded by

Reiter to approve the following Au-

gust 2019 vendor claims as sub-

mitted by the County Clerk. Upon

roll call vote, the following Board

members voted "Aye": Klein, Re-

iter, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,

Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-

clared carried.

GENERAL FUND: ADAMS CO

SHERIFF E 52.00; ADVANCED

CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE

MC 6,133.82; ALL MAKES AUTO

SU 564.03; KEITH L. ALTMAIER

RE 20.64; AMERICAN REAL ES-

TATE S 10,593.75; MANDI J AMY

RE 45.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-

DERSON S 1,485.00; APPLE MAR-

KET SU 33.37; ASK SUPPLY SU

192.00; ATS S 3,789.87; AXMANN

HEATING S 56.25; MICHAEL W

BALDWIN S 2,142.00; BAMFORD

INC S 200.00; BRENAE BEAM E

156.88; SEAN BECKMAN RE

45.00; RICHARD BEECHNER E

150.00; FRANCIS BIEHL RE 8.12;

BRAD W BIGELOW E 1,775.00;

BISHOP LAW S 25.00; BLACK

HILLS ENERGY U 499.23; BOB

BARKER CO SU 216.80; SCOTT

BRADY RE 10.44; BRAMER AUC-

TION RE 1,377.70; JONATHAN R

BRANDT S 5,118.75; JF BRANDT

GENERAL CONTRACT RT 250.00;

CHARLES BREWSTER S 5,764.05;

D. BRANDON BRINEGAR RE

18.37; BROADFOOT SAND G

105.00; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-

MACHER S 13,106.86; BSBB, LLP RT 290.00; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-

NEY E 460.00; BUFFALO CO AT-

TORNEY'S OFFICE E 338.98; BUF-

FALO CO CLERK E 466.25; BUF-

FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-

NERS E 780.68; BUFFALO CO

COURT E 3,245.96; BUFFALO CO

PUBLIC DEFENDER RE 680.00;

BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E

2,466.39; BUILDERS WARE-

HOUSE SU 260.70; MICHAEL D

CARPER S 1,321.30; RYAN C

CARSON RE 45.00; CASH WA SU

68.40; CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL

EQ 3,300.00; CENTRAL FIRE &

SAFETY E 182.00; CENTRAL NE

CREMATION E 2,750.00;

CHARLESWORTH CONSULTING

S 909.00; CHARM-TEX SU 728.30;

CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS U

464.03; CHEMATOX LABORA-

TORY S 1,306.00; CHI HEALTH

GOOD SAMARITAN MC 5,894.74;

CHIEF SUPPLY SU 205.48; JENNI-

FER CHURCH RE 45.00; CITY OF

KEARNEY U 4,060.36; CITY OF

KEARNEY E 118,564.47; CITY OF

KEARNEY U 422.99; CLERK OF

THE DISTRICT COURT E 1,730.00;

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

E 273.61; COMMERCIAL INDUS-

TRIAL S 706.68; COMPULINK AP

1,300.00; CONSOLIDATED MAN-

AGEMENT S 24,169.10; CON-

STRUCTION RENTAL E 152.99;

COPYCAT PRINTING SU 254.93;

CAROLINE COTE RE 45.00;

CROWDSOURCED GEOFENCING

SOLUTIONS S 19,200.00; CUL-

LIGAN SU 514.25; DAN'S SANITA-

TION S 14.00; DAS STATE

ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE E

1,280.00; JANN DAVIDSON RE

90.71; LYDIA DAVIS RE 80.97;

DAWSON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE

E 86.33; DAWSON PUBLIC

POWER DIST U 3,274.11; DAMON

DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF PA-

THOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV MC

194.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-

UREUX LAW S 1,697.25; DIA-

MOND VOGEL PAINT SU 23.00;

DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF E 43.49;

DOWHY TOWING S 1,012.00;

BRANDON J. DUGAN RE 12.25;

EAKES SU 4,266.77; MIRANDA

EARNEST RE 140.36; SHAWN

EATHERTON RE 236.40; EDUCA-

TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10 AP

17,966.42; KERRY ELSEN RE

78.45; END-X SYSTEMS SU

125.00; EUSTIS BODY SHOP S

200.00; FAMILY ADVOCACY E

1,820.00; FANGMEYER

ASCHWEGE & BESSE S 3,783.80;

PAUL FARRELL RE 22.50; TERRY

FELTON E 76.84; FIRST CARE

MEDICAL MC 56.76; KARI FISK RE

45.00; COREY FOGED E 69.88;

FREMONT CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE

E 47.84; FRONTIER U 10,423.82;

FURNAS CO SHERIFF E 18.50;

FYE LAW OFFICE S 2,541.06;

GALLS, LLC SU 1,474.50; GAR-

RETT TIRES S 255.44; CYNTHIA

GEMBALA HUGG E 838.00; GIB-

BON CENTENNIAL MANOR RT

100.00; GOOD SAMARITAN HOS-

PITAL MC 6,076.00;

GOVCONNECTION SU 1,453.11;

GREAT PLAINS DENTAL E 215.00;

GREEN LINE EQUIPMENT - RA-

VENNA SU 6.38; GUARDIAN RFID

SU 1,488.34; HALL CO BOARD OF

SUPERVISORS RE 210.00; HALL

CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 59.08;

MARLIN HEIDEN RE 24.36' ROBIN

L HENDRICKSEN S 1,725.00; AN-

DREW W HOFFMEISTER RE

45.00; HOLLMAN MEDIA S 249.00;

HOLMES PLUMBING S 855.89;

MID-CONTINENT APPRAISALS S

2,718.75; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-

BRIDE & KUHL E 1,000.00; LISA R

HUERTA RE 45.00; INTELLICOM

COMPUTER S 406.00; JACK'S

UNIFORMS SU 670.21; JIM JA-

COBS RE 21.69; JACOBSEN ORR

LAW S 7,885.00; JOHNSTONE

SUPPLY SU 845.63; JUSTICE

WORKS E 218.00; KEARNEY AN-

ESTHESIA MC 179.79; KEARNEY

AREA ANIMAL SHELTER S

1,250.00; KEARNEY CO SHER-

IFF'S OFFICE S 76.78; KEARNEY

HOUSING RT 330.00; KEARNEY

HUB A 3,646.09; KEARNEY

RENTAL PROS RT 210.00; KEAR-

NEY TOWING S 723.00; KEARNEY

UROLOGY MC 1,084.93; KEENEY

REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL. S

5,400.00; WILLIE KEEP RE 39.44;

KEITH CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

57.96; ROBERT KHAYAT RT

330.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00;

KINGDOM INVESTMENTS RT

330.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S

500.25; JEAN KNEESE R 19.00;

KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS AP

2,921.07; KONICA MINOLTA

PREMIER FINANCE AP 3,974.55;

DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00;

KUCERA PAINTING E 2,373.00;

LANCASTER CO SHERIFF E 47.49;

BEVERLY LARSON E 20.00; LATI-

MER REPORTING E 200.20; JOHN

B LAWLESS S 8,943.75; DR MI-

CHAEL LAWSON E 225.00; PAT-

RICK LEE RE 45.00; LIESKE,

LIESKE & ENSZ, PC S 2,304.76;

DEB MCCARTHY E 47.00; LIPS

PRINTING SU 42.67; STEPHEN G

LOWE S 1,901.25; LYON FAMILY

DENTISTRY E 946.00;

MAILFINANCE E 213.60; DAVID F

MALONE E 573.75; JOHN MARSH

RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE

45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU

453.27; SHARON MAULER RE

45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER

REPORTING E 126.00; REBECCA

M. MCCRACKEN E 89.65; AN-

GELA MCILNAY RE 40.02; ME-

CHANICAL SALES S 409.75; MI-

CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; MEN-

ARDS SU 32,810.50; METHE

COMMUNICATIONS S 645.00; MI-

CROFILM IMAGING S 250.00; MI-

CROTEL INN & SUITES KEARNEY

E 1,342.41; MID NE AGGREGATE

E 829.48; MIDWEST CONNECT,

LLC E 6,414.71; MIDWEST EN-

COURAGEMENT S 150.00; MILLS

CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 35.80;

MIPS E 4,126.72; MIRROR IMAGE

CAR E 428.07; TIM MONINGER RE

23.08; MOONLIGHT CUSTOM

SCREENPRINT S 57.00; MORRIS

PRESS SU 185.00; MOSTEK

ELECTRIC S 8,500.00; JERAD

MURPHY RE 28.33; CENTRAL NE

DIST COUNTY OFFICIALS E

240.00; NCSEA TREASURER E NE

DEPT OF REVENUE, PROP AS-

SESS DIV E 1,730.00; NE AMERI-

CAN LEGION SU 234.00; NE ASSN

OF CO CLERK, DEEDS, ELECTION

E 50.00; NE CENTRAL TELE-

PHONE U 196.67; NE HEALTH &

HUMAN SVCS E 279.00; NE IN-

STITUTE OF FORENSIC E

2,833.00; NE LAW ENFORCE-

MENT E 160.00; NE PUBLIC

POWER DIST U 1,302.14; NE PUB-

LIC POWER DISTRICT U 1,194.92;

NEBRASKALINK HOLDINGS U

615.00; NEW WEST SPORTS

MEDICINE MC 61.90; KRISTI

NEWMAN RE 66.82; NMC, INC.

EQ 850.00; NORTHEAST NE JU-

VENILE SER E 1,785.00; NORTH-

WESTERN ENERGY U 1,098.67;

O'BRIEN STRAATMANN RED-

INGER E 1,325.00; O'KEEFE ELE-

VATOR E 431.67; SAMM

PACKZKOWSKI E 76.84; NATE

PEARSON RE 45.00; PELL RE-

PORTING E 50.85; PHELPS CO

SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 42.10;

PLATTE CO SHERIFF DEPT E

18.50; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-

NICATIONS E 305.50; POWER

DMS E 59.40; PSYCHOLOGICAL

RESOURCES MC 1,080.00;

QUEST DIAGNOSTIC MC 400.60;

QUILL CORP SU 263.40; LUKAS

QUINN E 20.00; SIDNEY RASH E

20.00; REDMAN'S SHOES EQ

220.00; ILENE RICHARDSON R

14.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE 45.00;

SARPY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E

52.29; SCHMIDT CONSTRUCTION

S 469.00; CONNIE S SCHUMAN E

442.00; KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00;

DAVID SESNA RE 25.00; SHEL-

TON HOUSING AUTHORITY RT

128.00; SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU

112.86; SHILOH RAGER CON-

STRUCTION E 15,180.00; SHRED-

DING SOLUTIONS S 45.00; TREN-

TON SNOW, LLC E 1,000.00;

WENDY SPENCER RE 25.00;

STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S

11,313.47; STATE OF NE PROBA-

TION DIST 9 AP 7,891.81; STE-

GEMAN SOLUTIONS S 2,981.00;

THOMAS S. STEWART S 3,445.00;

STITCH 3 S 559.00; STONERIDGE

APARTMENTS RT 200.00; SUPER

SHINE AUTO E 32.36; MICHAEL J

SYNEK S 2,543.91; TAX VALUA-

TION S 70,132.50; LAWN BUILD-

ERS S 217.62; LOCKMOBILE S

26.40; PHYSICIAN NETWORK MC

454.62; THOMSON REUTERS -

WEST E 394.93; THOMSON REU-

TERS - WEST E 412.62; THOM-

SON REUTERS - WEST E

2,638.18; THOMSON REU-

TERS-WEST E 1,153.60; THOM-

SON REUTERS - WEST E 501.66;

THURSTON HEATING S 268.95;

TURNER BODY SHOP S 25.00;

TYE & ROWLING, PC S 3,672.50;

U S POSTMASTER E 250.00; U.S.

BANK E 21,060.47; UNIVERSITY

OF NE - LINCOLN SU 872.06; UNL

ITS COMMUNICATIONS E 552.24;

USDA, APHIS S 2,309.98; USPS -

HASLER E 1,000.00; MARC

VACEK RE 34.22; VERIZON CON-

NECT NWF U 37.90; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,080.29; VERIZON

WIRELESS U 1,594.48; RANDALL

VEST RE 20.30; VILLAGE AT

KEARNEY RT 250.00; VILLAGE OF

ELM CREEK E 52.49; VILLAGE OF

MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-

FORM SU 72.36; GRACE

VOLLMER TRUST RT 210.00;

WALDINGER CORP E 10,971.42;

WALGREENS MC 15.39; WELLS

FARGO E 51.24; WELLS FARGO E

70.57; WELLS FARGO E 540.17;

WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 150.90;

WILLIAMS CLEANERS S 233.34;

MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00;

LOYE WOLFE RE 88.16; WOOD-

BURY CO SHERIFF E 38.00; JA-

SON WOZNIAK RE 45.00; WPCI

MC 380.00; YANDA'S MUSIC SU

29.70; MELANIE R YOUNG RE

199.28; KEN YOUNT RE 35.84;

ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00

ROAD FUND: ACE HARDWARE

SU 34.56; ALL MAKES SU 495.43;

AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 364.54;

ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SU

2,731.39; TRACEY W BELL DBA

BELLS CONSTRUCTION S

9,540.00; BLACKSTRAP E

4,264.75; BLESSING E 48,288.38;

BOSSELMAN ENERGY F 915.76;

BROADFOOT SAND G 13,189.00;

CARQUEST SU 773.32; CENTRAL

HYDRAULIC SYSTEM S 402.03;

CLEVENGERS C STORE F 45.66;

CONSTRUCTION RENTAL SU

512.50; CUMMINS SALES SU

273.06; DOUBLE R IRRIGATION S

14,680.00; EAKES SU 105.46; ED

BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G

38,654.84; FARM PLAN S

1,256.69; FARMERS CO-OP AS-

SOCIATION F 89.93; FASTENAL

CO SU 75.25; GARRETT TIRES S

2,602.42; INGERSOLL RAND CO

INDUSTRIAL S 1,676.68; INLAND

TRUCK PARTS S 648.21; JACK

LEDERMAN CO SU 121.04; K & B

PARTS SU 193.26; KEARNEY HUB

A 420.08; KELLY SUPPLY SU

195.65; LAWSON PRODUCTS SU

909.15; MAINTAINER CORP OF

IOWA SU 104.55; MARLATT MA-

CHINE S 2,411.33; MENARDS SU

19.98; MID NE AGGREGATE INC G

22,894.75; MIDLANDS CON-

TRACTING E 3,841.60; MIDWEST

HYDRAULIC SU 264.00; MIDWEST

SERVICE SU 2,759.04; MORRIS

PRESS SU 587.40; PAUL

MUEGERL RE 31.00; CENTRAL NE

DIST COUNTY OFFICIALS E 80.00;

NE TRUCK CENTER INC S

1,324.45; NMC, INC. S 8,459.64;

OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E

5,935.12; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S

207.03; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-

NICATIONS S 216.30;

POWERPLAN-MURPHY S

13,269.63; ROADRUNNER TIRE S

135.00; ROCKMOUNT RESEARCH

& ALLOYS SU 1,123.04; SAHLING

KENWORTH S 155.14; SAPP

BROS PETRO SU 2,300.17; JEFF

SKALA E 320.00; ROGER STAND-

AGE E 360.00; SUNBELT RENT-

ALS SU 96.50; T & F SAND G

23,189.11; TRUCK CENTER S

253.75; U.S. BANK E 1,342.74;

ULINE SU 159.50; WILKE'S TRUE

VALUE SU 14.99; WPCI MC 76.50

VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND:

KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E

44,630.00

VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT

FUND: KEARNEY VISITOR'S BU-

REAU E 45,400.00

DEEDS PRESERVATION &

MODERNIZATION: MIPS AP

249.00

HEALTH INSURANCE FUND:

BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I

145,216.14

VETERANS RELIEF FUND:

COUNTY VETERANS AID FUND E

2,499.70

DRUG FORFEITURES: BUF-

FALO CO CLERK E 431.00

911 EMERGENCY SERVICE:

CENTURYLINK U 1,980.53; CEN-

TURYLINK U 1,046.49; FRONTIER

U 1,561.12; FRONTIER COMMU-

NICATIONS OF NE U 271.04; LAN-

GUAGE LINE SVCS E 36.09; NE

CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;

PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-

TIONS E 1,417.67

Chairman McMullen called for

Citizen's forum and Board Admin-

istrator Lynn Martin introduced

Tricia Kretz, the new administrative

assistant to the Board Administra-

tor and the Facilities Director.

Chairman McMullen asked if

there was anything else to come

before the Board at 10:06 A.M. be-

fore he declared the meeting ad-

journed until the regular meeting at

9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September

10, 2019.

William McMullen, Chairman

Buffalo County Board

of Commissioners

ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin

Buffalo County Clerk

(SEAL)

ZNEZ S3,t1

 

LEGAL NOTICE

In the District Court of

Douglas County, Nebraska

TO:

Florine R. McFarland, whose

whereabouts are unknown and

upon whom personal service of

summons cannot be had, Defend-

ant in said proceedings:

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on or

about the 7th day of June, 2019 a

Complaint to Modify and Terminate

was filed against you in the District

Court of Douglas County, Ne-

braska, Case No.: CI 11-5247, the

object of which is to be awarded

custody and termination of parental

rights.

You are required to answer the

said Complaint to Modify and Ter-

minate on or before the October 7,

2019 or said Complaint to Modify

and Terminate against you will be

taken as true.

By: David J. Reed, #24345

607 Pinnacle Drive, Ste. C

Papillion NE 68046

(402) 715-9375

(402) 939-0673 facsimile

dreed@nebraskaslawoffice.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

ZNEZ S3,10,17

ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorney at Law

8712 West Dodge Road,

Suite 260

Omaha, Nebraska 68114

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pur-

suant to a power of sale contained

in the deed of trust in the original

principal amount of $134,600.00

executed by Philip M. Piper, a sin-

gle person, which was filed for rec-

ord on July 15, 2016 as Instrument

No. 2016-04205 in the office of the

Register of Deeds of Buffalo

County, Nebraska, the property de-

scribed below will be sold by the

undersigned at public auction to

the highest bidder for cash or certi-

fied or cashier's check, at the east

door of the Buffalo County Court-

house, 16th & Central Avenue, City

of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-

braska at 10:00 A.M. on September

24, 2019:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED

REAL ESTATE IN BUFFALO

COUNTY, NEBRASKA (AS DE-

FINED IN NEB. REV. STAT.

76-201):

THE SOUTH 9 FEET OF LOT 30,

ALL OF LOT 29, AND THE

NORTH 2 FEET OF LOT 28,

BLOCK 7, PLAINVIEW SUBDIVI-

SION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-

NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-

BRASKA.

EXCEPT COVENANTS, EASE-

MENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF

RECORD.

BEING THE SAME PREMISES

AS CONVEYED IN DEED FROM

BRIAN A. STONES, A SINGLE

PERSON RECORDED 07/27/2012

IN DOCUMENT NUMBER

2012-5564 IN SAID COUNTY AND

STATE.

COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 3611

I AVE., KEARNEY, NE 68847

Tax Id: 605021000.

The highest bidder is required to

deliver cash or certified funds to

the undersigned by the close of

business on the day of sale, except

this requirement is waived when

the highest bidder is the benefi-

ciary. The purchaser is responsible

for all fees or taxes, including the

documentary stamp tax. At the dis-

cretion of the Successor Trustee,

the purchaser may be required to

deposit with the Successor Trus-

tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-

fundable certified or cashier's

check in the amount of $5,000.00

payable to the Successor Trustee,

with the full purchase price, in cer-

tified funds, to be received by the

Successor Trustee by the end of

the day. This sale is made without

any warranties as to title or condi-

tion of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

ZNEZ Ag13,20,27,S3,10

<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>

JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM

& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.

Attorneys at Law

NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION

OF REGEN AG LAB, L.L.C.

 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that

the undersigned has formed a lim-

ited liability company under the

laws of the State of Nebraska as

follows:

1. The name of the limited liability

company is Regen Ag Lab, L.L.C.

2. The address of the principal

place of business and designated

office is 31740 Hwy 10, Pleasan-

ton, NE 68866.

3. The name and address of the

registered agent is Lance

Gunderson, 31740 Hwy 10, Pleas-

anton, NE 68866.

4. The limited liability company is

organized to engage in and to do

any lawful act concerning any and

all lawful businesses for which a

limited liability company may be or-

ganized under the laws of the State

of Nebraska.The Company, how-

ever, is not organized to render a

professional service.

5. The limited liability company

commenced existence on the filing

and recording of its Certificate of

Organization with the Secretary of

State on August 27, 2019, and it

shall continue perpetually.

6. The management of the limited

liability company shall be vested in

the following members:

Lance Gunderson

31730 Hwy 10

Pleasanton, NE 68866

Jeremy Dalland

84 La Platte Road

Kearney, NE 68845

Lance Gunderson, Member

ZNEZ S3,10,17

