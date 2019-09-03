NOTICE
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF COMMISSIONERS
BUFFALO COUNTY BOARD
OF EQUALIZATION
TUESDAY, AUGUST 27, 2019
The Buffalo County Board of
Commissioners and the Buffalo
County Board of Equalization met
on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at
9:00 A.M. and 9:45 A.M. Chairman
McMullen called the meeting to or-
der and led those present in the
Pledge of Allegiance. The following
Board members responded to roll
call: Timothy Higgins, Ivan Klein,
Myron Kouba, Ronald Loeffelholz,
Sherry Morrow, Dennis Reiter and
William McMullen. A copy of the
acknowledgment and receipt of no-
tice and agenda by the Board of
Commissioners is attached to
these minutes. Chairman McMullen
announced that in accordance with
Section 84-1412 of the Nebraska
Revised Statutes, a current copy of
the Open Meetings Act is available
for review. County Clerk Janice
Giffin took all proceedings hereinaf-
ter shown; while the convened
meeting was open to the public.
County Attorney Shawn Eatherton
was present.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
August 13, 2019 Board meeting
minutes. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Loeffelholz, Reiter, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Morrow and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Morrow to ratify the following Au-
gust 16, 2019 payroll claims proc-
essed by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Mor-
row, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
LEGEND FOR ABBREVIATIONS
FOR VENDOR CLAIMS: A - Ad-
vertisement; AP - Appropriation; B
- Bookmobile; C - Construction;
CD - Civil Defense; CM - Cotton-
mill; D - Dues; E - Expense; EQ -
Equipment; F - Fuel; G - Gravel; I -
Insurance&/or Bonds; MC - Medi-
cal Charges; R - Retirement; RE -
Reimbursement; RT - Rent; S -
Service; SU - Supplies; T - Tax; U -
Utilities.
GENERAL FUND: NET PAY-
ROLL 244,854.40; AMERICAN
FAMILY LIFE I 1,169.15; RETIRE-
MENT PLANS AMERITAS R
40,429.00; BUFFALO CO TREAS-
/WELLNESS I 50.00; BUFFALO CO
TREASURER I 99,869.00; FIRST
CONCORD BENEFITS E 3,757.40;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
81,511.93; KEARNEY UNITED
WAY E 106.67; MADISON NA-
TIONAL LIFE I 1,231.37; MADISON
NATIONAL LIFE I 624.42;
MASSMUTUAL FINANCIAL I
1,175.00; MIDLAND FUNDING E
117.47; NATIONWIDE RETIRE-
MENT R 355.00; NE CHILD SUP-
PORT E 659.12; PRINCIPAL
INSURANCE E 3,046.64; STATE
OF NE T 12,905.69; VISION SERV-
ICE PLAN E 777.33
ROAD FUND: NET PAYROLL
48,819.50; AMERICAN FAMILY
LIFE I 994.34; RETIREMENT
PLANS AMERITAS R 7,587.96;
BUFFALO CO TREASURER I
2,634.00; FIRST CONCORD BENE-
FITS E 484.71; FIRST NATIONAL
BANK T 14,593.86; MADISON NA-
TIONAL LIFE I 144.41; MADISON
NATIONAL LIFE I 96.88; NATION-
WIDE RETIREMENT R 272.50; NE
CHILD SUPPORT E 342.00; PRIN-
CIPAL INSURANCE E 784.58;
STATE OF NE T 2,104.30; VISION
SERVICE PLAN E 189.08
WEED FUND: NET PAYROLL
4,657.88; RETIREMENT PLANS
AMERITAS R 732.71; BUFFALO
CO TREASURER I 248.00; FIRST
CONCORD BENEFITS E 30.00;
FIRST NATIONAL BANK T
1,494.90; MADISON NATIONAL
LIFE I 3.62; PRINCIPAL INSUR-
ANCE E 30.50; STATE OF NE T
229.62
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to accept the July 2019
Community Action Partnership of
Mid-Nebraska RYDE Report. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Hig-
gins, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Morrow,
Reiter and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to set a public hearing
date of September 10, 2019 at
10:30 A.M. for the final tax request
hearing for the fiscal year
2019-2020. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to set a public hearing
date of September 10, 2019 at
10:30 A.M. to approve or modify
the Buffalo County Budget for the
Fiscal Year 2019-2020. Upon roll
call vote, the following Board mem-
bers voted "Aye": Morrow, Higgins,
Klein, Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter
and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve the final levy
allocations for the fiscal Year
2019-2020 as presented by County
Clerk Giffin with the following Res-
olution 2019-30. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-30
BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BUF-
FALO COUNTY BOARD OF COM-
MISSIONERS, with a full board (or
quarum) present, that the amounts
set forth in the Fiscal Year Budget
for Buffalo County, commencing
July 1, 2019 and ending June 30,
2020, and appropriated for the fol-
lowing political subdivisions,
hereby are approved for final levy
allocation, to-wit:
(1) POLITICAL SUBDIVISIONS
(2) PERSONAL AND REAL
PROPERTY TAX REQUEST
(3) TAX REQUEST SUBJECT
TO LEVY LIMIT
(4) CALCULATED LEVY SUB-
JECT TO LEVY LIMIT
(5) TOTAL LEVY
FIRE DISTRICTS
SUBURBAN #1 449.762.36;
383,786.11, 0.028216; 0.033066
GIBBON #2 51,663.00;
51,663.00; 0.011173; 0.011173
SHELTON #3 - Figured by Hall
County
PLEASANTON #4 - Outside levy
allocation
RAVENNA #5 30,791.46;
17,350.00; 0.003200; 0.005538
MILLER #6 35,221.53; 35,221.53;
0.012844; 0.012844
ELM CREEK #7 97,700.00;
45,700.00; 0.010465; 0.022373
AMHERST #8 62,446.67;
21,446.67; 0.014196; 0.041334
AGRICULTURAL ASSOCIATION
1,096,500.00; 1,096,500.00;
0.017121; 0.017121
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to authorize the Building
and Grounds Committee to con-
tract with an Independent Certified
Appraiser for the potential acquisi-
tion of property. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Klein to approve the addition of
pledged collateral for the Buffalo
County Clerk at the First National
Bank in the amount of
$5,719,886.00. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Klein, Higgins,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Higgins to accept the Buffalo
County Treasurer Distress Warrant
report. Upon roll call vote, the fol-
lowing Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Kouba and seconded
by Higgins to approve the following
Resolution 2019-31 to authorize
the transfer of uncollected taxes to
inactive status. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Kouba, Higgins, Klein, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-31
BE IT RESOLVED that the County
Treasurer having presented a list of
delinquent Personal Property taxes
and persons owing same to the
County Board of Commissioners,
with the request that the taxes be
placed on an inactive status, and
stating that Distress Warrants have
been certified for the collection of
said taxes to the Sheriff of Buffalo
County for two or more years and
said taxes are uncollectible; and
having stated that the inactive tax
list is reviewed annually and if
taxes are found to be collectible,
Distress Warrants are again issued
against the persons for collection
of said taxes, all of which, being in
accordance with Nebraska Stat-
utes in such cases, the County
Board of Commissioners hereby
authorize the transfer of said taxes
to an inactive status. 77-1738
Chairman McMullen reviewed the
following correspondence. The De-
partment of Revenue sent the 2019
Nebraska Legislative Changes for
the Property Assessment Division.
The Department of Environment &
Energy sent a notice of the Con-
struction and Operating Permit is-
sued for the Victor Rasmussen
Livestock Concentrated Animal
Feeding Operation. Randy Kissin-
ger with the Department of Labor
called with information about grant
money for the March flooding. The
Nebraska Forest Service sent a
Draft copy of the 2019 Central
Platte Community Wildfire Protec-
tion Plan (CWPP) for Buffalo, north-
east Dawson, Hall, Hamilton, How-
ard, Merrick, Nance, Polk, Sherman
and York Counties. Chairman
McMullen called on each Board
member present for committee re-
ports and recommendations. Vice
Chairman Klein invited Emergency
Manager Darrin Lewis to report on
the meeting held to discuss the Sil-
ver Jackets Project which is a
study of the flow of the Wood
River. Attending this meeting were
representatives with Central Platte
Natural Resources District, Depart-
ment of Natural Resources, Haz-
ardous Mitigation, U.S. Army Corp
of Engineers, County and City Offi-
cials.
ZONING
Zoning Administrator Jason
Wozniak was present for the fol-
lowing Zoning agenda items.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing at 9:21 A.M. for an
Administrative Subdivision filed by
Trenton Snow on behalf of Harold
and Elizabeth Daake for property
described as a tract of land being
part of the North Half of the North-
west Quarter of Section 8, Town-
ship 10, Range 16 West of the
Sixth Principal Meridian, Buffalo
County, Nebraska, to be known as
Lot 1, Daake Acres Administrative
Subdivision. Trenton Snow and
Harold Daake were present to re-
view the application and answer
questions. No one else addressed
the Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:23 A.M.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to approve the
Administrative Subdivision with the
following Resolution 2019-32.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Loef-
felholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-32
WHEREAS, Trenton Snow, li-
censed surveyor, on behalf of Har-
old and Elizabeth Daake hereinaf-
ter referred to as "applicant" have
filed for an Administrative Subdivi-
sion to be known as "DAAKE AC-
RES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-
DIVISION" with the Buffalo County
Clerk and/or Zoning Administrator,
and
WHEREAS, the Zoning Adminis-
trator forwarded this application to
this Board, and
WHEREAS, on August 27, 2019,
this Board conducted a public
hearing now finds:
1. The proposed "DAAKE AC-
RES, AN ADMINISTRATIVE SUB-
DIVISION" is in the Agricultural
(AG) Zoning District for Buffalo
County, Nebraska and the size of
the parcels of real estate owned by
the subdividing entity after subdi-
viding complies with the minimum
lot size of this zoning district.
2. The proposed plat for this sub-
division fulfills Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution require-
ments for administrative subdivi-
sions specifically allowed under
Section 3.02 together with other
provisions applicable thereto.
3. 190th Road is a county main-
tained open public road that abuts
the proposed subdivision to the
west. The width of this road after
dedication complies with the mini-
mum width standards required by
the Buffalo County Subdivision
Resolution.
4. Title search paperwork has
been provided to the Buffalo
County Attorney's Office and that
office has cleared title as concerns
Buffalo County's interests based
upon the title search documents
delivered to that office by appli-
cant.
5. This proposed administrative
subdivision should be approved.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that the plat of
"DAAKE ACRES, AN ADMINIS-
TRATIVE SUBDIVISION", an ad-
ministrative subdivision being part
of the North Half of the Northwest
Quarter of Section 8, Township 10
North, Range 16 West of the 6th
P.M., Buffalo County, Nebraska,
duly made out, acknowledged and
certified, is hereby approved, ac-
cepted, ratified, and authorized to
be filed and recorded in the Office
of the Register of Deeds, Buffalo
County, Nebraska.
Chairman McMullen opened the
public hearing for a Final Plat filed
by Mitch Humphrey on behalf of
NML Land, LLC (Neil Benson) for
property described as a Subdivi-
sion being part of the West Half of
theWest Half of the Northeast
Quarter of Section 18, Township 9
North, Range 16 West of the Sixth
Principal Meridian, Buffalo County,
Nebraska to be known as 85th
Street Deer Country Estates Sec-
ond Subdivision. Mitch Humphrey
was present to review the applica-
tion. No one else addressed the
Board and Chairman McMullen
closed the hearing at 9:36 A.M.
Moved by Morrow and seconded
by Kouba to approve the Final Plat
with the following Resolution
2019-33. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Morrow, Kouba, Higgins,
Klein, Loeffelholz, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
RESOLUTION 2019-33
WHEREAS, this Board has re-
ceived a request for Final Plat ap-
proval for 85th Street Deer Country
Estates Second, and
WHEREAS, on April 10, 2018 and
April 24, 2018, Resolution 2018-10,
this Board accepted and approved
the preliminary plat for 85th Street
Deer Country Estates in two pha-
ses.
WHEREAS, the plan of develop-
ment appears to be compliant with
Buffalo County's Subdivision Reso-
lution, with the following sections
relaxed:
1. Relaxation of adopted subdivi-
sion standards related to maximum
length of a cul-de-sac street (Se-
ction 4.03), and
2. Relaxation of 10' easements
around rear of lots (Section 4.04),
and
3. Relaxation to maximum block
length (Section 4.06), and
WHEREAS, the developer has
made various improvements upon
part of the land sought to be subdi-
vided, and
WHEREAS, the required mini-
mum improvements have been
completed on the land sought to
have final plat approval, and
WHEREAS, 85th Street, which is
a section line open public road,
abuts the proposed subdivision on
its north side. The width of 70th Av-
enue, 71st Avenue Place and 82nd
Street, after dedication complies
with minimum width standards re-
quired by the Buffalo County's
Subdivision Resolution, and
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RE-
SOLVED BY THE BUFFALO
COUNTY BOARD OF COMMIS-
SIONERS in regular session with a
quorum present, that Buffalo
County, on a final basis, approves
the proposed 85th Street Deer
Country Estates Second, a subdivi-
sion being part of a tract of land
being part of the West Half of the
West Half of the Northeast Quarter
(W½ W½ NE¼) containing 35.39
acres, more or less, of which 0.50
acres, more or less,are presently
being used for road purposes on
the North side all in Section 18,
Township 9 North, Range 16 West
of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Buf-
falo County, Nebraska.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Loeffelholz to set a bid date of
September 24, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
for Bridge Repair Projects
(C001004915, C00121120 and
U15305P). Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Loeffelholz, Higgins,
Kouba, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Reiter to recess the reg-
ular meeting of the Board of Com-
missioners at 9:44 A.M. and recon-
vene as a Board of Equalization.
Upon roll call vote, the following
Board members voted "Aye": Loef-
felholz, Reiter, Higgins, Klein,
Kouba, Morrow and McMullen.
Motion declared carried.
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Chairman McMullen called the
Board of Equalization to order in
open session. County Treasurer
Jean Sidwell was present.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to approve the Motor Vehi-
cle Tax Exemption as indicated on
the application by
County Treasurer Sidwell for
Community Action Partnership of
Mid Nebraska for a 2019 Dodge
Journey SE. Upon roll call vote, the
following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Chairman McMullen gave a prog-
ress report from the Advisory
Board that was created after the
Property Valuation Protest proc-
esses. On August 21, 2019 the Ad-
visory Board consisting of Matt
Meister, Nicole Straka, Rocky Gei-
ser, Bill McMullen, Dennis Reiter
and Ethel Skinner met to prioritize
the seven points established to
remedy the protest issues. The Ad-
visory Board is scheduled to meet
again in September.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to adjourn the
Board of Equalization and return to
the regular meeting of the Board of
Commissioners at 9:51 A.M. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
REGULAR AGENDA
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Higgins to enter into Executive
Session at 9:51 A.M. for contract
negotiations. Upon roll call vote,
the following Board members voted
"Aye": Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Loef-
felholz, Morrow, Reiter and
McMullen. Motion declared carried.
Moved by Loeffelholz and se-
conded by Klein to move out of Ex-
ecutive Session at 10:05 A.M. and
resume the open meeting. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Loeffelholz,
Klein, Higgins, Kouba, Morrow, Re-
iter and McMullen. Motion declared
carried.
After discussion, it was deter-
mined that the Funds Transfer
agenda item was not going to be
necessary.
Moved by Klein and seconded by
Reiter to approve the following Au-
gust 2019 vendor claims as sub-
mitted by the County Clerk. Upon
roll call vote, the following Board
members voted "Aye": Klein, Re-
iter, Higgins, Kouba, Loeffelholz,
Morrow and McMullen. Motion de-
clared carried.
GENERAL FUND: ADAMS CO
SHERIFF E 52.00; ADVANCED
CORRECTIONAL HEALTHCARE
MC 6,133.82; ALL MAKES AUTO
SU 564.03; KEITH L. ALTMAIER
RE 20.64; AMERICAN REAL ES-
TATE S 10,593.75; MANDI J AMY
RE 45.00; REBECCA TVRDIK AN-
DERSON S 1,485.00; APPLE MAR-
KET SU 33.37; ASK SUPPLY SU
192.00; ATS S 3,789.87; AXMANN
HEATING S 56.25; MICHAEL W
BALDWIN S 2,142.00; BAMFORD
INC S 200.00; BRENAE BEAM E
156.88; SEAN BECKMAN RE
45.00; RICHARD BEECHNER E
150.00; FRANCIS BIEHL RE 8.12;
BRAD W BIGELOW E 1,775.00;
BISHOP LAW S 25.00; BLACK
HILLS ENERGY U 499.23; BOB
BARKER CO SU 216.80; SCOTT
BRADY RE 10.44; BRAMER AUC-
TION RE 1,377.70; JONATHAN R
BRANDT S 5,118.75; JF BRANDT
GENERAL CONTRACT RT 250.00;
CHARLES BREWSTER S 5,764.05;
D. BRANDON BRINEGAR RE
18.37; BROADFOOT SAND G
105.00; BRUNER FRANK SCHU-
MACHER S 13,106.86; BSBB, LLP RT 290.00; BUFFALO CO ATTOR-
NEY E 460.00; BUFFALO CO AT-
TORNEY'S OFFICE E 338.98; BUF-
FALO CO CLERK E 466.25; BUF-
FALO CO COMMUNITY PART-
NERS E 780.68; BUFFALO CO
COURT E 3,245.96; BUFFALO CO
PUBLIC DEFENDER RE 680.00;
BUFFALO CO SHERIFF E
2,466.39; BUILDERS WARE-
HOUSE SU 260.70; MICHAEL D
CARPER S 1,321.30; RYAN C
CARSON RE 45.00; CASH WA SU
68.40; CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL
EQ 3,300.00; CENTRAL FIRE &
SAFETY E 182.00; CENTRAL NE
CREMATION E 2,750.00;
CHARLESWORTH CONSULTING
S 909.00; CHARM-TEX SU 728.30;
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS U
464.03; CHEMATOX LABORA-
TORY S 1,306.00; CHI HEALTH
GOOD SAMARITAN MC 5,894.74;
CHIEF SUPPLY SU 205.48; JENNI-
FER CHURCH RE 45.00; CITY OF
KEARNEY U 4,060.36; CITY OF
KEARNEY E 118,564.47; CITY OF
KEARNEY U 422.99; CLERK OF
THE DISTRICT COURT E 1,730.00;
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
E 273.61; COMMERCIAL INDUS-
TRIAL S 706.68; COMPULINK AP
1,300.00; CONSOLIDATED MAN-
AGEMENT S 24,169.10; CON-
STRUCTION RENTAL E 152.99;
COPYCAT PRINTING SU 254.93;
CAROLINE COTE RE 45.00;
CROWDSOURCED GEOFENCING
SOLUTIONS S 19,200.00; CUL-
LIGAN SU 514.25; DAN'S SANITA-
TION S 14.00; DAS STATE
ACCTNG-CENTRAL FINANCE E
1,280.00; JANN DAVIDSON RE
90.71; LYDIA DAVIS RE 80.97;
DAWSON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE
E 86.33; DAWSON PUBLIC
POWER DIST U 3,274.11; DAMON
DEEDS RE 45.00; DEPT OF PA-
THOLOGY-ST LOUIS UNIV MC
194.00; DEWALD DEAVER L'HE-
UREUX LAW S 1,697.25; DIA-
MOND VOGEL PAINT SU 23.00;
DOUGLAS CO SHERIFF E 43.49;
DOWHY TOWING S 1,012.00;
BRANDON J. DUGAN RE 12.25;
EAKES SU 4,266.77; MIRANDA
EARNEST RE 140.36; SHAWN
EATHERTON RE 236.40; EDUCA-
TIONAL SERVICE UNIT NO 10 AP
17,966.42; KERRY ELSEN RE
78.45; END-X SYSTEMS SU
125.00; EUSTIS BODY SHOP S
200.00; FAMILY ADVOCACY E
1,820.00; FANGMEYER
ASCHWEGE & BESSE S 3,783.80;
PAUL FARRELL RE 22.50; TERRY
FELTON E 76.84; FIRST CARE
MEDICAL MC 56.76; KARI FISK RE
45.00; COREY FOGED E 69.88;
FREMONT CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE
E 47.84; FRONTIER U 10,423.82;
FURNAS CO SHERIFF E 18.50;
FYE LAW OFFICE S 2,541.06;
GALLS, LLC SU 1,474.50; GAR-
RETT TIRES S 255.44; CYNTHIA
GEMBALA HUGG E 838.00; GIB-
BON CENTENNIAL MANOR RT
100.00; GOOD SAMARITAN HOS-
PITAL MC 6,076.00;
GOVCONNECTION SU 1,453.11;
GREAT PLAINS DENTAL E 215.00;
GREEN LINE EQUIPMENT - RA-
VENNA SU 6.38; GUARDIAN RFID
SU 1,488.34; HALL CO BOARD OF
SUPERVISORS RE 210.00; HALL
CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 59.08;
MARLIN HEIDEN RE 24.36' ROBIN
L HENDRICKSEN S 1,725.00; AN-
DREW W HOFFMEISTER RE
45.00; HOLLMAN MEDIA S 249.00;
HOLMES PLUMBING S 855.89;
MID-CONTINENT APPRAISALS S
2,718.75; HORNER, LIESKE, MC-
BRIDE & KUHL E 1,000.00; LISA R
HUERTA RE 45.00; INTELLICOM
COMPUTER S 406.00; JACK'S
UNIFORMS SU 670.21; JIM JA-
COBS RE 21.69; JACOBSEN ORR
LAW S 7,885.00; JOHNSTONE
SUPPLY SU 845.63; JUSTICE
WORKS E 218.00; KEARNEY AN-
ESTHESIA MC 179.79; KEARNEY
AREA ANIMAL SHELTER S
1,250.00; KEARNEY CO SHER-
IFF'S OFFICE S 76.78; KEARNEY
HOUSING RT 330.00; KEARNEY
HUB A 3,646.09; KEARNEY
RENTAL PROS RT 210.00; KEAR-
NEY TOWING S 723.00; KEARNEY
UROLOGY MC 1,084.93; KEENEY
REAL ESTATE APPRAISAL. S
5,400.00; WILLIE KEEP RE 39.44;
KEITH CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
57.96; ROBERT KHAYAT RT
330.00; NICK KILLOUGH RE 45.00;
KINGDOM INVESTMENTS RT
330.00; JEFFREY C KNAPP S
500.25; JEAN KNEESE R 19.00;
KONICA MINOLTA BUSINESS AP
2,921.07; KONICA MINOLTA
PREMIER FINANCE AP 3,974.55;
DOUG KRAMER RE 45.00;
KUCERA PAINTING E 2,373.00;
LANCASTER CO SHERIFF E 47.49;
BEVERLY LARSON E 20.00; LATI-
MER REPORTING E 200.20; JOHN
B LAWLESS S 8,943.75; DR MI-
CHAEL LAWSON E 225.00; PAT-
RICK LEE RE 45.00; LIESKE,
LIESKE & ENSZ, PC S 2,304.76;
DEB MCCARTHY E 47.00; LIPS
PRINTING SU 42.67; STEPHEN G
LOWE S 1,901.25; LYON FAMILY
DENTISTRY E 946.00;
MAILFINANCE E 213.60; DAVID F
MALONE E 573.75; JOHN MARSH
RE 45.00; LYNN MARTIN RE
45.00; MASTERS TRUE VALUE SU
453.27; SHARON MAULER RE
45.00; JENNIFER R MCCARTER
REPORTING E 126.00; REBECCA
M. MCCRACKEN E 89.65; AN-
GELA MCILNAY RE 40.02; ME-
CHANICAL SALES S 409.75; MI-
CHAEL MEFFERD RE 45.00; MEN-
ARDS SU 32,810.50; METHE
COMMUNICATIONS S 645.00; MI-
CROFILM IMAGING S 250.00; MI-
CROTEL INN & SUITES KEARNEY
E 1,342.41; MID NE AGGREGATE
E 829.48; MIDWEST CONNECT,
LLC E 6,414.71; MIDWEST EN-
COURAGEMENT S 150.00; MILLS
CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 35.80;
MIPS E 4,126.72; MIRROR IMAGE
CAR E 428.07; TIM MONINGER RE
23.08; MOONLIGHT CUSTOM
SCREENPRINT S 57.00; MORRIS
PRESS SU 185.00; MOSTEK
ELECTRIC S 8,500.00; JERAD
MURPHY RE 28.33; CENTRAL NE
DIST COUNTY OFFICIALS E
240.00; NCSEA TREASURER E NE
DEPT OF REVENUE, PROP AS-
SESS DIV E 1,730.00; NE AMERI-
CAN LEGION SU 234.00; NE ASSN
OF CO CLERK, DEEDS, ELECTION
E 50.00; NE CENTRAL TELE-
PHONE U 196.67; NE HEALTH &
HUMAN SVCS E 279.00; NE IN-
STITUTE OF FORENSIC E
2,833.00; NE LAW ENFORCE-
MENT E 160.00; NE PUBLIC
POWER DIST U 1,302.14; NE PUB-
LIC POWER DISTRICT U 1,194.92;
NEBRASKALINK HOLDINGS U
615.00; NEW WEST SPORTS
MEDICINE MC 61.90; KRISTI
NEWMAN RE 66.82; NMC, INC.
EQ 850.00; NORTHEAST NE JU-
VENILE SER E 1,785.00; NORTH-
WESTERN ENERGY U 1,098.67;
O'BRIEN STRAATMANN RED-
INGER E 1,325.00; O'KEEFE ELE-
VATOR E 431.67; SAMM
PACKZKOWSKI E 76.84; NATE
PEARSON RE 45.00; PELL RE-
PORTING E 50.85; PHELPS CO
SHERIFF'S OFFICE E 42.10;
PLATTE CO SHERIFF DEPT E
18.50; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-
NICATIONS E 305.50; POWER
DMS E 59.40; PSYCHOLOGICAL
RESOURCES MC 1,080.00;
QUEST DIAGNOSTIC MC 400.60;
QUILL CORP SU 263.40; LUKAS
QUINN E 20.00; SIDNEY RASH E
20.00; REDMAN'S SHOES EQ
220.00; ILENE RICHARDSON R
14.00; RYAN SAALFELD RE 45.00;
SARPY CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE E
52.29; SCHMIDT CONSTRUCTION
S 469.00; CONNIE S SCHUMAN E
442.00; KIRK SCOTT RE 45.00;
DAVID SESNA RE 25.00; SHEL-
TON HOUSING AUTHORITY RT
128.00; SHERWIN WILLIAMS SU
112.86; SHILOH RAGER CON-
STRUCTION E 15,180.00; SHRED-
DING SOLUTIONS S 45.00; TREN-
TON SNOW, LLC E 1,000.00;
WENDY SPENCER RE 25.00;
STAMM ROMERO & ASSOC S
11,313.47; STATE OF NE PROBA-
TION DIST 9 AP 7,891.81; STE-
GEMAN SOLUTIONS S 2,981.00;
THOMAS S. STEWART S 3,445.00;
STITCH 3 S 559.00; STONERIDGE
APARTMENTS RT 200.00; SUPER
SHINE AUTO E 32.36; MICHAEL J
SYNEK S 2,543.91; TAX VALUA-
TION S 70,132.50; LAWN BUILD-
ERS S 217.62; LOCKMOBILE S
26.40; PHYSICIAN NETWORK MC
454.62; THOMSON REUTERS -
WEST E 394.93; THOMSON REU-
TERS - WEST E 412.62; THOM-
SON REUTERS - WEST E
2,638.18; THOMSON REU-
TERS-WEST E 1,153.60; THOM-
SON REUTERS - WEST E 501.66;
THURSTON HEATING S 268.95;
TURNER BODY SHOP S 25.00;
TYE & ROWLING, PC S 3,672.50;
U S POSTMASTER E 250.00; U.S.
BANK E 21,060.47; UNIVERSITY
OF NE - LINCOLN SU 872.06; UNL
ITS COMMUNICATIONS E 552.24;
USDA, APHIS S 2,309.98; USPS -
HASLER E 1,000.00; MARC
VACEK RE 34.22; VERIZON CON-
NECT NWF U 37.90; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,080.29; VERIZON
WIRELESS U 1,594.48; RANDALL
VEST RE 20.30; VILLAGE AT
KEARNEY RT 250.00; VILLAGE OF
ELM CREEK E 52.49; VILLAGE OF
MILLER U 19.50; VILLAGE UNI-
FORM SU 72.36; GRACE
VOLLMER TRUST RT 210.00;
WALDINGER CORP E 10,971.42;
WALGREENS MC 15.39; WELLS
FARGO E 51.24; WELLS FARGO E
70.57; WELLS FARGO E 540.17;
WILKE'S TRUE VALUE SU 150.90;
WILLIAMS CLEANERS S 233.34;
MELISSA L WILLIS RE 45.00;
LOYE WOLFE RE 88.16; WOOD-
BURY CO SHERIFF E 38.00; JA-
SON WOZNIAK RE 45.00; WPCI
MC 380.00; YANDA'S MUSIC SU
29.70; MELANIE R YOUNG RE
199.28; KEN YOUNT RE 35.84;
ERIC ZIKMUND RE 45.00
ROAD FUND: ACE HARDWARE
SU 34.56; ALL MAKES SU 495.43;
AUSSIE HYDRAULICS S 364.54;
ARNOLD MOTOR SUPPLY SU
2,731.39; TRACEY W BELL DBA
BELLS CONSTRUCTION S
9,540.00; BLACKSTRAP E
4,264.75; BLESSING E 48,288.38;
BOSSELMAN ENERGY F 915.76;
BROADFOOT SAND G 13,189.00;
CARQUEST SU 773.32; CENTRAL
HYDRAULIC SYSTEM S 402.03;
CLEVENGERS C STORE F 45.66;
CONSTRUCTION RENTAL SU
512.50; CUMMINS SALES SU
273.06; DOUBLE R IRRIGATION S
14,680.00; EAKES SU 105.46; ED
BROADFOOT & SONS SAND G
38,654.84; FARM PLAN S
1,256.69; FARMERS CO-OP AS-
SOCIATION F 89.93; FASTENAL
CO SU 75.25; GARRETT TIRES S
2,602.42; INGERSOLL RAND CO
INDUSTRIAL S 1,676.68; INLAND
TRUCK PARTS S 648.21; JACK
LEDERMAN CO SU 121.04; K & B
PARTS SU 193.26; KEARNEY HUB
A 420.08; KELLY SUPPLY SU
195.65; LAWSON PRODUCTS SU
909.15; MAINTAINER CORP OF
IOWA SU 104.55; MARLATT MA-
CHINE S 2,411.33; MENARDS SU
19.98; MID NE AGGREGATE INC G
22,894.75; MIDLANDS CON-
TRACTING E 3,841.60; MIDWEST
HYDRAULIC SU 264.00; MIDWEST
SERVICE SU 2,759.04; MORRIS
PRESS SU 587.40; PAUL
MUEGERL RE 31.00; CENTRAL NE
DIST COUNTY OFFICIALS E 80.00;
NE TRUCK CENTER INC S
1,324.45; NMC, INC. S 8,459.64;
OAK CREEK ENGINEERING E
5,935.12; PLATTE VALLEY AUTO S
207.03; PLATTE VALLEY COMMU-
NICATIONS S 216.30;
POWERPLAN-MURPHY S
13,269.63; ROADRUNNER TIRE S
135.00; ROCKMOUNT RESEARCH
& ALLOYS SU 1,123.04; SAHLING
KENWORTH S 155.14; SAPP
BROS PETRO SU 2,300.17; JEFF
SKALA E 320.00; ROGER STAND-
AGE E 360.00; SUNBELT RENT-
ALS SU 96.50; T & F SAND G
23,189.11; TRUCK CENTER S
253.75; U.S. BANK E 1,342.74;
ULINE SU 159.50; WILKE'S TRUE
VALUE SU 14.99; WPCI MC 76.50
VISITOR'S PROMOTION FUND:
KEARNEY VISITOR'S BUREAU E
44,630.00
VISITOR'S IMPROVEMENT
FUND: KEARNEY VISITOR'S BU-
REAU E 45,400.00
DEEDS PRESERVATION &
MODERNIZATION: MIPS AP
249.00
HEALTH INSURANCE FUND:
BCBS HEALTH CLAIM EXPENSE I
145,216.14
VETERANS RELIEF FUND:
COUNTY VETERANS AID FUND E
2,499.70
DRUG FORFEITURES: BUF-
FALO CO CLERK E 431.00
911 EMERGENCY SERVICE:
CENTURYLINK U 1,980.53; CEN-
TURYLINK U 1,046.49; FRONTIER
U 1,561.12; FRONTIER COMMU-
NICATIONS OF NE U 271.04; LAN-
GUAGE LINE SVCS E 36.09; NE
CENTRAL TELEPHONE U 109.99;
PLATTE VALLEY COMMUNICA-
TIONS E 1,417.67
Chairman McMullen called for
Citizen's forum and Board Admin-
istrator Lynn Martin introduced
Tricia Kretz, the new administrative
assistant to the Board Administra-
tor and the Facilities Director.
Chairman McMullen asked if
there was anything else to come
before the Board at 10:06 A.M. be-
fore he declared the meeting ad-
journed until the regular meeting at
9:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September
10, 2019.
William McMullen, Chairman
Buffalo County Board
of Commissioners
ATTEST: Janice I. Giffin
Buffalo County Clerk
(SEAL)
ZNEZ S3,t1
LEGAL NOTICE
In the District Court of
Douglas County, Nebraska
TO:
Florine R. McFarland, whose
whereabouts are unknown and
upon whom personal service of
summons cannot be had, Defend-
ant in said proceedings:
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on or
about the 7th day of June, 2019 a
Complaint to Modify and Terminate
was filed against you in the District
Court of Douglas County, Ne-
braska, Case No.: CI 11-5247, the
object of which is to be awarded
custody and termination of parental
rights.
You are required to answer the
said Complaint to Modify and Ter-
minate on or before the October 7,
2019 or said Complaint to Modify
and Terminate against you will be
taken as true.
By: David J. Reed, #24345
607 Pinnacle Drive, Ste. C
Papillion NE 68046
(402) 715-9375
(402) 939-0673 facsimile
Attorney for Plaintiff
ZNEZ S3,10,17
ERIC H. LINDQUIST, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorney at Law
8712 West Dodge Road,
Suite 260
Omaha, Nebraska 68114
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE'S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pur-
suant to a power of sale contained
in the deed of trust in the original
principal amount of $134,600.00
executed by Philip M. Piper, a sin-
gle person, which was filed for rec-
ord on July 15, 2016 as Instrument
No. 2016-04205 in the office of the
Register of Deeds of Buffalo
County, Nebraska, the property de-
scribed below will be sold by the
undersigned at public auction to
the highest bidder for cash or certi-
fied or cashier's check, at the east
door of the Buffalo County Court-
house, 16th & Central Avenue, City
of Kearney, Buffalo County, Ne-
braska at 10:00 A.M. on September
24, 2019:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED
REAL ESTATE IN BUFFALO
COUNTY, NEBRASKA (AS DE-
FINED IN NEB. REV. STAT.
76-201):
THE SOUTH 9 FEET OF LOT 30,
ALL OF LOT 29, AND THE
NORTH 2 FEET OF LOT 28,
BLOCK 7, PLAINVIEW SUBDIVI-
SION TO THE CITY OF KEAR-
NEY, BUFFALO COUNTY, NE-
BRASKA.
EXCEPT COVENANTS, EASE-
MENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF
RECORD.
BEING THE SAME PREMISES
AS CONVEYED IN DEED FROM
BRIAN A. STONES, A SINGLE
PERSON RECORDED 07/27/2012
IN DOCUMENT NUMBER
2012-5564 IN SAID COUNTY AND
STATE.
COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 3611
I AVE., KEARNEY, NE 68847
Tax Id: 605021000.
The highest bidder is required to
deliver cash or certified funds to
the undersigned by the close of
business on the day of sale, except
this requirement is waived when
the highest bidder is the benefi-
ciary. The purchaser is responsible
for all fees or taxes, including the
documentary stamp tax. At the dis-
cretion of the Successor Trustee,
the purchaser may be required to
deposit with the Successor Trus-
tee, at the time of the sale, a nonre-
fundable certified or cashier's
check in the amount of $5,000.00
payable to the Successor Trustee,
with the full purchase price, in cer-
tified funds, to be received by the
Successor Trustee by the end of
the day. This sale is made without
any warranties as to title or condi-
tion of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
ZNEZ Ag13,20,27,S3,10
<addr:JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM & HOLBROOK,3082345579,PO BOX 1060,KEARNEY,NE>
JACOBSEN, ORR, LINDSTROM
& HOLBROOK, P.C., L.L.O.
Attorneys at Law
NOTICE OF ORGANIZATION
OF REGEN AG LAB, L.L.C.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that
the undersigned has formed a lim-
ited liability company under the
laws of the State of Nebraska as
follows:
1. The name of the limited liability
company is Regen Ag Lab, L.L.C.
2. The address of the principal
place of business and designated
office is 31740 Hwy 10, Pleasan-
ton, NE 68866.
3. The name and address of the
registered agent is Lance
Gunderson, 31740 Hwy 10, Pleas-
anton, NE 68866.
4. The limited liability company is
organized to engage in and to do
any lawful act concerning any and
all lawful businesses for which a
limited liability company may be or-
ganized under the laws of the State
of Nebraska.The Company, how-
ever, is not organized to render a
professional service.
5. The limited liability company
commenced existence on the filing
and recording of its Certificate of
Organization with the Secretary of
State on August 27, 2019, and it
shall continue perpetually.
6. The management of the limited
liability company shall be vested in
the following members:
Lance Gunderson
31730 Hwy 10
Pleasanton, NE 68866
Jeremy Dalland
84 La Platte Road
Kearney, NE 68845
Lance Gunderson, Member
ZNEZ S3,10,17
