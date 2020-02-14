The following real-estate transfers from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
Robert Just, trustee of the Verna Just Trust, to Robin Just and Darin Just, part of Section 9, Township 8 North, Range 17 West. No documentary tax.
Robert Just, trustee of the Verna Just Trust, to Steven Altmaier, Karen Bell, David Altmaier, Julie Trampe, Lisa Nielson and Geralyn Ostrander, part of Section 9, Township 8 North, Range 17 West. No documentary tax.
Steven McNitt and Tana McNitt to Gerald Refior and Jacki Refior, part of Section 32, Township 11 North, Range 16 West. Tax assessed on a value of $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Randall and Deborah Erickson to Dwight Englert and Pamela Englert, Lot 2, Erickson Administrative Subdivision. Tax assessed on a value of $54,000.01 to $55,000.
Colleen Just to Steven Altmaier, Karen Bell, David Altmaier, Julie Trampe, Lisa Nielson and Geralyn Ostrander, part of Section 9, Township 8 North, Range 17 West. Tax assessed on a value of $122,000.01 to $123,000.
Colleen Just to Robin Just and Darin Just, part of Section 9, Township 8 North, Range 17 West. Tax assessed on a value of $122,000.01 to $123,000.
Dale and Shawna Klute and Derek and Katie Story to KDD Investments LLC, 2215 Ave. E. Tax assessed on a value of $115,000.01 to $116,000.
Janis O’Mara to Mark and Patricia Freeland, 1319 15th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $187,000.01 to $188,000.
Gene and Deb McElhinny to Gayle Rogers, 911 Ave. G Place, $194,000.
Justin Leal to Shelly Leal, 1107 E. 26th St. No documentary tax.
Andrew and Kasandra Spradlin to Jennifer Green, 324 W. 29th St. Tax assessed on a value of $138,000.01 to $139,000.
Rodney and Lori Randolph to James Rayburn, 705 D St., Shelton. Tax assessed on a value of $44,000.01 to $45,000.
Gene McElhinny and Deb McElhinny to T&J Investing LLC, 814 Ave. G. Tax assessed on a value of $190,000.01 to $191,000.
James Kreutz and Jane Stone, co-trustees of the Judy Kreutz Trust, to James Kreutz and Jane Stone, Lots 24-31, Riverside Addition. No documentary tax.
Gregory Galles, trustee, to M&T Rentals LLC, 609 E. 27th St., $69,259.
Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Daniel Medina and Ingrith Y Tejeiro Aguilar, 1403 E. 17th St., $85,000.
Laura Candy-Pcolar, personal representative of the estate of Thomas Candy Sr., to Dean Pofahl, 2110 30th Ave., No. 34. Tax assessed on a value of $175,000.01 to $176,000.
Kermit Fees, personal representative of the estate of Evelyn Fees, Linda Fees, and Loye and Lloyd Wolfe to Nathan Stahl, 100 S. Fifth St., Miller. Tax assessed on a value of $102,000.01 to $103,000.
Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Amie Maxwell, 1309 E. 17th St., $85,000.
Randall Hadwiger and Rhonda Pfeiffer, co-trustees of the Joyce Hadwiger Revocable Trust and the Loran Hadwiger Trust, to Randall Hadwiger, 8480 W. 100th St. No documentary tax.
Randall Hadwiger and Rhonda Pfeiffer, co-trustees of the Joyce Hadwiger Revocable Trust and the Loran Hadwiger Trust, to Rhonda Pfeiffer, part of Sections 33 and 34, Township 10 North, Range 16 West. No documentary tax.
Second Chance Classics Inc. to Kyle Bond, 806 First Ave., Gibbon. Tax assessed on a value of $52,000.01 to $53,000.
Twin Falls LLC to Matthew and Megan Uphoff, Lot 9, Block 1, Aspen Meadows Second. Tax assessed on a value of $63,000.01 to $64,000.
Crystal Anderson-Coutts to Haleigh Adams-Salaberrios, 602 W. Piedmont St., Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $79,000.01 to $80,000.
Mark and Cindy Swanson to Paul Farias Jr. and Daniele Cherry-Farias, 28 Red Fox Lane. Tax assessed on a value of $301,000.01 to $302,000.
Timothy Norwood Sr. and Nancy Norwood to Fox Creek Development LLC, Lots 1-22, Block 1; Lots 1-4, Block 2; Lots 1-3, Block 3; Block 3, Outlot A; Lot 1, Block 4, all Arbor View First; and Lots 1-17, Northridge Estates of Kearney. No documentary tax.
City of Ravenna to Thomas Holmes, 602 Milan Ave., Ravenna. No documentary tax.
Arram Equities Inc. to Kearney Public School District, 3907 Sixth Ave. No documentary tax.
NP Land Development Inc. to Timothy Norwood Sr., Lots 1-22, Block 1; Lots 1-4, Block 2; Lots 1-3, Block 3; Block 3, Outlot A; and Lot 1, Block 4, all Arbor View First; and Lots 1-17, Northridge Estates of Kearney. No documentary tax.
Roger Scheidies and June Scheidies, co-trustees, to Roger Scheidies, 4650 Dove Hill Road. No documentary tax.
Timothy Lowe and Mary Beth Lowe to Kearney Jubilee Center Inc., 1920 Central Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Matthew O’Neill and Sara O’Neill to Chelsie Palu and Ryan Palu, 5308 Ave. K. Tax assessed on a value of $291,000.01 to $292,000.
Poulder Farms to Leon Wilson and Elizabeth Wilson, co-trustees of the L&E Wilson Family Trust, part of Section 33, Township 10 North, Range 14 West. Tax assessed on a value of $335,000.01 to $336,000.
Poulder Farms to Miracle Farms Inc., part of Sections 27 and 28, Township 10 North, Range 14 West. Tax assessed on a value of $2,000,000.01 to $2,001,000.
Jeffrey Fruhling and Mary Fruhling to Jeffrey Fruhling, 1611 E. 63rd St. Place. No documentary tax.
Tate Shafto to Blake Eckhout, 403 N. Sycamore St., Pleasanton. Tax assessed on a value of $151,000.01 to $152,000.
Leroy Bundy and Ruthey Bundy to James Bundy and Vicky Bundy, 1017 Ave. D. Tax assessed on a value of $33,000.01 to $34,000.
Thomas and Vonda Lundell to Phillip Francone, 6910 W. 29th St. Tax assessed on a value of $539,000.01 to $540,000.
Joni Parker to Michael Slagle and Ashley Sloup, 709 W. 29th St. Tax assessed on a value of $164,000.01 to $165,000.
Janelle Rolls to Jaly Farm LLC, part of Section 5, Township 8 North, Range 15 West. No documentary tax.
Lynne Beckstead and Patrick Beckstead to Jaly Farm LLC, part of Section 5, Township 8 North, Range 15 West. No documentary tax.
Philip and Linda Badura to Philip Badura, Linda Badura, Robin Vahle, Toby Badura, Jason Badura and Philip Badura, 1003 E. 30th Drive. No documentary tax.
MX3 LLC to Future Holdings Property LLC, 14182 Range Road, Gibbon. No documentary tax.
John Richards to Michael Fegter and Mary Alice Fegter, 18880 W. 56th Road. Tax assessed on a value of $24,000.01 to $25,000.
Kyle and Taya O’Brien to Todd Chandler and Julie Burbach, 4012 Palamino Road. Tax assessed on a value of $249,000,01 to $250,000.
David Baasch to Kyle and Carol Layman, 3 Hidden Creek Road, Amherst. Tax assessed on a value of $374,000.01 to $375,000.
Melissa Fattig to Tracy Carman, 903 W. 17th St. Tax assessed on a value of $115,000.01 to $116,000.
Berry Enterprises LLC and Fries Enterprises LLC to Russell LeFever, 415 W. 24th St. Tax assessed on a value of $29,000.01 to $30,000.
Steven and Jacqueline Blocher to Dalton Smith, 104 May Ave., Gibbon. Tax assessed on a value of $122,000.01 to $123,000.
Chad and April Hill to Blackhill Creek Ranch LLC, part of Section 8, Township 12 North, Range 17 West. No documentary tax.
Duane Hasty, Robin Davis and Jerry Davis to Amy Brewster and Aaron Brewster, 1709 Ave. A. Tax assessed on a value of $127,000.01 to $128,000.
Gerald Brandorff and Genevieve Brandorff, co-trustees, to Cathrine Georgiana, 207 E. 27th St. Tax assessed on a value of $82,000.01 to $83,000.
Janet and AJ Gardner to John Richards, 18880 W. 56th Road. Tax assessed on a value of $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Lara Hartman to Duane Hartman, 11 Walnut St., Riverdale. No documentary tax.
Ann and Kane Shirley to Mary Fruhling and Alfred Jolly, 1009 W. Ninth St. Place. No documentary tax.
Carmody Farms LLC, Brent Carmody and Kinzy Carmody to McMarshall Investments LLC, part of Section 3, Township 8 North, Range 17 West. Tax assessed on a value of $247,000,01 to $248,000.
Bruce and Krista Pierce and Kasey and Todd Parr to Bruce and Krista Pierce part of Lot 7, Block 1, I.N. Davis Addition, Gibbon. No documentary tax.
Bruce and Krista Pierce and Kasey and Todd Parr to Kasey and Todd Parr, part of Lot 8, Block 1, I.N. Davis Addition, Gibbon. No documentary tax.
Kasey and Todd Parr to Parrs Investments LLC, part of Lot 8, Block 1, I.N. Davis Addition, Gibbon. No documentary tax.
Timothy Lowe and Mary Beth Lowe to Kearney Jubilee Center, 1920 Central Ave. No documentary tax.
John Sahling, trustee, to MP-Kearney LLC, 2206 E. 25th St. Tax assessed on a value of $1,999,000.01 to $2 million.
Pamela Artman to PJA LLC, 2403 and 2405 Fifth Ave., 704 and 706 W. 26th St. and 2208 and 2210 Seventh Ave. No documentary tax.
Steven and Sara Nollette to Mason Homesteads LLC, 1814 Ave. K. No documentary tax.
James and Pamela Wilkinson to Marilyn Nelson, 5383 Bison Run. No documentary tax.
Michael Lacey, LeAnne Lacey, William Lacey and Kelly Lacey to Mid-Nebraska Aggregate Inc., Lot 6, Block 8, Union Pacific Railway Co.’s Second Addition. Tax assessed on a value of $9,000.01 to $10,000.
Jeanette Carstens, Leatta Hand, Bobby Hand, Dean Carstens and Shirley Carstens to Reiley Wieland, 420 Milan Ave., Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $47,000.01 to $48,000.
Smallcomb & Smallcomb LLC to James and Carla Smallcomb, part of Section 5, Township 8 North, Range 14 West. Tax assessed on a value of $624,000.01 to $625,000.
Central States Safety & Driver Training LLC to Safe Harbour Eat-XXI LLC, 102 W. 13th St. Tax assessed on a value of $204,000.01 to $205,000.
Karen Lingle, trustee of the Wayne Dahlgren Revocable Trust, to Sandra Rash, 4100 Country Club Lane C-2. Tax assessed on a value of $240,000.01 to $241,000.
LeRoy Lammers, trustee, and Luetta Lammers, trustee, to Luetta Lammers, 23370 235th Road, Pleasanton. No documentary tax.
Anne Huffington and Lon Kanode to Joseph Aquilano, 718 W. 25th St. Tax assessed on a value of $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Brent Robinson and Dina Robinson to Spencer Kucera, 324 W. Pine Ave., Elm Creek. Tax assessed on a value of $254,000.01 to $255,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Gordon Clinard III and Leslie Clinard, 3411 Ave. W. Tax assessed on a value of $213,000.01 to $214,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Jimmy Schroeder, 2103 E. 35th St. Drive. No documentary tax.
Barbara Hoyt, successor trustee of the Darrel and Helen Kominek Trust, to Barbara Hoyt, 3018 Seventh Ave. No documentary tax.
First National Bank Omaha, trustee of the Elaine Pape Administration Trust, to Matthew Giffin and Amanda Giffin, 507 W. 33rd St. Tax assessed on a value of $201,000.01 to $202,000.
Peggy McKeehan, trustee of the McKeehan Family Trust, to RP & JP Farms Inc., part of Section 11, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. Tax assessed on a value of $999,000.01 to $1 million.
Barbara Hoyt to Barbara and Steven Hoyt, 3018 Seventh Ave. No documentary tax.
Corey and Cara Riessland to Corey Riessland, part of Sections 4 and 34, Township 12 North, Range 16 West. No documentary tax.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Deborah Wilken, 2208 E. 35th St. Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $226,000.01 to $227,000.
Sanitary and Improvement District No. 3 Buffalo County to Jason Smith and Angela Smith, Lot 31, Block 1, Glenwood Estates. No documentary tax.
Bank of the West to USA-HUD, 4003 Ave. F. No documentary tax.
Vaquero Elm Creek Partners LP to Dollar Retail Holdings LLC, 110 Sunrise St. Place, Elm Creek. Tax assessed on a value of $1,213,000.01 to $1,214,000.
Raymond King and Linnea King to Gregory Ernst and Mori Ernst, 203½ E. Washington, Amherst. Tax assessed on a value of $34,000.01 to $35,000.
Timothy Jones to Peggy Jones, 3405 Fifth Ave. No documentary tax.
Eric Andersen to Derek Johnson, 3606 Ave. N. Tax assessed on a value of $204,000.01 to $205,000.
Tyler and Lauren Brandt to Jessica Wilson and Alicia Allvin, 66 La Platte Road. Tax assessed on a value of $204,000.01 to $205,000.
C&H Adventures LLC to Safe Harbour Eat-XXXIII LLC, 48970 375th Road, Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $331,000.01 to $332,000.
Scott and Renee Davis to Anthony Davis, 915 Remington Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $262,000.01 to $263,000.
Moore and O’Connor Construction Inc. to Tyler Brandt and Lauren Brandt, 711 17th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $384,000.01 to $385,000.
Catherine Dzuris to Homer Elrod, part of Section 4, Township 12 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Charles and Ashton Rudeen to Chase and Stevie Jelden, 1315 16th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $261,000.01 to $262,000.
Marty and Beth Thoman to Tyson Greenwalt and Kara Siedhoff, 1019 E. 65th St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $279,000.01 to $280,000.
Nathan Luhn and Laura Luhn to Cintya Simental, 601 Fifth St., Gibbon. Tax assessed on a value of $143,000.01 to $144,000.
Sand Water LLC and Brad Vontz to Nebraska Department of Transportation and Whom It May Concern, part of Section 26, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Gregory Oliver and Stephanie Oliver to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of Section 11, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
David Klingelhoefer, trustee, and Virginia Klingelhoefer, trustee, to Dundee Bank, part of Section 22, Township 10 North, Range 17 West. No documentary tax.
Marshall Poehler and Lindsay Poehler to Gerald Poehler and Patricia Poehler, 800 Colany Circle, Shelton. No documentary tax.
Jareth and Savanna Watson to Derek Winkler and Charyssa Winkler, 518 D St., Shelton. Tax assessed on a value of $105,000.01 to $106,000.
Hilary Stoner and Richard Ohrt to Jacob and Alexandria McGinley, 1316 E. 33rd St. Tax assessed on a value of $166,000,01 to $167,000.
A&D Rentals LLC to Robert Cook and Patricia Cook, 1621 Ave. K. Tax assessed on a value of $27,000.01 to $28,000.
Rhonda Rasmussen and Nebraska Department of Health to Thomas and Lynette Musil, 35200 Ravenna Road, Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Rachel Fox-Deen to Douglas Deen, 1828 Ave. G. Tax assessed on a value of $294,000.01 to $295,000.
Sandra Salinas, personal representative of the estate of Leonardo Salinas Campuzano, to Robert Cook, 1311 Ave. H. Tax assessed on a value of $29,000.01 to $30,000.
Michael Snyder, trustee, to PSK LLC, 5605-5617 Second Ave. W. Tax assessed on a value of $1,479,000.01 to $1,480,000.
DT Development Inc. to Royal Investments LLC, part of Lot 2, Spruce Hollow Estates Fourth. Tax assessed on a value of $357,000.01 to $358,000.