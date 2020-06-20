The following real-estate transfers from March 11 to April 30 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
In the legal descriptions, S: is Section, T: is Township, and R: is Range. L: is Lot. B: is Block.
“TAV” is tax assessed on a value of.
“NDT” is no documentary tax.
Lacey Witt and Allen Witt to Lacey Witt, 2303 W. 35th St. NDT.
Marian Payne to Jennifer Kreifels, 1609 Eighth Ave. TAV $133,000.01 to $134,000.
David and Andrea Hayes to Ariel and Jessica Weber, 2085 46th Ave. TAV $212,000.01 to $213,000.
George and Pam Molina to KDIVER Properties LLC, 90 Ave. M S. TAV $140,000.01 to $141,000.
KDIVER LLC to Christopher and Barbara Andersen, Lot 5, Block 3, Miracle Meadows First; and part of Lot 7, Davis Woods Estates. TAV $94,000.01 to $95,000.
MEK Properties LLC to CM Squared Properties LLC, 1005 Central Ave. TAV $329,000.01 to $330,000.
Laura Ritterbush to Laura Ritterbush and Balin Heaton, 1514 Ave. D. TAV $62,000.01 to $63,000.
Edward Brink, trustee, to US Bank, 2922 Eighth Ave., $163,800.
Kirk Stoner to Greg Geist and Tammy Churchill Geist, 3802 14th Ave. TAV $244,000.01 to $245,000.
Janet Peterson and Patrick Peterson to Cory Flaig, 4719 29th Ave. TAV $354,000.01 to $355,000.
Trevor Payne PC to NP Land Development Inc., Lot 5, Block 3, Stoneridge Eighth Addition. TAV $57,000.01 to $58,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., Lot 3, Block 2, Eastbrooke Fifteenth. TAV $59,000.01 to $60,000.
Rose and Larry Schumacher to Rose Schumacher, Larry Schumacher and Michael Schumacher, 1407 E. 33rd St. NDT.
Victor Gomez and Kathryn Nantkes to Victor Gomez, 6012 Ave. O. Tax assessed on a value of $137,000.01 to $138,000.
Phyllis Broadfoot to RBJB LLC, part of S:15 and 16, T:8, R:16. TAV $299,000.01 to $300,000.
Tyler and Christa Anderson to Ronald and Elaine Anderson, 3611 13th Ave. TAV $247,000.01 to $248,000.
Brandon and Lindsay Bockelmann to Stone Financing LLC, 310 Northview Drive. TAV $229,000.01 to $230,000.
Stone Financing LLC to Alisa Churchill, 310 Northview Drive. TAV $229,000.01 to $230,000.
Benjamin and Kyla Jezbera to Ronald Schaf and Nancy Schaf, 115 E. 30th St. TAV $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Ramiro and Alyssa Trevino to Tyler and Christa Anderson, 4105 21st Ave. Place. TAV $354,000.01 to $355,000.
Jerome and Kristin Simon to Ethan Gibbens and Rachel Justice, 402 Sicily Ave., Ravenna. TAV $123,000.01 to $124,000.
Aaron Madsen and Natalie Madsen to Charles Martin and Teri Martin, 2709 W. 47th St. TAV $334,000.01 to $335,000.
Brian and Ronda Wooldridge to Mathew Bombeck and Megan Karabel, 504 W. Fifth St., Shelton. TAV $119,000.01 to $120,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Adam and Lisa Wenzl, 1908 E. 58th St. TAV $285,000.01 to $286,000.
Rembert Investment LLC to Brian Wooldridge and Ronda Wooldridge, 921 West Ave., Gibbon. TAV $221,000.01 to $222,000.
Hillys Tigner to Blake and Brook Johnson, 1708 W. 13th St. Place. TAV $252,000.01 to $253,000.
Steven Henninger and Jennah Henninger to Brandon Mayfield and Mackenzie Mayfield, part of S:34, T:10, R:13. TAV $635,000.01 to $636,000.
Mark Weber and Stephanie Weber to Craig Weber, trustee of the Carl Weber and Norma Weber Revocable Trust, part of S:12, T:10, R:16. NDT.
Craig Weber and Nancy Weber to Craig Weber, trustee of the Carl Weber and Norma Weber Revocable Trust, part of S:12, T:10, R:16. NDT.
Carl Weber, trustee of the Ann Weber Trust, to Ann Moore, part of S:12, T:10, R:16. NDT.
Carl Weber, trustee of the Mark Weber Trust, to Mark Weber, part of S:12, T:10, R:16. NDT.
Carl Weber, trustee of the Craig Weber Trust, to Craig Weber, part of S:12, T:10, R:16. NDT.
Blake and Brook Johnson to Lindsay McManis, 606 W. 10th St. TAV $201,000.01 to $202,000.
Julie Pederson and Jodi Weeder, co-personal representatives of the estate of Linda Jelken, to Sean Carlson, 1211 13th Ave. TAV $154,000.01 to $155,000.
David Meyer and Dora Meyer, trustees of the Dora Meyer Family Trust, to Donald Hancock and Connie Hancock, part of S:10, T:12, R:14. TAV $139,000.01 to $140,000.
Steele Real Estate LLC to Michael and Laura Moravec, 3815 13th Ave. TAV $197,000.01 to $198,000.
Reggie and Shannon Davis to Linda Covey, trustee, 519 W. 44th St. Place. TAV $259,000.01 to $260,000.
Seth and Justine Tschetter-Siedschlaw to Tony and Kelli Bober, 400 Sartoria Road. TAV $562,000.01 to $563,000.
Sharon Mauler, personal representative of the estate of Douglas Mauler, to Merwin King and Bonnie King, 7190 W. Highway 30. TAV $162,000.01 to $163,000.
Gregory Smyth, trustee of the Marilyn Smyth Administration Trust, to Andrew Yockey and Jade Yockey, 1006 10th St., Gibbon. TAV $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Diamond Rentals LLC and Mead Rentals LLC to City of Kearney, 4580 Airport Road, $250,000.
Janelle McAtee and Dustin McAtee to Austin Jenn, 1403 11th Ave. TAV $245,000.01 to $246,000.
Andrew and Jade Yockey to Jacque Marshall and Ivan Marshall, 711 Sicily Ave., Ravenna. TAV $121,000.01 to $122,000.
Joyce Keen to Shane Bappe and Ruby Bappe, 4611 Vista View Lane. TAV $279,000.01 to $280,000.
Amy Holtgrew to Jared Dingle, 410 N. Cherry St., Pleasanton. NDT.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Dustin McAtee and Janelle McAtee, 1825 W. 51st St. Place. TAV $323,000.01 to $324,000.
City of Ravenna to John and Judi Mills, 601 Alba Ave., Ravenna. NDT.
Patrick and Teri Rahe, Paul and Kim Rahe, David and Cheryl White, Steven and Sharon White and Daniel White to Daniel White, L: 5, B:1, Sunny Acres Subdivision. TAV $23,000.01 to $24,000.
Norvin Pearce, trustee, and Donna Pearce, trustee, to Rosemarie Lange, 4308 Ave. P. TAV $217,000.01 to $218,000.
Nancy Rushing to Kenneth and Laci Bentley, 1323 Ave. E. TAV $93,000.01 to $94,000.
US Bank to Khayat Rentals LLC, 23 and 25 W. 22nd St. TAV $244,000.01 to $245,000.
Hilda Padias to Hilda Padias, trustee of the William Padias and Hilda Padias Trust, 5007 Linden Drive Place. NDT.
James Rayburn to Scott Pickel, 721 Front St., Gibbon. TAV $49,000.01 to $50,000.
Jeremy and Wendy Starzec to Dylan Freeburg, 4016 Palamino Road. TAV $197,000.01 to $198,000.
Carol Geisler, Jeffrey Yaw, Mary Ann Geisler Dahle, Robert Dahle, Joan Geisler Jones and Emerson Jones to Safe Harbour Eat - XXVIII LLC, 27390 Grove Road, Pleasanton. TAV $1,390,000.01 to $1,391,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., L: 10, B: 4, Windsor Estates Seventh Addition. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Richard and Theresa Ferris, 708 W. 47th St. Place. TAV $326,000.01 to $327,000.
South Loup Rentals LLC to Trevor Sievert, 204 W. Walnut St., Pleasanton. TAV $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Spencer Armstrong to Kurt Nelson and Danelle Nelson, 6095 11th Road, Elm Creek. TAV $84,000.01 to $85,000.
David Gossat and Rachelle Gossat to Monya Hirschfeld, 401 W. 35th St. TAV $274,000.01 to $275,000.
Richard and Shay Crawford to David and Cynthia Geu, 41 Redwood Drive. TAV $261,000.01 to $262,000.
Christopher and Amy Jackson to Mitchell Titze and Marsha Delp, 6108 Ave. S. TAV $328,000.01 to $329,000.
LPRB LLC to First Firefly LLC, part of S: 28, T: 9, R: 16. TAV $1,590,000.01 to $1,591,000.
Dundee Bank to Village of Amherst, part of S: 22, T: 10, R: 17. NDT.
David Klingelhoefer, trustee, and Virginia Klingelhoefer, trustee, to Dundee Bank, part of S: 22, T: 10, R:17. NDT.
Ryan and Crystal Robinson to Jestin and Stephanie Clinch, 2007 W. 50th St. TAV $379,000.01 to $380,000.
Stanley Mast and Ruth Mast to Ladan Ghazi Saidi, 7 W. 44th St. TAV $228,000.01 to $229,000.
Nicholas and Jena Christo to Curry Relocation Company LLC, 1003 W. Eighth St. TAV $313,000.01 to $314,000.
Curry Relocation Company LLC to Zachary and Kaelyse Adler, 1003 W. Eighth St. TAV $313,000.01 to $314,000.
Kerry Ludden and Jo Ann Ludden to Douglas New and Annette New, 4209 Seventh Ave. TAV $324,000.01 to $325,000.
Christopher and Melissa Bucher to Tracy Thorell and Paul Brooks, 721 W. 25th St. TAV $116,000.01 to $117,000.
Russell and Connie Pearson and Leon and Stacie Pearson to Leon Pearson and Russell Pearson, part of S: 1, T: 9, R: 13. TAV $206,000.01 to $207,000.
Jon Pearson to Leon Pearson, part of S: 1, T: 9, R: 13; and part of S: 36, T: 10, R: 13, NDT.
Russell and Connie Pearson and Leon and Stacie Pearson to Leon Pearson and Russell Pearson, part of B: 7, Coadys Residence Addition, Shelton. TAV $9,000.01 to $10,000.
Russell and Connie Pearson and Leon and Stacie Pearson to Leon Pearson, part of S: 36, T: 10 R: 13. TAV $56,000.01 to $57,000.
Joseph Bogacki and Gail Bogacki to Lathan Wilke, 901 Verona Ave., Ravenna. TAV $86,000.01 to $87,000.
Blessing Premier Property LLC to Matt Manary, 1406 Eighth Ave. TAV $74,000.01 to $75,000.
CDHM2 LLC to Insight Commercial Properties LLC, 2908 W. 39th St., Unit B. TAV $262,000.01 to $263,000.
Yelena Smith to Scott Casper and Cindy Casper, 320 W. 35th Ave. Place. TAV $314,000.01 to $315,000.
Kimberly Schelling to Diana Wasser and Jacob Wasser, 2914 Seventh Ave. TAV $145,000.01 to $146,000.
Zachary Schnacker and Chelsey Schnacker to Allison Dixon, 1317 Third Ave. TAV $152,000.01 to $153,000.
Laurence Darby, personal representative of the estate of Ivan Burton, to Laurence Darby, 115 and 119 Walnut St., Riverdale. NDT.
Christopher Godfrey to Kimberly Schelling, 1410 Ave. E. TAV $152,000.01 to $153,000.
Cynthia Ingram to Weisco Properties LLC, 4207 Linden Drive. TAV $177,000.01 to $178,000.
Maple Bridge LLC to Green Brick LLC, 1127 Trail Drive, Gibbon. TAV $49,000.01 to $50,000.
Kylee Schmit to Parker Wallin, 323 W. 14th St. TAV $183,000.01 to $184,000.
Ronald Gewecke and Dennis Gewecke, successor co-trustees of the Vern Gewecke Revocable Trust, to Dennis Gewecke, part of S: 2, T: 9, R: 17. NDT.
Ronald Gewecke and Dennis Gewecke, successor co-trustees of the Vern Gewecke Revocable Trust, to Ronald Gwecke, part of S: 10, T: 9, R: 17; and part of S: 3, T: 9, R: 17. NDT.
Greg Dollman to Christopher Holz, part of S: 8, T: 9, R: 15. TAV $119,000.01 to $120,000.
Bryan and Caitlyn Messbarger to JoAnn Conover, 3708 Ave. G. TAV $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Jason and Tiffany Hanson to Noah Hubbard, 420 N. Beecroft St., Elm Creek. TAV $111,000.01 to $112,000.
Robert Cook and Patricia Cook, co-trustees, to RYGA LLC, 1317 E. 21st St. TAV $349,000.01 to $350,000.
Charles and Danielle Trew to Zachary Cole, 515 E. 30th St. TAV $155,000.01 to $156,000.
Robert Polk and Nancy Polk to Donald Cook III, 3014 Eighth Ave. TAV $209,000.01 to $210,000.
Andrea Kelley and Jeffrey Kelley to Allen Kelley and Sandra Kelley, 2000 E. 34th St., $45,000.
Greg Dollman to Nielsen Contracting LLC, part of S: 8, T: 9, R: 15. TAV $119,000.01 to $120,000.
James Joseph Signature Homes LLC to John Evans and Amy Evans, L: 5, Hawthorne Heights. TAV $95,000.01 to $96,000.
James Rowley to Angela Blankenship, 220 Country Side Lane, Elm Creek. TAV $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Kyle and Terri Nunn to Scout Enterprises LLC, 3015 Eighth Ave. TAV $170,000.01 to $171,000.
Scott and Cindy Casper to Bryan and Caitlyn Messbarger, 5 Regency Place. TAV $259,000.01 to $260,000.
Linda Boucher and Dennis Boucher to Michael Grabowski and Janelle Grabowski, 22030 310th Road, Pleasanton. TAV $9,000.01 to $10,000.
Scott and Bobette Ehmke to James and Deborah Lauer, 1407 Ave. K. TAV $224,000.01 to $225,000.
Luz Irene Morales to Darcy Schultz, 1617 Ave. B. TAV $140,000.01 to $141,000.
Douglas McCue Jr. to Gator Bennetzen, 316 W. 31st St. TAV $119,000.01 to $120,000.
Aaron Boucher and Martha Boucher to Michael Grabowski and Janelle Grabowski, 22030 310th Road, Pleasanton. TAV $32,000.01 to $33,000.
Blaine Boucher and Jenith Boucher to Michael Grabowski and Janelle Grabowski, 22030 310th Road, Pleasanton. TAV $32,000.01 to $33,000.
Janet Blasingame to William and Kathleen Hoffman, L: 6, B: 1, Park View Estates Seventh Addition. NDT.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Scott Ehmke and Bobette Ehmke, 2302 E. 36th St. TAV $275,000.01 to $276,000.
Ann Moore and Sidney Moore to Craig Weber, trustee of the Carl Weber and Norma Weber Revocable Trust, part of S: 12, T: 10, R: 16. NDT.
Brodine Cattle Company to Bradley and Alynn Brodine, part of S: 10, T: 9, R: 18. NDT.
Rickie Kile and Marilyn Kile to Kacey Sunblade and Yesensia Turcios, 4612 Ave. E. TAV $195,000.01 to $196,000.
Safe Harbour Eat-XXXIII LLC to James Stevenson and Jason Stevenson, 48970 375th Road, Ravenna. NDT.
Atlantica LLC to Chad Klein, 208 N. Pine St., Pleasanton, $38,000.
Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Atlantica LLC, 208 N. Pine St., Pleasanton. TAV $57,000.01 to $58,000.
Jack and Leann Muegerl to Cole and Kara Franks, 518 Padua Ave., Ravenna. TAV $75,000.01 to $76,000.
Kelly and Michael Custer to D&K Woodman, part of S: 13, T: 9, R: 13. TAV $92,000.01 to $93,000.
Micheal Ourada, successor trustee of the Donevieve Ourada Revocable Trust, to William and Judith O’Donnell, 404 Bond St., Elm Creek. NDT.
John Richardson, trustee, and Roxanne Richardson, trustee, to D&K Woodman, part of S: 13, T: 9, R: 13. TAV $92,000.01 to $93,000.
Karen Bell and Doug Bell to Steven Johnson, part of S: 9, T: 8, R: 17. TAV $42,000.01 to $43,000.
Geralyn Ostrander to Steven Johnson, part of S: 9, T: 8, R: 17. TAV $42,000.01 to $43,000.
Robin Just to Steven Johnson, part of S: 9, T: 8, R: 17. TAV $128,000.01 to $129,000.
David Altmaier and Judy Altmaier to Steven Johnson, part of S: 9, T: 8, R: 17. TAV $42,000.01 to $43,000.
Steven Altmaier, Amy Altmaier, Julie Trampe, Scott Trampe, Lisa Nielson, Dale Nielson and Darin Just to Steven Johnson, part of S: 9, T: 8, R: 17. TAV $257,000.01 to $258,000.
Christopher Bieber and Stacy Bieber to Seadreams Enterprises LLC, 2826 Central Ave. TAV $136,000.01 to $137,000.
Sheila Miller, personal representative of the estate of Lois Beavers, to Jacob and Jenifer Kringle, 435 N. Beecroft, Elm Creek. TAV $71,000.01 to $72,000.
James and Sylvia Spellman to Sylvia Spellman, 519 W. Third St., Shelton. NDT.
Jacob Knudsen and April Knudsen to William Moore and Julie Moore, 2803 Ave. L. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Paul and Amy Pape to Renae Breemes and Jeremy Pacha, 301 W. 30th St. TAV $191,000.01 to $192,000.
Thomas and Sandra Tucker to Paul and Amy Pape, 1903 E. 58th St. TAV $274,000.01 to $275,000.
Eureka Properties LLC to 5B Properties LLC, 1816 Ave. H. TAV $89,000.01 to $90,000.
Matthew Wecker and Abbie Wecker to Kayla Parker, 917 W. 21st St. TAV $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Lucas and Jennifer Pesek to Colby Hayes, 702 D St., Shelton. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Notz Farms LLC to LPRB LLC, part of S: 9 and 4, T: 8, R: 15. TAV $1,554,000.01 to $1,555,000.
Alan and Teresa Hromas to Alyssa and Eric White, 5551 Oxen Ave. TAV $189,000.01 to $190,000.
William McGreer and Carisa McGreer to Matthew Arens and Beth Arens, 5006 Ave. H. TAV $274,000.01 to $275,000.
Buffalo Gal Partnership LLP to Birdland Farm LLC, part of S: 35, T: 12, R: 14. NDT.
Russell Geiger to Scott Geiger, 102 E. 27th St. NDT.
LM Webb Farm Inc. to Lawrence Webb, trustee of the Thomas Webb Testamentary Trust, 1445 Dove Hill Ave. NDT.
Kappas Enterprises LLC to City of Kearney, part of S: 9, T: 8, R: 15., $395,000.
Jill Hurt to Rodney Thorell, trustee, and Wanda Thorell, trustee, 215 W. 26th St. TAV $151,000.01 to $152,000.
Sharon Gutierrez and Beverly Real to Nicholas and Kandra Hooley, 415 A St., Shelton TAV $122,000.01 to $123,000.
Jessica McCarter to Rodolfo Yepez Avina and Aleyda Yepes, 4410 Ave. F. TAV $207,000.01 to $208,000.
Marcile Woodward, trustee of the Josiah Woodward and Marcile Woodward Revocable Trust, to Cody and Steffanie Oxford, part of L: 1, B: 2, Woodward Estates. TAV $56,000.01 to $57,000.
Galynn Dexter, personal representative of the estate of Raymond Dexter, to Dexter Group LLC and Pearl Dexter, part of S: 9 and 10, T: 8, R: 14. NDT.
Timothy Bockerman and Helen Bockerman to Tyler Hanks and Brittany Hanks, part of Lot 1, Hanks Administrative Subdivision. TAV $8,000.01 to $9,000.
Curt and Heidi Schmidt to Country Fields LTD, 6420 W. Cedar Hills Place. TAV $479,000.01 to $480,000.
Sutton Rentals LLC to Brett Ellingson, 1196 62nd Ave. TAV $261,000.01 to $262,000.
Bethel Temple of Assemblies of God Gibbon Nebraska to Robbi McShan, 202 First St., Gibbon. TAV $149,000.01 to $150,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Anita Greeley, 3406 Ave. W. TAV $230,000.01 to $231,000.
Ricky Nelson, trustee, to Matthew Oman and Brandi Oman, part of S: 12, T: 8, R: 14. TAV $49,000.01 to $50,000.
Kenneth Roth Jr. and Nancy Roth, trustees, to Tom George, Kaiti George and McKenzie Roeder, 1103 W. 21st St. TAV $156,000.01 to $157,000.
Richard Ladd, successor trustee of the Barbara Newman Lifetime Benefit Trust, to Richard Ladd, part of S: 28, T: 9, R: 17. NDT.
David and Carol Shiers to Joe and Caleesha Almazan, L: 2, B: 1, Shiers Estates. TAV $12,000.01 to $13,000.
Kathleen Wells to Ryan Cervantes, 418 E. 33rd St. TAV $204,000.01 to $205,000.
Luke & JB Investments LLC to Ryan Robinson and Crystal Robinson, 3406 Country Club Lane. TAV $610,000.01 to $611,000.
Rhonda Ammon, personal representative of the estate of Carl Moffett, to Carla Middleswart, 211 May Ave., Gibbon. NDT.
Chad and Kris Grassmeyer to Michael and Valerie O’Connor, Lot 3, Standage Country Estates Second. TAV $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Bradley and Kimberly Rodgers to Wayne and Michelle Johnson, 3812 E. Cottonwood Ave. TAV $699,000.01 to $700,000.
Bradley and Kimberly Rodgers to Wayne and Michelle Johnson, L: 1 and 3, Block 2, Briarwood Farms Second. TAV $99,000.01 to $100,000.
Ronald Follmer and Courtney Follmer to Mid-Nebraska Aggregate Inc., 43630 Kilgore Road, Gibbon. NDT.
Richard and Marion Mintling to Charles Frasier Sr. and Glenda Frasier, co-trustees, 5820 Ave. N, No. 27. TAV $272,000.01 to $273,000.
Brandon and Jessica Hotz to Michael Meyer, 605 E. 27th St. TAV $165,000.01 to $166,000.
Roberta Berkheimer, trustee of the Berkheimer Family Trust, to Terry Stark and Jason Stark, 36640 Hawk Road, Hazard. TAV $247,000.01 to $248,000.
Ronald Reynoso to James and Debra Matson, 912 E. 13th St. TAV $137,000.01 to $138,000.
5 Petes Properties LLC to Chris Denton and Ashlea Denton, L: 2, B: 2, Castle Ridge Fifth. TAV $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Central States Safety & Driver Training LLC to Ihouse LLC, 104 W. 13th St. TAV $154,000.01 to $155,000.
Amanda Saner to William and Mallory Sabah, 1715 Sixth Ave. TAV $154,000.01 to $155,000.
Glennis Thies, trustee, to Alexander and Melanie Humpfer, 130 E. Countryside Lane, Elm Creek. TAV $156,000.01 to $157,000.
Douglas Lund, trustee of the Betty Lund Administrative Trust, to Douglas Lund, 1024 and 1026 W. 23rd St. and 4116 22nd Ave. NDT.
Jeffrey Warren, trustee, and Betty Warren, trustee, to JP Real Estate LLC, 302 W. 27th St. TAV $129,000.01 to $130,000.
Corrie Edwards and Christopher Simmons to Corrie Edwards, 11025 Sweetwater Ave. NDT.
Randy and Kristina Roberts to Will McCawley, 807 Ave. E Place. TAV $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Roger Blackford, Laura Blackford, Delbert Bridge and Judith Bridge to RT Enterprises LLC, 2006 E. Highway 30. TAV $464,000.01 to $465,000.
Ross and Michelle Epley to George and Pam Molina, 302 Padua Ave., Ravenna. TAV $85,000.01 to $86,000.
Daniel and Dianne Moos to Jacob and April Knudsen, 4615 Ave. F. TAV $274,000.01 to $275,000.
Holly and Justin Jarecke to Durene Anderson, 714 W. 28th St. TAV $147,000.01 to $148,000.
Ken & Ruth Investments LLC to Ryan and Kristin Ohri, 2107 Ninth Ave. TAV $89,000.01 to $90,000.
Dennis Larsen and Sharon Myers, co-guardians/co-conservators of the estate of Stephen Larsen, to MTG Properties LLC, 902 Central Ave. TAV $268,000.01 to $269,000.
Jay Blattner and Jessica Shiers to Benjamin Burklund and Kirsten Burklund, 6875 Navaho Road, Gibbon. TAV $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Thomas Karlberg and Kimberly Karlberg to Morgan Karlberg, 716 W. 29th St. TAV $151,000.01 to $152,000.
Dryden Downey to Bryanna Hammons, 923 Grand Ave., Ravenna. TAV $99,000.01 to $100,000.
Sara Ferguson to Jessica Thompson, 518 W. 28th St. TAV $134,000.01 to $135,000.
Karen Heyd and Robert Heyd, co-trustees of the Karen Heyd Revocable Trust, to Robert Heyd, trustee, 1914 W. 36th St. NDT.
Bruners’ Sand and Gravel Inc. to Bruner Lakeside Estates Homeowners’ Association, Outlots A and B; L: 1-12, B: 1; and L: 1-3, B: 2, Bruner Lakeside Estates Second. TAV $3,000.01 to $4,000.
Turkey Creek Properties LLC to Marc and Melissa Willis, L: 10, B: 2, Turkey Creek Second Subdivision. TAV $64,000.01 to $65,000.
Logan Lockwood to Katherine Schollmeyer, 132 Lincoln Ave., Shelton. TAV $143,000.01 to $144,000.
Michael Czarnek and Jeimy Madrid to Robert Nordby and Emily Willard, 1618 Ave. A. TAV $138,000.01 to $139,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Jacob Spies and Breighana Spies, 2305 E. 36th St. TAV $244,000.01 to $245,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Jordan A. Reinertson and Jordan R. Reinertson, 2301 E. 36th St. TAV $229,000.01 to $230,000.
Myron and Gladys Miigerl to Lawrence and Adarene Miigerl, 24462 Range Road, Ravenna, $350,000.
Alexander Schwarz to Charles Polen, 811 E. 31st St. TAV $120,000.01 to $121,000.
Jarrod Olson and Anita Meyer-Olson to Nathan Eckhout, 35780 Ravenna Road, Ravenna. TAV $34,000.01 to $35,000.
Stacy Peace to Jeromy Corder and Renee Corder, 1309 Ave. A. TAV $84,000.01 to $85,000.
Michael Epley and Pamela Epley to Mark Balcom and Mary Balcom, 3507 Ave. C. TAV $168,000.01 to $169,000.
Dale Burgland and Doris Burgland to Trevor Brown and Jade Brown, 2412 W. 37th St. TAV $378,000.01 to $379,000.
Clarence and Connie Lester to Marissa Harrison, 1207 W. 35th St. TAV $228,000.01 to $229,000.
GGR LLC to Jan Jensen and Deborah Jensen, 2813 W. 36th St. Place. TAV $367,000.01 to $368,000.
Sutton Rentals LLC to Darren VanWinkle and Paige VanWinkle, L: 3, Overturf Second Subdivision. TAV $47,000.01 to $48,000.
Ricky and Karin Moses to Kade Sander, 2119 W. 37th St. TAV $231,000.01 to $232,000.
Richards Investments LLC to SevenOne Investments LLC, 2100 Central Ave. TAV $349,000.01 to $350,000.
Cooperative Producers Inc. to Ase Real Properties LLC, 102 W. 25th St. TAV $476,000.01 to $477,000.