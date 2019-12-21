The following real-estate transfers from Nov. 6 to Dec. 11 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
Stephanie Straatmann and Gary Straatmann to Straatco Enterprises LLC, 1420 Sixth Ave. No documentary tax.
Debra Thompson, personal representative of the estate of Calvin Owen, to Neal Hubbard and Tracy Hubbard, part of Section 4, Township 9 North, Range 18 West. Tax assessed on a value of $719,000.01 to $720,000.
Keith Stubbs and Sarah Stubbs, co-trustees, to Travis Mason and Heather Mason, part of Section 35, Township 12 North, Range 16 West. Tax assessed on a value of $209,000.01 to $210,000.
John Tarrell, trustee, to Bradley Ahrens, 1206 E. 28th St., $61,500.
Ian Blaha to Kristie Toben, 501 E. 22nd St. Tax assessed on a value of $170,000.01 to $171,000.
Kenneth Marisch and Maureen Marisch to Andrew Baker and Jordan Baker, 3002 Ave. L. Tax assessed on a value of $159,000.01 to $160,000.
Double R Irrigation and Construction Inc. to Michael Dale and Tonya Dale, 701 E. Genoa St., Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $28,000.01 to $29,000.
Debra Thompson, personal representative of the estate of Calvin Owen, to Troy and Becky Laughlin, part of Section 22, Township 9 North, Range 18 West, $21,418.
Darci Schroeder to Kirk Schroeder, 45315 295th Road and 47080 325th Road, Ravenna. No documentary tax.
Jaylene Bashore, Hans Bashore, William Bashore and Shannon Bashore to Mathew Damratowski and Mercadies Damratowski, 306 E. 28th St. Tax assessed on a value of $141,000.01 to $142,000.
Mark McMinamen and Julie McMinamen to Laura Bauer and Michael Bailey, 4716 29th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $384,000.01 to $385,000.
James Hurt and Delores Hurt to Steele Investments LLC, 211 E. 32nd St. Tax assessed on a value of $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Edith Schriner to Daniel Stephens, 7055 E. 78th St. Tax assessed on a value of $85,000.01 to $86,000.
Kevin Bernasek to Jeremy Knight and Beth Knight, 3419 Ave. D. Tax assessed on a value of $187,000.01 to $188,000.
Richard Brodersen and Brandy Brodersen to Richard Brodersen, 1002 W. 22nd St. No documentary tax.
Laura Bauer and Michael Bailey to Dillon Goltl and Audrie Goltl, 6115 Ave. M. Tax assessed on a value of $279,000.01 to $280,000.
Thomas Ryan and Son Hui Lee Wilson, 311 W. 25th St. Tax assessed on a value of $69,000.01 to $70,000.
Warren Fitzgerald to PMPKM Farm LLC, 7190 Maple Road, Gibbon. No documentary tax.
Douglas Gaunt, successor trustee of the Gaunt Family Living Trust, to Douglas Gaunt, successor trustee of the Ramona Gaunt Revocable Trust, 1211 E. 48th St. No documentary tax.
Shari Compton to Blaine Drozd and Brandon Drozd, 1706 Ave. B. Tax assessed on a value of $127,000.01 to $128,000.
Vincent Woolley, personal representative of the estate of Charlene Woolley, to Lydia Davis, 4710 Ave. G. Tax assessed on a value of $199,000.01 to $200,000.
Edward Brink, trustee, to US Bank, 602 Second St., Gibbon, $67,807.
Don Jones and Lavonne Gearhart Jones to John Patterson and Jennifer Patterson, 5231 W. Highway 30. Tax assessed on a value of $129,000.01 to $130,000.
Stephen Chatelain and Mary Jo Chatelain to Bradley Pratt and Dawn Pratt, 703 W. 25th St. Tax assessed on a value of $138,000.01 to $139,000.
Notz Farms LLC to Water’s View Inc., part of Section 11, Township 8 North, Range 15 West. Tax assessed on a value of $339,000.01 to $340,000.
Susan Falk to Toni Brooks, 323 E. 56th St. Tax assessed on a value of $234,000.01 to $235,000.
KDIVER LLC to Robert Edson and Beverly Edson, Lot 6, Block 1, Lake Villa Estates. Tax assessed on a value of $22,000.01 to $23,000.
Rick Altwine to Perry Coons and Lisa Coons, 220 W. Calkins Ave., Elm Creek. Tax assessed on a value of $12,000.01 to $13,000.
Jessica Ferguson to Paul and Paige Mills, 205 Blue Mill Road. Tax assessed on a value of $228,000.01 to $229,000.
Michael and Michelle Henderson to Brenna Hren and Maggie Pelster, 1708 Ave. C. Tax assessed on a value of $79,000.01 to $80,000.
Michelle Hamaker to Erold Jackson and Christine Jackson, 3213 10th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $154,000.01 to $155,000.
Edna Geisert, trustee of the Edna Geisert and Eldor Geisert Revocable Trusts, to Timothy Kelliher and Tiffany Kelliher, part of Section 32, Township 10 North, Range 15 West. Tax assessed on a value of $439,000.01 to $440,000.
Anna Marie Ritzen, trustee of the Ralph Ritzen and Anna Marie Ritzen Revocable Trust, to Richard Beatty and Margarita Beatty, 3603 Ave. L. Tax assessed on a value of $169,000.01 to $170,000.
US Bank to Federal National Mortgage Association, 411 W. 23rd St. No documentary tax.
Ronald Johnston, personal representative of the estate of Mae Johnston, to John Johnston, 2712 Ave. D. Tax assessed on a value of $109,000.01 to $110,000.
Joycelyn James and Steven James to Danny Traub and Cheryl Traub, 34930 Maple Road, Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Brandon and Carrie Kjar to Michelle Hamaker, 318 W. 26th St. Tax assessed on a value of $119,000.01 to $120,000.
Daniel Roeder to AVC Contracting LLC, 1802 E. 48th St. Tax assessed on a value of $56,000.01 to $57,000.
Joan Rohde to Mark and Julie Lind, 4102 11th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $212,000.01 to $213,000.
USA-VA to Regional Development LLC, 717 Ave. F. No documentary tax.
Russell and Deanna Voshell to Robert Forrest and Holly Forrest, 7221 Pine Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $449,000.01 to $450,000.
Francis Spotanski to Francis Spotanski and Linda Spotanski, 309 Phelps St., Shelton. No documentary tax.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Kaleb Meyer and Elizabeth Meyer, 2306 E. 35th St. Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $214,000.01 to $215,000.
Rhonda and Thomas Kupke to Rhonda Kupke, 14110 Antelope Road. No documentary tax.
Mary Stearley to Joshua Budden and Stephanie Budden, 402 and 404 W. 30th St. Tax assessed on a value of $147,000.01 to $148,000.
Catherine Dzuris to Jess and Melody Kucera, part of Section 4, Township 12 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Sharla Mruz, personal representative of the estate of Lois Walters, to Deloss Trampe and Carolyn Trampe, 5610 Eastbrooke Drive, No. 14. Tax assessed on a value of $279,000.01 to $280,000.
Travis and Shawn Koch to Jason Sutton and Sarah Sutton, 1807 E. 59th St. Tax assessed on a value of $280,000.01 to $281,000.
Walt Rager and Helen Rager to George Joy, 714 Padua Ave., Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $57,000.01 to $58,000.
Mike Rager and Marilyn Rager to Cody Riessland and Corey Riessland, part of Section 4, Township 12 North, Range 16 West. Tax assessed on a value of $244,000.01 to $245,000.
Willis and Mary Ann Weber to John and Janet Jacobsen, 5820 Ave. N, No. 7. Tax assessed on a value of $264,000.01 to $265,000.
Todd and Kasey Parr to Parr5 Investments LLC, 21 Catfish Cove Place, Shelton. No documentary tax.
Hannah Straatmann to Randall Straatmann and Nancy Straatmann, 1615 Fourth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $124,000.01 to $125,000.
Richard Buck to Mark Klingelhoefer and Lisa Mendoza Klingelhoefer, 603 W. 14th St. and 1402 Sixth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $102,000.01 to $103,000.
Rodger Green and Michelle Green to Marvin Crouch and Judy Crouch, 2908 Kimler Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $158,000.01 to $159,000.
Rodger Green and Michelle Green to Marvin Crouch and Judy Crouch, 419 W. 32nd St. Tax assessed on a value of $168,000.01 to $169,000.
James Green to Tate and Rachel Pierce, 3911 Ave. L. Tax assessed on a value of $194,000.01 to $195,000.
Valerie and Jason Stroup to Levi Streit and Megan Streit, 1314 14th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $204,000.01 to $205,000.
Albert and Susan Lamberts to Jared Mapes and Lindsey Mapes, 214 E. 34th St. Tax assessed on a value of $149,000.01 to $150,000.
Christopher and Kelly Adkisson to Hannah Straatmann, 2806 Ave. M. Tax assessed on a value of $159,000.01 to $160,000.
Lucille Krueger to Douglas Brehm and Courtney Brehm, 3214 Ave. K. Tax assessed on a value of $166,000.01 to $167,000.
Ryan Morris and Amy Morris to Michael Carper and Jenifer Wolford, 44 Lakeside Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $549,000.01 to $550,000.
DT Development Inc. to Dmitriy Shevtsov, Olga Shevtsov and Gordon Sellin, 1208 W. 61st St. Tax assessed on a value of $324,000.01 to $325,000.
Marius Vander Merwe and Este’ Vander Merwe to Christopher Adkisson and Richard Neben, 6145 Yellow Rose Lane. Tax assessed on a value of $424,000.01 to $425,000.
Daniel Roeder to Taya O’Brien and Kyle O’Brien, 1711 E. 48th St. Tax assessed on a value of $375,000.01 to $376,000.
Dustin Parker, Janelle Parker, Mark Schipporeit and Kimra Schipporeit to Jade Trampe and Matthew Trampe, 1603 W. 36th St. Tax assessed on a value of $212,000.01 to $213,000.
Ryan and Rachel Conner to Kade Long and Sheila Long, 2410 68th Ave. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $254,000.01 to $255,000.
Roger Younes and Peter and Suhela Younes to Jim Peterson, 1406 13th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $232,000.01 to $233,000.
Gene McElhinny and Deb McElhinny to Jana Peterson, 707 E. Eighth St. Tax assessed on a value of $236,000.01 to $237,000.
Tate and Rachel Pierce to Olivia Whittaker, 2824 Central Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $141,000.01 to $142,000.
Steffi Swanson, trustee, to Wells Fargo Bank, 3418 Ave. E, $99,063.
Jim Bolin, trustee of the Nancy Bolin Trust, to Steven and Nesha Yockey, 703 Drew Lane, Gibbon. Tax assessed on a value of $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Allene Gimeson to Brenda Gimeson, 518 W. 16th St. No documentary tax.
Diane Axmann and Jared Axmann, trustee, to Jared Axmann, 42430 310th Road, Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $74,000.01 to $75,000.
Susan Bailey, personal representative of the estate of Larry Bailey, to Susan Bailey, 49680 115th Road, Gibbon. No documentary tax.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Jonathan Stoye and Nicole Stoye, 2206 E. 36th St. Tax assessed on a value of $275,000.01 to $276,000.
Jonathan Stoye and Nicole Stoye to Julie Schreiner, 114 E. 28th St. Tax assessed on a value of $178,000.01 to $179,000.
Julie Schreiner to Joshua Arrants and Alexa Arrants, 6103 Ave. M. Tax assessed on a value of $295,000.01 to $296,000.
Timothy Norwood Sr. and Nancy Norwood to Nancy Norwood, trustee, 6104 Ave. K. No documentary tax.
JAJAVI LLC to Zachary Russell and Katherine Russell, 6111 Ave. Q Place. Tax assessed on a value of $297,000.01 to $298,000.
M.J. and Janis Shultz to Buffalo County, 1511 Central Ave. No documentary tax.
Charles Becker, John Becker and Terry Becker, co-trustees of the Gerald Becker and Carol Becker Revocable Trust, to Lyndsey Frank, 4111 19th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $225,000.01 to $226,000.
Daniel Roeder to Jamie Carlson, Lot 5, Block 1, East 56th Street Estates Second. Tax assessed on a value of $54,000.01 to $55,000.
Otis and Shellie Ingersoll and Connie Nelson to TLR Investments LLC, 1007 Fourth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $849,000.01 to $850,000.
Samuel and Lacy Mortensen to Matthew Kenward, 512 W. 36th St. Tax assessed on a value of $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Pamela Artman, successor trustee of the Isabella Artman Revocable Living Trust, to Pamela Artman, 2403 and 2405 Fifth Ave., 2208 and 2210 Seventh Ave., and 704 and 706 W. 26th St. No documentary tax.
Stephen and Alice Lawhead to Nanci Hudec, 8802 Second Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $61,000.01 to $62,000.
Michael Carper to Matthew Wecker and Abbie Wecker, 5 Red Fox Lane. Tax assessed on a value of $329,000.01 to $330,000.
Janet Starostka and Danny Starostka to Jordan Starostka, 2909 Central Ave. and 3416 Ave. W. No documentary tax.
Sylvia Zeller, trustee of the Sylvia Perry Trust, to Sylvia Zeller, 33440 Poole Road, Ravenna. No documentary tax.
Rita Coakley to Dolores Harm and Richard Harm, 4507 Central Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $192,000.01 to $193,000.
Lonny Kosmicki, Kimberly Kosmicki, Justin Kosmicki and Brittany Kosmicki to Cruise Brothers LLC, part of Section 36, Township 11 North, Range 16 West. Tax assessed on a value of $639,000.01 to $640,000.
Adrienne and Wyatt Olson to Stephanie Kaczor and Kevin Lofton, 2508 W. 36th St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $319,000.01 to $320,000.
Alvin Bauer, trustee, and Bernadene Bauer, trustee, to Brent Bauer, trustee, 37300 Cherry Road, Hazard. No documentary tax.
William West III, trustee of the William West Jr. Trust, to William West III, part of Section 6, Township 9 North, Range 18 West. No documentary tax.
William West III, trustee of the Esther West Trust, to William West III, part of Section 6, Township 9 North, Range 18 West. No documentary tax.
Erin and Travis Nye to Andrea Casarez and Shawn Smith, 702 Kufus Ave., Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $86,000.01 to $87,000.
Michael Nelson and Nancy Nelson to Clarence Bergt, part of Sections 18 and 19, Township 12 North, Range 17 West. Tax assessed on a value of $1,299,000.01 to $1.3 million.
Paul Jr. and Daniele Farias to Garrett Poppen, 702 W. 10th St. Tax assessed on a value of $167,000.01 to $168,000.
Rhonda Kearney, personal representative of the estate of Daniece Jessop, to Rita Olin, 1316 E. 30th Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $159,000.01 to $160,000.
Robert Sroufe to Nicholas Kolar, 9535 Rio Madera. Tax assessed on a value of $224,000.01 to $225,000.
Morrison Enterprises LLC to Clint and Timaree Smith, 4705 Loveland Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $333,000.01 to $334,000.
Scott and Amanda Rodriguez to Chelsea Loparco and Joseph Moreno, 1422 11th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $194,000.01 to $195,000.
Jason Recroft, personal representative of the estate of Vivian Muhs, to Linda Wubbenhorst, 4412 Ave. P. Tax assessed on a value of $168,000.01 to $169,000.
Michael Mauslein and Rhonda Mauslein to Mauslein Land Holdings LLC, part of Section 30, Township 9 North, Range 14 West. No documentary tax.
Vincent Woolley, trustee of the Richard Woolley Trust, to Lorin Woolley, Kevin Woolley and Vincent Woolley, 820 E. 26th St. No documentary tax.
Vincent Woolley, trustee of the Ida Frecks Revocable Trust, to Lorin Woolley, Kevin Woolley and Vincent Woolley, 709 E. 26th St. No documentary tax.
E. Jane Woolley and Vincent Woolley, co-trustees of Woolley Enterprises, to Lorin Woolley, Kevin Woolley and Vincent Woolley, part of Section 20, Township 9 North, Range 15 West. No documentary tax.
E. Jane Woolley and Vincent Woolley, co-trustees of the Donald Woolley Family Trust, to Lorin Woolley, Kevin Woolley and Vincent Woolley, 820 E. 26th St. and 1307 17th Ave. No documentary tax.
USA-HUD to Mason and Tara Lammers, 10 Sioux Lane. No documentary tax.
Joan Smallcomb to Michael Paist and Kathy Paist, 2214 12th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $126,000.01 to $127,000.
Blue Water Investments LLC to James Joseph Signature Homes LLC, Lots 2-5, Hawthorne Heights. No documentary tax.
Mary Beth Roper, personal representative of the estate of Dennis Roper, to Mary Beth Roper, trustee of the Dennis and Beth Roper Trust, 27 E. 48th St. No documentary tax.
Tom Larsen, personal representative of the estate of Ronald Haubold, to Kyle Clough and Brandon Clough, 218 W. 22nd St. Tax assessed on a value of $119,000.01 to $120,000.
Catherine Dzuris to Frank Campbell, Janet Campbell, Lurlie Campbell and Rhonda Campbell, trustee, 36685 and 37125 Sodtown Road. No documentary tax.
Catherine Dzuris to Lurlie Campbell, part of Section 4, Township 12 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Fort Kearny Shooting Sports Association to City of Kearney, part of Section 1, Township 9 North, Range 15 West, $285,000.
Mame Malick Konate and Mai Lena Bodian to Nedko Oreshkov and Daniel Lyon, 2925 Ave. C. Tax assessed on a value of $98,000.01 to $99,000.
