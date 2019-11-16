The following real-estate transfers from Oct. 9 to Nov. 6 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
Rhonda Kupke to Rhonda and Thomas Kupke, 14110 Antelope Road. No documentary tax.
Charlotte Reicks to Kelli Fisher, 12570 175th Road, Amherst. Tax assessed on a value of $12,000.01 to $13,000.
Donna Fisher to Kelli Fisher, 12570 175th Road, Amherst. Tax assessed on a value of $12,000.01 to $13,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., Lot 9, Block 4, Windsor Estates Seventh Addition. Tax assessed on a value of $64,000.01 to $65,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Jennifer Cady, 712 W. 47th St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $355,000.01 to $356,000.
Quiet Living LLC to Stephanie Cunningham, 1615 Third Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $137,000.01 to $138,000.
Gene McElhinny and Deb McElhinny to Frank Quattlebaum Jr., 808 Ave. G Place. Tax assessed on a value of $193,000.01 to $194,000.
Keith and Jacqueline Cornelius to Diane McCray, 414 F St., Shelton, $50,000.
Michael Mauslein and Rhonda Mauslein to Mauslein Land Holdings LLC, part of Section 30, Township 9 North, Range 14 West. No documentary tax.
Isabel Boyd to Dryden Downey, 122 E. 28th St. Tax assessed on a value of $58,000.01 to $59,000.
Charles and Jane Chramosta to William Chramosta, part of Section 12, Township 12 North, Range 15 West; and part of Section 11, Township 10, Range 14 West. No documentary tax.
Charles and Jane Chramosta to John Chramosta, 38480 Ravenna Road, Ravenna. No documentary tax.
Chan Fei Zhao and Shuyao Yang to Matthew and Brittany Jones, 1111 W. 22nd St. Tax assessed on a value of $134,000.01 to $135,000.
Bradley Parman and Marissa Parman to Delbert Bickford Jr. and Laura Bickford, 2460 E. 95th St. Tax assessed on a value of $391,000.01 to $392,000.
Jerry Fisher and Jerrylynn Fisher to Kelli Fisher, 12570 175th Road, Amherst. No documentary tax.
Janelle Devlin to Ho Thanh Nguyen and Tram Nguyen, 2114 E. 35th St. Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $247,000.01 to $248,000.
Building a Better Tomorrow Inc. to Scott Anderson and Jean Anderson, Lot 11, Block 3, Kearney Plaza Third Subdivision. No documentary tax.
Village of Miller and Miller Volunteer Fire Department to Bradley and Joanie Schroeder, Lot 17, Block 26, Original Town of Miller. No documentary tax.
Paul and Paige Mills to Douglas Nibbe, 4206 Ave. G. Tax assessed on a value of $156,000.01 to $157,000.
Gaylene Arent to Scott Classen and Angela Classen, part of Section 12, Township 10 North, Range 15 West. Tax assessed on a value of $139,000.01 to $140,000.
Harold Daake and Elizabeth Daake to Jeremy Knajdl and Kimberly Knajdl, 23305 190th Road, Riverdale. No documentary tax.
Delbert Jr. and Laura Bickford to Shawn and Heidi Patsios, 1515 17th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $259,000.01 to $260,000.
Fountain Hills Properties LLC to Fountain Hills Properties-II LLC, Lots 1-24, Block 1; and Lots 1-12, Block 2, all Fountain Hills Eighth Addition. No documentary tax.
Charles Limbach and Jeanne Limbach to Justin Albers and Allison Albers, 3207 12th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $259,000.01 to $260,000.
Anne Cummings to Warren and Roberta Solomon, 506 E. 47th St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $263,000.01 to $264,000.
Shawn and Heidi Patsios to Paul and Margaret Braden, 702 W. Ninth St. Tax assessed on a value of $192,000.01 to $193,000.
Anthony Gengenbach and Chelsea Gengenbach to Timothy Haupt and Melissa Haupt, 19405 63rd Road. Tax assessed on a value of $269,000.01 to $270,000.
Jason Kruse to Jose and Maria Burgos, 2 Arapahoe Lane. Tax assessed on a value of $204,000.01 to $205,000.
Helen Landell to Mickey Moffett and Jolynn Moffett, 418 Fourth St., Shelton, $20,000.
Robert Henthorne, trustee of the Jolaine Bamford Irrevocable Trust, to Earl Hyink and Barbara Hyink, 2804 W. 37th St., No. 4. Tax assessed on a value of $280,000.01 to $281,000.
Daniel Sorensen, trustee of the Richard Sorensen Testamentary Trust, to Adam Sorensen, 2811 W. Lincoln Way. No documentary tax.
Daniel Sorensen, trustee of the Richard Sorensen Testamentary Trust, to Brandy Klingelhoefer, 2811 W. Lincoln Way. No documentary tax.
Daniel Sorensen, trustee of the Richard Sorensen Testamentary Trust, to Brandy Sorensen, 2811 W. Lincoln Way. No documentary tax.
Fredric Schroeder and Cathlene Schroeder to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of Section 14, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Ronald Follmer and Courtney Follmer to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of Section 23, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
William and Barbara Keep to Becky and Troy Laughlin, part of Section 22, Township 9 North, Range 18 West. Tax assessed on a value of 1 cent to $1,000.
Thomas Ryan, personal representative of the estate of Edward Ryan, to Thomas Ryan, 11 W. 26th St., 1904 Sixth Ave. and 311 and 315 W. 25th St. No documentary tax.
Thomas Ryan, personal representative of the estate of Edward Ryan, to Son Hui Lee Wilson, 717 W. 28th St. No documentary tax.
John and Jenna Shandera to Matthew Mortensen and Angela Mortensen, 6110 Ave. R. Tax assessed on a value of $320,000.01 to $321,000.
Stephen and Maggie Heaton to Clifton and Karen Horn, 307 Second St., Gibbon. Tax assessed on a value of $124,000.01 to $125,000.
Kristine and Darrel Brown to Karen Brown, 33902 Highway 2, Hazard. Tax assessed on a value of $199,000.01 to $200,000.
LeRoy Lammers, trustee, to Luetta Lammers, trustee, 23370 235th Road, Pleasanton. No documentary tax.
Kelly Ellis, John Richerson, trustee, and Roxanne Richerson, trustee, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of Section 13, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Courtney and Seth Widup and Devin and Royall Woodman to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of Section 24, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Janna Burton, Troy Burton, Jill Jobman and Donald Jobman to Donald Jobman, 4012 Ave. E. No documentary tax.
Donald Jobman to Donald Jobman and Janna Burton, 4012 Ave. E. No documentary tax.
Dennis Bauer, trustee, and Linda Bauer, trustee, to Michael Reeves and Courtney Reeves, 2 Cedar Lane. Tax assessed on a value of $224,000.01 to $225,000.
Marvin Niemack, personal representative of the estate of Gail Niemack, to Marvin Niemack, trustee, 22180 Range Road, Shelton. No documentary tax.
Larry Eggert to Design Matters LLC, 2003 Central Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $123,000.01 to $124,000.
Barbara Brown to Nathaniel and Kristina Traver, 2703 Ave. D. Tax assessed on a value of $159,000.01 to $160,000.
Lane and Chassi Zimbelman to Pete Thompson, 1212 First Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $127,000.01 to $128,000.
MKKT Farms LLC to Russell Glassmeyer, 1405 Sixth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $144,000.01 to $145,000.
John Rickard and Katheryn Rickard to Michael Johnson and Mandy Johnson, 1431 E. 67th St. Tax assessed on a value of $438,000.01 to $439,000.
Charles Stubbs to Mark Kottmeyer and Anna Kottmeyer, 8725 17th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $219,000.01 to $220,000.
Betty Heiliger to E. Elaine Borgman, trustee, 4614 Pony Express Road. Tax assessed on a value of $268,000.01 to $269,000.
Lee Nell Phillips, trustee of the Lee Nell Phillips Revocable Trust and the Phillips Family Trust, to Kent Palmer and Lois Palmer, Lot 14, Golfside Estates, Pleasanton. Tax assessed on a value of $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Louis and Nancy Stoeger and Janet Stoeger Wilke and Colin Wilke to Randell Gleason and Michele Gleason, part of Section 10, Township 12 North, Range 13 West. Tax assessed on a value of $113,000.01 to $114,000.
Louis and Nancy Stoeger and Janet Stoeger Wilke and Colin Wilke to Christian and Jenifer Trumler and Franz and Carol Trumler, part of Section 3, Township 12 North, Range 13 West. Tax assessed on a value of $514,000.01 to $515,000.
Louis and Nancy Stoeger and Janet Stoeger Wilke and Colin Wilke to Randell and Michele Gleason and Kirby and Denise Myers, part of Sections 10 and 11, Township 12 North, Range 13 West. Tax assessed on a value of $999,000.01 to $1 million.
Jared and Jenni Van Pelt to Timothy Barone and Megan Barone, 3606 11th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $246,000.01 to $247,000.
Bradlee and Jill DeMoss to Thomas and Kimberly Soderholm, 4819 Ave. L Place. Tax assessed on a value of $272,000.01 to $273,000.
Ryan and Morgan Fjeldheim to Michael Forsman and Madison Yeutter, 3707 Ave. L. Tax assessed on a value of $207,000.01 to $208,000.
Laurie Riessland to Heath and Amanda Smallcomb, 216 E. 25th St. Tax assessed on a value of $133,000.01 to $134,000.
Arlene Peterson to Jack Tubbs and Donna Tubbs, 2110 30th Ave., No. 21. Tax assessed on a value of $145,000.01 to $146,000.
Ardyth Lammers to Gregory Lammers, 1327 12th Ave., $25,000.
Melvin Lammers to Gregory Lammers, 1327 12th Ave. No documentary tax.
Marshall and Janette Nelms to NEI Global Relocation Co., 1710 E. 62nd St. Tax assessed on a value of $343,000.01 to $344,000.
Beth Houser to Monty Houser, 1815 Ave. C. No documentary tax.
Lorene Fredrickson, personal representative of the estate of Paul Fredrickson, to Lorene Fredrickson, 914 Ave. D. Tax assessed on a value of $119,000.01 to $120,000.
DY-NA Tool & Mold Inc. to Bradley Cook LLC, 4200 E. 39th St. Tax assessed on a value of $499,000.01 to $500,000,
Barbara DeWitt, personal representative of the estate of Irene Brezina, to Barbara DeWitt, 5000 Ave. F Place. No documentary tax.
Thomas Larsen, Julie Larsen, Theodore Larsen and Penalton Larsen to Northwestern Corp., part of Section 13, Township 9 North, Range 16 West. Tax assessed on a value of $24,000.01 to $25,000.
Dennis Roper and Lori Roper to Keith Meints and Cody Meints, part of Section 21, Township 10 North, Range 17 West, $16,000.
NEI Global Relocation Co. to Morgan and Ryan Fjeldheim, 1710 E. 62nd St. Tax assessed on a value of $343,000.01 to $344,000.
Blessing Premier Property LLC to Northwestern Corp., Outlot A, Margie Third Addition. Tax assessed on a value of $34,000.01 to $35,000.
Edward Brink, trustee, to US Bank, 411 W. 23rd St., $124,700.
Severo Hernandez Jr. to KDIVER LLC, 1280 E. First St., $12,500.
Edward Corder Jr. to B&G Investments LLC, 2100 E. 34th St. Tax assessed on a value of $124,000.01 to $125,000.
Areli and Jose Valles to Keegan Dentici, 1203 E. 32nd St. Tax assessed on a value of $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Amy Schade to Sherry Reiser, 1418 13th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $214,000.01 to $215,000.
Noah Rowe and Lerrin Rowe to Aaron Gilg and Kelinda Gilg, 5 Blue Mill Road. Tax assessed on a value of $394,000.01 to $395,000.
Aaron Gilg and Kelinda Gilg to John Bauer and Anne Bauer, 608 W. 46th St. Tax assessed on a value of $268,000.01 to $269,000.
Marvin Knittel, trustee of the Knittel Trust, to Carol Roth, 2110 30th Ave., No. 23. Tax assessed on a value of $147,000.01 to $148,000.
Lois Lee to Joshua and Gina Campa, 540 Highway 40, Riverdale. Tax assessed on a value of $245,000.01 to $246,000.
Gaylyn Longfellow to Gaylin Longfellow, trustee of the Stan and Gay Longfellow Joint Revocable Trust, 1504 E. 22nd St. No documentary tax.
Gina and Joshua Campa to Matthew Aten and Mackenzie Aten, 409 E. 33rd St. Tax assessed on a value of $177,000.01 to $178,000.
Scott Steinbrook and Crystal Steinbrook to Susan Falk, 5820 Ave. N, No. 8. Tax assessed on a value of $259,000.01 to $260,000.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Jamie Nikodym, 3417 W Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $220,000.01 to $221,000.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., Lot 12, Block 4, Windsor Estates Seventh Addition. Tax assessed on a value of $62,000.01 to $63,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Dylan Catterton and Maggie Catterton, 612 W. 47th St. Tax assessed on a value of $341,000.01 to $342,000.
Village of Shelton to Matt Andrews Construction LLC, Lots 6 and 7, Block 5, Campbell 1st Addition, Shelton, $10,000.
Thomas Dotson to Green River Gas LLC, part of Section 32, Township 11 North, Range 18 West. No documentary tax.
Timothy Haug and Veronica Haug, co-trustees of the Haug Joint Revocable Living Trust, to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Starostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Scott Steinbrook and Crystal Steinbrook, 1827 W. 51st St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $354,000.01 to $355,000.
Morrison Enterprises LLC to Chase and Summer Orender, 4508 11th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $275,000.01 to $276,000.
Katie Solomon and Eric Solomon to Nathan Elstermeier and Melissa Elstermeier, 1211 14th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $206,000.01 to $207,000.
Benjamin and Lindsy Zechmann to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of Lot 2, Block 1, Country Acres First. No documentary tax.
Dennis and Gwendolyn Holtz to Central States Safety & Driver Training LLC, Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 1, Pacific View Addition. No documentary tax.
Affordable Business Concepts LLC to Central States Safety & Driver Training LLC, 102 and 104 W. 13th St. No documentary tax.
Dale Taubenheim, trustee, Jeannette Taubenheim, trustee, Justin Taubenheim and Janelle Taubenheim to Justin Taubenheim and Janelle Taubenheim, part of Lot 1, Taubenheim Acres. Tax assessed on a value of $10,000.01 to $11,000.
Debra Thompson, personal representative of the estate of Calvin Owen, to David and Connie Mitchell, part of Section 22, Township 9 North, Range 18 West, $31,719.
Melissa Schwab, trustee, to Amy Morris and Ryan Morris, 7115 W. 43rd St. Tax assessed on a value of $734,000.01 to $735,000.
Michael Wells, co-trustee of the Carl Wells Revocable Family Trust, to Po Hu and Lei Fan, 2107 W. 50th St. Tax assessed on a value of $325,000.01 to $326,000.
Kegan Macfee to Jacob Putnam and Arran Putnam, 6180 Yellow Rose Lane. Tax assessed on a value of $279,000.01 to $280,000.
Makala Dennis and Douglas Dennis Jr. to James O’Neill, 3807 Ave. C. Tax assessed on a value of $177,000.01 to $178,000.
Gary and Patricia Starkey to Sean Starkey, 218 W. 29th St. Tax assessed on a value of $134,000.01 to $135,000.
April Maul to Rex Wempen, part of Section 7, Township 10 North, Range 18 West. No documentary tax.
Graczyk Properties LLC to Xboys Enterprises LLC, 2106 Ave. F. Tax assessed on a value of $599,000.01 to $600,000.
Roman Harvey and Leah Harvey to Ian Blaha and Brooke Hendon, 604 W. 46th St. No documentary tax.
Lisa Coons and Perry Coons to Roger Younes, 6111 Ave. L. No documentary tax.
Kirby and Brooke Johnson to Robert Hladky, 301 W. 29th St. Tax assessed on a value of $139,000.01 to $140,000.
Justin Albers and Allison Albers to Keaton Irwin and Bailey Irwin, 4200 Palamino Road. Tax assessed on a value of $209,000.01 to $210,000.
Gary Hazzard and Karen Hazzard to Bruce Bergman and Ann Bergman, 3412 27th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $272,000.01 to $273,000.
Jana Peterson to Robert Butler, 417 E. 35th St. Tax assessed on a value of $172,000.01 to $173,000.
Kathleen Palazzola, trustee of the Salvatore Palazzola and Kathleen Palazzola Revocable Trust, to Debra Mewis and Randy Mewis, 1405 W. 37th St. Tax assessed on a value of $208,000.01 to $209,000.
Geraldine Fletcher, trustee, to Jose Hernandez and Dulce Barriga, 608 Drew Lane, Gibbon. Tax assessed on a value of $174,000.01 to $175,000.
Joseph Robertson, trustee of the R.D. Robertson Trust, to Martin and Margarita Arellano, 140 Lincoln Ave., Shelton. Tax assessed on a value of $16,000.01 to $17,000.
Pamela and Terry Wempen, Terry and Rhonda Pfeiffer and Terry Pfeiffer, personal representative of the estate of Janice Pfeiffer and trustee of the Timothy Pfeiffer Trust, to Clark Nuttelman, part of Section 32, Township 12 North, Range 17 West, $240,000.
Carol Becker to Charles Becker, John Becker and Terry Becker, co-trustees of the Gerald Becker and Carol Becker Revocable Trust, 4111 19th Ave., 211 and 215 W. 24th St. and 1420 W. 21st St. No documentary tax.
Lonnie Lindner and Elizabeth Lindner to Eugene and Lynette Hofferber, 4720 Summit Road. Tax assessed on a value of $479,000.01 to $480,000.
Kenneth Kantor Jr., personal representative of the estate of June Kantor, to Kenneth Kantor Jr. and Cynthia Schmidt Mangels, part of Section 33, Township 12 North, Range 16 West, and part of Section 4, Township 11 North, Range 16 West. No documentary tax.
Charles Becker, John Becker and Terry Becker, co-personal representatives of the estate of Gerald Becker, to Charles Becker, John Becker and Terry Becker, co-trustees of the Gerald Becker and Carol Becker Revocable Trust, 4111 19th Ave. No documentary tax.
Eric Lindquist, trustee, to Kent and Linda Schroeder, 3611 Ave. I, $138,000.
Sheron Dennis to Dryden Downey, 923 Grand Ave., Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $38,000.01 to $39,000.
Monte and Nanette Hogg to Hogg Rentals LLC, 2513 Central Ave., 315 W. 32nd St., 2517 Central Ave. and 5817 W. Highway 30. No documentary tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.