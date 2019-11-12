The following real-estate transfers from Sept. 11 to Oct. 9 were compiled from deeds recorded at the Buffalo County Register of Deeds Office. Addresses and prices are public record and are provided when available from the register’s office. If prices were not available, the equivalent based on the Nebraska Documentary Tax paid on the full amount or the current market value is listed.
Russell Spracklen Construction Inc. to Allan Cabalceta Ruiz and Danay Velazco Fuentes, 5705 Ave. R. Tax assessed on a value of $318,000.01 to $319,000.
M&E Construction Inc. to Dale Lewin, 1320 Fifth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $124,000.01 to $125,000.
Roach & Son LLC to Alicia Galvan Chavarria, 7700 E. 78th St. Tax assessed on a value of $119,000.01 to $120,000.
Keith Keaschall to Silver K Land LLC, part of Sections 11, 14, 15, 25, 27 and 28, Township 11 North, Range 14 West. No documentary tax.
Derek Schweitzer and Sarah Schweitzer to Rachelle Zulkoski, 3623 Ave. F. Tax assessed on a value of $144,000.01 to $145,000.
Brandon Cone and Hannah Cone to Matthew Temme and Shannon Temme, 1106 W. 40th St. Tax assessed on a value of $240,000.01 to $241,000.
Christopher and Demaris Dietz to Scott Gensler and Sarah Gensler, 809 W. 22nd St. Tax assessed on a value of $244,000.01 to $245,000.
MOR LLC to Mitchell Hiemstra, 1220 Fourth Ave., $70,000.
Renae Gearhart to Jonathan Bruns, 315 Pine St., Gibbon. Tax assessed on a value of $109,000.01 to $110,000.
TS Development LLC to Fernando Trejo and Jody Angel-Trejo, 6208 37th Ave. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $78,000.01 to $79,000.
Terry and Annette Furby to Morgan and Amy Graham, 201 N. Main, Amherst. Tax assessed on a value of $119,000.01 to $120,000.
Audra Waugh to Joshua Krutsch and Anne Krutsch, 78 Sweetwater Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $247,000.01 to $248,000.
Eric Lindquist, trustee, to Dave Staab, 27250 Keystone Road, Ravenna, $350,000.
Barbara Herter, trustee of the Barbara Herter and Dale Herter trusts, to Flaig Properties LLC, 2810 Ave. L. Tax assessed on a value of $569,000.01 to $570,000.
Eugene Hofferber and Lynette Hofferber to Foote Service Inc., 1840 E. Highway 30. Tax assessed on a value of $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Cray and Carey Wilson to Daniel and Cindy Kadin, 3814 Ave. C. Tax assessed on a value of $169,000.01 to $170,000.
John and Kaitlyn Lawless to Kevin and Kathrine Schroeder, 6105 Ave. R. Tax assessed on a value of $344,000.01 to $345,000.
Mark and Kerry Eilers to Russell Voshell and Deanna Voshell, 519 W. 47th St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $339,000.01 to $340,000.
University of Nebraska Board of Regents to Kevin Kamrath, 2100 15th Ave. No documentary tax.
Clyde James and Janet Mitchell to Lisa Mitchell, 4215 Sunset Trail. Tax assessed on a value of $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Linda Steele to Steele Real Estate LLC, 4708 Loveland Drive. No documentary tax.
Mary Kommers and Phillip Kommers to Kommers Properties LLC, 2118 and 2120 Central Ave. No documentary tax.
Michael and Lanette Christopherson to Daniel and Jennifer Black, 1008 W. Ninth St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $254,000.01 to $255,000.
Nancy Zwink, personal representative of the estate of David Smith, to Ricky and Marla Miller, part of Lots 156 and 157, Original Town of Odessa, $2,000.
Bessie Shada to Brandon Cone and Hannah Cone, 1518 Eighth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $186,000.01 to $187,000.
Kevin and Kathrine Schroeder to Bryce Gartrell and Shayna Gartrell, 3 Parklane Place. Tax assessed on a value of $220,000.01 to $221,000.
Melvin Thomas and Merrilee Thomas to Audra Waugh, 1012 E. 15th St., $115,000.
Doyle DeLaet and Roxann DeLaet to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of Section 23, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
D & K Woodman and Douglas Woodman to Nebraska Department of Transportation and Whom It May Concern, part of Section 13, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Vie Co. and Dennis Schardt to Nebraska Department of Transportation and Whom It May Concern, part of Section 12, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Gary Freeland to Nebraska Department of Transportation, part of Section 26, Township 9 North, Range 13 West. No documentary tax.
Gary and Donna Giesenhagen to Russell and Nancy Nagel, 6007 Ave. L Place. Tax assessed on a value of $328,000.01 to $329,000.
Nathan and Tessa Wells to Lam Song Chan and Phoi Loc Vu, 816 12th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $255,000.01 to $256,000.
Rodney and Susan Russell and Verle and Mary Ann Spracklen to Acme Rentals LLC, 1102 and 1104 11th Ave. and 1623 Sixth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $318,000.01 to $319,000.
Bradley Kinnan and Lisa Kinnan to Michael Broman and Jennifer Winters, 1110 W. 21st St. Tax assessed on a value of $158,000.01 to $159,000.
Brent and Theresa Yaw to Eric and Tana Mauch, part of Lot 6, Hellman Addition, $50,000.
Brent and Theresa Yaw to Eric and Tana Mauch, 3408 17th Ave. Place, $385,000.
Rachelle Kamrath and Doyle Lyon to Aaryn Prochaska, 1621 Fourth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $120,000.01 to $121,000.
Robert Jr. and Rhonda Ripp to Steven and Judy Grimsley, 803 12th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $236,000.01 to $237,000.
Alta Crapson, trustee of the Billy Crapson and Alta Crapson trust, to Thomas and Judy Bauer, 1513 11th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Joletta McLaughlin, personal representative of the estate of Verta Miler, to T. James Enterprises Inc., 2214 Fifth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $41,000.01 to $42,000.
Strostka Group Unlimited Inc. to Jimmy Schroeder, 2103 E. 35th St. Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $233,000.01 to $234,000.
Kristine and Darrel Brown and Karen Brown to Michael Perry and Sheryl Perry, part of Section 4, Township 12 North, Range 15 West. No documentary tax.
Ted Brewer and Steven Brewer, co-trustees of the Gerald Brewer Real Estate Trust, to Tyler Perry, 1512 Ave. B. Tax assessed on a value of $132,000.01 to $133,000.
Niemack Farms LLC to Joshua Wiese and Charles Wiese, 7735 Willow Road, Shelton. Tax assessed on a value of $197,000.01 to $198,000.
Eugene and Lynette Hofferber to Ryan and Brandi Durham, 415 W. 28th St. Tax assessed on a value of $131,000.01 to $132,000.
William Muchow and Kathy Muchow to Jimmie Rasmussen, 205 Grand Ave., Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Scott and Jean Anderson to Thomas and Vonda Lundell, 2205 W. 50th St. Tax assessed on a value of $358,000.01 to $359,000.
Lynn and Anna DeLaet to Lois Lee, 4426 Ave. P. Tax assessed on a value of $220,000.01 to $221,000.
Vincent Reyes to Danette Roseberry, 518 E. 48th St. Tax assessed on a value of $184,000.01 to $185,000.
Gerald Davidson and Thomas Davidson, co-trustees of the Davidson Family Irrevocable Trust, to Greg Zimbelman and Lane Zimbelman, 1621 Third Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $64,000.01 to $65,000.
DT Development Inc. to Jennifer and Ryan Scarlett, Lot 3, Block 1, Spruce Hollow Estates. Tax assessed on a value of $85,000.01 to $86,000.
Ronald Cone and Vicki Cone to Jonathan Lumbard and Rebecca Lumbard, 4402 Glenwood Road. Tax assessed on a value of $229,000.01 to $230,000.
Patti Swift to Ronald and Victoria Cone, 318 W. 66th St. Tax assessed on a value of $314,000.01 to $315,000.
LeAnn Elliott, trustee of the Lyle Elliott and Patricia Elliott Family Revocable Trust, to Patricia Elliott, 1015 E. 48th St. No documentary tax.
Bryan and Neala Shepherd to NEI Global Relocation Co., 5205 Ave. S. Tax assessed on a value of $404,000.01 to $405,000.
Benjamin and Nicole Ritter to Joseph Murer and Hannah Hungerford, 322 E. 28th St. Tax assessed on a value of $145,000.01 to $146,000.
James F. Mousel and Madison Mousel to James A. and Nikki Mousel, 2865 99th St. Place. No documentary tax.
NP Land Development Inc. to NP Construction Inc., Lot 13, Block 4, Windsor Estates Seventh Addition. Tax assessed on a value of $62,000.01 to $63,000.
NEI Global Relocation Co. to Patrick Shirley, 5205 Ave. S. Tax assessed on a value of $404,000.01 to $405,000.
William Peters Jr., personal representative of the estate of Jayne Peters, to Gregory West, 6315 W. Highway 30. Tax assessed on a value of $224,000.01 to $225,000.
NML Land LLC to LeRoy Korus and Elaine Korus, part of Lots 4 and 5, Block 3, 85th Street Deer Country Estates Second. Tax assessed on a value of $132,000.01 to $133,000.
NP Construction Inc. to Adam Goodwin and Jeffrey Olson, 608 W. 47th St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $281,000.01 to $282,000.
Paul Walker to Rylan and Amy Cheney, 714 D St., Shelton. Tax assessed on a value of $138,000.01 to $139,000.
Cynthia Jacobs to Chad Lydiatt and Amy Schade, 3515 Sixth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $289,000.01 to $290,000.
Scott and Alyssa Wewel to Roman and Stephanie Price, 1012 Remington Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $314,000.01 to $315,000.
Sandra Hubbard to Kimberly Erickson, 16 Gilmore St., Gibbon. Tax assessed on a value of $128,000.01 to $129,000.
Lauretta Valentine to Kerry Ludden and Jo Ann Ludden, 4305 Ave. P. Tax assessed on a value of $229,000.01 to $230,000.
Michael and Valerie O’Connor to Abigail Kurtzhals, 12935 Stagecoach Lane. Tax assessed on a value of $522,000.01 to $523,000.
Carolyn Fyfe to Cynthia Jacobs, 4310 First Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $204,000.01 to $205,000.
Verlyn Rewerts and Ginger Durall to Jose and Melissa Klich, 1318 Ave. H. Tax assessed on a value of $143,000.01 to $144,000.
Matthew and Angela Mortensen to Jacob Williams and Nicolle Williams, 2011 W. 49th St. Tax assessed on a value of $359,000.01 to $360,000.
Judy Bellairs to David Prado Reyes and Geylin Mendez-Prado, 1406 Ave. B. Tax assessed on a value of $189,000.01 to $190,000.
Shannon Cagler to David Prado Reyes and Geylin Mendez-Prado, 1406 Ave. B. No documentary tax.
Jacob Williams and Nicolle Williams to Richard II and Laurene Bell, 1016 E. 65th St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $287,000.01 to $288,000.
Michael and Rachelle Sander to Benjamin and Nicole Ritter, 706 W. 27th St. Tax assessed on a value of $221,000.01 to $222,000.
Adair Holdings LLC to Gloria Hinton and Tena Burch, 420 Pavia Ave., Ravenna. Tax assessed on a value of $34,000.01 to $35,000.
Dan Wurtz and Jean Wurtz, trustees of the Danny Wurtz and Jean Wurtz Family Trust, to Helping Hands Homes LLC, 22 Mustang Trail. Tax assessed on a value of $210,000.01 to $211,000.
Marshall Ranch Inc. to B & C Clark Family Partnership LTD, part of Section 30, Township 11 North, Range 18 West. Tax assessed on a value of $1,187,000.01 to $1,188,000.
Todd Rains, personal representative of the estate of Rowena Rains, to Constance Sorensen, trustee, part of Section 4, Township 8 North, Range 16 West. Tax assessed on a value of $14,000.01 to $15,000.
Hunter King to King Residential LLC, 1603 Ave. A and 2425 Ave. B. No documentary tax.
Jose and Jeanette Ingles to Jess and Lindsay Ulmer, 514 E. 51st St. Tax assessed on a value of $289,000.01 to $290,000.
TS Development LLC to Jeff Eurek and Carrie Eurek, part of Lot 20, Block 1, The Arbor Hills. Tax assessed on a value of $84,000.01 to $85,000.
Cruiser Properties LLC to DJ & DK Properties LLC, 2402 and 2404 Third Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $162,000.01 to $163,000.
Rebecca O’Connell, personal representative of the estate of Robert Eckwert, to Kissinger LLC, 403 Huron Drive. Tax assessed on a value of $299,000.01 to $300,000.
TFD Investments LLC to Irvin Real Cazares and Dionicia Peralta Espinoza, 1421 Ave. F. Tax assessed on a value of $175,000.01 to $176,000.
Patti Cochrane-Crites and Russell Crites to Marlys Brenning, 424 N. Church St., Elm Creek. Tax assessed on a value of $48,000.01 to $49,000.
Robert Mendez to AVC Contracting LLC, 4421 Cottonmill Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $36,000.01 to $37,000.
Ja Young Hong to Marvin Knittel, trustee, and Dearwyn Knittel, trustee, 4100 Country Club Lane, Unit D4. Tax assessed on a value of $128,000.01 to $129,000.
Kwang Nam Choi to Marvin Knittel, trustee, and Dearwyn Knittel, trustee, 4100 Country Club Lane, Unit D4. Tax assessed on a value of $128,000.01 to $129,000.
Jason Sutton and Sarah Sutton to Benjamin Rehtus and Tammy Rehtus, 5710 Ave. R. Tax assessed on a value of $404,000.01 to $405,000.
David Novak and Joan Novak to Lulu Goddard, 1211 10th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $146,000.01 to $147,000.
Paul Londer and Winona Londer to Harry Gustafson and Marilyn Gustafson, 1419 11th Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $184,000.01 to $185,000.
Gregory Swift and Sarah Swift to Nuria Lemus-Avalos and Joel Lemus-Leon, 4115 Palamino Road. Tax assessed on a value of $207,000.01 to $208,000.
Ana Martinez to Kyle and Allison Harms, 2006 Fourth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $156,000.01 to $157,000.
US Bank to Mitchell Eckhout, 410 W. Walnut St., Pleasanton, $85,000.
SKMA LLC to James Rayburn, 418 A St., Shelton. Tax assessed on a value of $74,000.01 to $75,000.
Curtis and Mary Osborn to Jared and Tressa Jacobs, 1423 Ninth Ave. Tax assessed on a value of $239,000.01 to $240,000.
Gavon and Tiffany Treadway to Anthony Gatlin and Mekel Edwards, 21 May Ave., Gibbon. Tax assessed on a value of $95,000.01 to $96,000.
Anuradha Tunuguntla and Lakshminarayan Yerra to Franz Murphy, 6904 Ave. L Place. Tax assessed on a value of $374,000.01 to $375,000.
Addason Richards and Beverly Thomas-Richards to Beverly Thomas-Richards, 9810 100th Road, Elm Creek. No documentary tax.
Buffalo County Sheriff to Keith and Jane Rasmussen, 203 W. Elm St., Pleasanton. No documentary tax.
Buffalo County Sheriff to Keith and Jane Rasmussen, Lot 8, Lunds Addition, Pleasanton. No documentary tax.
Len Warneke and Kathleen Warneke, trustees of the 1992 Warneke Family Trust, to Sue Penney, trustee of the Penney Family Trust, 3422 Ave. M. Tax assessed on a value of $169,000.01 to $170,000.
Carl Ellingson and Deanne Ellingson to Katelyn Petersen and Patricia Henry, 13728 Highway 30, Elm Creek. Tax assessed on a value of $118,000.01 to $119,000.
Karen Brown to Kristine and Darrel Brown, part of Sections 4 and 5, Township 12 North, Range 15 West. Tax assessed on a value of $454,000.01 to $455,000.
Neal and Tracy Hubbard and Michaela Hubbard-Myers and Steven Myers to Steven Myers and Michaela Hubbard-Myers, 230 E. Boyd Ave., Elm Creek. No documentary tax.
Kevin Kamrath to University of Nebraska Board of Regents, 1800 W. 24th St. No documentary tax.
June Zimmer to Garrett Reese, Linda Madsen, Sharon Nickel and Margaret Tyler, 510 N. Sycamore St., Pleasanton, $90,000.
Michael and Charlotte Arens to Keith and Jami Swift, 1808 E. 54th St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $338,000.01 to $339,000.
Country Partners Cooperative to Cody Kennedy and Jody Kennedy, part of Lot 3, South Amherst Addition, Amherst. Tax assessed on a value of $52,000.01 to $53,000.
Jamie and Diane Carlson to Carey and Cray Wilson, 1605 E. 46th St. Place. Tax assessed on a value of $309,000.01 to $310,000.
Mary Shirack to Ryan Eckhout, 308 W. Walnut St., Pleasanton. Tax assessed on a value of $72,000.01 to $73,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.