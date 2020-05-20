KEARNEY — Growing flowers in pots or containers is simple even for the most novice green thumb. Steinbrinks Lawn & Landscape of Kearney offer these tips to growing colorful container gardens.
Steinbrinks, or any green center, can help any do-it-yourself gardener.
1. Containers
Containers should be large enough to give plants plenty of root space for healthy growth, and sufficient drainage holes in the bottom. Those include plastic, Terra cotta, ceramic or glazed, galvanized or wire.
2. Soil vs. garden dirt
Commercially prepared potting soil is recommended. Dirt from the garden should never be used because it could contain bacteria, noxious weeds and other harmful organisms.
3. Location
Before selecting the plants for your containers consider how they will be used and where they will be placed.
4. Plants
Consider light and water requirements, plant size and height, plant growth habit (trailers, filler or uprights), flower size and shape and color. Group flowers by color or create a tiered look by combining plants that are upright, round or trailing. Keep the tallest plants toward the back or center. Round plants should be used to fill in space.
5. Plant care
Add a granular, slow-release fertilizer when you plant will feed plants up to four months. A liquid fertilizer is essential during the summer when more watering is required and plant roots have filled their soil space.
Check the water daily. Trim and deadhead as needed depending on the plant.