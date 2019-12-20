KEARNEY — This Christmas, 130 Kearney families will get to sit down to a traditional holiday dinner, even though a month or two ago it might not have seemed like that option was on the table.
And it’s all thanks to Mary and Larry.
However, Mary and Larry didn’t donate the ham, potatoes and fixings themselves. An anonymous donor, inspired by Mary and Larry, made the actual contribution.
“Mary and Larry loved the Christmas season and they loved children,” wrote the donor, leaving the identities of “Mary and Larry” vague. “The holiday season brings families together for many activities but especially at mealtimes. Meals are a great way for families to celebrate the holidays. Our hope is that this will create positive memories for some of the people receiving the meals.”
With funds provided and food secured for the project, KPS school counselors, such as Teresa Cordes, went to work identifying families who might benefit from this generous gift.
Cordes, who works at Central Elementary, coordinated most of the project after the donor brought up the idea to her.
While the donor in the past has given to multiple organizations during the Christmas season, including some donations specifically to families at Central, Cordes said, the donor wanted to touch every school this year.
“They love the educational system,” Cordes said. “They’re very supportive of education and families, so they decided this year they just strictly wanted to do schools and do a bigger scale.”
With 130 total meals, it equals out to 10 meals for 10 families at each elementary school, both middle schools and the high school.
School counselors and social workers uniquely are positioned to know who might benefit most from an act of generosity like this. They are constantly working with families to see how KPS can come alongside parents and help their child or children thrive, both in school and life, Cordes explained. It’s part of the reason she loves her job so much, and has stayed with it for 23 years.
“We’re an integral part of what happens here (at KPS schools),” she described. “We’re the ones that really focus on that whole child, the social-emotional side, that well-being, because if those basic needs aren’t met, learning just doesn’t occur. Kids have to know you care and will be there to support them. Families have to know that they can trust you and will be there. We kind of do all that behind the scenes.”
Since Cordes and other counselors or social workers are the main point of contact for families who might be struggling — either financially or because of an event that recently disrupted the family, like a death or divorce — they started asking families several weeks ago if they could use a holiday meal this year.
Some, of course, accepted the gift.
Some, according to Cordes, told the counselors, “I’m doing OK this year. Pass it on to another family.”
“We have great families,” Cordes said. “When they don’t need it, they want to make sure that other people can have that. They’re not going to just take it because it’s offered.”
Even if the family might have been able to purchase a large family meal, getting one provided might have opened up funds for other purposes, like gifts, the heating bill or even getting ahead on rent for the new year, Cordes added.
“It does help set up those traditions in the family of having meals together and building relationships together and having fun at the holidays, so it really helps beyond just providing a meal,” she explained. “It’s far more than that. It helps set family traditions and family relationships that really need to be there. A lot of families don’t have time to do that on a regular basis.”
Once the families were selected, a member of the family was given a “gift certificate” to pick up the prepackaged groceries Dec. 13 at Central Elementary School. The complete meal included:
- A 4-pound ham
- Five pounds of potatoes
- Jar of gravy
- Box of stuffing mix
- Two cans of green beans
- Two cans of corn
- Dinner rolls
- Margarine
- Cherry pie
- Whipped topping
Each of these items was listed on the certificate, so families knew what they were getting, topped with a greeting of “Merry Christmas” and signed simply, “With love, Mary and Larry.”
“Giving back to a great community is certainly part of the reason for this,” the donor wrote. “However, it does also allow us to celebrate two people who meant a great deal to many by providing meals so families can gather around the table to create memories.”
