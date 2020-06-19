KEARNEY — When it comes to creative and pragmatic thinking, Ashton Masek has the best of both worlds.
Out of all of her activities — DECA, the Bearcat Design Project, ECHO, student council, Youth Leadership Kearney and Launch Leadership — Masek pours her heart into her lifelong love of art.
“Something about putting bright colors in random places can make people stop and slow down a little bit,” Ashton said. “I try to create a moment of connection, so that’s why I’ve just kind of taken it and ran with it.”
A lot of preparation goes into Ashton’s creations.
“All of these murals and stuff she does, that’s her going out into the world,” said Kearney High School art teacher Charlotte Kaeding. “I think sometimes when you see a kind of finished art, especially that’s more minimalist, you don’t maybe think that they spent a ton of time. But holy cow, that kid plans stuff out.”
Approximately a dozen of Ashton’s murals are on display in Kearney and Omaha. Her other projects also have earned several Scholastic Art awards.
In the months after being named a 2019 Kearney Hub Freedom Award recipient, Ashton traveled to Kansas City, Mo., and New York City to paint pop-ups.
It was during her New York trip when she began to see the path painted before her.
“That was the first project that I literally worked day into night, day into night, day into night,” Ashton said. “And that’s kind of when I realized this is something that I could see myself doing for the rest of my life just because the passion was there, and it overrided being tired and hungry.”
Ashton is the daughter of Jay and Nikki Masek of Kearney. This fall, she will attend the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York to earn an associate degree in communication design and a bachelor’s degree in visual presentation and exhibition design.
Ashton’s drive is what helps her put the “master” in masterpiece.
“She doesn’t have a slow button. It’s zero to 100,” said Chris Johnson, the KHS journalism/yearbook teacher. “I have never seen a student more driven, and once she gets her sights set on something, she’s going to figure out a way to get that accomplished.”
Ashton’s determination served her well during her three years designing for the ECHO newspaper. Her experiences as an editor translated well into her Bearcat design internship, during which she designed shirts, posters and invitations.
Aside from art, Ashton also has made her mark as a leader.
“My first year on council, I was a part of organizing a walkout, right after Parkland (Fla.) happened,” Ashton said of the mass high school shooting in 2018. “We went on our football field for 17 minutes and just paid our respects to the victims of the tragedy. That was one of the first big, impactful experiences that I had on student council.”
She served as public relations officer her junior year and as the student council president her senior year. While in office, Ashton helped the KHS student council team raise $10,000 for organizations such as Make-A-Wish Nebraska, the S.A.F.E. Center, the Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Forever Pink Foundation and the Alexander C. Edwards Foundation.
The food pantry at KHS was revamped and a backpack program also was established.
Amber Lewis, the former KHS student council adviser whom Ashton identifies as a role model, described Ashton as “exceptionally pragmatic.”
“I think Ashton always had her peers’ best interest in mind and worked hard to find solutions to problems or come up with creative activities for her peers to engage in,” Lewis said. “She doesn’t hold back, but she does so in a way that she maintains her composure and relationships with people around her and still gets work done.”
The student council’s final Green Ribbon Project for Mental Health Awareness month was cut short because of COVID-19, but Masek said her senior class is “making the best of the hand we were dealt.”
She doesn’t let the pandemic suppress her desire to lead and do what she loves.
“When I was an underclassman, I kind of had it in my head that I should try everything and do everything, and I’m glad that I did,” Ashton said. “But I like to think of art as my vehicle to do something good in the world. There’s something to it that keeps me coming back.”