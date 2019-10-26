COZAD — Rose Mapel, author of barn quilt books, celebrates the launch of her new book with a book signing 6-7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Wilson Public Library in Cozad.
She will give a brief presentation about barn quilts before signing books. Books also will be for sale.
Wilson Public Library is located at 910 Meridian Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.