KEARNEY — Not only is Ben Crocker the last kid to leave the nest, but he is also the eighth.
This Kearney High School senior is paving his own way while leaving a legacy. The Crocker family has been in the Kearney Public School system for 26 years.
“All growing up, we’ve had a big part in Kearney High, and we’ve always been connected and involved, and I feel like that’s a good thing to be a part of,” said Ben. “It was actually really cool hearing the stories about my older siblings and them getting in trouble or just having good memories with teachers.”
Aside from having some of the same teachers, Ben had a front-row seat to watching the school evolve. Some changes include a modified curriculum, new faculty members and closed campus restrictions.
As the family grew, so did KHS.
“The new school, that’s definitely different,” said Ben. “All of my other siblings went to the old school, and I was the only one to go all four years in this new school, but I was also excited.”
Ben, the son of Steve and Joene Crocker, plans to attend the University of Nebraska at Kearney as a Susan Buffett scholarship recipient. Though his major is undetermined, he is interested in pursuing a career in the health care field.
In high school, he was involved in Kearney Tackles Cancer, National Honor Society and his youth group. He was also on the tennis team for three years and on the wrestling team for four years.
Ben ended his wrestling season as a two-year varsity letter winner and was one of two athletes to win the Kearney Wrestling Outstanding Wrestler of the Year award.
Apparently, Ben’s competitive nature runs in the family.
“I went to so many activities when I was growing up and watching (my siblings) compete, and then competing when I was in high school,” said Ben. “It was just exciting, and I was like living their life.”
KHS head wrestling coach Ty Swarm has coached three of the Crocker brothers.
“Ben is a great teammate on the wrestling team, but just in general, in the hallways and everywhere around the school, he was just really good to all the other students around him,” Swarm said. “He has a really good understanding of how to connect with people and bring everybody together. I think that when people hear about a Crocker kid, they think highly of that name and their experiences with the family.”
Despite the heightened level of competition, Ben is the family’s designated “peacemaker.”
“Out of all of our siblings, I would say Benji has probably the most calm nature,” said Ben’s older brother, Gabe. “I think it mostly stems from the fact that he has just seen all of it. He is able to take a step back and see where we’re at, see where he’s going and put the right foot forward.”
Steve, Ben’s father, said that he also is proud of who his youngest son has become, calling him the “easiest of all of them.
“Don’t get me wrong, they’ve all been great kids, but Ben is very peaceful,” Steve said. “My wife and I, honestly, we are so blessed to have eight wonderful kids.”
Ben’s attitude has helped him accept his untraditional high school graduation during the pandemic.
“I would say it’s kind of a bummer not having a final goodbye to my friends and not having a good, proper goodbye to the teachers that have taught me everything I know and been good role models for me,” said Ben. “But also, it is what it is, and things get better.”
Looking back on his experiences, Ben said that he admires his older brothers and sisters.
“I would say my family’s legacy in the KPS system would be just a family-based aspect,” said Ben. “(My siblings) have all gone through life, and they’re great role models right now. I just want to grow up and be like them.”