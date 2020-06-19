BERTRAND — During her second year of 4-H and with a broken foot, Cailey Grabenstein showed her horse.
Her mom found her a horse that she could ride while wearing a medical boot, but because Cailey couldn’t get her foot in the stirrup she could never place higher than a red ribbon during competitions.
“At county fair I decided, ‘I don’t care, I’m taking my boot off, and I’m going to wear a real boot.’ So I did. It was actually a great year. I placed at the top in all my classes and everything,” Cailey said. “At the end of the day, I had to cut my boot off because my foot was so swollen. My mom was probably like, ‘That was probably the worst idea ever.’”
But for Cailey, it was worth it.
The Bertrand High School graduate will continue her passion for showing horses as a member of the equestrian team at Colby, Kan., Community College.
Cailey began riding horses at the age of 3, and she began showing horses in 4-H when she was 8 years old. She competes in showmanship, pleasure, horsemanship, reining, trail, barrels and poles. As Cailey became more serious about riding competitively, her mom, Tricia, helped her find faster horses. She got Elvis when she was about 11 years old.
“He doesn’t really get along with a lot of people, but we get along so well,” Cailey said. “The people that had him kind of gave up on him and didn’t show him for three years. When I got him, I had a horse I had to work with a lot to get him where I wanted him to be.”
Tricia knew Cailey was serious about competitively riding horses when Cailey was in eighth grade. The family returned home from vacation at 3 a.m., and Tricia awoke to a knock at her door at 5:30 a.m. Cailey had readied the trailer and hoped her mom would agree to going to a horse show that day.
“Todd (Cailey’s dad) was like, ‘You are not going.’ I was like, ‘We’re going. If she was up through the night because this matters that much and she has everything ready, we are going.’ For me, that was when I knew this was more than a hobby for her. Clearly,” Tricia explained with a laugh.
Cailey’s perseverance and determination continued to shine when she faced one of her biggest challenges during her sophomore year. She had broken her foot in elementary school and junior high, and broke it once again her sophomore year. She had to wear a medical boot and use crutches. She played basketball her junior year until December, but she continued to experience pain in her leg.
“I finished playing the rest of the year on it because I didn’t know,” Cailey said.
“She thought it was shin splints,” Tricia added.
Cailey’s break hadn’t healed properly, and she had to have surgery for compartment syndrome, a condition where the muscles in her leg continued to tighten around the bone until the bone snapped. Cailey’s tibia was broken, and the condition affected all four compartments in her leg. It took four months before her leg was healed.
“They said they had never seen it in all four compartments of anyone my age,” Cailey said.
With months of physical therapy, Cailey was able to rebuild the muscle in her leg and ride again. She was enjoying her senior year, when it was cut abruptly short because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I just missed being with my friends everyday. You never really got to end things, I guess. Not that I won’t see them again,” Cailey said.
For her mom, it was hard to see all of Cailey’s hard work through school not receive the proper celebrations.
“Cailey won the Believer and Achievers Award, but we never really got to celebrate it. Very few kids in Nebraska get that. She was FFA president. We didn’t get to really celebrate the end of that,” Tricia said. “As a parent, you are like, ‘Man they worked hard for all these things, and they don’t get a reward for it.’”
The Bertrand seniors were able to celebrate graduation during a parade through downtown Bertrand with their parents and grandparents looking on from their vehicles.
Cailey plans to major in horse production and equine science at Colby while competing on the equestrian team. She’s excited for the new connections she will make and the places she will get to travel for the equestrian competitions.
“I’m not going too far from home but also being far enough away that I’m going to have to figure some things out on my own and get challenges that way. Definitely learning new things on the equestrian team. My mom has always been my coach at home, which obviously she is pretty good, but just having a real coach that majored in that to help me fix the small things that will help me become a better rider,” she said.