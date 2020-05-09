KEARNEY — A few weeks ago, the four children of Tad and Jessica Edeal — Landon, 15, Harrison, 11, Brynna, 10, and Boston, 6 — saw their newborn sister Baylor for the first time.
They didn’t peek into the hospital nursery. They didn’t cuddle her in person. Instead, they stood outside their mother’s hospital room and peered in through a window at the one-story Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Such is life in this era of COVID-19. Both KRMC and CHI Health Good Samaritan have slashed the permitted number of visitors to just one per mother.
“Viewing through the windows is the main thing right now,” Dani Peisiger, Maternity Services manager at KRMC, said. “I’m guessing there’s a lot of FaceTime being done, too.”
The joy of new babies remains bright and promising despite temporary restrictions.
“We got creative and had the kids and grandparents come to the window,” Jessica Edeal said Tuesday. “We’re all super-excited. Last night was our first family picture. We took it through the window, with the other kids outside. It’s been challenging, but we understand the precautions.”
Theirs is a blended family. Baylor is Tad and Jessica’s first child, They didn’t expect Baylor to arrive until June 21, but in late April, Jessica developed problems. Her liver began shutting down. After three nights in the hospital, she underwent an emergency C-section. Baylor was born nine weeks early on April 24 and weighed just 3 pounds, 12 ounces.
In just two weeks, she’s begun to gain weight. She’s no longer on a feeding tube or an IV. “She just needs to eat and grow,” her mother said.
Although Edeal is supposed to wear a face mask, in the NICU, she was granted an exemption so little Baylor can see her mother’s facial expressions and hear the unmuffled sound of her voice.
Since only one parent can be in the NICU at a time right now, Edeal arrives in the morning and stays past lunch. Her husband Tad, who owns Insurance One and has been working from home, heads to KRMC when his wife returns.
Both are home for supper to spend time with the other children, but Jessica then heads back to KRMC to help settle Baylor in for the night.
“It’s been stressful, but the nurses have been phenomenal,” Edeal, a school psychologist for Educational Service Unit 10, said. She had been working from home, too.
“With visiting being limited to just Tad when I was in the hospital, it was kind of isolating. We’re relying on family more. We’ve had to be diligent about who can watch the kids and protecting our family from being overexposed. A lot of strategy has gone into this,” she said.
Before Baylor was born, the couple self-isolated as much as possible. “It was nerve-wracking, but we took it seriously. We didn’t want to jeopardize the pregnancy,” Edeal said.
Medical staff hasn’t yet said when Baylor will be ready to go home, but “I anticipate the end of May or the beginning of June. It depends on how much she gains,” her mother said.
COVID-19 has affected the grandparents, too. Tad’s parents, Brian and Teri Edeal of Johnson Lake, have looked at their new granddaughter through the window, but Jessica’s parents, Alan and Janice Brack, live on a farm outside Bison, Kan. “They haven’t even been up yet due to COVID-19 and a stay-at-home order in Kansas, but they’ve seen pictures,” Jessica said.
Hard on nurses, too
At CHI Health Good Samaritan’s Maternity Center, registered nurse Jordan Anderson is experiencing the COVID-19 era as both a nurse and an expectant mother. She is a nurse who is expecting her second son in June.
“It’s just hard,” she said. “We wear regular surgical masks for the entire shift, and with every delivery, once a mother starts pushing, we put on the full get-up: a PPE suit, a gown, a hair bonnet, a face shield and surgical booties.
“That’s hard. When I’m helping a mom in labor, my face is supposed to be the one that calms them. I talk to them. This is hard for moms right now,” she said.
“When they pictured six months ago what labor and delivery might have looked like, their hopes and dreams of having their mothers with them are gone. They are only allowed one support person, and generally, that’s the father. Some wanted a mother or aunt or a sister, too, and they don’t get to have that,” she said.
Anderson, who started at Good Sam as a NICU nurse in June 2017 but then transferred to labor and delivery, had her mother with her 20 months ago when her first son, Carson, was born. She had planned on that again, but that won’t happen. This time, her sole supporter will be her husband Broc, who is the community relations manager at the Buffalo County Historical Society’s Trails and Rails Museum.
“This is a scary time for mothers, and I can relate,” Anderson said. “Things aren’t how they pictured it. Broc will be there, but they aren’t allowing any other visitors, and no grandparents or anybody can come see the baby. Carson can’t come and see his new brother in the hospital. That’s been hard for me to grasp, but I’m thankful for technology like Facebook and Zoom.”
Broc, however, understands the temporary rules. “I know our doctor and nurses are great at what they do, so I have all the faith in them. It does make me sad that grandparents won’t be able to come, but we need to do what is best for our family and community to slow the spread,” he said.
At Good Sam, new mothers must remain in the hospital for 24 hours after birth. Jessica is grateful because of the rest it provides, “but we’re trying not to keep patients any longer than that with COVID-19,” she said.
No sneak preview
Kara and Travis Kirchner welcomed their third girl, Aullie Jo, May 3 but Aullie’s sisters Millie, 4, and Covie, 2, did not come peek through the KRMC windows afterward.
“We wanted them to be able to hold her when they met her,” Kara said. “They were really excited.”
But Todd’s parents, Todd and Teresa Kirchner of Kearney, did come and sneak a peek at their new granddaughter through the window.
Kara said the hospital was “a lot quieter” than she expected. “There weren’t as many people around, and going into delivery I was a little more anxious because I had a couple of family members self-isolating,” she said. Her mother, Jackie Crawford of North Platte, came to watch Millie and Covie while Kara and Travis were at the hospital.
Travis is the operations manager at Children’s Physicians clinic here. Kara is the women’s minister at Christian Student Fellowship at the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. They are relatively new residents of Kearney; their other daughters were born in Omaha.
Kara had nothing but praise for the staff at KRMC. “I never felt unsafe. They wore masks the entire time. I’m sure they were uncomfortable, but they never complained. In the midst of everything, they still seemed to be very positive while following all the safety guidelines,” she said.
“In the end, this was a blessing in disguise,” Kara said. “Everything went so well. Before Aullie came, we were staying home, so I got a lot of quality time with my girls. It was nice to have a day of rest in the hospital and spend time with the new baby and my husband before we brought Aullie home.”
She added, “It’ll be kind of fun years from now to say that I had a child in the middle of a global pandemic.”