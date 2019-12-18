KEARNEY — Vintage toys delivered by Santa long ago haven’t disappeared.
They’re just hiding in attics and hidden away in drawers.
Three volunteers from the Trails & Rails Museum — Janice Martin, Vicki Bissell and Mary Beth Lowe — pulled childhood treasures from their attics and showed them to residents Friday at Brookdale Kearney Northridge.
The trio displayed dolls with china heads, tiny tea sets, sock monkeys, a single 1950s roller skate, Old Maid cards, and a little scooter with ducks that cost just 15 cents in its day. Every item had a story.
Martin held up two small china-head dolls with red dresses. Her grandfather John Hammonds, who lived in Custer County, regularly would load his cattle onto a train in Gothenburg and take them to the Omaha stockyards. He rode in the caboose. When he arrived in Omaha, he would sell the cattle and bring home the money.
On one such trip in 1902, he brought his daughter — Martin’s mother, then 3 — two small dolls, but the dolls were too precious to play with. They were wrapped in a blanket and kept in a drawer.
Bissell, too, showed a china doll that her mother kept hidden away. It had a calfskin body and legs that could bend.
“There was a mark on the back of the head. That meant it was a German doll. I had to ask permission to play with it,” Bissell said.
Lowe not only brought a china doll; she also brought a doll-sized baby bottle made of glass.
Lowe, still in her 50s, said she prefers antique toys because “they’re just fun to play with.” She showed off three tiny cowboy figures made of lead.
“That would be dangerous today, but people had molds, and they could make their own cowboys and soldiers out of lead,” she said.
She also had a tiny metal toy iron that she could heat on a hot stove, like irons of days past. “Girls’ toys matched what their moms were doing,” she said.
One of Bissell’s favorite toys was an old sock monkey her mother made.
“Jack is so well loved he doesn’t have any stuffing left. Some things I’ve hung onto because Dad or Mom made them,” she said.
Bissell also showed off an old fire truck and a manure spreader, which cost about $3 in its day, but internet shoppers currently pay between $50 and $100, said audience member Larry Hardesty.
A toy pickup from Gamble’s store belonged to Bissell’s brother. Its tailgate has vanished, but back in the day, “my brother would hook stuff to it and haul it all over,” she said. Another family favorite was an old three-legged iron horse. She didn’t bring it to the program, but she talked about it. “It lost a leg, but we still played with it,” she said.
Lowe brought the most unusual item: a 2-foot-high, cardboard dollhouse.
When opened, it formed a circle with two rooms on four sides. When a little girl finished playing with it, she could “close” it and tie it tight with string.
Martin, Bissell, Lowe and Sharon Martin of Pleasanton have offered BCHS monthly Fabulous Friday programs in the area since 2011. Lowe is the Fabulous Friday committee chair.
They’ve talked about old washing machines, raising chickens, telephones, cameras, the first electricity and more. “We have more fun than anyone else!” Martin smiled.
Friday, as they recalled Tinkertoys, pick-up sticks, Lincoln Logs, cap guns and Chinese checkers, audience members nodded or smiled.
Attendees recalled the old Baumgartner’s Variety Store at 2301 Central Ave. in Kearney, which opened in 1915. Among the old toys was a large sign from that store that said “TOYLAND.”
The program — part of the museums monthly Fabulous Friday series at Brookdale — prompted stories, too. One woman in the audience recalled dipping wooden spools in soapy water and blowing soap bubbles.
A red metal telephone from the late ’40s prompted Mary Kommers to tell about her family’s identical phone, which still works. “We had a caregiver a few years ago who was in her early 20s. She’d never seen a phone with a dial. When that phone rang, she didn’t know how to answer it. We said, ‘Just pick it up and say hello,’” Kommers said.
Ruby Martin, 80, said she made paper dolls by cutting out figures and clothing from the Sears and Montgomery Ward catalogs. “That cost nothing,” she said.
“We played games that required no toys, like hopscotch. We had no lawns. We had dirt yards, so we’d draw the pattern with a broken stick. We found broken glass to use for the marker. If we were lucky, we got a set of jacks for Christmas,” Martin added.
Lowe echoed that. “We didn’t have a lot of money, but we had a lot of imagination. I don’t think kids use their imaginations much anymore.”
