KEARNEY — Halloween isn’t frightful for Amelia Hansen. It’s fashionably fun.
Hansen, the assistant manager at Claire’s at Hilltop Mall, is wearing a different Halloween costume to work each day in October.
A few weeks ago, Hansen showed up in a Victorian vampire costume. One day last week, she appeared as a dark pixie with glistening pink wings.
“Tomorrow? I haven’t decided what I will wear tomorrow,” she said. “When I wake up, I put on whatever I want.”
The fashion fun fits into Claire’s policy that its employees wear the store’s merchandise, including bracelets, necklaces and more, to display it for customers. For Hansen, dressing up is a delightful fantasy.
When she was 8 years old, she was a homemade pizza for Halloween. She painted a piece of cardboard red for sauce, used string for the cheese and glued photos of pepperoni, sausage, onions and other toppings onto the red cardboard.
The Exeter native began exploring different costumes in middle school.
“It was a small town, and I had anxiety as a kid as to how I would appear. Being different, I realized I could stand out in a positive way when I was into comics and movies and crazy extravagant costumes,” said Hansen, now of Kearney.
Today, dozens of costumes, and pieces of costumes, line her closets. Her collection includes tutus, tulle skirts, dark jewelry, fishnet stockings, headpieces and creative shoes. She has elegant masks, extravagant capes for vampire outfits and other nontraditional pieces.
Hansen has purchased costume pieces at Stagecoach and a multitude of props from Hobby Lobby with which to create her own unique attires. Her costumes run between $20 and $200, including all the knickknacks. “I throw things together. I make sure the pieces of the costumes can go all different ways so I can wear them multiple times a year,” she said.
She attends three or four Halloween costume parties per year and shows up in a different costume at each one, mixing all her pieces to create whatever she feels like wearing at the moment.
On Halloween, she wears her most elaborate costume. She said her outfits draw gasps when she goes out.
“I enjoy just being able to express myself. People say, ‘Hey, that’s cool,’” she said.
For the past few years, she has posted photos of herself in costume on her social media pages. “I get a lot of views and ‘likes,’” she said.
At Claire’s, she said, fellow employees dress in costume on weekends in October, but “I do it every day. They wait for me to walk in,” she said. “For me, it’s fun. The whole month of October is Halloween for me.”
