“My mom’s side of the family has always gathered together on Christmas Eve, and I remember decorating cookies as a group quite often,” recalled Jenna McDonald of Shelton. “I think cookies rank right up there next to the tree for Christmas necessities.”
McDonald has been baking cookies for as long as she can remember, but she recently turned her baking skills and artistic talents into a business. She’s been selling her custom cookies for about nine months now, and has gotten only busier as time goes by.
The crafty cook has made cacti, guitars, corgis and more out of dough and frosting, sharing all her creations on Facebook. Rather than simply slathering the cookies in sugary icing, though, McDonald takes the time to hand pipe designs onto the tops of each baked good.
“If cookie decorating has taught me anything, it is patience. I think a lot of people would be surprised at how long the decorating process can take. There is definitely no rushing things.” she said.
Her steady hands paint stripes, script letters and finish her cookies with adorable details.
Some cookies are pop culture imitations, like some Peppa Pig cookies she created in May, and some ideas come from closer to home. McDonald has been inspired by her daughter’s clothes, holiday decor and clip art. Social media, too, always is igniting more new ideas in her mind.
While there’s only so many cookies one mamma can make, McDonald still was taking orders for the holiday season at the end of October. To order cookies, or marvel at more of her creations, find her on Facebook, under her full name, or Instagram, as @jen.mcdonald28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.