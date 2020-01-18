AXTELL — Arnold Palmer said about golf, “Success in this game depends less on strength of body than strength of mind and character.”
Those words or some like them may have been guiding Bobby and Brittany Kloke when they encountered disaster while working last summer on their dream home on the south side of the Awarii Dunes Golf Course.
The young couple — both golf lovers — had laid the groundwork for their new home. They planned to live with her parents in Kearney during construction, and had placed their possessions in storage.
And then disaster arrived on July 9. Flooding in Kearney inundated Bobby and Brittany’s storage facility, ruining furniture and other possessions.
The couple was crushed.
“We sure learned a lot about ourselves that day,” Brittany said.
In destroying their belongings, the flood had broken Bobby and Brittany’s hearts, but it didn’t break their spirit. Fortified by the help of friends and family — who gave the couple furniture and other things to replace what they had lost — the Klokes were out of the rough and back in the fairway, swinging for par.
The flood was a setback, not an end to their dream.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
They said that from the beginning, a home near Awarii Dunes seemed to be in the cards.
It started around the dinner table. Friends had built their home next to the golf course and invited the Klokes for a meal. During conversation the hosts suggested that the Klokes might be surprised by the cost of a lot next to Awarii Dunes.
“Our friend said, ‘I’m going to text the course manager and check what the cost of a lot is like,’” Brittany said.
“We definitely took time to look at the numbers,” Bobby said. They determined the price was in their range. The decision was easy. They would build their dream home by the golf course.
From that moment, things began falling into place.
“We were waiting for a speed bump, but it never happened,” Brittany said.
The couple thought about multiple options for their new home, including a modular. They had been living in a 1,700-square-foot home on Cottonmill Avenue west of Kearney.
The design they settled on encompasses 3,860 square feet, and a major percentage of their interior space features a view of Awaari Dunes’ No.1 green. There also is a large deck off the upper floor that overlooks the golf course, as well as a patio with fire pit at the ground level.
When the time came to hire a contractor, the Klokes chose Baldwin Construction. A co-worker at Gavilon Grain, Bobby’s employer, suggested that he and Brittany talk with the construction company’s owner, Phil Baldwin.
“I love that he was available, we could speak with him directly,” Bobby said.
Mead Lumber provided the floor plan and patiently worked with Brittany and Bobby to modify the layout to suit their needs and budget.
They worked with CMH Interiors on the interior finish, including a flashy backsplash that reflects Brittany’s flare for decorating, along with cabinets, counter tops, flooring and shower tile.
“I felt like we were the first at their new location,” Brittany said about CMH’s spacious new showroom near 56th Street and Second Avenue in north Kearney.
Appliances came from Russell’s Appliances in Kearney. Brittany and Bobby said they appreciated the helpful and knowledgeable attention, and Russell’s price-matched a competitor.
Although the couple lost many belongings in the July 9 flood, the replacement furniture given by family and friends makes an attractive statement and reminds them of blessings they received after the disaster.
Brittany, who is employed at Trius Savings and Loan, and Bobby said they’ve been pleasantly surprised by some of the cost savings with their new home. It’s energy efficient and they said their taxes are lower because they now are living in Kearney County.
They said licensing a vehicle was $300 less than Buffalo County and, according to Brittany, “I think the property tax levy is lower here than in Buffalo County.”
Brittany and Bobby also qualified for a number of insurance rebates because they built new.
The Klokes moved into their new home on Nov. 30. They said there is no snow removal on the street to their place, but so far driving in and out hasn’t been a problem. Both said they’re looking forward to spring and summer, when they can focus on golf — playing it and watching other golfers from the elevated deck and living room.
“I like how we have a great view of the golf course,” Bobby said.
Other great design features, they say, on the kitchen’s hidden pantry that allows them to store all clutter out of sight. Bobby also is looking forward to parking their boat in their three-car garage. There also is space with a small door for a golf cart that helps Bobby and Brittany get on the course more frequently.
Building new became a great challenge, they said, but with the assistance of experts like their contractor and floor plan designer, they worked out many details in advance. Brittany and Bobby also delegated decisionmaking among themselves. Her focus was decor, his was construction.
“We decided to just trust each other and just make decisions,” she said. “We spent so much time in the planning. The stuff he thought of I didn’t.”
Recently 35 guests came for a housewarming party. They easily fit in the wide open spaces of the great room that overlooks Awaari Dunes along with the basement entertainment room with the projection TV and bar.
The gathering gave Bobby and Brittany a taste of the good times they’ll enjoy for years to come, they said.
“We’re ready to relax and just enjoy this place,” Brittany said.