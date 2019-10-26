COZAD — Wilson Public Library in Cozad will offer Foods for Fines Nov. 1-15.
Every canned food item brought in waives $1 from a patron’s prior fines unless the fine is for a damaged or lost item. Food will help the National Honor Society at the Cozad High School with its food drive.
Expired cans cannot be accepted toward fines nor donated to the food pantry. Patrons who don’t have fines may donate food anyway. No commodity cans.
Wilson Public Library is at 910 Meridian Ave.
