KEARNEY — Will Gwin was surveying behind Ace Irrigation on Antelope Avenue east of Kearney last Dec. 10 when something shiny caught his eye as he shoveled up a clod of dirt. Curious, he knelt down and picked it up.
It was a metal dog tag about the size of a large postage stamp that bore the name of Staff Sgt. Ralph Rigaud.
Gwin, a surveyor for Buffalo Surveying, knew that land he was surveying had been part of Kearney Army Air Base in World War II.
What he didn’t know was that the dog tag was more than a glittering shard of metal. It was a hidden piece of his family history.
Family ties
Will Gwin was fascinated by that dog tag partly because “I noticed it was from New York. My grandparents lived near Syracuse,” he said.
A few days later, he showed it to his parents, Rob and Val Gwin of Kearney. Val showed it to her sister, Lisa Atchison, also of Kearney. They began to do research.
Since then they’ve discovered that Rigaud flew in the same Eighth Air Force as their father, Bill Potter of Sumner. Both men trained at the Kearney Army Air Base. Both were flying a mission over Germany on Jan. 11, 1944. Potter knew Roy Griesbach, the pilot of Rigaud’s plane that day.
The sisters believe that finding that dog tag was no coincidence.
A New York link
Along with the name of Staff Sgt. Ralph Rigaud, the dog tag listed a contact name of Agnes Rigaud in Oriskany Falls, N.Y. Searching online, Val and Lisa were unable to find any Riguads in that area, but they realized that Oriskany Falls was just 60 miles from Cayuga Lake. N.Y.
The sisters had nostalgic memories of Cayuga Lake. Their grandparents had a house there, and their father had grown up there. They hadn’t been to Cayuga Lake since 1968, but they had planned to stop there in May to see the old house and explore the cemetery as part of a trip to Toronto.
Val and Lisa decided they would head 60 miles farther east of Cayuga Lake to Oriskany Falls in May to give the dog tag to a member of Rigaud’s family. “We wanted to find his living relatives. We wanted to return it to someone,” Val said. In January, she called and left a message with the Oriskany Falls village clerk.
On Feb. 8, Judy Engle, president of the Limestone Ridge Historical Society, called them back and offered to do more research.
“I was stunned. Dumbfounded,” Engle said this week. “I told her I knew Ralph. I remembered him. I remember what he looked like. I told her I know his stepson.” That stepson is Doug Sinclair of Oriskany Falls. Sinclair’s father had died in France during World War II when Doug was just two years old, and his mother had married Rigaud two years later.
Family ties
Meanwhile, the sisters wondered if their father had known Ralph, too. On Feb. 13, they found proof in Val’s basement in four tubs of material Potter had saved from World War II. “We hadn’t looked at that since he died in 2006,” Val said.
The tubs were full of yellowed newspaper clippings, old personnel records and pictures, as well as Rigaud’s obituary from the Oriskany Falls newspaper. He had died in 1970 after a long illness at the age of 49.
Val and Lisa learned that their father and Rigaud had grown up in New York just 90 miles apart. Both had trained at the KAAB at the same time. They surmise that Rigaud’s dog tag fell into the dirt during training here.
Potter had enlisted in 1942 at the age of 19, trained as an aerial navigator in Texas and came to the Kearney Air Base in August 1943 to train for about 10 weeks on a B-17. The airbase trained 388 crews each month.
As they researched, they found more similarities between the two men: “There were 10 men per crew They often flew over the Sandhills. Our father and Ralph were shipped out to New Jersey at the same time, and were sent to Bassingborne, England, at the same time,” Lisa said.
Shot down and captured
Both men flew in the Oschersleben mission on Jan. 11, 1944. Potter, a second lieutenant, was a navigator in a B-17 that was part of the B-17 Flying Fortress on Jan. 5, 7 and 11, 1944. During his fourth mission, his plane was shot down over Germany.
He’d never trained in a parachute, but he parachuted from his burning plane. At first, the ripcord didn’t work, but he finally landed near an encampment of German soldiers. Because he could understand German, he heard them say they planned to shoot him and handily dispose of his body, but when they shouted at him to flee, he knew of the plot and refused to run.
He spent 16 months in a German prison camp in Barth, Germany. “It was an officer’s camp. It was no picnic, but it was better than other prison camps,” Lisa said.
Rigaud, meanwhile, spent his war years huddled in the belly of planes as a ball turret gunner. He was in that same Oschersleben mission, but on a different plane. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service that day. He flew 33 missions in that same cramped position throughout the war.
“You figure, how many men went through training here? And Dad ends up knowing Ralph,” Lisa said. “Dad also knew Ralph’s co-pilot, Roy Griesbach.”
Settling in Nebraska
Their paths never crossed again. While training in Kearney, Potter went to an air base dance and met Marjorie Hothem of Sumner. They didn’t meet again before he left for England, but they wrote throughout the war, and when he returned in May 1945, Marjorie took the train to New York to meet him. They were married in Kearney two months later.
They moved to Syracuse, where Potter studied for his chemical engineering degree at Syracuse University, but in 1948, when he was just nine hours short of his degree, they moved to Sumner. Val and Lisa theorize that Marjorie missed her big family.
“He bought a farm. He knew nothing about farming, but he wasn’t afraid to try new things,” Lisa said. He read two farming magazines and was a success. He also taught math, science and history at Sumner High School. Lisa and Val were their only children.
War memories
Potter didn’t talk about the war for 30-plus years until he went to a reunion of his squadron in the late 1970s and learned that only four of the 10 crew members on his plane survived the war. The floodgates of memories opened, and he talked about the war abundantly after that until his death in June 2006.
Due to COVID-19, Lisa and Val have postponed their trip to Oriskany Falls, but they still plan to go. Engle and others in Oriskany Falls eagerly await the visit.
“Everybody I talk to thinks it is such a cool thing,” Engle said “It’s typical of what people are feeling for veterans lately. They think of those days when everybody was united.”
Sinclair wants to meet the sisters, too. He called Rigaud, his stepfather, “a very special dad,” although memories are dimming since Rigaud died 50 years ago,
Sinclair called the finding of the dog tag “unbelievable.” Lisa and Val agree. They think it was meant to be.