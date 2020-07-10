SHELTON — Every morning, Nadene Nutter does her exercises, fixes herself breakfast and walks a mile around her 2-acre garden. Along the way, she weeds, picks up sticks and deadheads flowers, but her age is part of what makes this routine amazing.
She is a century old.
“My big thing is when I ask people, ‘How old am I? Guess my age,’” Nutter said. “That’s my trick anymore, and I have never had anybody guess me over 87, and I’m a hundred.”
Nutter was born into a family of 11 in Iowa and lived around Fort Dodge, until she moved to Nebraska in 1950. Since 1976, she has lived in her home in Shelton.
Throughout this time, Nutter raised eight children, and now she has 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
“After eight kids, I think I’m doing pretty good,” Nutter said. “That’s my biggest delight is my kids and going out to see my grandkids.”
Nutter’s family is familiar with her frequently uttered motto, which is, “Don’t quit moving.”
“(Last year), I was staying overnight, and I hear this ‘one, two, three, four,’ and I’m like, ‘What is going on?’” said Patty Meister, Nutter’s youngest child. “So I caught her and filmed her (exercising), and it’s pretty impressive.”
Exercising isn’t the only way Nutter stays active. The 100-year-old woman recently got her driver’s license renewed and enjoys driving to Ravenna, Grand Island and Kearney.
At a family gathering, Nutter even shot a crossbow at targets, participated in a knife-throwing competition and flew a kite.
Her age is hardly an obstacle, especially when it comes to gardening.
“I’m crazy about my hostas. If I see a new one, I have to have it,” Nutter said. “I love it outside, and I’m always doing something out there.”
Ever since she was “knee-high to a grasshopper,” Nutter’s passion for the outdoors grew right alongside her garden. When she moved to Shelton, she ridded her yard of sandburs and raised watermelons with her husband for a living.
Decades later, her flower garden consists of lilacs, peonies, hollyhocks, hostas and a variety of lilies. Her favorite lilies are a patch of white blossoms with deep, red centers.
Many of the trees in her yard were planted when she first moved in, so they shade the area nicely. She also keeps a vegetable garden and likes to share asparagus with her family.
Early in the morning, she will take her walker and do laps around her garden.
“I’m always doing something out there,” Nutter said. “Only when it’s raining or something like that, then I don’t go, but otherwise, I love it outside.”
Nutter does a lot of the work herself, but her fifth child, Nancy Berumen, often will stop by to help with landscaping.
“We’re reducing some flowerbeds or just trying to get everything under the water, and it’s always evolving,” Berumen said. “She likes to show off her yard, and she can bend over longer than anybody.”
Green thumbs run in Nutter’s family.
“I’d say everybody keeps a garden just like grandma’s, so she pretty much inspired the whole family to get out in your yard and take care of it and make it pretty,” said Brandi Sybrant, Nutter’s granddaughter. “Obviously, grandma wins though.”
Nutter’s work ethic and sense of humor have persevered throughout the decades.
She claims to be the “biggest fool in the country” with her birthday being April 1. Unfortunately, her family could not throw her the birthday bash they wanted when the coronavirus hit.
This isn’t the first epidemic she’s witnessed, after seeing influenza, typhoid, polio and now the coronavirus.
“I went from horse and buggy, to man on the moon, and they push buttons now,” Nutter laughed. But then, her expression saddened. “This has been awful. I have went through a lot of things in my life, but this has been the worst.”
Despite the hardship, Nutter does not let it discourage her love of life.
“We’re shooting for 101, and it’ll be a big celebration,” Sybrant said.
When April 1 came around, she started a journal entry and wrote one celebratory line.
It read, “Hello, 100th. I made it.”