KEARNEY — For nearly two decades, Alice Cahill has been taking a natural approach to repelling mosquitoes and other insects that can spoil a picnic or nice summer evening in the backyard.
“I have been using Young Living (brand) essential oils since 2002,” said the University of Nebraska at Kearney assistant professor in special education, “and have attended classes on the science of essential oils and workshops on a variety of topics over the years.”
She also is a member of the Natural Products Association.
“We only use natural products in the home for cleaning, laundry, etc.,” Cahill added, “except for bleach, sometimes.”
She said oils that can be used around the yard include eucalyptus, which is registered by the Environmental Protection Agency as a biopesticide. Cahill said it gets rid of mosquitoes, spider mites and ticks.
“Citronella has been registered as an insect repellent in the U.S. since 1948, although sprays and diffusers work better because they don’t ‘burn off’ the oil. You’re better off planting lemongrass plants where people sit,” she advised.
Ron Seymour, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension Educator based in Adams County, also said some good natural repellents include the oils of lemon eucalyptus, catnip and citronella.
He said repellency time for lemon eucalyptus is six hours for both mosquitoes and ticks. Meanwhile, the EPA says catnip and citronella — both good for mosquitoes but not shown to repel ticks — last six hours and 2.5 hours respectively.
Other natural options Cahill suggests include:
- Thieves (a blend, commonly of clove, lemon, cinnamon, eucalyptus and rosemary) — ants and mosquitoes
- Tea tree (a small evergreen) — mosquitoes, ants, bed bugs and lice
- Lemongrass (where citronella is found) — mosquitoes
- Peppermint — aphids, mosquitoes, flies, fleas, roaches, ants, beetles and spiders
- Lavender — chiggers, ticks, flies and fleas
- Thyme — chiggers, ticks, beetles and worms
- Cedarwood — snails, slugs, moths and fleas
“Peppermint mixed with clove, orange and tea tree helps with keeping ants at bay,” Cahill said. “It also helps when mixed with thieves as an all-garden spray.”
She noted that citrus oils can cause photosensitivity, but lemongrass is not a citrus oil.
When asked where she gets her information about natural repellents and other products, Cahill said her go-to sources are the U.S. National Library of Medicine and the Journal of Health Research.
Consumers often are advised to use products containing DEET to repel insects that many carry diseases.
“Products that contain DEET are widely used to repel insects and ticks,” Seymour said. “These products are safe and are long lasting, up to 12 hours.”
He added that other products that contain repellents such as pacardin are equally effective.
“I think DEET has its place,” Cahill said. “It is necessary for the prevention of malaria, etc. — most of which we do not see in Nebraska. But, according to the CDC (Center for Disease Control), it is broken down by sunlight and other chemicals in the air. This is why they say to reapply often.”
“The chemical also ends up in the water system through bathing and washing clothes,” she continued, adding that scientific research has shown it can cause seizures and brain toxicity in children.