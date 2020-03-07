AMHERST — Last July 27, Brittany Shields sped around a track in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on her 150 Honda CRF dirt bike, practicing for an American Motocross Association race. Suddenly, as she headed up a ramp for a jump, she saw another rider in her lane.
“I tried to slow down, but there was no way for me to move,” Brittany, 14, now an eighth grader at Amherst High School, said.
The two bikes collided. Brittany flew over her handlebars and got stuck between the fender and the tire of the other bike. Pinned beneath the hot muffler, she struggled to breathe. “It was so tight against my stomach that I nearly passed out,” she said. She began to scream.
The other rider, unhurt, scrambled up quickly and began hollering for help for Brittany.
Brittany’s father Justen was 100 yards away and didn’t hear her screams, but when Brittany’s bike didn’t come around again on the track, he wondered why. Then, in the distance, he saw a official’s flag waving. Heading toward that spot, he heard Brittany’s scream.
He raced to the scene. Seeing Brittany pinned under the bikes, he tore them apart. He burned his hands slightly lifting up the muffler.
Brittany’s mother Tammy hurried out of the stands, too. By the time she got to the accident scene, Brittany was lying on a stretcher. She had severe burns on her leg, her elbow and her stomach.
Rather than wait for an ambulance, Tammy and her cousin Googled the address of the nearest hospital and drove Brittany there. The ER bandaged her wounds and released her. The Shields returned to the track the next day to watch Brittany’s brother Brett, 16, also a motocross competitor, finish fourth in his race. Then they drove home.
They didn’t know it yet, but Brittany’s problems had just begun.
Cycles or barrels
The Shields family has long been into horses and rodeo. Justen’s father, Ray Shields of Miller, had planned to teach Birttany to barrel race, but two years ago, she discovered something she liked better: motocross.
Motocross is a form of off-road motorcycle racing held on enclosed off-road circuits. Races are usually done on one-mile courses, requiring four to five laps.
In 2018, Brett, then 14, had begun riding and “messing around” with a little motorcycle, a 70CC. When he moved up to a Honda 80, Brittany took a few spins on his old one. “I liked it. It was small and easy to ride. I didn’t have to shift,” she said.
Justen created a circle track on their land outside of Amherst. When Brett got a new Honda 85, Brittany inherited his Honda 80 and took to it immediately.
Motocross camp
In summer 2018, when she was 13, Brittany went to a two-day motocross camp run by Kevin Barnard in Wauneta. She learned about shifting, turning and how to pass other riders. That summer, she competed in her first two events. When the season ended, her father bought her a 150 Honda CRF. “I was really happy,” she said.
In the first race of the season in 2019, she won first place. Meanwhile, Brett broke his arm while practicing. Restless because he couldn’t ride, he began to coach Brittany and kept after her to practice. It paid off. She finished first in nearly every competition she entered in early 2019.
Then, in Council Bluffs, she crashed.
Doctor in Kearney
When the Shields family got home from Council Bluffs last July, Brittany’s doctor in Kearney removed her bandages, took one look at the burns, and sent her to the emergency room at CHI Health Good Samaritan.
Doctors there sent her to the burn unit at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln. She was diagnosed with fourth and fifth degree burns that went all the way to the bone.
Doctors grafted skin from her leg and placed it on the wound in her middle. Under anesthesia, they took skin off her leg “with a thing that looked like a potato peeler,” Brittany said. “When I woke up it hurt so much I felt like I was going to pass out.”
She spent two days in the hospital. They covered the wound with Integra, material made of shark cartilage and cow cartilage. It had to be removed and replaced weekly, so every Friday for the next month, Tammy drove Brittany to Lincoln.
Meanwhile, Brittany slept on a reclining couch because she couldn’t fully straighten out. She needed a crutch to walk. She missed nearly two months of school.
Back on the bike
As soon as she was healed, Brittany headed back out to ride. “My mom said, ‘No, you’re not going out there,’ but my dad said, ‘Do whatever you feel comfortable doing,’” she said.
She rode her father’s 2016 250 Suzuki because she was suddenly nervous about her 150 Honda CRF. Family friend Patrick Davidson, an anesthesiologist at Kearney Regional Medical Center, adjusted the bike for her height and weight. “The 250 is way bigger. On smaller bikes, you can feel every little bump. On a bigger bike, you don’t feel as much,” Brittany said.
She was nervous at first. She found herself going slower than she used to. She feared falling off the bike and getting hurt again. “But I just wanted to get back out,” she said. She also remembered what her father had told her: toughen up. “You’re going to get hurt if you’re scared,” he’d said.
Her family, rodeo veterans, are no strangers to competing. Her grandfather Terry Silvers used to race Harleys on flattracks in Virginia until, at the age of 40, he was severly injured and ended up in a coma. The boyfriend of Brittany’s older sister Tyler, 18, does motocross racing, too. Justen, who owns Shields Construction, has improved the track on their property.
Competing again
Last Sept. 21, just two months after her accident, Brittany raced again and placed third out of 11 competitors. Riding her father’s 2007 250 Suzuki, she finished second in two out of her three races in late 2019 and finished the season in the top three in the Class C women’s division of the Nebraska Cornhusker Motocross Association. She had been first in points before the accident, dropped to fourth, then worked her way back up to the top three.
Now, though, she never goes out with an elbow pad, a sturdy knee brace and a chest protector, even during practice. The day of her accident, her only safety equipment was a helmet and goggles. That day had been rather “chaotic,” and “I just forgot about it,” she said.
Added her mother, a veteran stylist at Olivia’s salon, “I make Brett put all that on, too.”