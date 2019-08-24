KEARNEY — Cathy Emrick will be the featured speaker at the Magnificat brunch at 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Ramada Inn at 301 Second Ave. Her testimony theme is titled “The unveiling of my eyes.”
She was born and raised in Lancaster, Ohio, the youngest of 12 children. She evolved from belief in Jesus, to unbelief, back to belief again.
Come and hear how God kept her safe during a flood and moved her 30 miles from a gallon of milk. It was in loneliness that she was introduced to the Comforter, the Holy Spirit. Her journey continues in a walk with God that she never dreamed possible.
The meal fee is $15 for adults and $10 for students and can be paid at the door. Reservations are necessary.
Reservations are required by Sept. 17. Call Marlene Rasmussen at 575-574-8183 or email her at mmtrasmussen@gmail.com.