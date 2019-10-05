KEARNEY —Teresa Kenney will speak to high school students and parents at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Kearney Catholic High School on “Engage, Empower and Educate,” centering on God’s plan for marriage and family life.
Kenney is a women’s health nurse practitioner who has practiced at St. Pope Paul VI Institute for 19 years. She is a certified medical consultant practicing NaproTechnology, the new reproductive health science developed by Dr. Thomas Hilgers.
Kenney has published an online newsletter, “Fertility Care for Young Women,” since 2008. She frequently speaks to groups in high schools and churches promoting Naprotechnology and Fertility Awareness and Appreciation to women and men of all ages. She also works part time for Sancta Familia Medical Apostolate, a Catholic health care center in Omaha.
The presentations are sponsored by the Pro-Life Office of the Diocese of Grand Island.
For more information, visit the Grand Island Diocese website, www.gidiocese.org/prolife or call the Pro-Life Office, 308-382-6565.
