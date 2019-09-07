KEARNEY — Kearney Nazarene is participating in National Back to Church Sunday at 10 a.m. Sept. 15.
The 103-year-old church at 3211 Q Avenue is led by pastor Trent Johnson.
The National Back to Church Sunday movement is gaining momentum as it marks its 10th year. More than 5 million Christ followers have participated through 30,000 churches.
The day is focused on uniting the church to equip and empower members to be inviters. Eight out of 10 people say they are open to visiting a church if invited. They are just waiting for an invitation.
For more information, call the church at 308-234-9047.
