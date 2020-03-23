KEARNEY — Rachel Brown was sitting at home after church recently when she thought of a way to help parents who are isolated with their children during the pandemic.
Brown attends the Faith United Methodist Church in Kearney and is a member of its Christian Education Committee. She thought of the extra craft supplies the church has from Sunday school and vacation Bible school and how she could use those to help families who will be at home for an extended period of time.
“When you buy a packet (of crafts) there are usually 13 to 15 in there when you have a group of 12 students, you usually have one or two leftover,” Brown said.
While Brown no longer has young children at home, she wanted to find a way for kids and their families to spend time together without being in front of a screen.
Brown called the church secretary and asked if she could create craft kits with the supplies the church had on hand. After getting permission to use the church’s excess supplies, Brown put together 26 packets. Each kit features four different crafts that are geared toward preschool to fifth grade. All the supplies parents and kids need are in the kit.
“One of the projects that is in the packets is a paper windmill that we used to discuss how you can’t always see air but you know it’s there. You can’t see God but you know he is there,” she said.
An email about the craft kits was sent out to Faith UMC’s church families as well as to the children who attend the church’s Wednesday night program, Faith Family Fellowship.
Parents can pick up the packets for free 10 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday at the church, 1623 Central Ave. If all the kits are handed out, she plans to put together more.
Brown hopes the crafts will bring families together during this time of uncertainty.
“(It’s) just good, quality family time. Entertainment that doesn’t require any money and (they’re) interacting with each other,” she said.