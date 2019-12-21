Our family’s Christmas trees are pretty awesome.
Multicolored incandescent lights illuminate ornaments our kids made in school, gifted over the last 43 years from my aunt and uncle in California, and from my and my husband’s grandparents’ collections.
There also are chrismons from the church where we were married, glass bulbs reflecting the room in a surreal fish-eye perspective, and a model Polar Express steaming around three Little People Nativity scenes at the base.
In recent years, those decorations are on and around an eastern red cedar tree cut from a pasture south of Smithfield. The tradition of searching for a pasture tree and the chaotic family decorating that follows came about by chance.
In general, I don’t have strong ties to traditions or holidays. They can be a lot of work and are burdened with expectations. Also, holidays sneak up on me. Heck, supper sneaks up on me most days.
So the real reasons we started with pasture trees are procrastination and cheapskatery.
We used to shop for trees in town — often the week before Christmas — but the few remaining ones with unique shapes still were pricey. Even if they’re painted a glorious green, trees losing needles are not safe or Christmas-y.
Plus, it pains me to pay hard-earned money for a dead tree, even though I know a farmer raised it for that purpose and counts on the income.
One year, we came home from a town Christmas tree quest tree-less and crabby. I couldn’t convince myself to buy an artificial tree because there’s just something about a real tree that says “Christmas.”
So, I decorated the ficus tree in the living room. It was Christmas Eve.
It wasn’t the ficus first go as a Christmas tree, but it was the first time we did it when some of our five kids were old enough to remember. Christmas definitely is different with children.
The next year, we went to the pasture for a cedar and had it decorated around midnight Dec. 24. The intense cedar smell in the living room made that tree a sweet upgrade from a shedding, dry tree or the ficus.
Now that they’re older, our kids decorate our Christmas tree. Some ornaments are too precious to entrust to young hands, but many more are durable.
This tradition has been a huge holiday relief. I don’t have to put “purchase a Christmas tree” on my early December schedule or select a tree until I’m mentally ready.
Also, it’s fun to drive around the summer pasture with the family on a winter day.
We tire of a tree’s presence after a couple of weeks, so our tradition is a good coincidence with Epiphany, even if it’s different than modern Christmas expectations.
Many south-central Nebraska pastures are overwhelmed with cedar trees. So if you need a break from the commercial tree experience, ask a farmer or rancher for permission to cut one.
I bet you, too, will find it’s pretty awesome.
