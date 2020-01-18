LEXINGTON — Little Ramiro Placencia turned 1 year old on New Year’s Day, and he’s already done something few Americans ever have. He’s been to Cuba.

In September, at 8 months old, Ramiro met his 93-year-old great-great-grandmother, Miranda Lupes, who lives in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba. He’s nearly 92 years younger than she is, to the day. Lupes’ birthday is Dec. 31. Ramiro’s is Jan. 1.

Ramiro and his parents — Ruperto Placencia and Esmeralda Velazquez of Lexington — went to Cuba to visit Lupes, who is Ruperto’s great-grandmother.

“Cuba was different. It was beautiful,” Velazquez said.

It’s been a good first year for Ramiro, who was the first baby born in 2019 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Now 25 pounds, he nearly has quadrupled his birth weight of 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

He was delivered by Dr. Gina Torpin.

“He has changed our lives,” Velazquez said with a smile. “He’s very happy all the time. He’s a little stubborn, but I know that’s normal for a 1-year-old.”

He eats all kinds of food. He loves oranges but hates bananas and avocados.

He loves music and delights in hearing his family sing to him. He dances, too, moving his little shoulders to the beat.

He’s starting to say a few words in English and Spanish, which both are spoken at home. He says “mama” and “da-da” and “a few words we don’t understand,” Velazquez said. One of his favorite words is “fall,” which his family uses a lot as he tries to toddle around.

He’s on the verge of walking, but hasn’t quite mastered his first step.

Ramiro has brought new joy and energy to the family, especially for his siblings Alonzo, 11, and Ximena, 8.

“They love playing with him. They’ve had so much fun with him. They entertain him,” Velazquez said.

Ximena, especially, is a big help. She likes to assist with Ramiro’s bath and organize his closet.

An even bigger baby booster is Ruperto, who works for Walmart Distribution Center in North Platte. Ramiro is his first child; he is the stepfather of Alonzo and Ximena.

“Ruperto spoils him too much. Ruperto rocks him to sleep, so he only wants to go to sleep with his dad. When he’s with me, he’s more independent and goes to sleep by himself,” Velazquez said.

She added, “Having the baby was like a 360-degree turn. Ruperto’s priorities have changed. Before, he worked a lot on cars and machines, but now the baby comes first. He still goes hunting and fishing, but only if he has time.”

Ruperto also cares for all three children when Velazquez is out of town several days each week as part of her job with Dysaer rental services in Lexington. The couple arrange their working hours so that one of them always is home with the children.

They also are assisted by Velazquez’s mother, Margarita Velazquez, who has formed a close bond with the baby.

“Sometimes I feel like Ramiro wants to go with her, and I feel kind of sad,” Velazquez said.

The only downside to his first year were the three ear infections he had after he turned six months last July, but doctors put tubes in his ears, and he’s been healthy ever since.

Another milestone was all the traveling he’s done in his first year.

Not only did Ramiro go to Cuba he also went to Orlando, Fla., where they family enjoyed beaches along the Atlantic Ocean. Ramiro even dipped his toes in the water.

“He liked the ocean, but he liked the pool better,” his mother said.

The family also camped in a tent with relatives at a nearby lake. The Placencia family enjoys camping, but Ramiro’s tender age curtailed that a bit in 2019.

“When Ramiro gets older, we will be able to do more activities,” Velazquez said.

Even the family’s three dogs have adjusted to their new little playmate. Those dogs are Lulu, a Lab mix; Lula, a pit bull, and Oso, a toy poodle. The bigger dogs are calmer with the baby than Oso is, “but he doesn’t get that excited about them,” his mother said.

Ramiro spent his first Christmas with relatives and celebrated his first birthday at his grandmother’s house. His presents included little cars, books and a toy cart he can ride on.

“He likes little blocks, building blocks and stacking them,” Velazquez said.

His parents sing him lullabies in both Spanish and English. His mother would like him to be bi-lingual like his siblings.

All in all, the family has had a happy year.

“His brother and sister probably smother him too much, kissing him too much, hugging him too much, and Ramiro gets annoyed, but I’m lucky.” she said. “Both kids are good at playing with him and reading to him. They did not get jealous. My little girl, especially, has been very good and very helpful.”

