LEXINGTON — Little Ramiro Placencia turned 1 year old on New Year’s Day, and he’s already done something few Americans ever have. He’s been to Cuba.
In September, at 8 months old, Ramiro met his 93-year-old great-great-grandmother, Miranda Lupes, who lives in Sancti Spiritus, Cuba. He’s nearly 92 years younger than she is, to the day. Lupes’ birthday is Dec. 31. Ramiro’s is Jan. 1.
Ramiro and his parents — Ruperto Placencia and Esmeralda Velazquez of Lexington — went to Cuba to visit Lupes, who is Ruperto’s great-grandmother.
“Cuba was different. It was beautiful,” Velazquez said.
It’s been a good first year for Ramiro, who was the first baby born in 2019 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Now 25 pounds, he nearly has quadrupled his birth weight of 6 pounds, 12 ounces.
He was delivered by Dr. Gina Torpin.
“He has changed our lives,” Velazquez said with a smile. “He’s very happy all the time. He’s a little stubborn, but I know that’s normal for a 1-year-old.”
He eats all kinds of food. He loves oranges but hates bananas and avocados.
He loves music and delights in hearing his family sing to him. He dances, too, moving his little shoulders to the beat.
He’s starting to say a few words in English and Spanish, which both are spoken at home. He says “mama” and “da-da” and “a few words we don’t understand,” Velazquez said. One of his favorite words is “fall,” which his family uses a lot as he tries to toddle around.
He’s on the verge of walking, but hasn’t quite mastered his first step.
Ramiro has brought new joy and energy to the family, especially for his siblings Alonzo, 11, and Ximena, 8.
“They love playing with him. They’ve had so much fun with him. They entertain him,” Velazquez said.
Ximena, especially, is a big help. She likes to assist with Ramiro’s bath and organize his closet.
An even bigger baby booster is Ruperto, who works for Walmart Distribution Center in North Platte. Ramiro is his first child; he is the stepfather of Alonzo and Ximena.
“Ruperto spoils him too much. Ruperto rocks him to sleep, so he only wants to go to sleep with his dad. When he’s with me, he’s more independent and goes to sleep by himself,” Velazquez said.
She added, “Having the baby was like a 360-degree turn. Ruperto’s priorities have changed. Before, he worked a lot on cars and machines, but now the baby comes first. He still goes hunting and fishing, but only if he has time.”
Ruperto also cares for all three children when Velazquez is out of town several days each week as part of her job with Dysaer rental services in Lexington. The couple arrange their working hours so that one of them always is home with the children.
They also are assisted by Velazquez’s mother, Margarita Velazquez, who has formed a close bond with the baby.
“Sometimes I feel like Ramiro wants to go with her, and I feel kind of sad,” Velazquez said.
The only downside to his first year were the three ear infections he had after he turned six months last July, but doctors put tubes in his ears, and he’s been healthy ever since.
Another milestone was all the traveling he’s done in his first year.
Not only did Ramiro go to Cuba he also went to Orlando, Fla., where they family enjoyed beaches along the Atlantic Ocean. Ramiro even dipped his toes in the water.
“He liked the ocean, but he liked the pool better,” his mother said.
The family also camped in a tent with relatives at a nearby lake. The Placencia family enjoys camping, but Ramiro’s tender age curtailed that a bit in 2019.
“When Ramiro gets older, we will be able to do more activities,” Velazquez said.
Even the family’s three dogs have adjusted to their new little playmate. Those dogs are Lulu, a Lab mix; Lula, a pit bull, and Oso, a toy poodle. The bigger dogs are calmer with the baby than Oso is, “but he doesn’t get that excited about them,” his mother said.
Ramiro spent his first Christmas with relatives and celebrated his first birthday at his grandmother’s house. His presents included little cars, books and a toy cart he can ride on.
“He likes little blocks, building blocks and stacking them,” Velazquez said.
His parents sing him lullabies in both Spanish and English. His mother would like him to be bi-lingual like his siblings.
All in all, the family has had a happy year.
“His brother and sister probably smother him too much, kissing him too much, hugging him too much, and Ramiro gets annoyed, but I’m lucky.” she said. “Both kids are good at playing with him and reading to him. They did not get jealous. My little girl, especially, has been very good and very helpful.”
Photos: All About Baby 2019 babies
Bennett Abbot
Born Feb. 7, 19-3/4 inches tall and weighing 6lb 7oz, to Allen and Jamie Abbott.
Jace Adams
Born June 4, 17-1/2 inches tall and weighing 4lb 9oz, to Jaide Votaw and Jessie Adams.
Chelsea Aden
Born Jan. 30, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb , to Derek and Jordan Aden.
Cole Albrecht
Born Oct. 14, 20-1/4 inches tall and weighing 7lb 15oz , to Colton and Stacy Albrecht.
Caleb Andablo
Born Jan. 22, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 1oz, to Everardo and Natalie Andablo.
Calvin Anders
Born July 19, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 6lb 12oz, to Jenna and Joshua Anders.
Adelynne Andrade Murillo
Born Feb. 26, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb 13oz , to Noemi Murillo and Jose Andrade.
Bentley Axtell
Born Jan. 11, 17 inches tall and weighing 4lb 14oz, to Erick and Danielle Axtell.
Lincoln Axtell
Born Jan. 11, 17-1/2 inches tall and weighing 5lb 2oz, to Erick and Danielle Axtell.
Collins Ballmer
Born July 19, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 4oz, to Luke and Jenna Ballmer.
Beckett Bartling
Born Mar. 12, 19-3/4 inches tall and weighing 6lb 10oz, to Andrew and Sarah Bartling.
Grayson Bartusch
Born Mar. 6, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 3oz, to Brittany Bartusch.
Avery Bauer
Born Sep. 2, 19 inches tall and weighing 5lb 12oz, to Randy and Kelli Bauer.
Ellana Bauer
Born Sep. 2, 19-1/4 inches tall and weighing 5lb 11oz, to Randy and Kelli Bauer.
Adelynn Bowen
Born Jan. 1, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 4oz , to Alex and Laura Bowen.
Knyghill Boysen
Born Nov. 5, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb, to Dominick and Julie Boysen.
Vada Brecht
Born May 9, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb 10oz, to Nathan and Rebecca Brecht.
Carter Buesing
Born Sep. 5, 20-3/4 inches tall and weighing 8lb 9oz, to Tyler Buesing and Brittany Kuhl.
Gracie Cartmill
Born Sep. 9, 20 inches tall and weighing 6lb 12oz, to John and Alisha Cartmill.
Bodhi Castaneda
Born Sep. 11, 20-3/4 inches tall and weighing 7lb 15oz, to Diego and Abbie Castaneda.
Hayes Cervantes
Born Nov. 1, 20-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb, to Ryan and Maggie.
Mya Chasek
Born July 6, 20-3/4 inches tall and weighing 8lb 11oz, to Cesar and Michaela.
Kamryn Collins
Born Apr. 1, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 3oz, to Olivia and Cameron.
Kyler Cooksley
Born Apr. 26, 21-3/4 inches tall and weighing 9lb 9oz , to Kelly and Katy Cooksley.
McCoy Crowell
Born Mar. 13, 20-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb 10oz, to Josh and Kylie Crowell.
Cutler Cruzan
Born June 10, 21 inches tall and weighing 9lb 3oz, to Corey and Kaitlin.
Elyzah Everlee Cudaback
Born Nov. 30, 20-1/4 inches tall and weighing 7lb 2oz, to Shawn and Jamie Cudaback.
Lily Ann Czarnek
Born Nov. 21, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb 15oz, to Alex and Brionna Czarnek.
Ashtyn Hayes Deets
Born May 28, 20-1/4 inches tall and weighing 9lb 3oz, to Thad and Hillary Deets.
Adam Delgado, Jr.
Born Dec. 1, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 6lb 11oz, to Allison Scanlan and Adam Delgado.
Kamaya Diaz
Born Nov. 15, 20-3/4 inches tall and weighing 6lb 15oz, to Tehya Dennis and Brandon Diaz.
Nova Diaz
Born July 26, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb, to Kaytlen and Mark.
Morgan Drake
Born July 25, 18 inches tall and weighing 4lb 4oz, to Timarree and Jeremy Drake.
Jaxon Daniel Dunn
Born Aug. 22, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 3oz, to Jake and Taylor Dunn.
Abigail Effinger
Born Oct. 23, 18 inches tall and weighing 5lb 1oz, to Emily Penner and Gordon Effinger.
Maverick Eggink
Born Feb. 11, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb 4oz, to Amanda Jensen and Mike Eggink.
Barrett Engel
Born Aug. 19, 18 inches tall and weighing 4lb 15oz, to Sabrina Cooper and Daniel Engel.
Mazi English
Born Apr. 11, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 1oz, to Kaylee English.
Phoebe Fast
Born Mar. 16, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 4oz, to Bryan and Jenna Fast.
Jaxson Abel Fisher
Born July 26, 20-1/2 tall and weighing 6lb 7oz, to Scott and Ashley Fisher.
Isabelle Flores
Born Mar. 22, 19 inches tall and weighing 7lb 1oz, to Mario and Ali Flores.
Collyns Frasier
Born Jan. 4, 19-1/4 inches tall and weighing 7lb 12oz, to Amber Morris and Cole Frasier.
Charlie Freas
Born Oct. 25, 19 inches tall and weighing 7lb 3oz, to Dustin and Sara.
Mavin Freburg
Born Mar. 18, 20 inches tall and weighing 8lb, to Tim and Mishayla Freburg.
Kipp Fritson
Born May 24, 20 inches tall and weighing 8lb 4oz, to Kurtis Fritson and Mariah Parker.
Cohen Furrey
Born Sep. 19, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 6oz, to Aaron and Alicia Furrey.
Emmett Furrey
Born Sep. 19, 20 inches tall and weighing 6lb 3oz, to Aaron and Alicia Furrey.
Darrin Gable, Jr.
Born May 5, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 6oz, to Darrin Gable and Katie Teahon.
Damian Garcia Sanchez
Born Jan. 8, 22 inches tall and weighing 9lb 8oz, to Richard Garcia and Nancy Sanchez.
Rehan Garr
Born Nov. 24, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing lb , to Brittany Dasher and Zachary Garr.
Maria Alexa Gomez
Born May 16, 15-3/4 inches tall and weighing 3lb 9oz, to Raul Gomez and Desirea Hinojos.
Max Gourley
Born Mar. 19, 19 inches tall and weighing 7lb 4oz, to Grant and Hillary Gourley.
Merrick Graf
Born Aug. 16, 19 inches tall and weighing 8lb 1oz, to Colt and LeRaya Graf.
Frankie Gray
Born Aug. 6, 20 inches tall and weighing 6lb 14oz, to Lindsey and Matthew.
Karsyn Joy Green
Born Dec. 19, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 5oz, to Brian and Jessica (Yearta) Green.
Paxtyn Groneweg
Born Mar. 14, 18 inches tall and weighing 7lb 14 oz, to Eric and Liz Groneweg.
Laramie Gustafson
Born Apr. 15, 16-1/2 inches tall and weighing 3lb 4oz, to Seth and Jamie Gustafson.
Scarlet Hagan
Born Nov. 1, 21 inches tall and weighing 10lb 6oz, to Chris and Amy Hagan.
Liam Hallows
Born Dec. 10, 20 inches tall and weighing 6lb 10oz, to Sarah and Dustan Hallows.
Oakleii Hancock
Born Dec. 16, 18-1/2 inches tall and weighing 5lb 2oz, to Amy Chism and Dakota Hancock.
Rhedyn Hansen
Born Aug. 21, 19-1/4 inches tall and weighing 6lb 4oz, to Brock and Ashley Hansen.
Tripp Harris
Born May 2, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 11oz, to Travis and Tori Harris.
Claire Heaton
Born Sep. 6, 18 inches tall and weighing 4lb 7oz, to Stephen and Maggie Heaton.
Josiah Hickman
Born Apr. 13, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 12oz, to Matthew Hickman and Elizabeth Barnes.
Quentin Hickman
Born Apr. 20, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 2oz, to Boomer and Anastazia Hickman.
Addison Hohnholt
Born Aug. 14, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 2 oz, to Kyle and Sari Hohnholt.
Jennings Horner
Born Oct. 14, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 8lb 3 oz, to Anthony and Sadie Horner.
Everly Hueser
Born Feb. 15, 20-1/3 inches tall and weighing 7lb 6oz, to Jalen and Erica Hueser.
Oliver Iniguez
Born Sep. 26, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 6lb 13oz , to Jackie and Leo Iniguez.
Raegan Jean Jacob
Born Dec. 4, 22 inches tall and weighing 7lb 11oz, to Jared and Malinda Jacob.
Kinslee and Kealee Jasnoch
Born Sep. 13, each 15 inches tall and weighing 3lb & 2lb 3oz, to Joel and Tina Jasnoch.
Kade Jauken
Born Dec. 1, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb, to Kameron and Sydnee Jauken.
Jett Jewell
Born Oct. 31, 21-1/2 inches tall and weighing 8lb 12oz, to Briar Jewell and Kristin Kennedy.
Kassidy Jimenez
Born Aug. 21, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb 7oz, to Trista George and Isaias Jimenez.
Hiram Johnson
Born May 23, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 1oz, to Eric and Katie Johnson.
Eliza Jones
Born Dec. 11, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 2oz, to Johnny and Olivia Jones.
Bristol Kegley
Born Apr. 19, 19-1/4 inches tall and weighing 7lb 3oz, to Nolan and Shelby Kegley.
Jack Klein
Born Apr. 29, 22-1/4 inches tall and weighing 10lb 6oz, to Ryan and Rose Klein.
Deegan Klesath
Born Feb. 13, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 9oz, to Bruce and Courtney Klesath.
Khaneli Kouassi
Born Oct. 30, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb 4oz, to Ashleigh Self and Fidel Kouassi.
Georgia Kral
Born Dec. 30, 18-1/2 inches tall and weighing 5lb 14oz , to Jared and Ashley Kral.
Hannah & Emily Langan
Born Jan. 11, 19 & 18-3/4 inches tall and weighing 5lb 5oz & 5lb 3oz, to Bob and Sara Langan.
Emmett Lawless
Born Nov. 12, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 10oz, to Jennifer and Dustin Lawless.
Macie Lewis
Born June 7, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 9oz, to Nate and Julie Lewis.
William Loeffler
Born Nov. 14, 21 inches tall and weighing 9lb 12oz, to Kevin and Jesse.
Breckyn Luebbe
Born May 14, 20-1/4 inches tall and weighing 8lb 14 oz, to Samantha Sisson and Matt Luebbe.
Bodie Kyle Madsen
Born March 18, 20-1/2 inches long and weighing 7lb 8oz to Aaron and Natalie Madsen.
Noah Daniel Martin
Born July 23, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 15oz, to Adam and Amy Martin.
Dillyn Maulsby
Born July 3, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 5oz, to Taylor and Whitney Maulsby.
Thayer Meier
Born Nov. 19, 19-3/4 inches tall and weighing 7lb 3oz, to Preston and Lindsay Meier.
Lincoln Meston
Born Aug. 9, 21 inches tall and weighing 8Ib 3oz , to Sadie Littell and Jimmy Meston.
Jasyn Meyers
Born July 18, 18 inches tall and weighing 6 lb, to Angel Meyers and Aaron Wallace.
Leo Meza
Born Aug. 22, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb 1oz, to José and Maricruz Meza.
Margaret Micek
Born Jan. 15, 21-3/4 inches tall and weighing 9lb 1oz, to Nelson and Bethany Micek.
Malachi Miigerl
Born Oct. 3, 21-1/2 inches tall and weighing 8lb 11oz, to Micah and Taylor Miigerl.
Emily Milam
Born Aug. 14, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 6lb 8oz, to Stacie and David Milam.
Norah Mittelstaedt
Born June 20, 19-3/4 inches tall and weighing 6lb 13oz, to Stephen and Jessica Mittelstaedt.
Korralynn Muff
Born Jan. 24, 19 inches tall and weighing 8lb, to Maverick Muff and Jennifer McCandless.
Noah Mullen
Born Mar. 27, 20-1/2 inches tall and weighing 8lb 2oz, to Matt and Lori Mullen.
Larry Murray III
Born Jan. 28, 21-1/2 inches tall and weighing 8lb 3oz, to Meghan Brown and Larry Murray.
Ray Nickell
Born Nov. 27, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 9oz, to Cody and Bri Nickell.
Ava Daisy Nielsen
Born Dec. 30, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 10oz, to April and Austin Nielsen.
Kennedy Obermiller
Born Oct. 4, 19-1/4 inches tall and weighing 7lb 3oz , to Isaac and Lindsey Obermiller.
Macie Olmstead
Born Oct. 31, 21 inches tall and weighing 6lb 14oz, to Jacob and Jenna Olmstead.
Kollyns Patterson
Born Sep. 2, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 10oz, to Jordan and Katelyn Patterson.
Kalianna Pelowski
Born Aug. 13, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 9oz, to Rebecca Pelowski and Daniel Fischer.
Madilyn Penner
Born May 31, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 6lb 5oz , to Megan Penner and Andrew Penner.
Asher Polk
Born Nov. 20, 22 inches tall and weighing 9lb 8oz, to Ashi Polk and Ben Polk.
Autumn Mae Potthoff
Born Oct. 23, 21-1/2 inches tall and weighing 8lb 5oz, to Brent and Kari Potthoff.
Robert Pritchard
Born Mar. 26, 21-1/4 inches tall and weighing 7lb 6oz, to Brady and Heather Pritchard.
Stella Reeh
Born Feb. 20, 20 inches tall and weighing 9lb 3oz, to Brandon and Kassie Reeh.
Kasen Reidy
Born Sep. 23, 19-1/4 inches tall and weighing 5lb 3oz, to Brian and Lindsey Reidy.
Aiden Reynolds
Born May 17, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb 15oz, to Andrew and Alyssa Reynolds.
Brooks Reynolds
Born Nov. 5, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 7oz, to Joe &Chelsea Reynolds.
Cecilia Ridgeway
Born June 7, 19-1/4 inches tall and weighing 6lb 10oz, to Nick and Emily Ridgeway.
Ganet Riessland
Born Oct. 28, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb 10oz, to Drew and Kaitlin Riessland.
Teagan Renae Robbins
Born Oct. 15, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 12oz, to Mike and Jenna Robbins.
Corbyn Rouse-Cacy
Born May 12, 20-1/4 inches tall and weighing 8lb 15oz, to Tiarra Rouse.
Breckston Rudeen
Born May 12, 21-3/4 inches tall and weighing 9lb 4oz, to Charlie and Ashton Rudeen.
Colton Samuelson
Born Mar. 19, 20 inches tall and weighing 6lb 15oz, to Jared and Angela Samuelson.
Cayden Schiltz
Born Dec. 31, 17 inches tall and weighing 4lb 14oz, to Kayla Mathes and Shiloh Schiltz.
Ivy Schleicher
Born Feb. 10, weighing 7lb, to Monica Goodell.
Tristan Schmoldt
Born Nov. 6, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 12oz, to Jed and Sarah Schmoldt.
Damon Schrader
Born Feb. 27, 19-1/4 inches tall and weighing 6lb 9oz, to Wendie Schrader and Derrick Jacobs.
Mattisyn Schroeder
Born Apr. 15, 20-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb 14oz , to Phillip and Rachel Schroeder.
Brynley Schutte
Born Sep. 25, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 10oz, to Brett and Brianna Schutte.
Huntley Seitz
Born Aug. 20, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 6lb 5oz, to Madison and Brandon.
Bristol Seyler
Born Feb. 6, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb, to Brian and Katie Seyler.
Logan Shearer
Born Mar. 31, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb 8oz, to Dustin and Britany Shearer.
Camden Sindt
Born Apr. 28, 21-1/4 inches tall and weighing 7lb 8oz, to Erik and Kelsey Sindt.
Braxton Skiles
Born Nov. 22, 21 inches tall and weighing 9lb 3oz, to Nathan and Carlie Skiles.
Leighton Smith
Born Apr. 25, 19 inches tall and weighing 7lb, to Preston and Janna Smith.
Stetsyn Smith
Born July 2, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 3oz, to Mandy and Tyler Smith.
Theodore Smith
Born July 28, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 1oz, to Anthony and Kristi Smith.
Jack Snyder
Born Aug. 4, 19 inches tall and weighing 7lb 10oz, to Adam and Caitlin Snyder.
Rowan Sorto
Born July 31, 18-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb 13oz, to Ashley and David Sorto.
Charlotte Elaine Stadler
Born Sep. 24, 20 inches tall and weighing 6lb 13oz, to Mark and Chantel Stadler.
Harrison Stuart
Born June 12, 22 inches tall and weighing 9lb 9oz, to Rob and Megan Stuart.
Collins Swanson
Born Nov. 18, 18 inches tall and weighing 6lb 4oz, to Chance and Sara.
Aaliyah Tennant
Born Oct. 5, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb 1oz, to Cassidy Tennant.
Brookleigh Thiems
Born Feb. 24, 18-1/2 inches tall and weighing 6lb 2oz, to Tyler and Lindsie Thiems.
Corynn Thomsen
Born Oct. 18, 20-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb 12oz, to Grace Napier and Jevin Thomsen.
Delilah Toof
Born Aug. 21, 19 inches tall and weighing 7lb 6oz, to Brittany and Jesse.
Emani Torres
Born Apr. 27, 21 inches tall and weighing 7lb 11oz, to Gabi Torres.
Jesse Valenzuela
Born Oct. 8, 19 inches tall and weighing 5lb 6oz, to Jesus and Jasmine Valenzuela.
Ada Venteicher
Born Sep. 9, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb 8oz, to Colten and Tabitha Venteicher.
Greyson Vollmer
Born June 24, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 5lb 14oz, to Haley Vollmer.
Barrett Watts
Born Mar. 22, 19-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb, to Kevin and Emily Watts.
Hudson Weaver
Born Oct. 21, 21 inches tall and weighing 8lb 1oz, to Nick and Holly Weaver.
Brantley Wengler
Born Oct. 18, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 4oz, to Amanda Rich and Ian Wengler.
Olivia Wiafe
Born Sep. 20, 20-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb 12oz, to Sam and Amanda Wiafe.
McKinley Wick
Born May 25, 19 inches tall and weighing 6lb 4oz, to Heather Wick.
Bergan Wilcox
Born May 8, 20-1/2 inches tall and weighing 8lb 7oz , to Jason and Chelsea Wilcox.
Vayda Wilson
Born May 7, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 9oz, to Jeff and Brittney Wilson.
Kollyns Winscot
Born Oct. 29, 20 inches tall and weighing 7lb 13oz, to Andrew and Traci Winscot.
Hazel Witt
Born Dec. 2, 20-1/2 inches tall and weighing 7lb 4oz, to Jenna Reineke and Allen Witt.
Easton Woltemath
Born Dec. 18, 19-34 inches tall and weighing 7lb 8oz, to Michael and Kaitlyn Woltemath.
Mila Weilynn Zimbelman
Born November 12, 19" tall and weighing 7lb 13oz, to Lane and Chassi Zimbelman.