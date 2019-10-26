KEARNEY — “God wants us here, doesn’t he?”
That’s what the Rev. Duane Duley and his wife Dianne said after they visited Kearney. Duley was considering a call to become senior pastor at Holy Cross Lutheran Church.
That call had come out of the blue. Duley was leading a vibrant congregation in Rapid City, S.D., where they expected to retire.
“But I’ve always believed that if a call comes, it may be God wanting me to consider a new challenge,” Duley said.
He followed that call and served for 10 years. Now a new call has come: retirement. On Sunday, after preaching his final sermon and enjoying a farewell lunch with his congregation, Duley and Dianne will hop aboard his motorcycle and zoom away into retirement.
“We’ve loved Kearney. Holy Cross is a great church,” Duley said last week, sitting amidst a few open boxes in his office. “This is a safe, people-oriented community. The people here are concerned about each other. The most enjoyable part has been caring for the people spiritually and physically,” he said.
A ‘healthy’ church
Holy Cross, his fourth church in his 40-year career, was the first “very healthy church” he served. “I just built on what already had been built here,” he said.
“My one goal has been to help people get into a living, growing maturing relationship with Jesus Christ as their savior. That has been my focus through my preaching, my hospital visits, whatever. You never achieve it because nothing is perfect this side of heaven, but you can continue to work at it and grow it,” he said.
He has most enjoyed watching the faith life of church members (“their relationship with God is pretty special to see”), performing baptisms and teaching the eighth grade confirmation classes.
“I loved touching kids spiritually with the word of God at a special age in their life. I could see they were responding. I saw them begin a living, growing, mature relationship with God as they got ready to go to high school, and then on to college. I’ve had many thank-you notes over the years,” he said.
A calling from God
Born in Merrill, Wis., Duley grew up working side by side with his four siblings and parents on a dairy farm. “It was a great life, and my dad taught me a wonderful work ethic, but I knew one thing I did not want to do as an adult: milk cows,” he said.
He headed to the University of Wisconsin and studied to become a forest ranger. He loved the out-of-doors and wanted to help preserve what God had created. Then, between his sophomore and junior year, “something happened,” he said.
First, he had a summer job with a young pastor who deeply influenced him. Second, as a counselor on a high school camping trip, he saved a drowning student’s life. “That touched me in a special way. God was somehow leading me to something else,” he said.
That fall, he headed back to college, but on the third day, he quit and went home. His parents were startled. “What are you doing here?” they asked.
He told them he wanted to get a teaching degree at Concordia College in St. Paul, Minn., go to seminary and become a pastor.
“My parents never questioned me. They dropped everything and went to Concordia with me. I got into college there. They were proud of the decision I made,” Duley said.
Church work begins
His third year in seminary, he was assigned as a vicar at Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Junction, Colo. Three Sundays each month, he drove 109 miles west to Moab, Utah, to hold services at a small church that had no pastor.
After his ordination in June 1980, he served a tiny church in Garber, Okla. Its membership grew from 40 to 150 in the six years he was there. “It was just God working,” Duley said.
He then spent six years as pastor at a church in Lovell, Wyo. “I needed a bigger challenge. I never sought a call, but I got many calls, and I loved the Big Horn Mountains,” he said. Lovell was 75 percent Mormon. “I knew nothing about the Mormons, but I learned in a hurry. I loved it there.” His church grew and prospered there, too.
Then came the call from a church in Rapid City, S.D., that had 1,200 members and a school for grades K-8. There, he faced a challenge. The church was landlocked in downtown Rapid City, and the fire marshal was going to shut down the school, but “God opened the doors,” Duley said.
The church bought 32 acres on the edge of town and built a new church and school. The project was expected to take five or six years, but it was completed in less than four years. “God took down all the obstacles and it all fell into place,” he said.
Although about 200 long-time parishioners opposed the move and left the church, the relocated facility attracted 200 new members in its first 18 months. “God took care of the disagreements. That church and school prospered,” he said.
During their 16 years in Rapid City, he and Dianne raised their three children, They expected to retire there. Then, suddenly, they were contacted by Holy Cross in Kearney. “Somebody heard about me,” Duley said. That “somebody” turned out to be the district president of the Nebraska District Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.
All-night vigils
Duley’s ministry has been both fulfilling and demanding. “This is a 24/7 job. You are on call 365 days a year. I spent many nights in the hospital with people whose loved ones were dying,” he said.
He said ministerial work has become “more complicated” as society has changed. “Today there is a lack of respect for the church, for God and for pastoral offices,” he said. “In my first church, the church was the social, physical and spiritual center of the community, but that’s not the case now.
“Sports really compete with the church. I am constantly fighting with kids’ sports. People still have a spiritual longing, but it has to be on their time. They say, ‘I will be there if I have time and if I am motivated.’”
In June, he turned over his senior pastor title to the Rev. Jon Rasmussen, who came here from the Hartford, Conn., area. Duley has served as assistant pastor since then.
Welcome home
Duley’s family is eager for him to retire so he can spend more time with them. Dianne is a church organist and pianist, a former church administrator and a past secretary at Holy Cross. She is retired.
Their three adult children, all married, are Jeremy of Belgrade, Mont.; Andrea Dagley of Midlothian, Texas, and Jason, the pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Arlington, Neb. The Duleys have eight grandchildren.
“I’ve left three churches, and it was very difficult each time,” Duley said, looking ahead to this weekend’s final services. So far, he has just one plan for retirement. “I’m going to spoil my grandchildren rotten,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.