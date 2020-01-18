KEARNEY — For Angie Ingraham, it turned out to be a hidden blessing when she was up all night with a sick child, overslept the next morning and got her three children to school late.
“When the school counselor suggested The Friends Program that day, I went online and signed up. It’s been a huge positive experience,” said Ingraham, a single mother.
The Friends Program matches Big Friends over the age of 16 with Little Friends in grades K-5. They meet for an hour a week to go to a museum or a movie, share a meal or simply play a board game — whatever they choose.
“They do so many wonderful things,” Ingraham said. “My kids’ Big Friends carved pumpkins. They went to Christmas on the Bricks. They made birthday cakes. My kids loved it,” she said.
The Friends Program will have a mentoring workshop 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 25 at The Friends office at Eagles Nest Plaza, 4009 Sixth Ave., Suite 9. The public is invited to learn about the program and sign up to be Big Friends.
“Mentoring helps guarantee young people that someone cares about them,” said Tammy Lawter, director of The Friends Program. “We hear powerful stories of young people whose lives have been changed by a single, caring adult,” she said.
The program currently has 105 pupil/mentor pairs, but 27 boys and five girls in Kearney are waiting for mentors, Lawter said. More than 100 children in this area could benefit from having a mentor, she added. Many mentors come from area high schools and UNK, but any adult of any age is welcome to participate.
“Our biggest challenge is getting male mentors. A lot of parents want sons to have male mentors,” Lawter said. But genders do mix; women can mentor boys, and vice versa. Parents meet and approve the Big Friends before activities begin.
Nicole Messbarger, a senior at Kearney Catholic High School, is mentoring a sixth-grade girl, Jesse Marienau. They have baked cookies, watched movies and played racquetball at the Kearney YMCA. In warmer weather, they have played tennis and romped with Messbarger’s dog.
Messbarger joined the program because her brother Robert had enjoyed being a Big Friend when he attended the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“My Little Friend has taught me way more than I have taught her,” Nicole said. “She has shown me how to be more carefree and to live in the moment. I have learned not to sweat the small things. The Friends Program has been a great way for me to challenge myself. I hope I have helped my little friend develop more confidence and realize how special she is.”
Chad Hastings, 28, will miss his mentee when he heads to Omaha next fall to study physical therapy at Creighton University. For the last two years, they have played football, soccer, racquetball and table tennis at the YMCA.
“Our friendship has brought an immense amount of joy to both of us, and it continues to grow,” he said. “It gives me great joy to be able to give back.”
Elementary pupils in the program mostly are recommended by their parents and school counselors.
Leading the Jan. 25 workshop will be three experienced Friends board members. Lori McArthur and Valerie Nigro are counselors at Kearney Public Schools. Shari Blaha is a therapist at the Center for Psychological Services. They will talk about what it means to be a mentor, situations mentors might encounter and answer questions.
Many Big Friends are high school students. Others are UNK students studying elementary education, early childhood development, sociology and related fields, so the program gives them valuable experience with children. “At end of the year, a lot of them say, ‘I’ve learned to be more patient. I’ve learned to listen. I’ve learned to just relax and have fun with them,” Lawter said.
The program also is offered in Ravenna, Pleasanton and Elm Creek. There, Big and Little Friends meet in schools during the school day to do crafts, play board games or read together.
The benefits are long-lasting. One man became a Big Friend because, when he was a Little Friend, he had a positive relationship with his mentor. Another Little Friend was a bridesmaid in her Big Friend’s wedding. The two are lifelong friends.
For Ingraham, the program has been especially beneficial because her youngest child had six surgeries in his first 18 months, and her two older children sometimes felt shortchanged.
“My daughter had the same Big Friend for four years. She was going through rough times at school, but she had her Big Friend to spend time with,” Ingraham said. “I thank God every day that I overslept that morning because it got me involved with this.”