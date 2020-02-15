KEARNEY — Amanda and Austin Gardine’s house in northwest Kearney’s Spruce Hollow Estates performs a dual role.
First — and foremost — it’s the couple’s dream home. Amanda and Austin equipped the place with features that enhance its functionality, comfort and appeal.
Second, the house serves as a showroom. As owners of Midwest Elite Contracting, the Gardines had the opportunity with their new home to test and demonstrate the products that are available to their customers. Among those products are Medallion Cabinets, Mohawk Flooring, Andersen Windows and GAF roofing shingles.
“This is Midwest Elite’s show home. We’ve already sold two houses because of it,” Austin said.
In addition to the cabinetry, flooring, windows and shingles, the most important product on display with the Gardines’ new home is the house itself. At 4,200 square feet, it embodies the principles that steer Midwest Elite Contracting, including creativity, practicality and the enduring appeal of a design that’s family friendly yet elegant.
Working with Midwest’s project manager and lead designer, Josh Griffith, Amanda and Austin resisted convention.
Rather than attempting to squeeze in an extra bedroom or other features, they opted for wide-open living space. The result is a home that easily accommodates large gatherings of family and friends, and also provides the Gardines the luxury of uninterrupted views. For example, guests who’ve just entered from the front door can scan the entire great room, from kitchen and dining room to the living room.
Even the master suite is visible. Extra wide French doors swing open from the south side of the living room to expose the couple’s handsome king-size bed with four oversize posts.
“We went for a very different look,” Austin said.
The unique look begins with the house’s exterior. Stately square pillars flank the main entry, and a clever “L-shaped” layout helps to hide doors to the four-car garage that’s accessible from a horseshoe loop driveway. The exterior is clad in Versetta Stone, which yields the look of professional masonry, but installation is simple and fast. Siding is LP SmartSide with a Diamond Kote finish.
Inside the Gardines’ house, a small tray ceiling resides over the entryway. The same ceiling treatment lends visual interest in the master suite and over the dining room table.
Ceilings 10 feet high on the ground level and nine feet in the basement add to the floor plan’s open feel, Amanda said.
Austin said he and Amanda considered a vaulted ceiling in the great room, but it didn’t fit the prairie design.
“We have good entertaining space,” Amanda said.
“We had 20 people for the holidays and it didn’t feel crowded,” Austin added.
The Gardines selected durable and beautiful luxury vinyl tile for high traffic zones, including the kitchen, but opted for a classy textured carpet for bedrooms. They anticipate the carpet will stand up to family traffic while providing comfort under foot. Ceramic tile was the choice for the floor of the master bath. Tile also sheaths the walls of the master bath’s walk-in shower, that has one glass wall and a glass door. Completing the master suite is a large walk-in closet that’s brimming with storage space.
The kitchen’s island has a fresh linen colored quartz counter top. Dark concrete colored granite was selected for counter tops in the rest of the kitchen. A handsome gray subway tile back splash completes the finished look between upper and lower cupboards and drawers. An attractive chevron tile design behind the hefty five-burner gas stove contrasts the subway tile.
A handy pot filler faucet hangs from the chevron wall above the range. Also for convenience, the Gardines added electrical sockets on the island, and for entertaining, they have a double oven.
“When we have people over for the holidays someone always brings something that needs to be warmed up,” Amanda said about the decision to include a second oven.
The great room overlooks a semi-circle patio on the back side of the house. The 1½-acre lot leaves plenty of space for landscaping, a phase of the construction they’ll tend to in the summer.
In the basement, the Gardines included plenty of storage space along with bedrooms for two of their daughters, Sophia, 11, and Sadie, 14. The youngest, Grace, 4, resides on the ground floor close to her parents’ room.
In addition to the daughter’s rooms, the basement includes a guest bedroom, an exercise room, a utility room equipped with an on-demand water heater and other energy-efficient heating and cooling technology. There’s also a secret storm shelter behind a bar in the fun room. Austin provided access to the shelter via a murphy door — something that’s been on his home-builder’s bucket list for as long as he remembers.
The bedrooms, exercise room, storage and storm shelter revolve around the basement’s family room that includes the bar and large seating area around the television.
The Gardines appreciate the quietness in their basement, but it’s not the only place of silence and solitude. They said that their house’s location on a cul-de-sac reduces traffic, and that stops undesirable noise before it starts.
Having been in the contracting business more than 20 years, Austin has built enough houses that he’s learned what works and what doesn’t. However, Amanda and Austin’s new place is the first home they’ve designed and constructed for themselves.
Would they change anything, if they were given a do-over?
“We got the overall layout right,” Austin said.
“It’s unique,” Amanda said. “I really wanted the living space upstairs, especially the master suite, with the other bedrooms in the basement. I also like the textured carpet.”