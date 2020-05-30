KEARNEY — For Gayle Miller, the best tools for spreading joy are helping hands.
By donating handcrafted toys to children in need, the 84-year-old continues to inspire others within his church group, The Carpenter’s Friends.
The woodworker began building toys after moving to Kearney five years ago.
“I started donating to the local orphanages and children’s facilities and other organizations would pick me up for families and people in distress,” Miller said. “I had to have some help, so I contacted my church, and we set it up. I set up the toys here, and then I take them down to the church, and they help me put them together.”
Most of the toys have wheels and a string attached for small children to pull around. They vary from colorful dogs and elephants to blocky trucks and tractors. He donates his creations to organizations such as the local health care clinics, Compass, the Kearney Jubilee Center and the S.A.F.E. Center.
Miller said that while serving in the U.S. Army, he remembered seeing the orphanages overseas and was distressed by some of the sights. After the Korean War, he went on to work for Caterpillar Inc. for 20 years until his retirement, during which he developed an interest in building stools and eventually toys.
It wasn’t long before Miller was contacted by the Orphan Grain Train, a volunteer organization that donates materials needed by people in 69 different countries.
“We’ll select items that the people on the other end need, so it could include toys,” said Dick Troester, the Orphan Grain Train’s Grand Island branch manager. “One in particular is Latvia. There’s a lot of orphanages there, and so whenever we do a shipment to them, then we would have definitely sent toys to them.”
Troester said the toys could have also been shipped to Panama and Trinidad.
After hearing the Orphan Grain Train’s request, Miller founded The Carpenter’s Friends at his parish, Family of Christ Lutheran Church of Kearney.
“Gayle is one who keeps coming up with ideas about how he can reach out to other people,” said Pastor John Gosswein of Family of Christ Lutheran Church. “The idea melded into the possibility of using some folks that have been in senior care services to assist in the project, painting some of the toys, putting some of the things together and assembling.”
The Carpenter’s Friends produce approximately 100 toys for donations per week.
“We meet regularly, and I cut out the toys out of wood, and they help me paint them,” Miller said. “It outgrew me because it isn’t about me. It’s about the organization.”