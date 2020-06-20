PLEASANTON — Pam Gibbs wanted special touches in the new home she and her husband, Lanny, built in Hidden Valley Estates west of Pleasanton.
The new home came with an amazing view of the South Loup River Valley, a lot with plenty of space for gardening and a dog pen, and frequent views of deer and other wildlife strolling beneath their living room window.
The 3-acre lot afforded space for a massive outbuilding where Lanny keeps tools and supplies for his Sore Thumb Construction business along with the couple’s 20-foot pontoon boat. There even was room in the outbuilding for Lanny and Pam to live temporarily while they built their new home.
Those all were special parts of the new home project, but the most special part — the part of the home that elicits the most oohs and ahhs — is the basement bar.
Many of the bar’s fixtures can be traced to Pam’s homesteading ancestors — the Sheckler family. Members of that family staked their claim in 1876, and remnants of their pioneering achievement are evident in the various elements that make up the bar.
Other parts of the bar are from an old school building in Pleasanton’s past. That building provided some lumber as well as a decorative tin ceiling and other fixtures that added some patina to the bar’s historic charm.
Not every element of the bar is historic. Lanny tapped some modern materials to make the bar appear a bit more contemporary.
Covering the surface of the bar is a thick layer of glossy clear epoxy. Beneath the plastic surface are brands and even pencil scratchings from Pam’s settler ancestors.
Living up to Pam’s expectations, Lanny found creative ways to employ historic bits from an old Sheckler family barn. That includes thick timbers where livestock nibbled chunks of wood out of the surface. Elsewhere in the room, sections of old barn siding frame the television, and a handful of majestic white tail mounts help to complete the rustic, outdoorsy feel of the basement bar.
“The basement, it’s just unique,” Pam said.
Pam, a real estate agent, and Lanny, a carpenter by trade, say that in construction there are phases of the work that rarely get noticed, such as framing the wood skeleton that supports walls and roofs, but never is seen. Then there is the “glory work” — a fancy faucet, a distinctive light fixture or eye-catching counter top. Those elements leap out at visitors and get the conversation going.
While there are plenty of reasons to admire the appearance and unique look of the Gibbs’ house, the place competes for attention on two levels. The basement bar really holds its own as a center of attention, but so do the many fancy touches that combine to make the Gibbs place unique and special.
Fancy tile work, creative floor plans and handsome finishing work are worthy of attention, and so are other design and finishing elements. It’s evident that no step is taken before Lanny thinks things through.
“Lanny plans as he goes. He adds this and then he adds that,” said Pam, admiring Lanny’s approach to construction. Planning as he goes, Lanny might rethink the layout of a bathroom. With a quick change, the vanity can be moved so visitors see the sink and plumbing fixtures instead of the toilet.
Lanny’s extra touches also boost safety and comfort, such as routing the edge of a railing around the steps from the kitchen into the garage so they’re more comfortable for the hands. For the treads on steps inside his big outbuilding, he chose pressure-treated wood with a reddish tint, not green, because it was more pleasant on the eyes and would prove more durable.
Lanny went the extra mile on two sections of ceiling. Rather than using the buck stomp texturing technique used through the house, he tried something different on two smaller sections. To acquire the texture he desired, Lanny used a masonry tool to create a wood grain pattern in the ceiling texture. It took extra time, but the effort was worth it, Lanny said.
An element of the home that both Pam and Lanny appreciate is the closed loop heating and air conditioning system, which was installed by the neighbors who operate Axmann Heating and Air in Pleasanton. The system transfers heat away from the home in the summer and reverses the process in the winter. The result, Pam said, is significant savings on heating and cooling costs.
“I really like our small bills. Last month’s was only $125, and there have been none higher than $200,” Pam said.
Lanny said he normally works alone, but when he needs a hand he will usually recruit other carpenters in the area. That was the case with his home project. Lanny’s right-hand man during the two-year build was Tony Mattos of Pleasanton.
The house measures 1,900 square feet on the main floor and totals almost 3,800 square feet. It has an attached three-car garage with additional parking in the out building. The Gibbs have no children, but they drew their floorplan in a family friendly design, with the master bedroom upstairs and a pair of spare bedrooms in the basement. Both Lanny and Pam have large, well organized walk-in closets. Pam has a washer and dryer nearby the master suite and a large laundry folding and organization room next to the washer and dryer.
The laundry prep room has a large island that’s the perfect height and size for folding laundry.
The kitchen and dining room stretch from the front side of the home to the back side. The kitchen has a long, large island, while the formal dining area enjoys a commanding view of the South Loup River valley, a nearby tree line and the couple’s large garden and dog pen.
“We wanted to have an island so large that everyone could gather around it,” Pam said.
Pam and Lanny moved from Kearney to Pleasanton several years ago. Part of their plan was to build in Hidden Valley Estates, but their plan took a little longer than they anticipated. During part of the wait they lived in a church parsonage.
While Lanny and Tony Mattos built the new Gibbs place, Pam and Lanny lived in temporary quarters in the outbuilding.
Asked whether they might want a do-over on any part of their new home, both Lanny and Pam said they’re perfectly satisfied. They said their spacious, functional home gives them everything they want.
“I didn’t want it to be like every other spec home,” Pam said.