KEARNEY — Although Donna Roeder is 88 years old, she’s an enthusiastic volunteer at the East Lawn Food Pantry, a cozy trailer at 2800 Grand Ave. offering food and clothing to the public.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, Roeder fills pantry shelves in the morning, distributes food to residents in the afternoon, then helps clean up. On Fridays, she cuts up meat. On Sundays, she returns to do other chores. She’s one of more than 50 volunteers from First United Methodist Church, and a few other churches who have kept the pantry going for eight years.
“I’m not a sitter,” she said. “I do whatever needs doing.”
The pantry, sandwiched between mobile homes at Site 342 in East Lawn, is open 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. It serves between 90 and 100 families each day, and about 700 people each month. Last year, 840 families and 2,530 individuals received food and clothing there.
Humble beginnings
The pantry began with First UMC member Wayne Olson. In 2011, Olson started collecting food from grocery stores that still was good but could not be on shelves anymore. He gave it away at the church.
That effort morphed into the pantry. The concept was developed by a subcommittee of the church’s mission outreach program. The committee selected East Lawn as a site for the pantry.
Olson reached out to the East Lawn manager, who found them an empty trailer to use. Church youths painted the trailer’s exterior, and Habitat for Humanity fixed up the interior. Eventually, the church purchased the trailer.
“When it first started, people at East Lawn couldn’t believe we created a food pantry there,” Pete Ludowese, the current coordinator, said. He’s a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church who got involved a few years ago when Olson needed assistance and took over late last year when Rod Murrish, former coordinator, had to leave for family reasons. “Food knows no religion,” Ludowese said.
Del Hemsath is Ludowese’s co-coordinator. The pantry is entirely funded and managed by the church. “This is one of our biggest outreach programs. The church supports it tremendously,” Hemsath said.
Countless volunteer hours
Currently, about 50 people — mostly church members, but some from other congregations, such as Ludowese — volunteer for the program. Some pick up food from supermarkets, restaurants and food distribution sites in Kearney seven days a week. “They give us what they can’t use or what’s close to the expiration date,” Ludowese said.
Each volunteer puts in about 40 minutes for each person who comes in for food, Ludowese said.
Frozen and refrigerated items are kept in refrigerators at the church and elsewhere because the trailer’s storage space is severely limited. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, two people load up the church van and drive the food out to East Lawn.
There, three or four volunteers sort the food, stock the shelves, go home for lunch, and return in the afternoon when the pantry opens. Five volunteers assist with food distribution.
Pantry hours
Clients line up outside. About three people are ushered in at a time so the trailer doesn’t get too crowded.
Once inside, they select fresh fruits and vegetables, bread and rolls, canned goods, fresh meat, baked goods and toilet paper. They also can browse through the Clothes Closet in the back, where free donated clothing and a few toys are available.
“They can select what they want, but quantities are severely limited. We don’t hand people packages. They have free choice,” Ludowese said. No identification is required, but recipients are asked to sign their names so the church can keep track of numbers.
Fresh meat is one of the most popular items, Ludowese said. Highland Dairy currently is providing 90 half gallons of milk each week.
“We need another trailer for storage, but you make do with what you’ve got. God provides,” Hemsath said.
The pantry shares any excess food with other food banks here and in Gibbon. “We don’t want any food to go to waste,” Ludowese, a retired supervisor at Tallgrass Energy, said. “Eastlawn is very supportive. We’re well-received, ” he added.
Dedicated volunteers
The Clothes Closet, full of donated clothing, is coordinated by Kathy Pierce of Gibbon. Because of limited space in the trailer, donors take clothing to the church. Volunteers sort the jeans, shirts and other items and often wash them before they are hung in the Clothes Closet.
In the summer, Farmer’s Market vendors also donate food, added Frank Sherman, a church volunteer, singling out Andrew Erickson, owner of Andrew’s Vegetables on Second Avenue. “We’ve had up to 11 totes from him some weeks, including 20 to 30 ears of corn. He gives us whatever doesn’t sell at the market.”
Colleen Hopkins, an East Lawn resident who lives across from the pantry, is an invaluable volunteer. She works with Roeder stocking shelves and cutting and repackaging meat.
‘A good feeling’
Food pantry volunteers range from a retired pastor to people like Roeder, who attends Saturday evening services at the church so she can work at the pantry on Sundays.
“I lost my husband in 2012. Finally I decided I needed something to do, so I just drove out here one day,” she said. She’s been coming ever since.
Retired husband-and-wife team Frank Sherman and Carol Rowedder pick up food at Hy-Vee at 9 a.m. and load it into boxes. The church van picks it up and takes it to the church, where it is sorted and, if necessary, refrigerated. Some items are distributed at the church. Then Sherman and Rowedder drive what’s left out to the pantry.
Ludowese gets far more from the pantry than he gives. “It’s a very very good feeling when a grandmother comes in and has had four grandkids dropped on her, and she needs food. It gives you a feeling like you can’t imagine.”
He added, “When people move to town, they might be in need, but when they get a job and their situation improves, they give back. Some patrons are so grateful that we’ve gotten donations of money and food back from them.”
The gratefulness works both ways. “We thank people for taking food that would otherwise be discarded,” Hemsath said.
Roeder said volunteering at East Lawn is a blessing. “I’ve had so many hugs over the years. If I’m not here, people ask where I am. It’s as good for me as it is for them,” she said.