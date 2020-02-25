KEARNEY — When Courtney Seberger delivered her third child at CHI Health Good Samaritan on Feb. 14, she tried a new option for pain relief: nitrous oxide.
The gas, commonly associated with dental visits, helped her relax in the early stages of labor.
“It made it a lot more enjoyable,” said Seberger, who lives near Lexington. Her husband Nicholas agrees. He said she was more relaxed.
“I still got an epidural, but until then, the nitrous oxide eased the pain,” she said.
Nitrous oxide long has provided relief for laboring mothers in the United Kingdom, Europe and Australia. It is slowly catching on in the United States.
Since Good Sam began offering it several months ago, it has been used by 25 percent of laboring women there.
“Word is getting around,” Cathy Christ, R.N., a nursing supervisor at Good Sam’s Family Birth Center, said. “One patient used it for her whole labor.”
Nitrous oxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas used to decrease pain. Good Sam’s Nitronex system is a blended mixture of 50 percent nitrous oxide, and 50 percent oxygen. It is inhaled through a mask.
The device is plugged into the wall. When the mother feels a contraction coming, she holds a mask to her face and inhales the nitrous oxide as needed. By starting to inhale the gas mixture 30-45 seconds before a contraction, the gas reaches a peak effect about the same time a contraction reaches its peak. When the contraction subsides, she takes the mask away.
“In 30 seconds, it’s out of her system,” Christ said. Mothers are reminded to exhale directly into the mask to protect others in the room from being exposed to the gas.
“Laboring women clear nitrous oxide through their lungs in about five minutes, and her lungs also clear the nitrous oxide that passes through the placenta to the baby,” Christ said.
Between contractions, the mother can get out of bed with the assistance of a nurse or another person.
The gas has no negative effects on the baby, Christ said. Doctors do not have to prescribe it; nurses in the Family Birth Center are authorized to provide it to any mother who requests it. Nitrous oxide is being used at six other CHI Health hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa.
Nitrous oxide has no effect on contractions or the labor process. Some women report feeling drowsy, lightheaded, restless or confused during use, but those effects vanish within 30 seconds after the mask is removed. A few women feel nauseated after prolonged use, but medications can be given to alleviate this.
Mothers who do not get enough relief from the nitrous oxide can choose other options. Many use it during early stages of labor and switch to an epidural as labor progresses.
“It’s just another option for pain relief. It helps reduce anxiety. It helps make contractions more manageable,” Christ said. “Moms are in control. We’re excited to get the word out so mothers know it’s an option.”
Seberger learned about it at her childbirth class before she delivered Kennedy. She has only good things to say about it.
“It definitely made a difference,” she said. “I was more relaxed. I will definitely tell my friends about it.”