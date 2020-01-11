KEARNEY — Elliot Rivera sees beauty from the air.
From high above, he finds beauty in the harvest, in sandy shores of reservoirs, in brooding storm clouds and the state Capitol poking up across the plains.
He has photographed that and more with a drone.
Rivera, a pilot on the CHI Health Good Samaritan AirCare team since 2014, is displaying 30 of his pictures in the Walkway Gallery at the hospital through April.
“When we fly, it’s beautiful,” he said. “I like mundane things, like a robin on a nest on the chain of a forklift. Most people would pass that by, but to me, it’s a beautiful thing. Even the Capitol building is representative of what we see when we fly to Lincoln. Using the drone to take pictures allows me to capture what I see all the time.”
Aerial Works Imaging
Rivera is owner of Aerial Works Imaging, a business he opened in 2015, but the father of nine also takes drone shots just for fun.
One afternoon, as he and his wife drove home from Wyoming, he stopped the car so he could launch the drone to shoot Chimney Rock. His drone has captured aerial shots of Lake McConaughey. There’s an aerial photograph of harvesting, with combines and grain trucks lined up on the road by cornfields that reach to the horizon.
The gallery exhibit also includes shots taken on the ground with his full-frame digital single-lens reflex camera or his mirrorless camera, such as close-ups of cattle, or a 45-second exposure of the Kearney water tower.
“I often carry a camera to snap a photo when the moment hits me,” he said.
On the night his wife’s grandfather was dying, Rivera photographed stars sprinkled across the Wyoming sky and used that in a video he put together for her grandfather’s funeral. That video also included a picture of a weathered 85-year-old barn on the family homestead north of Torrington, Wyo. Both shots can be seen in the Walkway display.
A childhood dream
Rivera had wanted to fly ever since he watched a jet climb rapidly into the sky at an air show. His elementary school was located next to a National Guard Armory, and he occasionally saw helicopters coming in low over the playground. “I would stop playing and just stare in amazement as they passed overhead,” he said.
On his 18th birthday, he took an introductory flight in a helicopter. “It was the most beautiful day, with a cool breeze right after a thunderstorm passed. From the moment the instructor pilot lifted us to a stationary hover, I was hooked,” he said.
“The pilot let me take the controls once we were about 500 feet off the ground, and I knew I wanted to fly helicopters in some capacity,” he said.
Learning to fly
Born in Vineland, N.J. to Puerto Rican parents, Rivera graduated from the University of Delaware in 2005. While in college, he enrolled in flight school, and it changed his life. “I didn’t want to be stuck in a classroom,” he said.
Nevertheless, he taught earth science in a high school for 18 months, then moved to Colorado in early 2007 to continue working towards becoming a certified commercial helicopter pilot. Meanwhile, on a backpacking trip to the Wind River Range in Wyoming, he met his future wife, Whitney. They married in Laramie, Wyo. and soon moved to Cheyenne to be closer to the helicopter flight school in Fort Collins, Colo.
After Rivera became certified as a commercial pilot and an instructor pilot, he became a flight instructor in Fort Collins. That’s when he was drawn to aerial photography.
“Training students to operate as a commercial pilot involves placing them in scenarios that will challenge both their decision making and flying skills,” he said. For those scenarios, he used a hypothetical photo mission which included various locations.
“I challenged the pilots’ judgment by making requests that might put them in an unsafe flight condition. Of course, I expected them to deny the request. Ultimately, as the instructor, I was able to capture some neat photos in the process.”
As his family grew, he put flying on hold and became a firefighter/EMT, “but after a time, I could no longer ignore my desire to pursue a career in aviation,” he said. Eighteen months later, “the Lord opened a door for me to work again as an instructor in Fort Worth, Texas,” he said.
He and his family moved to Kearney when he joined the AirCare crew at Good Sam in 2014.
Beauty from the air
In 2016, as drone technology advanced, Rivera purchased a drone to use during his time as an AirCare pilot. He also takes drone shots just for fun.
“I see the beauty of viewing things from the air all the time,” he said. “I’ve seen hundreds pictures I could’ve taken over the years. I’ve thought, ‘I would love to frame like this,’ so any chance I get to capture those shots, I do.”
He finds being a helicopter pilot as fulfilling as playing the cello and capturing moments through photography and videography. “The technical side to all those skills opens the door to a high degree of autonomy and beautiful artistic expression and appreciation of God’s creation,” he said.
“I was already in love with the freedom and challenge of flying, but photographing subjects from above fed that part of me that constantly longed to be in the air,” he said.
