KEARNEY — Tristan Martin couldn’t stop smiling Saturday morning.
Just nine hours earlier, at 1:46 a.m., she had given birth to CHI Health Good Samaritan’s first baby of 2020.
Amelia Dee Martin weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces and is 20 ½ inches long. She was delivered by Dr. Annette Miller.
“I was so relaxed. It was such a good experience,” Tristan beamed, cuddling Amelia as her husband Garrett looked on. Amelia is their first child.
Tristan was bubbling despite the fact that she had barely slept after her daughter was born. “I slept a solid hour but I felt like I got a full night’s rest. After I took a shower this morning, I said, ‘Let’s rock,’” she said.
Amelia, on the other hand, slept soundly.
“I had to wake her up to feed her,” Tristan said.
Since little Amelia was due Dec. 30, the couple wondered if she might arrive on Christmas Day, but Christmas Day came and went. Dec. 30 came and went. New Year’s Day came and went. Still no baby.
Finally, Miller recommended that labor be induced, so the Martins arrived at Good Sam at 2:30 p.m. Friday to begin that procedure.
“The nurses are amazing here. I had no pain. Once they gave me the epidural I was on cloud nine,” Tristan said.
Garrett kept waiting for her to grab his hands forcefully as labor progressed, but she never did. “It was a piece of cake,” she said.
Garrett is a sales manager at Kearney Equipment. Tristan is the account manager at On Point Construction Management.
Amelia’s grandparents are Candace and William Kirwan of Comstock, and T.J. and Pam Martin of Kearney. Happy relatives trooped in and out Saturday, including Tristan’s sister Karson Kirwan, a student at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
As aunts, uncles, grandparents and siblings admired Amelia, Tristan and Garrett couldn’t stop staring at her.
“We are lucky,” Tristan said. “She is absolutely beautiful.”
