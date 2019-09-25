SUMNER — Ask Grace Lutheran Church members why the church still is thriving after 90 years, and they answer quickly: the people.
“Everybody’s friendly here and treats you right,” Bill Rader said.
“I like everything about the church, but mainly the people. They accept you as you are,” Dwain Dockweiler said.
“What makes this church special is the people,” Dixie Line said.
The church will celebrate its 90th anniversary Sunday with a commemorative dinner at Sumner Community Hall. They will eat, reminisce and smile as they peruse old scrapbooks, photos and newspaper articles.
“Services are more relaxed now than they used to be,” Line said. “Years ago, men sat on one side and women on the other. We’re still doing traditional hymns, but we’ve gone from a piano to an organ to a keyboard.”
The congregation was formed on July 7, 1929, an answer to the prayers of the families of Jacob Kutsch and Richard and Alfred Reeh. Services were held upstairs in the Sumner Legion Hall, but it was difficult for some church members to get upstairs in that hall, and summer heat could be stifling.
The first pastor was the Rev. W. Seefeldt of Amherst. In July 1932, Grace Lutheran joined the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. In time, the congregation moved services to Krula Hall, the town’s theater building.
The church found a permanent home on Dec. 4, 1933, when, with the aid of the church Mission Board, it purchased Sumner’s old Central Hotel for $655 plus $100 taxes.
The old hotel was home for 13 years until it was razed in the fall of 1946, and the current church, a handsome white clapboard structure, was built. It was dedicated in October 1947.
In the last 72 years, that building has been updated. In 1964, a well was dug and restrooms were put in. In 1969, the church added an organ, central heating, air conditioning and a handicap ramp to the front door.
In July 1990, the altar was redone. In the early 2000s, a steeple was put on and stained-glass windows were added. Three Sunday school rooms and a storage room were added to the structure’s west end in 2006.
For the past eight years, the Rev. Victor Rasmussen has been the pastor. He also leads Sunday worship at First Lutheran Church in Buffalo. Grace Lutheran has been a dual parish with Immanuel Lutheran Church in Amherst since November 1951.
Through it all, members like Rader and Line kept coming. Rader has been worshiping here for 70 years. He rarely missed a Sunday “unless I was working in a hay mill,” he said.
Sixty years ago, in 1959, he and his wife Connie were married here.
Line started coming since she was a child living between Eddyville and Sumner. “Neighbors picked me up,” Line said. Eventually, her mother started coming, too.
Line was confirmed and married here. She and her late husband Doug’s three daughters were confirmed here. Line serves as the church treasurer and the Sunday school superintendent, directing Christian education for 14 children between the ages of 3 and 10.
Audrey Dockweiler and her husband Dwain have worshiped here for 32 years, ever since they were married and moved to Sumner from Holdrege. “We are all brothers and sisters in the Lord,” Audrey said.
Through the years, the church has had vacation Bible school, a Monday night Bible time for children, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and annual Christmas programs. An average of 35 people worship at 8:30 a.m. Sundays. Sunday school meets at 9:30 a.m., followed by a brunch every week for the entire congregation.
Besides Line, church officers include president Chuck Kenton, vice president Mick Berg and secretary Twyla Geisert. Elders are Gene Geisert, Kevin Barnes and Joel Meier. Organists are Debra Hoos and Linda Fees.
A fall tradition is the church’s Mission Festival, often with a guest speaker. They take up a mission collection, but those dollars often stay in the area. “A lot of times, we give to somebody local who needs help,” Line said.
She added, “I just don’t want to miss church. It’s something that’s part of my life.”
