KEARNEY — In the warm sunshine on June 13, 21 Habitat for Humanity volunteers hammered, soldered, painted, lifted and more. Masks hid their smiles, but their eyes sparkled.
Dawn Chadrick, perched on a ladder, was spackling outside. Inside, volunteer Keith Lindvall was reinforcing a shower. On a lot next door, Darrell Teply was running a machine that packs sand after volunteers level it.
At last, after the storms of COVID-19 drove Habitat volunteers indoors, they have emerged like bears after hibernation and are back building houses at Marlatt Estates, the Habitat for Humanity community off Avenue N and 17th Street.
One house is up and framed. Its foundation was laid last November, as is customary, so crews and volunteers could begin framing when the build season began in March.
The second house — the word “home” is not used until after a house is built and dedicated — is barely more than the foundation right now. Because of COVID-19, large groups from churches, nonprofits and the University of Nebraska at Kearney that usually kick off the building season aren’t around, so that house may not be finished until next spring.
Building of the third house has not started, according to Glennis Nagel, Habitat’s publicity chair. “We’re being very cautious with expectations,” she said. “We’re working with just 25 people on the site, broken up into small work crews. They’re doing the best they can. We’ll have to see how it all works out.”
That was echoed by Marshall Everitt, president of Habitat. “Many hands make light work, and the simple fact is that we’ve been shorthanded,” he said. “But we do have a small group of dedicated and skilled volunteers who have been helping pick up the slack by working more on weekdays.”
A slow start
This year’s construction was set to begin March 28, but it screeched to a halt as the nation shut down because of COVID-19. For about two weeks, little work happened.
Then, in mid-April, a few volunteers from Habitat’s building committee returned to the site and began working.
“Our building committee is a tightly knit group, and it was hard to keep them away,” Everitt said. “But we are all aware of the risks, so when we started again, we looked out for each other by wearing gloves and masks and keeping our distance when possible. Anyone who had traveled stayed home.”
Finally, on June 13, community volunteers were permitted to help as long as they registered in advance. Normally, walk-up volunteers are welcomed, but now, with COVID-19 restrictions, volunteers must sign up.
“The threat of COVID is still real, and we are trying to minimize risk while continuing to build,” Everitt said.
Masks and more
Building committee members work Tuesday and Thursday mornings. The public can pitch in on Saturdays, but no more than 25 volunteers are allowed. They are questioned about their health before they so much as pick up a hammer.
Other changes were instituted, too. Sue Broeker and Bonnie Mumm served coffee and doughnuts at the start of the day, but the customary lunch brought in by churches was not served. The work day ended at noon rather than 2 p.m.
Masks are required for anyone working within 12 feet of other volunteers.
“Despite it all, it’s been encouraging to see the build process and other behind-the-scenes work continue,” Everitt added.
“This is not a simple return-to-normal building operations, but we’re at a point in the construction that a lot of work can be done outside by non-skilled volunteers. We felt that being spread out and outside helped minimize the risk of transmission.”
COVID-19 has affected Kearney’s Habitat affiliate in other ways. Some of the donated materials that normally come in from Habitat International, such as blue foam sheathing material, have not been available, but local suppliers have kept the group stocked.
Habitat also postponed a fundraising event with the Kearney Area Arts Council and has not yet rescheduled it.
Financial wobbles
Then there are finances. Cash flow slowed because of the pandemic, and some families who purchased Habitat homes in past years suffered a loss of income and have struggled to pay their mortgages.
“As a board, we’ve responded. We were able to work with them and suspend mortgage payments,” Everitt said. “Thanks to our conservative financial approach and the lower costs of being an all-volunteer affiliate, we’ve been able to maintain operations.”
During the pandemic, the Habitat board continued to meet virtually. It knows that COVID-19 remains a threat, but by establishing precautions, the board believes it is safe for outside volunteers to help with construction.
The basics
Kearney Area Habitat for Humanity, launched here in 1992, normally builds three houses each year, starting in March with a robust kick-off ceremony. Families are selected the previous September. They must put in 25 hours of what’s called “sweat equity” before winning final approval.
After being selected, they must put in 400 hours on the construction site, including 250 of their own hours and 150 hours from friends and family. Each family also gets a “nurture partner” as a mentor through the building process. Chadrick is a nurture partner for Cinthia Arrendondo, who will get the 86th home to be built by Habitat since it was founded. Mary Silvester is the prospective owner of the home where the foundation was being laid June 13.
Happy to be working
COVID-19 couldn’t tarnish the volunteers’ enthusiasm. “It was so frustrating not to be able to start building in March, but I am so proud of our building committee, who took it upon themselves to safely begin building, one by one,” Bonnie Mumm said as she served treats. “To engage with the new home buyers on-site is really rewarding. They work so hard. They are excited to see every part of their house being built from ground up.”
Her husband, Ken, a former Habitat board president, said working with Habitat is “gratifying. It’s energizing to be around people who share the mission of helping others and who give tirelessly of themselves so others can benefit. It just feels right.”